Deals with Gold – KW 42 Angebote mit Far Cry- und Assassin’s Creed- sowie jede Menge LEGO-Spiele Angeboten
Auch in dieser Woche gibt es wieder neue Deals with Gold und die Angebote der KW 42 2019 sind, inklusive einiger neuer Spotlight sowie zahlreicher Publisher*- und Franchise Sale**-Angeboten, ab sofort im Microsoft Xbox Store verfügbar. Wie gehabt beinhalten die Deals with Gold der KW 42 zahlreiche Xbox One- und Xbox 360-Games sowie verschiedene Erweiterungen (DLCs/Add-Ons) für Xbox-Spiele, die im Preis, je nach Titel bzw. DLC, bis zu 90% reduziert wurden.
Wie immer gilt: Preise und Verfügbarkeit der Deals with Gold-Angebote können – je nach Region – variieren. Änderungen durch den/die Anbieter jederzeit möglich. Die nachfolgenden Deals with Gold-Angebote (DWG genannt) für Xbox One und Xbox 360 gelten, wenn nicht anders angegeben, ausschließlich für Gold-Mitglieder (Gold-Probe-Abos zählen nicht!). Angebote, die mit Spotlight-Sale markiert sind, gelten in der Regel gleichermaßen für Silber- und Gold-Mitglieder.
Die nachfolgend genannten DWG-, Spotlight-, Publisher* und Franchise Sale**-Angebote sind, wenn nicht anders angegeben, jeweils bis einschließlich 21. Oktober 2019 gültig.
*= Warner Bros.
** = Assassin’s Creed- & Far Cry-Reihe
Xbox One Deals with Gold KW 42 Angebote
|A Way Out
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|DWG
|ACA NEOGEO BASEBALL STARS 2
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|DWG
|ACA NEOGEO SAMURAI SHODOWN IV
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|DWG
|ACA NEOGEO SENGOKU
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|DWG
|Assassin’s Creed Antiquity Pack
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|Franchise Sale
|Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: China
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Franchise Sale
|Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: India
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Franchise Sale
|Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: Russia
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Franchise Sale
|Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: Trilogy
|Xbox One Game
|70%
|Franchise Sale
|Assassin’s Creed III Remastered
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|Franchise Sale
|Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|Franchise Sale
|Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag – Freedom Cry
|Add-On
|50%
|Franchise Sale
|Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag – Illustrious Pirates Pack
|Add-On
|50%
|Franchise Sale
|Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag – Season Pass
|Add-On
|75%
|Franchise Sale
|Assassin’s Creed Legendary Collection
|Xbox One Game
|65%
|Franchise Sale
|Assassin’s Creed Odyssey
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|55%
|Franchise Sale
|Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|60%
|Franchise Sale
|Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Gold Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|55%
|Franchise Sale
|Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Legacy Of The First Blade
|Add-On
|50%
|Franchise Sale
|Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Season Pass
|Add-On
|50%
|Franchise Sale
|Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – The Fate Of Atlantis
|Add-On
|50%
|Franchise Sale
|Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Ultimate Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|55%
|Franchise Sale
|Assassin’s Creed Origins
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|70%
|Franchise Sale
|Assassin’s Creed Origins – Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|70%
|Franchise Sale
|Assassin’s Creed Origins – Deluxe Pack
|Add-On
|50%
|Franchise Sale
|Assassin’s Creed Origins – Gold Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|70%
|Franchise Sale
|Assassin’s Creed Origins – Season Pass
|Add-On
|50%
|Franchise Sale
|Assassin’s Creed Origins – The Curse Of The Pharaohs
|Add-On
|40%
|Franchise Sale
|Assassin’s Creed Origins – The Hidden Ones
|Add-On
|40%
|Franchise Sale
|Assassin’s Creed Rogue Remastered
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|Franchise Sale
|Assassin’s Creed Syndicate
|Xbox One Game
|67%
|Franchise Sale
|Assassin’s Creed Syndicate – Gold Edition
|Xbox One Game
|67%
|Franchise Sale
|Assassin’s Creed Syndicate – Jack The Ripper
|Add-On
|60%
|Franchise Sale
|Assassin’s Creed Syndicate – Season Pass
