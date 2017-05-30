Top News

Deals with Gold – Mit vielen Spotlight- sowie großem Tom Clancy- und Telltale Publisher Sale

Veröffentlicht 30. Mai 2017 | 21:02 Uhr von Sandra




Die neuen Deals with Gold der KW 22 sind ab sofort verfügbar und bieten wieder, wie gewohnt, einige Xbox One Games, Games on Demand sowie Add-Ons für Xbox 360- und Xbox One-Spiele, die im Preis, je nach Titel, bis zu 80% reduziert worden sind. Außerdem gibt es diese Woche auch wieder einen Spotlight- sowie großen Tom Clancy- und Telltale-Publisher-Sale.

Wie immer gilt: Preise und Verfügbarkeit der Deals with Gold-Angebote können – je nach Region – variieren. Änderungen durch den Anbieter jederzeit möglich. Die nachfolgenden Deals with Gold-Angebote für Xbox 360 und Xbox One gelten, wenn nicht anders angegeben, ausschließlich für Gold-Mitglieder (Gold-Pro-Abos zählen nicht!). Spotlight- und Publisher Sale-Angebote sind sowohl für Xbox Gold- als auch Silber-Member verfügbar. Alle nachfolgend genannten Angebote sind jeweils bis einschließlich 5. Juni 2017 gültig.

Deals with Gold – KW 22 (30.05. – 5.06.2017)

Xbox One Deals

7 Days to Die Xbox One Game 40% Pub Sale
Alien: Isolation Season Pass* Add-On 60% DWG
Alien: Isolation – The Collection* Xbox One Game 60% DWG
Alien: Isolation* Xbox One Game 60% DWG
Back to the Future: The Game – 30th Anniversary Edition Xbox One Game 70% Pub Sale
Batman: The Telltale Series – The Complete Season (Episodes 1-5) Xbox One Game 60% Pub Sale
BioShock: The Collection* Xbox One Game 50% DWG
Blackwood Crossing* Xbox One Game 35% DWG
Borderlands: The Handsome Collection* Xbox One Game 67% DWG
Bridge Constructor Stunts* Xbox One Game 40% DWG
Coffin Dodgers* Xbox One Game 60% DWG
Dark Arcana: The Carnival* Xbox One Game 30% DWG
DEAD OR ALIVE 5 Last Round: Hot Getaway Costume Set Add-On 30% Spotlight
DEAD OR ALIVE 5 Last Round: Hot Summer Costume Set Add-On 30% Spotlight
DEAD OR ALIVE 5 Last Round: Last Getaway Costume Set Add-On 30% Spotlight
DEAD OR ALIVE 5 Last Round: Premier Sexy Costume & Movie Set Add-On 30% Spotlight
DEAD OR ALIVE 5 Last Round: Private Paradise Set Add-On 30% Spotlight
DEAD OR ALIVE 5 Last Round: Tropical Sexy Costume Set Add-On 30% Spotlight
DEAD OR ALIVE 5 Last Round: Ultimate Sexy Costumes Add-On 30% Spotlight
Divinity: Original Sin – Enhanced Edition* Xbox One Game 60% DWG
EA SPORTS FIFA 17 Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight
EA SPORTS FIFA 17 Deluxe Edition Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight
EA SPORTS FIFA 17 Super Deluxe Edition Xbox One Game 30% Spotlight
EA SPORTS NHL 17 Deluxe Edition Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight
EA SPORTS NHL 17 Super Deluxe Edition Xbox One Game 35% Spotlight
EA SPORTS NHL 17* Xbox One Game 75% DWG
EA SPORTS UFC 2 Deluxe Edition* Xbox One Game 75% DWG
EA SPORTS UFC 2* Xbox One Game 75% DWG
Game of Thrones – The Complete First Season (Episodes 1-6) Xbox One Game 70% Pub Sale
Inside My Radio* Xbox One Game 50% DWG
Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy: The Telltale Series – The Complete Season (Episodes 1-5) Xbox One Game 25% Pub Sale
Minecraft: Story Mode – Adventure Pass (Additional Episodes 6-8) Add-On 60% Pub Sale
Minecraft: Story Mode – Season Pass (Episodes 2-5) Add-On 60% Pub Sale
Minecraft: Story Mode – The Complete Adventure (Episodes 1-8) Xbox One Game 60% Pub Sale
Minecraft: Story Mode – The Complete Season (Episodes 1-5) Xbox One Game 60% Pub Sale
Mordheim: City of the Damned* Xbox One Game 60% DWG
Overwatch Game of the Year Edition Xbox One Game 35% Spotlight
Shadow Warrior 2 – Launch Edition Xbox One Game 15% Spotlight
Soul Axiom* Xbox One Game 60% DWG
Styx: Master of Shadows* Xbox One Game 75% DWG
Tales from the Borderlands Complete Season (Episodes 1-5) Xbox One Game 70% Pub Sale
The Final Station* Xbox One Game 50% DWG
The Long Dark (Game Preview)* Xbox One Game 60% DWG
The Technomancer* Xbox One Game 60% DWG
The Telltale Games Collection Xbox One Game 70% Pub Sale
The Telltale Undead Survival Bundle Xbox One Game 70% Pub Sale
The Walking Dead: A New Frontier – The Complete Season (Episodes 1-5) Xbox One Game 40% Pub Sale
The Walking Dead: Michonne – A Telltale Miniseries Xbox One Game 67% Pub Sale
The Walking Dead: Season Two Xbox One Game 75% Pub Sale
The Walking Dead: The Complete First Season Xbox One Game 75% Pub Sale
The Wolf Among Us Xbox One Game 70% Pub Sale
Thimbleweed Park* Xbox Play Anywhere 25% DWG
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Deluxe Edition Xbox One Game 25% Pub Sale
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Gold Edition Xbox One Game 30% Pub Sale
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Standard Edition Xbox One Game 25% Pub Sale
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Xbox One Game 50% Pub Sale
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege + The Division Bundle Xbox One Game 35% Pub Sale
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Complete Edition Xbox One Game 40% Pub Sale
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Year 2 Gold Edition Xbox One Game 40% Pub Sale
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege: Amethyst Weapon Skin Add-On 50% Pub Sale
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege: Ash Watch_Dogs Set Add-On 50% Pub Sale
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege: Bandit Football Helmet Add-On 50% Pub Sale
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege: Canadian Racer Pack Add-On 50% Pub Sale
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege: Castle Blood Dragon Add-On 50% Pub Sale
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege: Castle Football Helmet Add-On 50% Pub Sale
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege: Cobalt Weapon Skin Add-On 50% Pub Sale
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege: Cyan Weapon Skin Add-On 50% Pub Sale
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege: Emerald Weapon Skin Add-On 50% Pub Sale
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege: Frost Division Set Add-On 50% Pub Sale
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege: Fuze Ghost Recon Set Add-On 50% Pub Sale
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege: GEMSTONES BUNDLE Add-On 50% Pub Sale
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege: Montagne Bushido Set Add-On 50% Pub Sale
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege: Operators Icon Charm Bundle Add-On 50% Pub Sale
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege: Platinum Weapon Skin Add-On 50% Pub Sale
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege: Racer FBI SWAT Pack Add-On 50% Pub Sale
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege: Racer GIGN Pack Add-On 50% Pub Sale
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege: Rook The Crew Set Add-On 50% Pub Sale
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege: Ruby Weapon Skin Add-On 50% Pub Sale
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege: Russian Racer Pack Add-On 50% Pub Sale
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege: Topaz Weapon Skin Add-On 50% Pub Sale
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege: USA Racer Pack Add-On 50% Pub Sale
Tom Clancy’s The Division – Last stand Add-On 30% Pub Sale
Tom Clancy’s The Division – Marine Forces Outfits Pack Add-On 50% Pub Sale
Tom Clancy’s The Division – Season Pass Add-On 35% Pub Sale
Tom Clancy’s The Division – Streets of New York Outfit Bundle Add-On 50% Pub Sale
Tom Clancy’s The Division – Survival Add-On 40% Pub Sale
Tom Clancy’s The Division – Underground Add-On 40% Pub Sale
Tom Clancy’s  The Division – Military Specialists Outfits Pack Add-On 50% Pub Sale
Tom Clancy’s  The Division – Sports Fan Outfit Pack Add-On 50% Pub Sale
Tom Clancy’s  The Division – Upper East Side Outfit Pack Add-On 50% Pub Sale
Tom Clancy’s  The Division –  Frontline Outfit Pack Add-On 50% Pub Sale
Trulon: The Shadow Engine* Xbox One Game 50% DWG

