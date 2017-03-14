insidegames
Deals with Gold – Mit vielen Spotlight-, Game Fest- und Ubisoft Publisher Sale-Angeboten
Die neuen Deals with Gold der KW 11 sind ab sofort verfügbar und bieten wieder, wie gewohnt, einige Xbox One Games, Games on Demand sowie Add-Ons für Xbox 360- und Xbox One-Spiele, die im Preis, je nach Titel, bis zu 75% reduziert worden sind. Außerdem stehen erneut einige Spotlight Sale-, Game Fest- sowie Publisher Sale-Angebote, in dieser Woche eine ordentliche Auswahl an Titel von Ubisoft, zur Verfügung.
Wie immer gilt: Preise und Verfügbarkeit der Deals with Gold-Angebote können – je nach Region – variieren. Änderungen durch den Anbieter jederzeit möglich. Die nachfolgenden Deals with Gold-Angebote für Xbox 360 und Xbox One gelten, wenn nicht anders angegeben, ausschließlich für Gold-Mitglieder (Gold-Pro-Abos zählen nicht!). Die mit Publisher Sale, Game Fest und Spotlight versehenen Angebote sind gleichermaßen für Xbox Gold- und Silber-Member verfügbar. Alle nachfolgend genannten Angebote sind jeweils bis einschließlich 20. März 2017 gültig.
Deals with Gold – KW 11 (14.-20.03.2017)
Xbox One Deals
- Assassin’s Creed Chronicles – Trilogy – Xbox One Game – 60% – Publisher Sale
- Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag – Season Pass – Add-On – 60% – Publisher Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Syndicate – Xbox One Game – 60% – Publisher Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Syndicate Gold Edition – Xbox One Game – 50% – Publisher Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Syndicate – Jack the Ripper – Add-On – 50% – Publisher Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Syndicate – Season Pass – Add-On – 67% – Publisher Sale
- Assassin’s Creed The Ezio Collection – Xbox One Game – 40% – Publisher Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Triple Pack: Black Flag, Unity, Syndicate – Xbox One Game – 67% – Publisher Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Unity – Xbox One Game – 60% – Publisher Sale
- Axiom Verge – Xbox One Game – 50% – Game Fest
- BioShock: The Collection* - Xbox One Game – 35% – DWG
- Borderlands: The Handsome Collection* - Xbox One Game – 67% – DWG
- Don’t Starve: Giant Edition + Shipwrecked Expansion – Xbox One Game – 50% – Game Fest
- Far Cry 4 – Xbox One Gaem – 60% – Publisher Sale
- Far Cry 4 + Far Cry Primal Bundle – Xbox One Game – 50% – Publisher Sale
- Far Cry 4 Gold Edition – Xbox One Game – 60% – Publisher Sale
- Far Cry 4 Season Pass – Add-On – 60% – Publisher Sale
- Far Cry Primal – Xbox One Game – 60% – Publisher Sale
- Far Cry Primal – Apex Edition – Xbox One Game – 50% – Publisher Sale
- Farming Simulator 15 – JCB* - Add-On – 33% – DWG
- Farming Simulator 15 – Official Expansion (Gold)* - Add-On – 33% – DWG
- Farming Simulator 15* – Xbox One Game -67% – DWG
- Gears of War 4 Ultimate Edition* – Xbox One Game – 40% – DWG
- Gears of War 4 – Run The Jewels Airdrop – Add-On – 50% – Spotlight
- Gears of War 4* - Xbox One Game – 50% – DWG
- Gears of War: Ultimate Edition – Day One Version* – Xbox One – 50% – DWG
- Hasbro Family Fun Pack – Super Edition – Xbox One Game – 50% – Publisher Sale
- Her Majesty’s SPIFFING – Xbox One Game – 25% – Game Fest
- HITMAN Intro Pack* - Xbox One Game – 50% – DWG
- HITMAN – The Complete First Season* – Xbox One Game – 50% – DWG
- I Am Bread – Xbox One Game – 25% – Game Fest
- I, Zombie* – Xbox One Game – 33% – DWG
- Just Dance 2017 – Xbox One Game -50% – Publisher Sale
- Just Dance 2017 Gold Edition – Xbox One Game – 40% – Publisher Sale
- Just Dance Unlimited – 1 month Pass – Add-On – 10% – Publisher Sale
- Just Dance Unlimited – 24 hours Pass – Add-On – 20% – Publisher Sale
- Killer Instinct: Definitive Edition* – Xbox One Game – 40% – DWG
- Kingdom: New Lands* – Xbox One Game – 50% – DWG
- Knee Deep* – Xbox One Game – 50% – DWG
- Knight Squad – Xbox One Game – 50% – Game Fest
- Level 22 – Xbox One Game – 50% – Game Fest
- Manual Samuel – Xbox One Game – 50% – Game Fest
- Monopoly Family Fun Pack – Xbox One Game – 60% – Publisher Sale
- OlliOlli2: XL Edition* – Xbox One Game – 75% – DWG
- Party Hard – Xbox One Game – 50% – Game Fest
