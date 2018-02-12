Top News

Deals with Gold – Assassin’s Creed Origins, Dragon Ball Xenoverse, Far Cry 4, Forza 6, The Sims 4 und vielen weiteren Angeboten

Veröffentlicht 6. Februar 2018 | 18:37 Uhr von Sandra




Die Deals with Gold der KW 6 2018 sowie ein paar Spotlight Sale-Angebote sind ab sofort im Microsoft Xbox Store verfügbar und bieten wieder einige Xbox 360- und Xbox One-Games sowie verschiedene Add-Ons für Xbox One-Spiele, die im Preis, je nach Titel, bis zu 80% reduziert wurden.

Wie immer gilt: Preise und Verfügbarkeit der Deals with Gold-Angebote können – je nach Region – variieren. Änderungen durch den Anbieter jederzeit möglich. Die nachfolgenden Deals with Gold-Angebote für Xbox One und Xbox 360 gelten, wenn nicht anders angegeben, ausschließlich für Gold-Mitglieder (Gold-Pro-Abos zählen nicht!). Angebote, die mit Spotlight bzw. Anime Month markiert sind, gelten gleichermaßen für Silber- und Gold-Mitglieder.

Die nachfolgend genannten Angebote sind jeweils bis einschließlich 12. Februar 2018 gültig.

Deals with Gold – KW 6 (06.-12. Februar 2018)

