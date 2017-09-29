Top News

Deals with Gold – Mit Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare, Mafia III, Rocket League, Deadpool, Alien Rage und vielen weiteren Angeboten

Veröffentlicht 26. September 2017 | 13:54 Uhr von Sandra




Die neuen Deals with Gold (KW 39), die ab sofort verfügbar sind und natürlich, wie gewohnt, Xbox One Games, Games on Demand sowie verschiedene DLCs für Xbox 360- und Xbox One-Spiele, die im Preis, je nach Titel, bis zu 90% reduziert worden sind, bieten. Außerdem gibt es in dieser Woche auch wieder einige ergänzende Spotlight- sowie Publisher-Sale-Angebote.

Wie immer gilt: Preise und Verfügbarkeit der Deals with Gold-Angebote können – je nach Region – variieren. Änderungen durch den Anbieter jederzeit möglich. Die nachfolgenden Deals with Gold-Angebote für Xbox 360 und Xbox One gelten, wenn nicht anders angegeben, ausschließlich für Gold-Mitglieder (Gold-Pro-Abos zählen nicht!). Spotlight Sale-Angebote sind sowohl für Xbox Gold- als auch Silber-Member verfügbar. Alle nachfolgend genannten Angebote sind jeweils bis einschließlich 2. Oktober 2017 gültig.

Deals with Gold – KW 39 (26.09.-02.10.2017)

Xbox One

10 Second Ninja X Xbox One Game 70% Pub Sale
Action Henk  Xbox One Game 70% Pub Sale
Battle Worlds: Kronos* Xbox One Game 80% DWG
Cabela’s African Adventures Xbox One Game 75% Pub Sale
Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare Digital Pro Edition Xbox One Game 67% Pub Sale
Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare Gold Edition Xbox One Game 60% Pub Sale
Call of Duty: Black Ops III – Zombies Chronicles Edition Xbox One Game 17% Pub Sale
Call of Duty: Black Ops III – Zombies Deluxe Xbox One Game 20% Pub Sale
Call of Duty: Ghosts Xbox One Game 67% Pub Sale
Call of Duty: Ghosts Digital Hardened Edition Xbox One Game 67% Pub Sale
Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare – Digital Deluxe Edition Xbox One Game 30% Pub Sale
Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare – Digital Legacy Edition Xbox One Game 35% Pub Sale
Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare – Launch Edition Xbox One Game 40% Pub Sale
Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare – Season Pass Add-On 40% Pub Sale
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered Xbox One Game 20% Pub Sale
Chivalry: Medieval Warfare Xbox One Game 50% Pub Sale
Chivalry: Medieval Warfare Ultimate Edition Xbox One Game 67% Pub Sale
Deadpool Xbox One Game 67% Pub Sale
Dear Esther: Landmark Edition Xbox One Game 70% Pub Sale
Duck Dynasty Xbox One Game 80% Pub Sale
EA SPORTS Rory McIlroy PGA TOUR* Xbox One Game 60% DWG
Forza Horizon 3 VIP* Add-On 50% DWG
Forza Motorsport 6 VIP* Add-On 80% DWG
Geometry Wars 3: Dimensions Evolved Xbox One Game 67% Pub Sale
Grim Legends 2: Song of the Dark Swan* Xbox One Game 30% DWG
Hue Xbox One Game 70% Pub Sale
Human Fall Flat Xbox One Game 50% Pub Sale
Hunting Simulator Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight
I Am Bread* Xbox One Game 50% DWG
King’s Quest : The Complete Collection Xbox One Game 50% Pub Sale
Lightfield Xbox One Game 10% Spotlight
Lock’s Quest* Xbox One Game 60% DWG
Mafia III Deluxe Edition* Xbox One Game 40% DWG
Mafia III Season Pass* Add-On 40% DWG
Mafia III* Xbox One Game 40% DWG
Manual Samuel  Xbox One Game 70% Pub Sale
Marvel: Ultimate Alliance Xbox One Game 50% Pub Sale
Marvel: Ultimate Alliance 2 Xbox One Game 50% Pub Sale
Mass Effect: Andromeda Deluxe Edition* Xbox One Game 50% DWG
Mass Effect: Andromeda* Xbox One Game 50% DWG
Need for Speed Deluxe Bundle* Xbox One Game 60% DWG
Need for Speed Deluxe Edition* Xbox One Game 50% DWG
Need for Speed* Xbox One Game 60% DWG
Paladins Realm Pack* Add-On 20% DWG
Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2* Xbox One Game 60% DWG
Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2: Deluxe Edition* Xbox One Game 67% DWG
Prototype Biohazard Bundle Xbox One Game 67% Pub Sale
Pumped BMX+ Xbox One Game 70% Pub Sale
Rocket League Xbox One Game 40% Pub Sale
Rocket League – Aftershock Add-On 40% Pub Sale
Rocket League – Back to the Future Car Pack Add-On 40% Pub Sale
Rocket League – Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice Car Pack Add-On 40% Pub Sale
Rocket League – Esper Add-On 40% Pub Sale
Rocket League – Hot Wheels Bone Shaker Add-On 40% Pub Sale
Rocket League – Hot Wheels Twin Mill III Add-On 40% Pub Sale
Rocket League – Marauder Add-On 40% Pub Sale
Rocket League – Masamune Add-On 40% Pub Sale
Rocket League – Proteus Add-On 40% Pub Sale
Rocket League – The Fate of the Furious Ice Charger Add-On 40% Pub Sale
Rocket League – Triton Add-On 40% Pub Sale
Rocket League – Vulcan Add-On 40% Pub Sale
Serial Cleaner Xbox One Game 50% Pub Sale
Stikbold! A Dodgeball Adventure Xbox One Game 70% Pub Sale
The Dwarves* Xbox One Game 80% DWG
The Flame in the Flood Xbox One Game 50% Pub Sale
The Legend of Korra Xbox One Game 67% Pub Sale
The Little Acre Xbox One Game 70% Pub Sale
The Swindle Xbox One Game 70% Pub Sale
This Is The Police* Xbox One Game 60% DWG
Titanfall 2: Ultimate Edition* Xbox One Game 50% DWG
Tokyo 42* Xbox One Game 33% DWG
Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 5 Xbox One Game 67% Pub Sale
TRANSFORMERS: Devastation Xbox One Game 50% Pub Sale
TRANSFORMERS: Fall of Cybertron Xbox One Game 50% Pub Sale
Transformers: Rise of the Dark Spark Xbox One Game 75% Pub Sale
White Night Xbox One Game 67% Pub Sale
WRC 5 eSports Edition* Xbox One Game 80% DWG
WRC 6 FIA World Rally Championship* Xbox One Game 70% DWG