 

Xbox 360 Deals

Alien: Isolation* Games On Demand 80% DWG
Aliens: Colonial Marines* Games On Demand 60% DWG
Back to the Future: The Game – 30th Anniversary Edition Games On Demand 60% Pub Sale
Batman – The Telltale Series – Season Pass Add-On 60% Pub Sale
Farming Simulator 15* Games On Demand 67% DWG
Game of Thrones – Season Pass (Episodes 2-6) Add-On 70% Pub Sale
Grand Theft Auto V* Games On Demand 50% DWG
Jurassic Park: The Game Backward Compatibility 80% Pub Sale
Minecraft: Story Mode – Adventure Pass (Additional Episodes 6-8) Add-On 60% Pub Sale
Minecraft: Story Mode – Season Pass Add-On 60% Pub Sale
Minecraft: Story Mode – Season Pass Deluxe (Episodes 2-8) Add-On 60% Pub Sale
Poker Night 2 Arcade 60% Pub Sale
Sam & Max Beyond Time and Space Backward Compatibility 60% Pub Sale
Sam & Max Save the World Backward Compatibility 60% Pub Sale
Tales from the Borderlands – Season Pass Add-On 70% Pub Sale
The Walking Dead: Michonne – Season Pass (Episodes 2-3) Add-On 70% Pub Sale
The Walking Dead: Season One – 400 Days Add-On 80% Pub Sale
The Walking Dead: Season One – Episode 2 Add-On 80% Pub Sale
The Walking Dead: Season One – Episode 3 Add-On 80% Pub Sale
The Walking Dead: Season One – Episode 4 Add-On 80% Pub Sale
The Walking Dead: Season One – Episode 5 Add-On 80% Pub Sale
The Walking Dead: Season Two – SEASON PASS Add-On 80% Pub Sale
The Wolf Among Us – Season Pass Add-On 70% Pub Sale
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Advanced Warfighter 2* Games On Demand 67% DWG
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Advanced Warfighter* Games On Demand 67% DWG
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Future Soldier* Games On Demand 67% DWG
Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell: Conviction* Games On Demand 67% DWG

 


