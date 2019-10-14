Top News

Deals with Gold – KW 42 Angebote mit Far Cry- und Assassin’s Creed- sowie jede Menge LEGO-Spiele Angeboten

Veröffentlicht 15. Oktober 2019 | 17:29 Uhr von Sandra




Auch in dieser Woche gibt es wieder neue Deals with Gold und die Angebote der KW 42 2019 sind, inklusive einiger neuer Spotlight sowie zahlreicher Publisher*- und Franchise Sale**-Angeboten, ab sofort im Microsoft Xbox Store verfügbar. Wie gehabt beinhalten die Deals with Gold der KW 42 zahlreiche Xbox One- und Xbox 360-Games sowie verschiedene Erweiterungen (DLCs/Add-Ons) für Xbox-Spiele, die im Preis, je nach Titel bzw. DLC, bis zu 90% reduziert wurden.

Wie immer gilt: Preise und Verfügbarkeit der Deals with Gold-Angebote können – je nach Region – variieren. Änderungen durch den/die Anbieter jederzeit möglich. Die nachfolgenden Deals with Gold-Angebote (DWG genannt) für Xbox One und Xbox 360 gelten, wenn nicht anders angegeben, ausschließlich für Gold-Mitglieder (Gold-Probe-Abos zählen nicht!). Angebote, die mit Spotlight-Sale markiert sind, gelten in der Regel gleichermaßen für Silber- und Gold-Mitglieder.

Die nachfolgend genannten DWG-, Spotlight-, Publisher* und Franchise Sale**-Angebote sind, wenn nicht anders angegeben, jeweils bis einschließlich 21. Oktober 2019 gültig.

*= Warner Bros.

