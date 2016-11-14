 Deals with Gold - Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons, Terraria, Homefront: The Revolution und weitere Sale-Angebote - insidegames

Deals with Gold – Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons, Terraria, Homefront: The Revolution und weitere Sale-Angebote

Veröffentlicht 15. November 2016 | 12:31 Uhr von Sandra




Xbox-Live-Deals-with-Gold-Logo

Die neuen Deals with Gold der Woche KW 46 stehen ab sofort zur Verfügung. Es gibt wieder einige Xbox One Games, Games on Demand sowie Add-Ons für Xbox 360- und Xbox One-Spiele, die im Preis, je nach Titel, bis zu 80% reduziert worden sind. Ergänzend zu den Deals with Gold gibt es auch wieder einen Spotlight Sale!

Wie immer gilt: Preise und Verfügbarkeit der Deals with Gold-Angebote können – je nach Region – variieren. Änderungen durch den Anbieter jederzeit möglich. Die nachfolgenden Deals with Gold-Angebote für Xbox 360 und Xbox One gelten, wenn nicht anders angegeben, ausschließlich für Gold-Mitgliedern (Gold-Pro-Abos zählen nicht!). Mit Sternchen (*) markierte Titel sind auch für Xbox Silber Member verfügbar. Alle neuen Angebote sind jeweils bis einschließlich 21. November 2016 gültig.

Schnell und unkompliziert einkaufen – so geht’s: Einfach den Link des Spiels klicken, dass euch interessiert, und direkt auf dem Xbox Live Marktplatz landen. Alternativ könnt ihr auch jederzeit über eure Xbox 360 und/oder Xbox One den Xbox Store besuchen und die neuen Deals with Gold-Spiele shoppen.

Deals with Gold / Spotlight Sale

Xbox One Deals

 

Xbox 360 Deals


Kategorien: Xbox 360 News Xbox One News
Tags:

Im Forum als HOLYANA oder auf Google+ unterwegs. Music-Addict and crazy Cat-Lady!

