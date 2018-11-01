Top News

Deals with Gold – Mit vielen Shocktober- und Spotlight-Sale Angeboten für Xbox One & Xbox 360

Veröffentlicht 23. Oktober 2018 | 20:08 Uhr von Sandra




Deals-with-Gold-Logo-black

Die Deals with Gold der KW 43 2018 sind, inklusive einiger neuer Spotlight Sale- aber auch wieder zahlreichen Shocktober-Angeboten, ab sofort im Microsoft Xbox Store verfügbar und beinhalten erneut zahlreiche Xbox 360- und Xbox One-Games sowie verschiedene Erweiterungen (DLCs/Add-Ons) für Xbox-Spiele, die im Preis, je nach Titel bzw. DLC, bis zu 100% reduziert wurden.

Wie immer gilt: Preise und Verfügbarkeit der Deals with Gold-Angebote können – je nach Region – variieren. Änderungen durch den/die Anbieter jederzeit möglich. Die nachfolgenden Deals with Gold-Angebote (mit Sternchen-Markierung) für Xbox One und Xbox 360 gelten, wenn nicht anders angegeben, ausschließlich für Gold-Mitglieder (Gold-Probe-Abos zählen nicht!). Angebote, die mit Spotlight- oder Shocktober-Sale markiert bzw. ohne Sternchen-Zusatz sind, gelten in der Regel gleichermaßen für Silber- und Gold-Mitglieder.

Die nachfolgend genannten DWG-Angebote sind, wenn nicht anders angegeben, jeweils bis einschließlich 29. Oktober 2018 gültig.

Deals with Gold – KW 43 (22.-29. Oktober 2018)