|Add-On
|67%
|Franchise Sale
|Assassin’s Creed Syndicate – Steampunk Pack
|Add-On
|50%
|Franchise Sale
|Assassin’s Creed Syndicate – Streets Of London Pack
|Add-On
|50%
|Franchise Sale
|Assassin’s Creed Syndicate – The Last Maharaja Missions Pack
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Franchise Sale
|Assassin’s Creed Syndicate – Victorian Legends Pack
|Add-On
|50%
|Franchise Sale
|Assassin’s Creed The Ezio Collection
|Xbox One Game
|80%
|Franchise Sale
|Assassin’s Creed Triple Pack: Black Flag, Unity, Syndicate
|Xbox One Game
|67%
|Franchise Sale
|Assassin’s Creed Unity
|Xbox One Game
|67%
|Franchise Sale
|Assassin’s Creed Unity – Secrets Of The Revolution
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|Franchise Sale
|Batman: Arkham Collection
|Xbox Game Pass
|33%
|Publisher Sale
|Batman: Arkham Knight
|Xbox Game Pass
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|Batman: Arkham Knight Premium Edition
|Xbox Game Pass
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|Batman: Arkham Knight Season Pass
|Add-On
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|Batman: Return to Arkham
|Xbox Game Pass
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|Battlefield V Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|70%
|DWG
|Big Buck Hunter Arcade
|Xbox One Game
|70%
|Spotlight
|Bloody Shooters Bundle
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|Spotlight
|BUNDLE – Unbox: Newbie’s Adventure and Sublevel Zero: Redux
|Xbox One Game
|70%
|Spotlight
|Carnival Games
|Xbox One Game
|65%
|DWG
|Cars 3: Driven to Win
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|Digerati Nerdook Bundle Vol.1
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|DWG
|Earthlock
|Xbox One Game
|70%
|DWG
|Elex
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|67%
|DWG
|Far Cry 3 Classic Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|Franchise Sale
|Far Cry 4
|Xbox One Game
|67%
|Franchise Sale
|Far Cry 4 + Far Cry Primal Bundle
|Xbox One Game
|65%
|Franchise Sale
|Far Cry 4 Valley Of The Yetis
|Add-On
|60%
|Franchise Sale
|Far Cry 4 – Escape From Durgesh Prison
|Add-On
|60%
|Franchise Sale
|Far Cry 4 – Gold Edition
|Xbox One Game
|67%
|Franchise Sale
|Far Cry 4 – Hurk Deluxe Pack
|Add-On
|60%
|Franchise Sale
|Far Cry 4 – Season Pass
|Add-On
|70%
|Franchise Sale
|Far Cry 5
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|70%
|Franchise Sale
|Far Cry 5 + Far Cry New Dawn Deluxe Edition Bundle
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|67%
|Franchise Sale
|Far Cry 5 Gold Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|70%
|Franchise Sale
|Far Cry 5 Gold Edition + Far Cry New Dawn Deluxe Edition Bundle
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|67%
|Franchise Sale
|Far Cry 5 – Dead Living Zombies
|Add-On
|33%
|Franchise Sale
|Far Cry 5 – Hours Of Darkness
|Add-On
|33%
|Franchise Sale
|Far Cry 5 – Lost On Mars
|Add-On
|33%
|Franchise Sale
|Far Cry 5 – Season Pass
|Add-On
|50%
|Franchise Sale
|Far Cry Insanity Bundle
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|Franchise Sale
|Far Cry New Dawn
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|Franchise Sale
|Far Cry New Dawn Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|Franchise Sale
|Far Cry Primal
|Xbox One Game
|67%
|Franchise Sale
|Far Cry Primal – Apex Edition
|Xbox One Game
|67%
|Franchise Sale
|Far Cry Primal – Wenja Pack
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|Franchise Sale
|Farming Simulator 17
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|75%
|DWG
|Farming Simulator 17 – Big Bud Pack
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Spotlight
|Farming Simulator 17 – Platinum Edition
|Xbox Game Pass
|75%
|DWG
|Farming Simulator 17 – Platinum Expansion
|Add-On
|50%
|Spotlight
|Farming Simulator 17 – Premium Edition
|Xbox Game Pass
|75%
|DWG
|Farming Simulator 17 – Season Pass
|Add-On
|50%
|Spotlight
|Forsaken Remastered
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|75%
|DWG
|Gnomes Garden 3 in 1
|Xbox One Game
|30%
|DWG
|Hammerwatch
|Xbox One Game
|40%
|DWG
|Hitman 2
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|Hitman 2 – Gold Edition
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|Hitman HD Enhanced Collection
|Xbox One Game
|70%
|Publisher Sale
|Hunt: Showdown
|Xbox One Game
|20%
|DWG
|Injustice 2
|Xbox One Game
|40%
|Publisher Sale
|Injustice 2 – Legendary Edition
|Xbox One Game
|55%
|Publisher Sale
|Jagged Alliance: Rage!