Xbox One

Artifex Mundi Adventure Collection Xbox One Game 30% Spotlight
Artifex Mundi Essential Bundle Xbox One Game 20% Spotlight
Artifex Mundi Fantasy Bundle Xbox One Game 20% Spotlight
Artifex Mundi First Encounter Bundle Xbox One Game 25% Spotlight
Assassin’s Creed Chronicles – Trilogy Xbox One Game 60% Pub Sale
Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag Xbox One Game 60% Pub Sale
Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag – Season Pass Add-On 75% Pub Sale
Assassin’s Creed Origins Xbox One X Enhanced 33% Pub Sale
Assassin’s Creed Origins – DELUXE EDITION Xbox One X Enhanced 33% Pub Sale
Assassin’s Creed Origins – GOLD EDITION Xbox One X Enhanced 33% Pub Sale
Assassin’s Creed Origins – Season Pass Add-On 20% Pub Sale
Assassin’s Creed Syndicate Xbox One Game 50% Pub Sale
Assassin’s Creed Syndicate Gold Edition Xbox One Game 60% Pub Sale
Assassin’s Creed Syndicate – Season Pass Add-On 67% Pub Sale
Assassin’s Creed The Ezio Collection Xbox One Game 60% Pub Sale
Assassin’s Creed Triple Pack: Black Flag, Unity, Syndicate Xbox One Game 60% Pub Sale
Assassin’s Creed Unity Xbox One Game 60% Pub Sale
Assault Android Cactus* Xbox One X Enhanced 25% DWG
Dragon Ball Xenoverse Xbox One Game 75% Anime Month
Dragon Ball Xenoverse + Season Pass Xbox One Game 70% Anime Month
Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 Xbox One Game 60% Anime Month
Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 Deluxe Edition Xbox One Game 50% Anime Month
Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 Season Pass Add-On 50% Anime Month
Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 – Extra Pack 1 Add-On 40% Anime Month
Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 – Extra Pack Set Add-On 50% Anime Month
Dragon Ball Xenoverse Super Bundle Xbox One Game 50% Anime Month
Dragon Ball Xenoverse – Season Pass Add-On 50% Anime Month
Enigmatis Bundle Xbox One Game 20% Spotlight
Eventide Bundle Xbox One Game 20% Spotlight
Far Cry 4 Xbox One Game 60% Pub Sale
Far Cry 4 + Far Cry Primal Bundle Xbox One Game 50% Pub Sale
Far Cry 4 Gold Edition Xbox One Game 60% Pub Sale
Far Cry 4 Season Pass Add-On 67% Pub Sale
Far Cry Primal Xbox One Game 70% Pub Sale
Far Cry Primal – Apex Edition Xbox One Game 70% Pub Sale
For Honor Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Pub Sale
For Honor Gold Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Pub Sale
For Honor Season Pass Add-On 35% Pub Sale
For Honor Standard Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Pub Sale
Forza Horizon 2 Furious 7 Car Pack* Add-On 75% DWG
Forza Horizon 2 VIP* Add-On 75% DWG
Forza Horizon 3 Hot Wheels* Add-On 20% DWG
Forza Horizon 3 Porsche Car Pack* Add-On 60% DWG
Forza Motorsport 6 and Forza Horizon 2 Bundle* Xbox One Game 50% DWG
Forza Motorsport 7 Fate of the Furious Car Pack* Add-On 50% DWG
Forza Motorsport 7 VIP* Add-On 50% DWG
Grim Legends Bundle Xbox One Game 20% Spotlight
Hasbro Family Fun Pack Xbox One Game 60% Pub Sale
Just Dance 2018 Xbox One Game 40% Pub Sale
Knight Squad* Xbox One Game 75% DWG
Lost Grimoires Bundle Xbox One Game 20% Spotlight
Nightmares from the Deep Bundle Xbox One Game 20% Spotlight
Nightmares from the Deep Collection Xbox One Game 20% Spotlight
One Hundred Ways* Xbox One Game 35% DWG
Rayman Legends Xbox One Game 75% Pub Sale
Slayaway Camp: Butcher’s Cut* Xbox One Game 40% DWG
South Park: The Fractured but Whole Xbox One Game 50% Pub Sale
South Park: The Fractured but Whole – Gold Edition Xbox One Game 50% Pub Sale
South Park: The Fractured but Whole – SEASON PASS Add-On 20% Pub Sale
Spintires: MudRunner* Xbox One Game 33% DWG
Steel Rain X* Xbox One Game 33% DWG
STEEP Xbox One X Enhanced 33% Pub Sale
Steep  Road to the Olympics Add-On 20% Pub Sale
STEEP Season Pass Add-On 50% Pub Sale
Steep – Winter Games Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 40% Pub Sale
Steep – Winter Games Gold Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 40% Pub Sale
Strider Xbox One Game 67% Anime Month
The Crew Xbox One Game 50% Pub Sale
The Crew Ultimate Edition Xbox One Game 60% Pub Sale
The Sims 4 Xbox One Game 40% Spotlight
The Sims 4 Bundle Xbox One Game 40% Spotlight
The Sims 4 City Living Add-On 40% Spotlight
The Sims 4 Cool Kitchen Stuff Add-On 40% Spotlight
The Sims 4 Deluxe Party Edition Xbox One Game 40% Spotlight
The Sims 4 Luxury Party Stuff Add-On 40% Spotlight
The Sims 4 Perfect Patio Stuff Add-On 40% Spotlight
The Sims 4 Vampires Add-On 40% Spotlight
The Sims 4 Vintage Glamour Stuff Add-On 40% Spotlight
The Surge* Xbox One X Enhanced 60% DWG
The Surge: A Walk in the Park* Add-On 15% DWG
The Surge: Complete Edition* Xbox One X Enhanced 50% DWG
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Pub Sale
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Gold Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Pub Sale
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Season Pass Add-On 30% Pub Sale
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Standard Edition Xbox One Game 60% Pub Sale
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Xbox One Game 50% Pub Sale
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege + The Division Bundle Xbox One Game 60% Pub Sale
Tom Clancy’s The Division Xbox One Game 70% Pub Sale
Tom Clancy’s The Division Gold Edition Xbox One Game 67% Pub Sale
Tom Clancy’s The Division Season Pass Add-On 60% Pub Sale
Toy Soldiers: War Chest Xbox One Game 60% Pub Sale
Trackmania Turbo Xbox One Game 67% Pub Sale
Trials Fusion Xbox One Game 67% Pub Sale
Trials of the Blood Dragon Xbox One Game 60% Pub Sale
Trials of the Blood Dragon + Trials Fusion Awesome Max Edition Xbox One Game 67% Pub Sale
UNO Xbox One Game 50% Pub Sale
Valley* Xbox One Game 80% DWG
Watch Dogs 2 – Deluxe Edition Xbox One Game 70% Pub Sale
Watch Dogs 2 – Gold Edition Xbox One Game 67% Pub Sale
Watch Dogs2 Xbox One Game 70% Pub Sale
Watch_Dogs 2 – Season Pass Add-On 60% Pub Sale
Watch_Dogs Complete Edition Xbox One Game 60% Pub Sale
ŌKAMI HD Xbox One X Enhanced 30% Anime Month