- Quantum Break* - Xbox One Game – 60% – DWG
- Rayman Legends – Xbox One Game – 60% – Publisher Sale
- Reagan Gorbachev – Xbox One Game – 50% – Game Fest
- ReCore* - Xbox One Game – 50% – DWG
- Shantae: Half-Genie Hero – Xbox One Game – 25% – Game Fest
- Sky Force Anniversary – Xbox One Game – 25% – Game Fest
- Slain: Back from Hell – Xbox One Game – 50% – Game Fest
- STEEP – Xbox One Game – 50% – Publisher Sale
- STEEP GOLD EDITION – Xbox One Game – 40% – Publisher Sale
- The Assembly* – Xbox One Game – 40% – DWG
- The Crew Calling All Units – Add-On – 30% – Publisher Sale
- The Crew Season Pass – Add-On – 60% – Publisher Sale
- The Crew Ultimate Edition – Xbox One Game – 40% – Publisher Sale
- The Final Station – Xbox One Game – 50% – Game Fest
- The Living Dungeon* – Xbox One Game – 50% – DWG
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege – Xbox One Game – 50% – Publisher Sale
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege + The Division Bundle – Xbox One Game – 40% – Publisher Sale
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Complete Edition – Xbox One Game – 40% – Publisher Sale
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Year 2 Gold Edition – Xbox One Game – 40% – Publisher Sale
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege: GEMSTONES BUNDLE – Add-Oin – 50% – Publisher Sale
- Tom Clancy’s The Division – Xbox One Game – 60% – Publisher Sale
- Tom Clancy’s The Division Gold Edition – Xbox One Game – 60% – Publisher Sale
- Tom Clancy’s The Division Season Pass – Add-On – 30% – Publisher Sale
- Trackmania Turbo – Xbox One Game – 60% – Publisher Sale
- Trials Fusion: The Awesome Max Edition – Xbox One Game – 60% – Publisher Sale
- Trials of The Blood Dragon – Xbox One Game – 50% – Publisher Sale
- Trials of the Blood Dragon + Trials Fusion Awesome Max Edition – Xbox One Game – 60% – Publisher Sale
- Watch Dogs 2 – Xbox One Game – 45% – Publisher Sale
- Watch Dogs 2 – Gold Edition – Xbox One Game – 40% – Publisher Sale
- Watch_Dogs – Xbox One Game – 60% – Publisher Sale
- Watch_Dogs Complete Edition – Xbox One Game – 60% – Publisher Sale
- Watch_Dogs Season Pass – Add-On – 60% – Publisher Sale
- Westerado: Double Barreled – Xbox One Game – 50% – Game Fest
- Xenoraid – Xbox One Game – 33% – Game Fest
Xbox 360 Deals
- Assassin’s Creed – Back Compat – 67% – Publisher Sale
- Assassin’s Creed III – Games on Demand – 67% – Publisher Sale
- Assassin’s Creed III Season Pass – Add-On – 75% – Publisher Sale
- Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag – Freedom Cry – Add-On – 40% – Publisher Sale
- Assassin’s Creed IV Season Pass – Add-On – 60% – Publisher Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Liberation HD – Arcade – 60% – Publisher Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Rogue – Games on Demand – 60% – Publisher Sale
- Assassin’s CreedIV Black Flag – Games on Demand – 60% – Publisher Sale
- Far Cry 2 – Games on Demand – 67% – Publisher Sale
- Far Cry 3 – Games on Demand – 60% – Publisher Sale
- Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon – Back compat – 60% – Publisher Sale
- Far Cry 4 – Games on Demand – 50% – Publisher Sale
- Far Cry 4 Season Pass – Add-On – 67% – Publisher Sale
- Far Cry Classic – Arcade – 50% – Publisher Sale
- Farming Simulator 15 – JCB* - Add-On – 33% – DWG
- Farming Simulator 15 – Official Expansion (Silver)* - Add-On – 33% – DWG
- Farming Simulator 15* – Games on Demand – 67% – DWG
- Gears of War 2* - Games on Demand – 50% – DWG
- Gears of War 2: All Fronts Collection* - Add-On – 50% – DWG
- Gears of War 3 Season Pass* – Add-On – 50% – DWG
- Gears of War 3* – Games on Demand – 50% – DWG
- Gears of War: Judgment* – Games on Demand – 50% – DWG
- Just Dance 2017 – Games on Demand -40% – Publisher Sale
- Rayman Legends – Back Compat – 75% – Publisher Sale
- Rayman Origins – Back Compat – 60% – Publisher Sale
- South Park: The Stick of Truth – Back Compat – 60% – Publisher Sale
- Trials Fusion – Arcade – 60% – Publisher Sale
- Trials Fusion – Season Pass – Add-On – 60% – Publisher Sale
- Watch Dogs – Games on Demand – 60% – Publisher Sale
- Watch_Dogs Season Pass – Add-On – 60% – Publisher Sale
- Worms* – Arcade – 75% – DWG