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|DWG
|Just Cause 4 – Digital Deluxe Edition
|Xbox Game Pass
|75%
|DWG
|Just Cause 4 – Expansion Pass
|Add-On
|40%
|DWG
|Just Cause 4 – Gold Edition
|Xbox Game Pass
|75%
|DWG
|Just Cause 4 – Standard Edition
|Xbox Game Pass
|75%
|DWG
|Kingdom Treasury Collection
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|35%
|Spotlight
|Kingdom Two Crowns
|Xbox Game Pass
|30%
|Spotlight
|Kingdom: New Lands
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|Spotlight
|Late Shift
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|DWG
|LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham
|Xbox Game Pass
|70%
|Publisher Sale
|LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham Deluxe Edition
|Xbox Game Pass
|70%
|Publisher Sale
|LEGO Batman 3: Season Pass
|Add-On
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|LEGO City Undercover
|Xbox Game Pass
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|LEGO DC Super-Villains
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|LEGO Harry Potter Collection
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|LEGO Jurassic World
|Xbox One Game
|70%
|Publisher Sale
|LEGO Marvel Collection
|Xbox One Game
|33%
|Publisher Sale
|LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|LEGO Marvel’s Avengers
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|LEGO The Incredibles
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|LEGO Worlds
|Xbox Game Pass
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|Mad Max
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|Madden NFL 20
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|35%
|Spotlight
|Madden NFL 20: Superstar Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|35%
|Spotlight
|Madden NFL 20: Ultimate Superstar Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|35%
|Spotlight
|Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor – Game of the Year Edition
|Xbox Game Pass
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|Middle-earth: Shadow of War
|Xbox Play Anywhere
|75%
|Publisher Sale
|Middle-earth: Shadow of War Definitive Edition
|Xbox Play Anywhere
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|Middle-earth: Shadow of War Story Expansion Pass
|Add-On
|50%
|Franchise Sale
|Middle-earth: Shadow of War – Expansion Pass
|Add-On
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|Middle-earth: Shadow of War – Outlaw Tribe Nemesis Expansion
|Add-On
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|Middle-earth: Shadow of War – Slaughter Tribe Nemesis Expansion
|Add-On
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|Middle-earth: Shadow of War – The Blade of Galadriel Story Expansion
|Add-On
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|Middle-earth: Shadow of War – The Desolation of Mordor Story Expansion
|Add-On
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|Mitsurugi Kamui Hikae
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|Spotlight
|Mortal Kombat 11
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|40%
|Publisher Sale
|Mortal Kombat 11 Kombat Pack
|Add-On
|40%
|Publisher Sale
|Mortal Kombat 11 Premium Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|40%
|Publisher Sale
|Mortal Kombat XL
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|MXGP 2019 – The Official Motocross Videogame
|Xbox One Game
|30%
|DWG
|NHL 20
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|25%
|Spotlight
|NHL 20 Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|25%
|Spotlight
|NHL 20 Ultimate Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|25%
|Spotlight
|Oceanhorn – Monster of Uncharted Seas
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|DWG
|Pillars of Eternity: Complete Edition
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|DWG
|Red Dead Redemption 2
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|40%
|DWG
|Red Dead Redemption 2: Special Edition
|Xbox One Game
|45%
|DWG
|Red Dead Redemption 2: Ultimate Edition