** = Assassin’s Creed- & Far Cry-Reihe

Xbox One Deals with Gold KW 42 Angebote

A Way Out Xbox One Game 50% DWG
ACA NEOGEO BASEBALL STARS 2 Xbox One Game 50% DWG
ACA NEOGEO SAMURAI SHODOWN IV Xbox One Game 50% DWG
ACA NEOGEO SENGOKU Xbox One Game 50% DWG
Assassin’s Creed Antiquity Pack Xbox One Game 60% Franchise Sale
Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: China Xbox One Game 50% Franchise Sale
Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: India Xbox One Game 50% Franchise Sale
Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: Russia Xbox One Game 50% Franchise Sale
Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: Trilogy Xbox One Game 70% Franchise Sale
Assassin’s Creed III Remastered Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Franchise Sale
Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag Xbox One Game 60% Franchise Sale
Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag – Freedom Cry Add-On 50% Franchise Sale
Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag – Illustrious Pirates Pack Add-On 50% Franchise Sale
Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag – Season Pass Add-On 75% Franchise Sale
Assassin’s Creed Legendary Collection Xbox One Game 65% Franchise Sale
Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Xbox One X Enhanced 55% Franchise Sale
Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Franchise Sale
Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Gold Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 55% Franchise Sale
Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Legacy Of The First Blade Add-On 50% Franchise Sale
Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Season Pass Add-On 50% Franchise Sale
Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – The Fate Of Atlantis Add-On 50% Franchise Sale
Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Ultimate Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 55% Franchise Sale
Assassin’s Creed Origins Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Franchise Sale
Assassin’s Creed Origins – Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Franchise Sale
Assassin’s Creed Origins – Deluxe Pack Add-On 50% Franchise Sale
Assassin’s Creed Origins – Gold Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Franchise Sale
Assassin’s Creed Origins – Season Pass Add-On 50% Franchise Sale
Assassin’s Creed Origins – The Curse Of The Pharaohs Add-On 40% Franchise Sale
Assassin’s Creed Origins – The Hidden Ones Add-On 40% Franchise Sale
Assassin’s Creed Rogue Remastered Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Franchise Sale
Assassin’s Creed Syndicate Xbox One Game 67% Franchise Sale
Assassin’s Creed Syndicate – Gold Edition Xbox One Game 67% Franchise Sale
Assassin’s Creed Syndicate – Jack The Ripper Add-On 60% Franchise Sale
Assassin’s Creed Syndicate – Season Pass Add-On 67% Franchise Sale
Assassin’s Creed Syndicate – Steampunk Pack Add-On 50% Franchise Sale
Assassin’s Creed Syndicate – Streets Of London Pack Add-On 50% Franchise Sale
Assassin’s Creed Syndicate – The Last Maharaja Missions Pack Xbox One Game 50% Franchise Sale
Assassin’s Creed Syndicate – Victorian Legends Pack Add-On 50% Franchise Sale
Assassin’s Creed The Ezio Collection Xbox One Game 80% Franchise Sale
Assassin’s Creed Triple Pack: Black Flag, Unity, Syndicate Xbox One Game 67% Franchise Sale
Assassin’s Creed Unity Xbox One Game 67% Franchise Sale
Assassin’s Creed Unity – Secrets Of The Revolution Xbox One Game 60% Franchise Sale
Batman: Arkham Collection Xbox Game Pass 33% Publisher Sale
Batman: Arkham Knight Xbox Game Pass 60% Publisher Sale
Batman: Arkham Knight Premium Edition Xbox Game Pass 60% Publisher Sale
Batman: Arkham Knight Season Pass Add-On 50% Publisher Sale
Batman: Return to Arkham Xbox Game Pass 60% Publisher Sale
Battlefield V Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 70% DWG
Big Buck Hunter Arcade Xbox One Game 70% Spotlight
Bloody Shooters Bundle Xbox One Game 60% Spotlight
BUNDLE – Unbox: Newbie’s Adventure and Sublevel Zero: Redux Xbox One Game 70% Spotlight
Carnival Games Xbox One Game 65% DWG
Cars 3: Driven to Win Xbox One Game 60% Publisher Sale
Digerati Nerdook Bundle Vol.1 Xbox One Game 75% DWG
Earthlock Xbox One Game 70% DWG
Elex Xbox One X Enhanced 67% DWG
Far Cry 3 Classic Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Franchise Sale
Far Cry 4 Xbox One Game 67% Franchise Sale
Far Cry 4 + Far Cry Primal Bundle Xbox One Game 65% Franchise Sale
Far Cry 4 Valley Of The Yetis Add-On 60% Franchise Sale
Far Cry 4 – Escape From Durgesh Prison Add-On 60% Franchise Sale
Far Cry 4 – Gold Edition Xbox One Game 67% Franchise Sale
Far Cry 4 – Hurk Deluxe Pack Add-On 60% Franchise Sale
Far Cry 4 – Season Pass Add-On 70% Franchise Sale
Far Cry 5 Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Franchise Sale
Far Cry 5 + Far Cry New Dawn Deluxe Edition Bundle Xbox One X Enhanced 67% Franchise Sale
Far Cry 5 Gold Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Franchise Sale
Far Cry 5 Gold Edition + Far Cry New Dawn Deluxe Edition Bundle Xbox One X Enhanced 67% Franchise Sale
Far Cry 5 – Dead Living Zombies Add-On 33% Franchise Sale
Far Cry 5 – Hours Of Darkness Add-On 33% Franchise Sale
Far Cry 5 – Lost On Mars Add-On 33% Franchise Sale
Far Cry 5 – Season Pass Add-On 50% Franchise Sale
Far Cry Insanity Bundle Xbox One Game 60% Franchise Sale
Far Cry New Dawn Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Franchise Sale