Xbox One

#KILLALLZOMBIES  Xbox One Game 67% Shocktober
>observer_ Xbox Game Pass 60% Shocktober
7 Days to Die  Xbox One Game 30% Shocktober
Agony Xbox One Game 50% Shocktober
Alien: Isolation Xbox One Game 70% Shocktober
Alien: Isolation – The Collection Xbox One Game 70% Shocktober
Anima: Gate of Memories Xbox One Game 40% Shocktober
Anima: Gate of Memories – The Nameless Chronicles Xbox One Game 25% Shocktober
Aven Colony Xbox One Game 67% Spotlight
Battlefield 1 Premium Pass Add-On 100% Spotlight
Battlefield 4 Premium Edition Add-On 85% Spotlight
Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon Xbox One Game 30% Shocktober
Claire: Extended Cut Xbox One Game 75% Shocktober
Crypt of the Necrodancer Xbox One Game 80% Shocktober
de Blob 2* Xbox One Game 70% DWG
Dead Ahead Zombie Warfare  Xbox One Game 50% Shocktober
Dead Ahead: Zombie Warfare – SWAT Bundle Add-On 50% Spotlight
Dead by Daylight – A Nightmare on Elm St. Chapter Add-On 30% Spotlight
Dead by Daylight – Curtain Call Chapter Add-On 30% Spotlight
Dead by Daylight – Head Case Add-On 30% Spotlight
Dead by Daylight – Leatherface Add-On 30% Spotlight
Dead by Daylight – The Halloween Chapter Add-On 30% Spotlight
Dead by Daylight – The SAW Chapter Add-On 30% Spotlight
Dead by Daylight: Special Edition Xbox One Game 30% Shocktober
Dead Island Definitive Collection Xbox One Game 50% Shocktober
Dead Island Definitive Edition Xbox One Game 50% Shocktober
Dead Island: Riptide Definitive Edition Xbox One Game 50% Shocktober
Dead Rising  Xbox One Game 70% Shocktober
Dead Rising 2 Xbox One Game 70% Shocktober
Dead Rising 2 Off the Record Xbox One Game 70% Shocktober
Dead Rising 4 Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Shocktober
Dead Rising 4 Deluxe Edition Xbox One Game 50% Shocktober
Dead Rising 4 Season Pass Add-On 33% Shocktober
Dead Rising Triple Bundle Pack Xbox One Game 70% Shocktober
Deadlight: Director´s Cut  Xbox One Game 60% Shocktober
Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition Xbox One Game 70% Shocktober
Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition Demon Hunter Bundle Xbox One Game 75% Shocktober
Devil May Cry HD Collection Xbox One Game 40% Shocktober
Devil May Cry HD Collection & 4SE Bundle Xbox One Game 45% Shocktober
Devil May Cry Special Edition Lady & Trish Costume Pack Xbox One Game 40% Shocktober
Devil May Cry Special Edition Super Nero/Super Dante/Super Vergil Xbox One Game 40% Shocktober
Divinity: Original Sin 2 – Definitive Edition Xbox One Game 25% Spotlight
DmC Devil May Cry: Definitive Edition Xbox Game Pass 67% Shocktober
Dr. Schmidt Premium Pack+Halloween Party Pack Xbox One Game 20% Shocktober
Dying Light Xbox One Game 50% Shocktober
Far Cry5 – Dead Living Zombies Add-On 25% Shocktober
FIFA 19 Xbox One X Enhanced 30% Spotlight
FIFA 19 Champions Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 30% Spotlight
FIFA 19 Ultimate Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 30% Spotlight
Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition* Xbox One X Enhanced 50% DWG
Final Fantasy XV Royal Pack* Add-On 50% DWG
Flipping Death Xbox One Game 33% Shocktober
Fortnite – Deluxe Founder’s Pack Add-On 50% Shocktober
Fortnite – Standard Founder’s Pack Add-On 50% Shocktober
Friday the 13th: The Game Xbox One Game 85% Shocktober
Gears of War 4  Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Shocktober
Gears of War 4 Ultimate Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Shocktober
Graveyard Keeper Xbox One Game 33% Shocktober
Halloween Party Pack Xbox One Game 20% Shocktober
Halo Wars 2 Complete* Xbox One X Enhanced 50% DWG
Halo Wars 2: Awakening the Nightmare* Add-On 50% DWG
Halo Wars 2: Operation: Spearbreaker* Add-On 50% DWG
Halo Wars 2: Season Pass* Add-On 50% DWG
Halo Wars 2: Standard Edition* Xbox One X Enhanced 50% DWG
Halo Wars: Definitive Edition* Xbox Play Anywhere 50% DWG
Haunted Halloween ’86  Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight
Hello Neighbor Xbox One X Enhanced 35% Shocktober
Hollow Knight: Voidheart Edition Xbox One Game 25% Shocktober
Home Sweet Home Xbox One Game 10% Shocktober
Hotel Transylvania 3: Monsters Overboard Xbox One Game 25% Shocktober
How to Survive 2 Xbox One Game 50% Shocktober
How to Survive: Storm Warning Edition Xbox One Game 60% Shocktober
Hungry Shark World Xbox One Game 50% Shocktober
InnerSpace* Xbox One Game 50% DWG
