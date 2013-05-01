Berserk and the Band of the Hawk – Intro des Actionspiels als Video verfügbar

Koei Tecmo hat, nachdem vor Kurzem rund sieben Minuten Gameplay gezeigt wurden, ein weiteres Video zum kommenden Actionspiel Berserk and the Bend of the Hawk (Jap.: Berserk Musou) veröffentlicht, in dem das Intro gezeigt wird.

Berserk and the Band of the Hawk soll am 24. Februar 2017 für Playstation 4 und PS Vita auch in Europa erscheinen und gehört zur Dynasty Warrior-Reihe.

Berserk and the Band of the Hawk – Intro