Far Cry New Dawn Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Franchise Sale
Far Cry Primal Xbox One Game 67% Franchise Sale
Far Cry Primal – Apex Edition Xbox One Game 67% Franchise Sale
Far Cry Primal – Wenja Pack Xbox One Game 60% Franchise Sale
Farming Simulator 17 Xbox One X Enhanced 75% DWG
Farming Simulator 17 – Big Bud Pack Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight
Farming Simulator 17 – Platinum Edition Xbox Game Pass 75% DWG
Farming Simulator 17 – Platinum Expansion Add-On 50% Spotlight
Farming Simulator 17 – Premium Edition Xbox Game Pass 75% DWG
Farming Simulator 17 – Season Pass Add-On 50% Spotlight
Forsaken Remastered Xbox One X Enhanced 75% DWG
Gnomes Garden 3 in 1 Xbox One Game 30% DWG
Hammerwatch Xbox One Game 40% DWG
Hitman 2 Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Publisher Sale
Hitman 2 – Gold Edition Xbox One Game 60% Publisher Sale
Hitman HD Enhanced Collection Xbox One Game 70% Publisher Sale
Hunt: Showdown Xbox One Game 20% DWG
Injustice 2 Xbox One Game 40% Publisher Sale
Injustice 2 – Legendary Edition Xbox One Game 55% Publisher Sale
Jagged Alliance: Rage! Xbox One X Enhanced 50% DWG
Just Cause 4 – Digital Deluxe Edition Xbox Game Pass 75% DWG
Just Cause 4 – Expansion Pass Add-On 40% DWG
Just Cause 4 – Gold Edition Xbox Game Pass 75% DWG
Just Cause 4 – Standard Edition Xbox Game Pass 75% DWG
Kingdom Treasury Collection Xbox One X Enhanced 35% Spotlight
Kingdom Two Crowns Xbox Game Pass 30% Spotlight
Kingdom: New Lands Xbox One Game 75% Spotlight
Late Shift Xbox One Game 50% DWG
LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham Xbox Game Pass 70% Publisher Sale
LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham Deluxe Edition Xbox Game Pass 70% Publisher Sale
LEGO Batman 3: Season Pass Add-On 50% Publisher Sale
LEGO City Undercover Xbox Game Pass 50% Publisher Sale
LEGO DC Super-Villains Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Publisher Sale
LEGO Harry Potter Collection Xbox One Game 50% Publisher Sale
LEGO Jurassic World Xbox One Game 70% Publisher Sale
LEGO Marvel Collection Xbox One Game 33% Publisher Sale
LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Publisher Sale
LEGO Marvel’s Avengers Xbox One Game 50% Publisher Sale
LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens Xbox One Game 50% Publisher Sale
LEGO The Incredibles Xbox One Game 50% Publisher Sale
LEGO Worlds Xbox Game Pass 50% Publisher Sale
Mad Max Xbox One Game 50% Publisher Sale
Madden NFL 20 Xbox One X Enhanced 35% Spotlight
Madden NFL 20: Superstar Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 35% Spotlight
Madden NFL 20: Ultimate Superstar Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 35% Spotlight
Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor – Game of the Year Edition Xbox Game Pass 50% Publisher Sale
Middle-earth: Shadow of War Xbox Play Anywhere 75% Publisher Sale
Middle-earth: Shadow of War Definitive Edition Xbox Play Anywhere 50% Publisher Sale
Middle-earth: Shadow of War Story Expansion Pass Add-On 50% Franchise Sale
Middle-earth: Shadow of War – Expansion Pass Add-On 50% Publisher Sale
Middle-earth: Shadow of War – Outlaw Tribe Nemesis Expansion Add-On 50% Publisher Sale
Middle-earth: Shadow of War – Slaughter Tribe Nemesis Expansion Add-On 50% Publisher Sale
Middle-earth: Shadow of War – The Blade of Galadriel Story Expansion Add-On 50% Publisher Sale
Middle-earth: Shadow of War – The Desolation of Mordor Story Expansion Add-On 50% Publisher Sale
Mitsurugi Kamui Hikae Xbox One Game 60% Spotlight
Mortal Kombat 11 Xbox One X Enhanced 40% Publisher Sale
Mortal Kombat 11 Kombat Pack Add-On 40% Publisher Sale
Mortal Kombat 11 Premium Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 40% Publisher Sale
Mortal Kombat XL Xbox One Game 50% Publisher Sale
MXGP 2019 – The Official Motocross Videogame Xbox One Game 30% DWG
NHL 20 Xbox One X Enhanced 25% Spotlight
NHL 20 Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 25% Spotlight
NHL 20 Ultimate Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 25% Spotlight
Oceanhorn – Monster of Uncharted Seas Xbox One Game 50% DWG
Pillars of Eternity: Complete Edition Xbox One Game 75% DWG
Red Dead Redemption 2 Xbox One X Enhanced 40% DWG
Red Dead Redemption 2: Special Edition Xbox One Game 45% DWG
Red Dead Redemption 2: Ultimate Edition Xbox One Game 50% DWG
Riftstar Raiders Xbox One Game 40% DWG
Scribblenauts Mega Pack Xbox One Game 60% Publisher Sale
Scribblenauts Showdown Xbox One Game 60% Publisher Sale
Sine Mora EX Xbox One Game 85% DWG
State of Anarchy: Master of Mayhem Xbox One X Enhanced 40% DWG
Surviving Mars Xbox Game Pass 67% DWG
Surviving Mars – Digital Deluxe Edition Xbox Game Pass 67% Spotlight
Surviving Mars – First Colony Edition Xbox Game Pass 67% Spotlight
Tango Fiesta Xbox One Game 85% Spotlight
The Golf Club 2019 Featuring PGA Tour Xbox One Game 60% DWG
The LEGO Movie 2 Videogame Xbox One Game 40% Publisher Sale
The LEGO Movie Videogame Xbox One Game 50% Publisher Sale
The LEGO NINJAGO Movie Video Game Xbox One Game 50% Publisher Sale
The Path Of Motus Xbox One Game 50% DWG
Titanfall 2 Ultimate Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 85% DWG
Transcripted Xbox One X Enhanced 75% DWG
Valentino Rossi The Game Xbox One Game 75% DWG
Warhammer: Chaosbane Xbox One Game 30% DWG
Warhammer: Chaosbane Deluxe Edition Xbox One Game 30% DWG
Warhammer: Chaosbane Magnus Edition Xbox One Game 33% DWG