Kerbal Space Program Enhanced Edition* Xbox One Game 50% DWG
Kholat Xbox One Game 70% Spotlight
Killing Floor 2 Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Shocktober
L.A. Noire* Xbox One X Enhanced 50% DWG
LA Cops Xbox One Game 75% Spotlight
Layers of Fear + >observer_ Bundle Xbox One Game 50% Shocktober
Layers of Fear  Xbox One Game 70% Shocktober
Layers of Fear: Inheritance  Add-On 70% Shocktober
LEGO The Incredibles* Xbox One Game 25% DWG
Murdered: Soul Suspect Xbox One Game 85% Shocktober
Nightmare Boy  Xbox One Game 35% Shocktober
Outbreak Bundle Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight
Outbreak: The New Nightmare Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight
Outbreak: The Nightmare Chronicles Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Spotlight
Outbreak: The Nightmare Collection Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Shocktober
Outlast 2 Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Shocktober
Outlast: Bundle of Terror Xbox One Game 75% Shocktober
Perception Xbox One Game 67% Spotlight
Pinstripe Xbox One Game 35% Shocktober
Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2 Xbox One Game 60% Shocktober
Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2: Deluxe Edition Xbox One Game 67% Shocktober
Premium Pool Arena* Xbox One Game 50% DWG
Prey Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Shocktober
Remothered: Tormented Fathers Xbox One X Enhanced 40% Shocktober
Resident Evil 0 Xbox One Game 60% Shocktober
Resident Evil 0 Complete Costume Pack Add-On 60% Shocktober
Resident Evil 4 Xbox One Game 60% Shocktober
Resident Evil 5 Xbox One Game 60% Shocktober
Resident Evil 6 Xbox One Game 60% Shocktober
Resident Evil 7 Banned Footage Vol. 1 Add-On 50% Shocktober
Resident Evil 7 Banned Footage Vol. 2 Xbox One Game 50% Shocktober
RESIDENT EVIL 7 biohazard Xbox One X Enhanced 35% Shocktober
RESIDENT EVIL 7 biohazard Gold Edition Xbox Play Anywhere 40% Shocktober
RESIDENT EVIL 7 biohazard Season Pass Add-On 50% Shocktober
Resident Evil 7 End of Zoe Add-On 30% Shocktober
Resident Evil HD Xbox One Game 60% Shocktober
Resident Evil Revelations Xbox One Game 60% Shocktober
Resident Evil Revelations 1 & 2 Bundle Xbox One Game 60% Shocktober
Resident Evil Revelations 2 Costume Pack Xbox One Game 60% Shocktober
Resident Evil Revelations 2 Deluxe Edition Xbox One Game 60% Shocktober
Resident Evil Revelations 2 – Season Pass Add-On 60% Shocktober
Resident Evil Triple Pack Xbox One Game 50% Shocktober
Resident Evil: Deluxe Origins Bundle Xbox One Game 60% Shocktober
Reus* Xbox One Game 75% DWG
RiftStar Raiders* Xbox One Game 30% DWG
Rise of Insanity Xbox One Game 33% Shocktober
Romancing SaGa 2* Xbox Play Anywhere 25% DWG
Sea of Thieves Xbox One X Enhanced 35% Shocktober
Slender: The Arrival Xbox One Game 85% Shocktober
SOMA Xbox One Game 60% Shocktober
Starpoint Gemini 2 Gold Pack Add-On 60% Spotlight
Starpoint Gemini 2* Xbox One Game 50% DWG
Starpoint Gemini 2: Secrets of Aethera Add-On 60% Spotlight
Starpoint Gemini 2: Titans Add-On 60% Spotlight
Starpoint Gemini Warlords* Xbox One Game 35% DWG
Starpoint Gemini Warlords: Cycle of Warfare Add-On 40% Spotlight
Starpoint Gemini Warlords: Deadly Dozen Add-On 40% Spotlight
Starpoint Gemini Warlords: Rise of Numibia Add-On 40% Spotlight
Starpoint Gemini Warlords: Titans Return Add-On 40% Spotlight
State of Decay 2 Xbox One X Enhanced 35% Shocktober
State of Decay 2: Ultimate Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 35% Shocktober
Strange Brigade Xbox One X Enhanced 25% Shocktober
Strange Brigade Deluxe Edition Xbox One Game 25% Shocktober
Super Ultra Dead Rising 4 Mini Golf Xbox One Game 25% Shocktober
The Evil Within Xbox One Game 50% Shocktober
The Infectious Madness of Doctor Dekker* Xbox One Game 35% DWG
The Park* Xbox One Game 70% DWG
The Path of Motus* Xbox One Game 25% DWG
The Walking Dead: Season Two  Xbox One Game 30% Shocktober
The Walking Dead: The Complete First Season  Xbox One Game 30% Shocktober
Titan Quest* Xbox One X Enhanced 70% DWG
Transference Xbox One Game 30% Shocktober
Tumblestone Xbox One Game 67% Spotlight
Unepic Xbox One Game 75% Spotlight
We Happy Few Xbox One X Enhanced 25% Shocktober
We Happy Few Digital Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 20% Shocktober
Yooka-Laylee Xbox One Game 67% Spotlight
ZOMBI Xbox One Game 60% Shocktober
Zombie Army Trilogy Xbox One Game 70% Shocktober

