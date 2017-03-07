insidegames
Deals with Gold – Mit vielen Spotlight- und EA-Publisher Sale-Angeboten
Die neuen Deals with Gold der KW 10 sind ab sofort verfügbar und bieten wieder, wie gewohnt, einige Xbox One Games, Games on Demand sowie Add-Ons für Xbox 360- und Xbox One-Spiele, die im Preis, je nach Titel, bis zu 100% reduziert worden sind. Außerdem stehen erneut einige Spotlight Sale- sowie Publisher Sale-Angebote, in dieser Woche eine weitere Auswahl an Titel von Electronic Arts, zur Verfügung.
Wie immer gilt: Preise und Verfügbarkeit der Deals with Gold-Angebote können – je nach Region – variieren. Änderungen durch den Anbieter jederzeit möglich. Die nachfolgenden Deals with Gold-Angebote für Xbox 360 und Xbox One gelten, wenn nicht anders angegeben, ausschließlich für Gold-Mitglieder (Gold-Pro-Abos zählen nicht!). Die mit Publisher Sale und Spotlight versehenen Angebote sind gleichermaßen für Xbox Gold- und Silber-Member verfügbar. Alle nachfolgend genannten Angebote sind jeweils bis einschließlich 13. März 2017 gültig.
Deals with Gold – KW 7 (07.-13.03.2017)
Xbox One Deals
- (Game Preview) Pit People – Xbox One Game – 15% – Spotlight
- ARK: Scorched Earth (Game Preview) – Add-On – 25% – Spotlight
- ARK: Survival Evolved (Game Preview) – Xbox One Game – 50% – Spotlight
- ASTRONEER (Game Preview) – Xbox One Game – 20% – Spotlight
- Battlefield 1 – Xbox One Game- 50% – Publisher Sale
- Battlefield 1 Deluxe Edition – Xbox One Game – 50% – Publisher Sale
- Battlefield 1 Shortcut Kit: Ultimate Bundle – Add-On – 25% – Publisher Sale
- Battlefield 1 Ultimate Edition – Xbox One Game – 40% – Publisher Sale
- Battlefield 1 – Titanfall 2 Deluxe Bundle – Xbox One Game – 67% – Publisher Sale
- Battlefield 4 – Xbox One Game – 75% – Publisher Sale
- Battlefield Hardline Standard Edition – Xbox One Game – 75% – Publisher Sale
- Dead Rising 4 Deluxe Edition – Xbox One Game – 35% – DWG
- Dead Rising 4 Season Pass – Xbox One Game – 40% – DWG
- Dead Rising 4 – Xbox One Game – 35% – DWG
- Dragon Age: Inquisition Deluxe Edition – Xbox One Game – 67% – Publisher Sale
- Dragon Age: Inquisition – Game of the Year Edition – Xbox One Game – 67% – Publisher Sale
- EA SPORTS FIFA 17 – Xbox One Game – 67% – Publisher Sale
- EA SPORTS FIFA 17 Deluxe Edition – Xbox One Game – 67% – Publisher Sale
- EA SPORTS FIFA 17 Super Deluxe Edition – Xbox One Game – 30% – Publisher Sale
- EA SPORTS NHL 17 – Xbox One Game – 67% – Publisher Sale
- EA SPORTS NHL 17 Deluxe Edition – Xbox One Game – 67% – Publisher Sale
- EA SPORTS NHL 17 Super Deluxe Edition – Xbox One Game – 50% – Publisher Sale
- EA SPORTS UFC 2 – Xbox One Game – 67% – Publisher Sale
- EA SPORTS UFC 2 Deluxe Edition – Xbox One Game – 67% – Publisher Sale
- Guns, Gore and Cannoli – Xbox One Game – 50% – DWG
- Madden NFL 17 – Xbox One Game – 67% – Publisher Sale
- Madden NFL 17 Deluxe Edition – Xbox One Game – 67% – Publisher Sale
- Madden NFL 17 Super Deluxe Edition – Xbox One Game – 50% – Publisher Sale
- Mega Man Legacy Collection – Xbox One Game – 60% – DWG
- Mirrors Edge Catalyst – Xbox One Game – 60% – Publisher Sale
- Need for Speed Deluxe Bundle – Xbox One Game – 70% – Publisher Sale
- Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2 – Xbox One Game -80% – Publisher Sale
- Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2: Deluxe Edition – Xbox One Game – 80% – Publisher Sale
- Prototype Biohazard Bundle - Xbox One Game – 60% – DWG
- Rise of the Tomb Raider Season Pass - Add-On – 75% – DWG
- Rise of the Tomb Raider - Xbox One Game – 50% – DWG
- Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration - Xbox One Game – 50% – DWG
- Rivals of Aether (Game Preview) – Xbox One Game – 50% – Spotlight Sale
- Slime Rancher (Game Preview) – Xbox One Game – 33% – Spotlight
- Star Wars Battlefront Rogue One: Scarif – Add-On – 35% – Publisher Sale
- STAR WARS Battlefront Season Pass – Add-On – 50% – Publisher Sale
- STAR WARS Battlefront Ultimate Edition – Xbox One Game – 50% – Publisher Sale
- Strider - Xbox One Game – 75% – DWG
- Subnautica (Game Preview) – Xbox One Game – 33% – Spotlight Sale
- The Bug Butcher – Xbox One Game – 33% – DWG
- The Escapists – Xbox One Game – 67% – DWG
- The Long Dark (Game Preview) – Xbox One Game – 30% – Spotlight
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Expansion Pass – Add-On – 40% – DWG
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Blood and Wine – Add-On – 40% – DWG
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Hearts of Stone – Add-On – 40% – DWG
- Titanfall 2 – Xbox One Game – 60% – Publisher Sale
- Titanfall 2 Deluxe Edition – Xbox One Game – 60% – Publisher Sale
- Titanfall 2: Angel City’s Most Wanted Bundle – Add-On – 25% – Publisher Sale
- Unravel – Xbox One Game – 75% – Publisher Sale
- Witcher 3: The Wild Hunt – The Complete Edition - Xbox One Game – 50% – DWG
Xbox 360 Deals
- Battlefield: Bad Company 2 – Back Compat – 50% – Publisher Sale
- Battlefield: Bad Company 2 – Vietnam – Back Compat – 100% – Publisher Sale
- Bionic Commando Rearmed 2 – Games on Demand – 75% – DWG
- Call of Duty: Black Ops II - Games on Demand – 60% – DWG
- Dragon Age: Origins – Back Compat – 50% – Publisher Sale
- Dragon Age: Origins – Awakening – Back Compat – 100% – Publisher Sale
- EA SPORTS FIFA 17 – Games on Demand – 60% – Publisher Sale
- EA SPORTS SSX: Classic Characters Pack – Games on Demand – 100% – Publisher Sale
- Final Fight: Double Impact – Games on Demand – 75% – DWG
- Lost Planet 2 – Games on Demand – 75% – DWG
- Lost Planet Colonies – Games on Demand – 75% – DWG
- Madden NFL 17 – Games on Demand – 67% – Publisher Sale
- MEGA MAN 10 - Back Compat – 40% – DWG
- MEGA MAN 9 – Back Compat – 40% – DWG
- NBA JAM: On Fire Edition – Back Compat – 50% – Publisher Sale
- Puzzle Fighter HD - Games on Demand – 75% – DWG
- Skate 3 – Games on Demand – 75% – Publisher Sale
- SSX – Back Compat – 50% – Publisher Sale
- The Escapists – Games on Demand – 67% – DWG
- The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings Enhanced Edition – Games on Demand – 85% – DWG
