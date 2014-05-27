insidegames
Circle Entertainment – Release von 30 Spielen in 2017 geplant
Circle Entertainment hat bekanntgegeben, dass man im neuen Jahr 2017 30 Spiele für verschiedene Plattformen veröffentlichen wolle. Eigenen Angaben zufolge hatte man im abgelaufenen Jahr 2016 über 50 verschiedene Titel vorzugsweise für Nintendos DS bzw. 3DS in den Handel gebracht.
2017 ist das von Circle Entertainment erklärte Release-Ziel mit 30 Spielen geringer ausgefallen, da man „bessere Spiele und mehr Gameplay“ bieten wolle. Die Plattformen, die bedient werden sollen, sind überwiegend Nintendos 3DS aber auch Nintendos Wii U sowie vorzugsweise in Japan Sonys PS Vita als auch Playstation 4.
Circle Entertainment – Release-Liste Europa 2017
- Gourmet Dream – 3DS
- Mercenaries Saga 2 – 3DS
- Touch Battle Tank Tag Combat – 3DS
- Kutar Concert Staff – 3DS
- Kutar Magicball – 3DS
- Kutar Tube Rider – 3DS
- Kutar Apple – 3DS
- Kutar Burger Factory – 3DS
- Kutar Ski Lift – 3DS
- Kutar Quiz – 3DS
- Kutar Powder – Factory – 3DS
- Kutar – End Credits – 3DS
- Fairune 2 – 3DS
- Mr. Pumpkin Adventure – Wii U (DL) / PS4
- Noah’s Cradle – 3DS
- Darancia Sage – 3DS
- Polara – 3DS
- Kingdom’s Item Shop – 3DS
- Amibition of the Slimes – 3DS
- Adventure Labyrinth Story – 3DS
- Puzzle Labyrinth – 3DS
- Ash – 3DS
Weitere News und Spiele zum Thema
Music-Addict and crazy Cat-Lady!
Kommentare
Erfolge Trophy Leitfaden Keyword-Wolke:
- ANZEIGE -