 

Xbox 360

Alice: Madness Returns Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% Shocktober
Alien: Isolation Games On Demand 75% Shocktober
Aliens: Colonial Marines* Games On Demand 60% DWG
Army of Two Xbox One Backward Compatible 67% Shocktober
Bully Scholarship Edition* Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% DWG
Condemned Xbox One Backward Compatible 50% Shocktober
Dante’s Inferno Xbox One Backward Compatible 67% Shocktober
Darksiders Xbox One Backward Compatible 90% Shocktober
Darksiders II Xbox One Backward Compatible 90% Shocktober
Darksiders II Argul’s Tomb Add-On 85% Shocktober
Darksiders II Death Rides Pack Add-On 85% Shocktober
Darksiders II Season Pass Add-On 90% Shocktober
Darkstalkers Resurrection Arcade 80% Shocktober
Dead Rising Games On Demand 70% Shocktober
Dead Rising 2 Games On Demand 70% Shocktober
Dead Rising 2 Off the Record Games On Demand 70% Shocktober
Dead Rising 2: Case West Xbox One Backward Compatible 30% Shocktober
Dead Rising 2: Case Zero Xbox One Backward Compatible 30% Shocktober
Dead Space Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% Shocktober
Dead Space 2 Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% Shocktober
Dead Space 3 Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% Shocktober
Devil May Cry 4 Games On Demand 75% Shocktober
Devil May Cry HD Collection Games On Demand 75% Shocktober
DmC Devil May Cry Games On Demand 75% Shocktober
DmC Devil May Cry – Vergil’s Downfall Add-On 60% Shocktober
Guardian Heroes* Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% DWG
How to Survive Arcade 75% Shocktober
MotoGP14* Games On Demand 90% DWG
Murdered: Soul Suspect Games On Demand 85% Shocktober
Operation Darkness* Games On Demand 75% DWG
Painkiller Hell & Damnation Games On Demand 90% Shocktober
Painkiller Hell & Damnation: Demonic Vacation BS Add-On 90% Shocktober
Painkiller Hell & Damnation: Medieval Horror Add-On 90% Shocktober
Prey* Xbox One Backward Compatible 80% DWG
Resident Evil 0 Games On Demand 75% Shocktober
Resident Evil 0 Complete Costume Pack Add-On 60% Shocktober
Resident Evil 4 Games On Demand 75% Shocktober
Resident Evil 5 Games On Demand 75% Shocktober
Resident Evil 5 Untold Stories Bundle Add-On 60% Shocktober
Resident Evil 6 Games On Demand 75% Shocktober
Resident Evil CODE: Veronica X Games On Demand 75% Shocktober
Resident Evil HD  Games On Demand 75% Shocktober
Resident Evil Operation Raccoon City Games On Demand 80% Shocktober
Resident Evil Operation Raccoon City Echo Six Expansion Pack 2 Games On Demand 50% Shocktober
Resident Evil Revelations Games On Demand 75% Shocktober
Resident Evil Revelations 2 Costume Pack Add-On 60% Shocktober
Resident Evil Revelations 2 – Season Pass Add-On 75% Shocktober
Rockstar Table Tennis* Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% DWG
Shadows of the Damned Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% Shocktober
Spec Ops: The Line* Xbox One Backward Compatible 80% DWG
State of Decay Arcade 75% Shocktober
State of Decay: Breakdown Add-On 75% Shocktober
State of Decay: Lifeline Games On Demand 75% Shocktober
Zeno Clash 2* Arcade 50% DWG
Zombie Driver HD Arcade 80% Shocktober

 


Kategorien: Xbox 360 News Xbox One News
Tags:



