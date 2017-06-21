Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night – Neues Gameplay-Video von der E3 2017

Das kommende 2D Action-Adventure Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night hat ein weiteres Gameplay-Video spendiert bekommen, welches während der E3 2017 entstanden ist.

Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night entsteht unter der Leitung von Castlevania-Produzent Koji Igarashi beim Entwickler Inti Creates und soll für zahlreiche Systeme erscheinen. 505 Games wird Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night 2018, konkreter Release: tba, für Nintendo Switch, PC, Playstation 4, PS Vita und Xbox One veröffentlichen.

New Bloodstained Gameplay – IGN Live: E3 2017