Call of Duty: WWII – Erster Patch 1.05 überarbeitet und verbessert den Multiplayer
Rund eine Woche nach Release des Weltkriegs-Shooters Call of Duty: WWII veröffentlichen Activision und Sledgehammer Games den ersten Patch. Das rund 1GB große Paket fokussiert sich stark auf das Balancing im Multiplayer.
Mitunter von einem Nerf betroffen sind beispielsweise die Gewehre BAR, STG44 und die FG42. Aber auch allgemeine Probleme, wie Verbindungsschwierigkeiten, werden mit dem ersten Post-Launch-Patch bearbeitet. Bisher ist dieser nur für Playstation 4 und Xbox One verfügbar, das Update für die PC-Version soll aber in Kürze folgen. Alle Änderungen findet ihr in der folgenden Übersicht:
Call of Dtuy: WWII – Update 1.05 – Changelog/Patchnotes
- Multiplayer allgemein
- Connectivity improvements and optimizations
- Fixed de-ranking issues
- Addressed an issue where players encountered an infinite load screen
- Leaderboard stability improvements and bug fixes
- General UI improvements
- Loading optimizations
- Splitscreen functionality improvements
- Added new unlock inventory stars to indicate when new items are added
- Adjusted hit marker audio to be higher default level (note: can be adjusted in settings)
- Fixed out of world exploits on Gustav Cannon and Sainte Marie du Mont
- Espionage Basic Training – Reduced painted time from 10 to 6 seconds. Made it so only bullet damage paints you.
- Weapon tuning to allow for one shot kills outside of hardcore mode, enabling challenge completion.
- Fixed infinite flamethrower bug
- XP Earn rate tuned in Operation Neptune
- Fix issue of shotgun variants not appearing
- Emblem Editor and visualization improvements
- GameBattles Improvements
- Fixed Gridiron Ball exploits
- Fixed a bug with all Sniper Rifles zooming to exact center when aiming down the sights
- Multiplayer buffs
- Walther Toggle Action Shotgun – damage increased at extremely close range
- Bren LMG – increased damage per shot
- LMG Bipod – sped up ADS time when in Bipod stance
- Multiplayer nerfs
- BAR Rifle – decreased fire rate and widened hip fire spread
- STG44 Rifle – widened hip fire spread
- FG42 Rifle – increased recoil and widened hip fire spread
- Machine Pistol – decreased damage ranges
- Zombies
- Zombie Map Exploit Fix – clipping into a zombie spawn closet using revive mechanic in Laboratory
- Fixed Klaus pathing
- Fixed out of world exploit – The Final Reich
