Battlefield V – Neues Update steht ab sofort zum Download bereit
Entwickler DICE hat bekanntgegeben, dass für den Shooter Battlefield V ab sofort ein weiteres Update zur Verfügung steht, mit dem einige Probleme behoben als auch Anpassungen vorgenommen werden.
So wurden unter anderen diverse Absturzursachen behoben. Gleiches gilt für Probleme, die es mit der Xbox One Instant-On-Funktion gegeben hat. Laut DICE werden in Folge des Patches auch keine Bomben mehr in der Wand auf der „Devastation“-Karte mehr spawnen. Weiterhin soll sich auch das Menü ab sofort konstant nutzen lassen, wenn das Matchmaking abgebrochen wird.
Alle Änderungen, Anpassungen und Verbesserungen, die mit dem aktuellen Battlefield V Update/Patch könnt ihr dem nachfolgenden Changelog (Englisch) entnehmen.
Battlefield V kann bereits als Teil des EA Access- bzw. EA Origins-Programms (Abo vorausgesetzt) in einer Trial-Version auf PC oder Xbox One gespielt werden (bis max. zehn Stunden). Vorbesteller von Battlefield V können ebenfalls, in Abhängigkeit davon, welche Version vorab geordert wurde, vor offiziellem Starttermin am 20. November 2018 in die Schlacht ziehen und natürlich auch Erfolge/Trophäen erspielen.
- Change List
- Fixed an issue that could result in a very uneven number of players at the start of a round.
- Made improvements to matchmaking with a full squad which should result in less disconnects.
- In some cases, the revive functionality would suddenly stop to function for all of the players on a server. This has now been fixed.
- Further improvements to game client stability have been made.
- In the Airborne game mode, spawn protection has been added when attackers spawn into planes. The planes are no longer as vulnerable to AA fire as they used to be at longer distances.
- Fixed an issue in Airborne where the bomb carriers could finish arming the objective even though they were dead.
- Players can no longer shoot down airplanes too quickly in Airborne, which could result in the attackers not being able to spawn.
- In War Stories, players are no longer able to collect Letters while playing offline due to them not being able to update the persistence counters, which requires an online connection.
- Fixed an issue where a weapon would disappear on the weapon selection screen.
- Fixed an issue in Frontlines mode on Devastation where the bomb in some rare cases spawned inside a wall.
- Fixed an issue which made the menus unusable when cancelling a matchmaking session.
- Fixed an issue with the lens sight alignment on the MP34 weapon.
- Xbox One Only
- Improved how the game resumes when using the Xbox One Instant-On function.
- PC Only
- RTX ray tracing can now be enabled with graphics cards that support this function.
Battlefield V – Xbox One X Enhanced Trailer
