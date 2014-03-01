Berserk and the Bend of the Hawk – 7-minütiges Gameplay-Video verfügbar

Zum kommenden Actionspiel Berserk and the Bend of the Hawk (japanisch: Bersek Musou), dass sich zuletzt mit Charakter-Trailern weiter vorgestellt hat, ist ein neues sieben-minütiges Gameplay-Video verfügbar.

Das frische Berserk and the Bend of the Hawk-Video zeigt unter anderem deutlich, dass der Actiontitel seine Zugehörigkeit zur Dynasty Warrior-Reihe nicht leugnen kann.

Berserk and the Bend of the Hawk wird von Omega Force entwickelt, von Koei Tecmo vertrieben und soll am 24. Februar 2017 europaweit für Playstation 3, Playstation 4 und PS Vita erscheinen.

Berserk and the Bend of the Hawk – 7 Minuten Gameplay