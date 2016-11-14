insidegames
Deals with Gold – Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons, Terraria, Homefront: The Revolution und weitere Sale-Angebote
Die neuen Deals with Gold der Woche KW 46 stehen ab sofort zur Verfügung. Es gibt wieder einige Xbox One Games, Games on Demand sowie Add-Ons für Xbox 360- und Xbox One-Spiele, die im Preis, je nach Titel, bis zu 80% reduziert worden sind. Ergänzend zu den Deals with Gold gibt es auch wieder einen Spotlight Sale!
Wie immer gilt: Preise und Verfügbarkeit der Deals with Gold-Angebote können – je nach Region – variieren. Änderungen durch den Anbieter jederzeit möglich. Die nachfolgenden Deals with Gold-Angebote für Xbox 360 und Xbox One gelten, wenn nicht anders angegeben, ausschließlich für Gold-Mitgliedern (Gold-Pro-Abos zählen nicht!). Mit Sternchen (*) markierte Titel sind auch für Xbox Silber Member verfügbar. Alle neuen Angebote sind jeweils bis einschließlich 21. November 2016 gültig.
Schnell und unkompliziert einkaufen – so geht’s: Einfach den Link des Spiels klicken, dass euch interessiert, und direkt auf dem Xbox Live Marktplatz landen. Alternativ könnt ihr auch jederzeit über eure Xbox 360 und/oder Xbox One den Xbox Store besuchen und die neuen Deals with Gold-Spiele shoppen.
Deals with Gold / Spotlight Sale
Xbox One Deals
- Alekhine’s Gun - Xbox One Game – 67% – DWG
- Bridge Constructor - Xbox One Game – 50% – DWG
- Brothers: a Tale of Two Sons - Xbox One Game – 75% – DWG
- DC Universe Online 3-Month Membership - Add-On – 33% – DWG
- Forza Horizon 2 Complete Add-Ons Collection - Xbox One Game – 60% – DWG
- Forza Horizon 2 Deluxe – 10th Anniversary Edition* - Xbox One Game – 40% – Spotlight
- Forza Horizon 2 Standard – 10th Anniversary Edition - Xbox One Game – 60% – DWG
- Forza Horizon 2 Ultimate – 10th Anniversary Edition* - Xbox One Game – 30% – Spotlight
- Forza Motorsport 5: Racing Game of the Year Edition - Xbox One Game – 60% – DWG
- Forza Motorsport 6 and Forza Horizon 2 Bundle - Xbox One Game – 45% – DWG
- Forza Motorsport 6 Platinum Edition Bundle - Xbox One GAme – 15% – DWG
- Homefront: The Revolution - Xbox One Game – 60% – DWG
- Homefront: The Revolution ‘Freedom Fighter’ Bundle - Xbox One Game – 70% – DWG
- Knight’s Squad - Xbox One Game – 67% – DWG
- Professional Farmer 2017* - Xbox One Game – 505% – Spotlight
- Rock Zombie - Xbox One Game – 50% – DWG
- Terraria - Xbox One Game – 80% – DWG
- Uno - Xbox One GAme – 33% – DWG
- WRC 5 eSports Edition - Xbox One Game – 80% – DWG
Xbox 360 Deals
- Bound by Flame - Games on Demand – 75% – DWG
- Brothers: a Tale of Two Sons - Arcade - 80% – DWG
- Contrast - Arcade – 75% – DWG
- Farming Simulator - Games on Demand – 75% – DWG
- Persona 4 Arena - Games on Demand – 30% – DWG
- Persona 4 Arena Ultimax - Games on Demand – 60% – DWG
- RAW – Realms of Ancient War - Arcade – 75% – DWG
- Terraria – Xbox 360 Edition - Games on Demand – 80% – DWG
- WRC 5 FIA World Rally Championship - Games on Demand – 80% – DWG