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|DWG
|Riftstar Raiders
|Xbox One Game
|40%
|DWG
|Scribblenauts Mega Pack
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|Scribblenauts Showdown
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|Sine Mora EX
|Xbox One Game
|85%
|DWG
|State of Anarchy: Master of Mayhem
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|40%
|DWG
|Surviving Mars
|Xbox Game Pass
|67%
|DWG
|Surviving Mars – Digital Deluxe Edition
|Xbox Game Pass
|67%
|Spotlight
|Surviving Mars – First Colony Edition
|Xbox Game Pass
|67%
|Spotlight
|Tango Fiesta
|Xbox One Game
|85%
|Spotlight
|The Golf Club 2019 Featuring PGA Tour
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|DWG
|The LEGO Movie 2 Videogame
|Xbox One Game
|40%
|Publisher Sale
|The LEGO Movie Videogame
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|The LEGO NINJAGO Movie Video Game
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|The Path Of Motus
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|DWG
|Titanfall 2 Ultimate Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|85%
|DWG
|Transcripted
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|75%
|DWG
|Valentino Rossi The Game
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|DWG
|Warhammer: Chaosbane
|Xbox One Game
|30%
|DWG
|Warhammer: Chaosbane Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One Game
|30%
|DWG
|Warhammer: Chaosbane Magnus Edition
|Xbox One Game
|33%
|DWG
Xbox 360 Deals with Gold KW 42 Angebote
|ArcaniA
|Games On Demand
|85%
|DWG
|Assassin’s Creed
|Backward Compatible
|60%
|Franchise Sale
|Assassin’s Creed Brotherhood
|Backward Compatible
|75%
|Franchise Sale
|Assassin’s Creed Brotherhood – The Da Vinci Disappearance DLC
|Add-On
|50%
|Franchise Sale
|Assassin’s Creed III
|Backward Compatible
|50%
|Franchise Sale
|Assassin’s Creed III Season Pass
|Add-On
|67%
|Franchise Sale
|Assassin’s Creed III The Betrayal
|Add-On
|67%
|Franchise Sale
|Assassin’s Creed III The Infamy
|Add-On
|67%
|Franchise Sale
|Assassin’s Creed III The Redemption
|Add-On
|67%
|Franchise Sale
|Assassin’s Creed III – The Hidden Secrets Pack
|Add-On
|67%
|Franchise Sale
|Assassin’s Creed III: The Battle Hardened Pack
|Add-On
|67%
|Franchise Sale
|Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag
|Backward Compatible
|60%
|Franchise Sale
|Assassin’s Creed IV Season Pass
|Add-On
|70%
|Franchise Sale
|Assassin’s Creed Liberation HD
|Backward Compatible
|60%
|Franchise Sale
|Assassin’s Creed Revelations — The Lost Archive
|Add-On
|75%
|Franchise Sale
|Avatar: TLA: TBE
|Games On Demand
|85%
|DWG
|Elements Of Destruction
|Arcade
|90%
|DWG
|Far Cry 3
|Backward Compatible
|60%
|Franchise Sale
|Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon
|Backward Compatible
|70%
|Franchise Sale
|Far Cry 3: Deluxe Bundle DLC
|Add-On
|50%
|Franchise Sale
|Far Cry 4
|Games On Demand
|50%
|Franchise Sale
|FAR CRY 4 Escape from Durgesh Prison
|Add-On
|60%
|Franchise Sale
|Far Cry 4 Hurk Deluxe Pack
|Add-On
|60%
|Franchise Sale
|Far Cry 4 Season Pass
|Add-On
|70%
|Franchise Sale
|FAR CRY 4 – Valley of the Yetis
|Add-On
|60%
|Franchise Sale
|Far Cry Classic
|Arcade
|60%
|Franchise Sale
|LEGO Batman 2: DC Super Heroes
|Backward Compatible
|50%
|Spotlight
|MotoGP15
|Games On Demand
|85%
|DWG
|Orc Attack: Flatulent Rebellion
|Games On Demand
|70%
|DWG
|RIDE
|Games On Demand
|80%
|DWG
|Rocket Riot
|Arcade
|85%
|DWG
|Sid Meier’s Civilization Revolution
|Backward Compatible
|75%
|DWG
Leben, lieben, lachen – spielen! Die Pixel und ich sind seit Anfang der 80er Jahre beste Freunde. Mit einem Schneider CPC fing alles an – der Rest ist Geschichte ^-^ Ich mag sie - fast - alle: J-RPGs, Shooter, Action, Adventure, Puzzle… Bei der Achievement/Trophy-Jagd helfe ich euch gerne, selbst sind sie mir nicht so wichtig ;-) Außerdem liebe ich Katzen, mag Action- & Horror-Filme, bin ein Netflix- /US-Serien-Addict und Musik (Metal, 80er, Dance, Oldies, etc.) ist das Nonplusultra (für mich ;-))!
