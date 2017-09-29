insidegames
Deals with Gold – Mit Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare, Mafia III, Rocket League, Deadpool, Alien Rage und vielen weiteren Angeboten
Die neuen Deals with Gold (KW 39), die ab sofort verfügbar sind und natürlich, wie gewohnt, Xbox One Games, Games on Demand sowie verschiedene DLCs für Xbox 360- und Xbox One-Spiele, die im Preis, je nach Titel, bis zu 90% reduziert worden sind, bieten. Außerdem gibt es in dieser Woche auch wieder einige ergänzende Spotlight- sowie Publisher-Sale-Angebote.
Wie immer gilt: Preise und Verfügbarkeit der Deals with Gold-Angebote können – je nach Region – variieren. Änderungen durch den Anbieter jederzeit möglich. Die nachfolgenden Deals with Gold-Angebote für Xbox 360 und Xbox One gelten, wenn nicht anders angegeben, ausschließlich für Gold-Mitglieder (Gold-Pro-Abos zählen nicht!). Spotlight Sale-Angebote sind sowohl für Xbox Gold- als auch Silber-Member verfügbar. Alle nachfolgend genannten Angebote sind jeweils bis einschließlich 2. Oktober 2017 gültig.
Deals with Gold – KW 39 (26.09.-02.10.2017)
Xbox One
Xbox 360
|Alien Rage*
|Arcade
|80%
|DWG
|Cabela’s Alaskan Adventures
|Backward Compatible
|50%
|Pub Sale
|Cabela’s Dangerous Hunts 2013
|Backward Compatible
|67%
|Pub Sale
|Cabela’s Hunting Expeditions
|Backward Compatible
|67%
|Pub Sale
|Cabela’s Survival: SoK
|Backward Compatible
|67%
|Pub Sale
|Call of Duty 2
|Backward Compatible
|50%
|Pub Sale
|Call of Duty 3
|Backward Compatible
|50%
|Pub Sale
|Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare
|Games On Demand
|50%
|Pub Sale
|Call of Duty Classic
|Games On Demand
|50%
|Pub Sale
|Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare
|Games On Demand
|60%
|Pub Sale
|Call of Duty: Black Ops
|Backward Compatible
|50%
|Pub Sale
|Call of Duty: Black Ops II
|Backward Compatible
|60%
|Pub Sale
|Call of Duty: Black Ops II Season Pass
|Add-On
|50%
|Pub Sale
|Call of Duty: Black Ops III – Bundle
|Games On Demand
|67%
|Pub Sale
|Call of Duty: Ghosts
|Games On Demand
|60%
|Pub Sale
|Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2
|Games On Demand
|50%
|Pub Sale
|Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3
|Games On Demand
|50%
|Pub Sale
|Call of Duty: World at War
|Backward Compatible
|50%
|Pub Sale
|Chivalry: Medieval Warfare
|Games On Demand
|67%
|Pub Sale
|DAH! Path of the Furon*
|Games On Demand
|85%
|DWG
|Deadfall Adventures*
|Games On Demand
|90%
|DWG
|Deadpool
|Games On Demand
|67%
|Pub Sale
|Dogfight 1942*
|Arcade
|80%
|DWG
|Enemy Front*
|Games On Demand
|80%
|DWG
|Legend of Kay Anniversary*
|Games On Demand
|85%
|DWG
|Painkiller Hell & Damnation*
|Games On Demand
|90%
|DWG
|Prototype Biohazard Bundle
|Games On Demand
|60%
|Pub Sale
|Red Faction: Armageddon*
|Games On Demand
|85%
|DWG
|Sniper Ghost Warrior 2 – Gold*
|Games On Demand
|80%
|DWG
|Sniper: Ghost Warrior*
|Games On Demand
|80%
|DWG
|The Book of Unwritten Tales 2*
|Games On Demand
|80%
|DWG
|Things on Wheels*
|Arcade
|75%
|DWG
|Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 5
|Games On Demand
|67%
|Pub Sale
|TRANSFORMERS: Dark of the Moon
|Games On Demand
|75%
|Pub Sale
|TRANSFORMERS: Devastation
|Games On Demand
|50%
|Pub Sale
|TRANSFORMERS: Fall of Cybertron
|Games On Demand
|40%
|Pub Sale
|TRANSFORMERS: Rise of the Dark Spark
|Games On Demand
|75%
|Pub Sale
Weitere News und Spiele zum Thema
Music-Addict and crazy Cat-Lady!
Kommentare
Erfolge Trophy Leitfaden Keyword-Wolke:
- ANZEIGE -