Xbox 360

Alien Rage* Arcade 80% DWG
Cabela’s Alaskan Adventures Backward Compatible 50% Pub Sale
Cabela’s Dangerous Hunts 2013 Backward Compatible 67% Pub Sale
Cabela’s Hunting Expeditions Backward Compatible 67% Pub Sale
Cabela’s Survival: SoK Backward Compatible 67% Pub Sale
Call of Duty 2 Backward Compatible 50% Pub Sale
Call of Duty 3 Backward Compatible 50% Pub Sale
Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare Games On Demand 50% Pub Sale
Call of Duty Classic Games On Demand 50% Pub Sale
Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare Games On Demand 60% Pub Sale
Call of Duty: Black Ops Backward Compatible 50% Pub Sale
Call of Duty: Black Ops II Backward Compatible 60% Pub Sale
Call of Duty: Black Ops II Season Pass Add-On 50% Pub Sale
Call of Duty: Black Ops III – Bundle Games On Demand 67% Pub Sale
Call of Duty: Ghosts Games On Demand 60% Pub Sale
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Games On Demand 50% Pub Sale
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Games On Demand 50% Pub Sale
Call of Duty: World at War Backward Compatible 50% Pub Sale
Chivalry: Medieval Warfare Games On Demand 67% Pub Sale
DAH! Path of the Furon* Games On Demand 85% DWG
Deadfall Adventures* Games On Demand 90% DWG
Deadpool Games On Demand 67% Pub Sale
Dogfight 1942* Arcade 80% DWG
Enemy Front* Games On Demand 80% DWG
Legend of Kay Anniversary* Games On Demand 85% DWG
Painkiller Hell & Damnation* Games On Demand 90% DWG
Prototype Biohazard Bundle Games On Demand 60% Pub Sale
Red Faction: Armageddon* Games On Demand 85% DWG
Sniper Ghost Warrior 2 – Gold* Games On Demand 80% DWG
Sniper: Ghost Warrior* Games On Demand 80% DWG
The Book of Unwritten Tales 2* Games On Demand 80% DWG
Things on Wheels* Arcade 75% DWG
Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 5 Games On Demand 67% Pub Sale
TRANSFORMERS: Dark of the Moon Games On Demand 75% Pub Sale
TRANSFORMERS: Devastation Games On Demand 50% Pub Sale
TRANSFORMERS: Fall of Cybertron Games On Demand 40% Pub Sale
TRANSFORMERS: Rise of the Dark Spark Games On Demand 75% Pub Sale

 


*