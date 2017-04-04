Top News

Gewinnspiele Mehr »

Aktuelle News Mehr »

Leitfäden Mehr »

Tests Mehr »

insidegames

Deals with Gold – Mit Plants vs. Zombies: Garden Warfare, Homefront: The Revolution, ArcaniA und mehr (KW 14)

Veröffentlicht 4. April 2017 | 16:42 Uhr von Sandra




Xbox-Live-Deals-with-Gold-Logo

Die neuen Deals with Gold der KW 14 sind ab sofort verfügbar und bieten wieder, wie gewohnt, einige Xbox One Games, Games on Demand sowie Add-Ons für Xbox 360- und Xbox One-Spiele, die im Preis, je nach Titel, bis zu 90% reduziert worden sind. Außerdem stehen erneut einige Spotlight Sale-Angebote zur Verfügung.

Wie immer gilt: Preise und Verfügbarkeit der Deals with Gold-Angebote können – je nach Region – variieren. Änderungen durch den Anbieter jederzeit möglich. Die nachfolgenden Deals with Gold-Angebote für Xbox 360 und Xbox One gelten, wenn nicht anders angegeben, ausschließlich für Gold-Mitglieder (Gold-Pro-Abos zählen nicht!). Die mit Spotlight versehenen Angebote sind sowohl für Xbox Gold- als auch Silber-Member verfügbar. Alle nachfolgend genannten Angebote sind jeweils bis einschließlich 10. April 2017 gültig.

Deals with Gold – KW 14 (4.-10.04.2017)

Xbox One Deals

Xbox 360 Deals


- ANZEIGE -


Kategorien: Xbox 360 News Xbox One News
Tags:

Weitere News und Spiele zum Thema

Xbox-Live-Deals-with-Gold-Logo

Deals with Gold – Mit Dead Island, Assetto Corsa, Defiance: Gold Edition, The Long Park und mehr
Xbox-Live-Deals-with-Gold-Logo

Deals with Gold – Mit Duke Nukem 3D: 20th Anniversary World Tour, Farming Simulator, Worms und mehr
Xbox-Live-Deals-with-Gold-Logo

Deals with Gold – Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons, Terraria, Homefront: The Revolution und weitere Sale-Angebote
Xbox-Live-Deals-with-Gold-Logo

Deals with Gold – Neue Xbox One, Xbox 360 Angebote, Spotlight & 2K Publisher Sale
Über Sandra
Alle Artikel von Sandra ansehen

Music-Addict and crazy Cat-Lady!

Kommentare

Hinterlasse eine Antwort

Erfolge Trophy Leitfaden Keyword-Wolke:


Es ist noch kein Keyword vorhanden

- ANZEIGE -

SCN-Mitglieder

inside-network

Partner

Über Uns

Wichtiges & Hilfe

© 2010 - 2016 insidegames - Alle Rechte vorbehalten | Betreuung und Hosting Michel Wandke

Alle eingetragenen Marken und Logos sind eingetragene Warenzeichen der jeweiligen Herausgeber und/oder Inhaber.
Weitergabe und Vervielfältigung der Inhalte, auch in Teilen, ist ohne vorherige Genehmigung nicht gestattet.


*