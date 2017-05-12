Top News

Dark Souls 3 – Update 1.14 erscheint am 12. Mai 2017

Veröffentlicht 10. Mai 2017 | 18:51 Uhr von Sandra




Dark-Souls-3-Update-1.14

Bandai Namco und From Software haben auf der offifziellen Dark Souls-Facebook-Seite bekanntgegeben, dass Dark Souls 3 am 12. Mai 2017 ein weiteres Update erhalten wird.

Das Dark Souls 3 Update Versionsnummer 1.14 soll, gültig für die europäischen PS4- und Xbox One-Versionen, übermorgen zwischen 3.00 Uhr und 5.00 Uhr in der Früh eingespielt werden. Auch die PC-Fassung (Steam) erhält das Update 1.14, welches zwischen 10.00 Uhr und 12.oo Uhr vormittags eingespielt wird.

Das Dark Souls 3 Update 1.14 nimmt im Hauptspiel, in den verfügbaren DLC-Inhalten, im Einzel- als auch im PvP-Spiel über 30 verschiedene Änderungen und Anpassungen sowie Bugfixes vor. Den kompletten Dark Souls 3 Update 1.14 Changelog könnt ihr dem nachfolgenden Patchnotes entnehmen.

Dark Souls 3 – Update 1.14 – Changelog/Patchnotes

  • Fixed issue where the first spell would disappear if either Seething Chaos or Crystal Hail is used twice in succession
  • In PvP battles, the 2nd attack of the Call to Stone (skill for Ledo’s Great Hammer) attack can now be cancelled by rolling immediately after successfully delivering a different attack to the enemy.
  • Fixed issue where 2 Spears of the Church were occasionally summoned in the Ringed City.
  • Increased absorption and stamina recovery speed when summoned as the Spears of Church in a world with 2 or more White Spirits.
  • Decreased cooldown time for Ritual Spear Fragment and Divine Spear Fragment when summoned as the Spear of the Church in a world with 2 or more white spirits.
  • Fixed issue where following certain steps could make the Ringed City Streets bonfire inaccessible.
  • Fixed issue where the player was unable to use the bonfire despite having defeated the Demon Prince in The Dreg Heap.
  • Fixed issue where further progress was disabled when interacting with the Crystal Sage Clone in a certain way.
  • Animation cancel now available for whips except the Rose of Ariandel.
  • Fixed issue where the weapon reinforcement effect of the right-hand weapon was applied to the left hand equipped with a Greatshield weapon when performing the Shield Bash skill.
  • Reduced rotation capabilities of the Ringed Knight Paired Greatswords.
  • Decreased stamina consumption for Ringed Knight Paired Greatswords attack and increased attack power of Ringed Knight Paired Greatswords.
  • Fixed issue where the art for the Ringed Knight Paired Greatswords could still be performed when there was insufficient FP.
  • Fixed issue where a combination of the Lothric War Banner’s Art and the Aquamarine Dagger would result in FP continuously replenishing.
  • Increased attack power and motion cancel speed for Call to Stone skill attached to Ledo’s Great Hammer.
  • Increased attack power for the skill attached to Quakestone Hammer.
  • Decreased attack power and R1 projectiles of the Blade of Peril skill attached to Gael’s Greatsword.
  • Increased attack power and decreased stamina consumption for Farron Greatsword.
  • Decreased stamina consumption when attacking with Darkdrift.
  • Increased animation cancel speed for the Darkdrift skill attached to Darkdrift.
  • Increased bleeding attack power for Bloodlust skill attached to Bloodlust.
  • Increased luck for poison, bleed, and hollow-infused and decreased stamina consumption of Astora Straight Sword.
  • Decreased strength and dexterity of Sunlight Straight Sword.
  • Decreased stamina consumption for Aquamarine Dagger’s Crystal Blade skill.
  • Increased attack for Repeating Crossbow.
  • Fixed issue where no more stamina was required to use the Repeating Crossbow weapon art when the player did not have the minimum stats.
  • Fixed an issue when a female character or a male character wearing the Reversal Ring uses the Repeating Crossbow art, the character would move forward without any analog stick input.
  • Fixed issue where the effectiveness of the Preacher’s Right Arm art did not decrease when the player did not have the required Intelligence.
  • Fixed issue where the weapon reinforcement effect of the right-hand weapon was applied to the left hand equipped with Preacher’s Right Arm when performing the Feasting Branch skill.
  • Fixed issue where the Unfaltering Prayer effect was retained when casting certain miracles and quickly casting another spell afterwards.
  • Fixed issue when activating the Wrath of the Gods miracle through a catalyst held in the character’s right hand, the idle time after the spell cast was longer than it should be.
  • Decreased vitality recovery when using the Projected Heal miracle.
  • Increased stamina consumption of Lightning Arrow and decreased stamina recovery speed while the player is drawing the bow.
  • Fixed issue where players could parry the Flame Fan.
  • Fixed several other small issues.

- ANZEIGE -

