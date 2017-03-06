Top News

Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night – Switch-Release bestätigt

Veröffentlicht 6. März 2017 | 17:17 Uhr von Sandra




Bloodstained-Ritual-of-the-Night

Das Action-Plattformspiel Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night wird auch für Nintendos neue Konsole Switch erscheinen. Entsprechend habe sich Bloodstained-Designer Koji Igarashi geäußert, wie Nintendo News berichtet.

Bisher war geplant, dass Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night für Wii U erscheinen soll. Da der Release aber inzwischen für das erste Halbjahr 2018 vorgesehen ist, scheinen die Entwickler Inti Creates es vorzuziehen den Actiontitel auch für Nintendos Switch zu veröffentlichten.

Weiterhin soll Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night für PC, Playstation 4, PS Vita und Xbox One erscheinen.

 


