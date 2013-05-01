 Berserk and the Band of the Hawk – Intro des Actionspiels als Video verfügbar - insidegames

Berserk and the Band of the Hawk – Intro des Actionspiels als Video verfügbar

Veröffentlicht 19. Oktober 2016 | 18:09 Uhr von Sandra




Koei Tecmo hat, nachdem vor Kurzem rund sieben Minuten Gameplay gezeigt wurden, ein weiteres Video zum kommenden Actionspiel Berserk and the Bend of the Hawk (Jap.: Berserk Musou) veröffentlicht, in dem das Intro gezeigt wird.

Berserk and the Band of the Hawk soll am 24. Februar 2017 für Playstation 4 und PS Vita auch in Europa erscheinen und gehört zur Dynasty Warrior-Reihe.

Berserk and the Band of the Hawk – Intro


Über Sandra
Im Forum als HOLYANA oder auf Google+ unterwegs. Music-Addict and crazy Cat-Lady!

