Deals with Gold – Mit Plants vs. Zombies: Garden Warfare, Homefront: The Revolution, ArcaniA und mehr (KW 14)
Die neuen Deals with Gold der KW 14 sind ab sofort verfügbar und bieten wieder, wie gewohnt, einige Xbox One Games, Games on Demand sowie Add-Ons für Xbox 360- und Xbox One-Spiele, die im Preis, je nach Titel, bis zu 90% reduziert worden sind. Außerdem stehen erneut einige Spotlight Sale-Angebote zur Verfügung.
Wie immer gilt: Preise und Verfügbarkeit der Deals with Gold-Angebote können – je nach Region – variieren. Änderungen durch den Anbieter jederzeit möglich. Die nachfolgenden Deals with Gold-Angebote für Xbox 360 und Xbox One gelten, wenn nicht anders angegeben, ausschließlich für Gold-Mitglieder (Gold-Pro-Abos zählen nicht!). Die mit Spotlight versehenen Angebote sind sowohl für Xbox Gold- als auch Silber-Member verfügbar. Alle nachfolgend genannten Angebote sind jeweils bis einschließlich 10. April 2017 gültig.
Deals with Gold – KW 14 (4.-10.04.2017)
Xbox One Deals
- Crawl (Pre-Order) – Xbox One Game – 20% – Spotlight
- Deadpool – Xbox One Game – 60% – DWG
- EA SPORTS Rory McIlroy PGA TOUR – Xbox One Game – 67% – DWG
- EA SPORTS UFC 2 – Xbox One Game – 50% – DWG
- EA SPORTS UFC 2 Deluxe Edition – Xbox One Game – 60% – DWG
- Guacamelee! Super Turbo Championship Edition – Xbox One Game – 75% – DWG
- Heart&Slash – Xbox One Game – 33% – DWG
- Homefront: The Revolution – Aftermath - Add-On – 50% – Spotlight
- Homefront: The Revolution – Combat Stimulant Pack - Add-On – 50% – Spotlight
- Homefront: The Revolution – Expansion Pass - Add- On – 33% – Spotlight
- Homefront: The Revolution – Guerilla Care Package - Add-On – 50% – Spotlight
- Homefront: The Revolution – Liberty Pack - Add-On – 50% – Spotlight
- Homefront: The Revolution – Revolutionary Spirit Pack - Add-On – 50% – Spotlight
- Homefront: The Revolution – The Voice Of Freedom - Add-On – 50% – Spotlight
- Homefront: The Revolution – Wing Skull Pack - Add-On – 50% – Spotlight
- Homefront: The Revolution ‘Freedom Fighter’ Bundle - Xbox One Game – 75% – DWG
- Homefront: The Revolution - Xbox One Game -70% – DWG
- Mekazoo – Xbox One Game – 33% – DWG
- Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2 – Xbox One Game – 60% – DWG
- Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2: 1,500,000 Mega Coins Pack – Add-On – 25% – DWG
- Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2: 2,500,000 Humongous Coins Pack – Add-On – 33% – DWG
- Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2: 630,000 Epic Coins Pack – Add-On – 15% – DWG
- Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2: Deluxe Edition – Xbox One Game – 60% – DWG
- Pool Nation FX – Xbox One Game – 50% – DWG
- Toy Odyssey – Xbox One Game – 33% – DWG
Xbox 360 Deals
- ArcaniA – Games on Demand – 90% – DWG
- Black Knight Sword – Games on Demand – 75% – DWG
- Conan – Games on Demand – 85% – DWG
- de Blob 2 – Games on Demand -85% – DWG
- Deadpool – Games on Demand – 63% – DWG
- Destroy All Humans – Path of the Furon – Games on Demand – 90% – DWG
- Fantastic Pets – Games on Demand – 90% – DWG
- Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams – Games on Demand – 75% – DWG
- Sid Meier’s Civilization Revolution – Games on Demand – 70% – DWG
- The Splatters – Arcade – 50% – DWG
- Worms Revolution – Arcade – 75% – DWG
- Worms: Ultimate Mayhem – Arcade – 75% – DWG