 

Xbox 360

Assassin’s Creed Back Compat 60% Pub Sale
Assassin’s Creed III Back Compat 50% Pub Sale
Assassin’s Creed III The Betrayal Add-On 60% Pub Sale
Assassin’s Creed III The Infamy Add-On 60% Pub Sale
Assassin’s Creed III The Redemption Add-On 60% Pub Sale
Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag Games On Demand 60% Pub Sale
Assassin’s Creed IV Season Pass Add-On 70% Pub Sale
Assassin’s Creed Rogue Back Compat 67% Pub Sale
Asura’s Wrath* Games On Demand 75% DWG
Beyond Good & Evil HD Back Compat 67% Pub Sale
BlazBlue CS* Games On Demand 50% DWG
BlazBlue* Games On Demand 50% DWG
Call of Juarez Gunslinger Arcade 75% Pub Sale
Capcom Arcade Cabinet: All-In-One Pack* Add-On 75% DWG
Darkstalkers Resurrection* Arcade 67% DWG
Dragon Ball Xenoverse GT Pack 1* Add-On 50% DWG
Dragon Ball Xenoverse GT Pack 2* Add-On 50% DWG
Dragon Ball Xenoverse Resurrection ‘F’ Pack* Add-On 50% DWG
Dragon Ball Xenoverse* Games On Demand 75% DWG
Dragon Ball Z Budokai HD Collection* Games On Demand 75% DWG
Dragon Ball Z Ultimate Tenkaichi* Games On Demand 75% DWG
Far Cry 2 Back Compat 67% Pub Sale
Far Cry 3 Games On Demand 60% Pub Sale
Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon Back Compat 70% Pub Sale
Far Cry 4 Games On Demand 50% Pub Sale
FAR CRY 4 Escape from Durgesh Prison Add-On 60% Pub Sale
FAR CRY 4 Hurk Deluxe Pack Add-On 60% Pub Sale
Far Cry 4 Season Pass Add-On 67% Pub Sale
FAR CRY 4 – Valley of the Yetis Add-On 60% Pub Sale
Far Cry Classic Games On Demand 60% Pub Sale
Handball 16* Games On Demand 80% DWG
I Am Alive Back Compat 70% Pub Sale
NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STORM Revolution* Games On Demand 75% DWG
Outland Back Compat 60% Pub Sale
Puzzle Fighter HD* Arcade 75% DWG
Rainbow Six Vegas Back Compat 67% Pub Sale
Rainbow Six Vegas 2 Games On Demand 67% Pub Sale
Rayman 3 HD Back Compat 60% Pub Sale
Rayman Legends Games On Demand 67% Pub Sale
Rayman Origins Back Compat 70% Pub Sale
Remember Me* Games On Demand 75% DWG
Rock of the Dead* Games On Demand 75% DWG
Scourge: Outbreak “Blindside” Multiplayer Map Pack* Add-On 50% DWG
Scourge: Outbreak* Arcade 50% DWG
Splinter Cell Conviction Games On Demand 50% Pub Sale
STRIDER* Arcade 67% DWG
Super Street Fighter II Turbo HD Remix* Arcade 67% DWG
The UnderGarden* Arcade 50% DWG
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Advanced Warfighter Games On Demand 60% Pub Sale
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Advanced Warfighter 2 Games On Demand 60% Pub Sale
Trials Evolution Arcade 67% Pub Sale
Trials Fusion Arcade 67% Pub Sale
Trials HD Back Compat 60% Pub Sale
Valiant Hearts: The Great War Games On Demand 60% Pub Sale
Watch Dogs Games On Demand 67% Pub Sale
WRC 5 FIA World Rally Championship* Games On Demand 80% DWG

 