 

 

Xbox 360 Deals with Gold KW 42 Angebote

ArcaniA Games On Demand 85% DWG
Assassin’s Creed Backward Compatible 60% Franchise Sale
Assassin’s Creed Brotherhood Backward Compatible 75% Franchise Sale
Assassin’s Creed Brotherhood – The Da Vinci Disappearance DLC Add-On 50% Franchise Sale
Assassin’s Creed III Backward Compatible 50% Franchise Sale
Assassin’s Creed III Season Pass Add-On 67% Franchise Sale
Assassin’s Creed III The Betrayal Add-On 67% Franchise Sale
Assassin’s Creed III The Infamy Add-On 67% Franchise Sale
Assassin’s Creed III The Redemption Add-On 67% Franchise Sale
Assassin’s Creed III – The Hidden Secrets Pack Add-On 67% Franchise Sale
Assassin’s Creed III: The Battle Hardened Pack Add-On 67% Franchise Sale
Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag Backward Compatible 60% Franchise Sale
Assassin’s Creed IV Season Pass Add-On 70% Franchise Sale
Assassin’s Creed Liberation HD Backward Compatible 60% Franchise Sale
Assassin’s Creed Revelations — The Lost Archive Add-On 75% Franchise Sale
Avatar: TLA: TBE Games On Demand 85% DWG
Elements Of Destruction Arcade 90% DWG
Far Cry 3 Backward Compatible 60% Franchise Sale
Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon Backward Compatible 70% Franchise Sale
Far Cry 3: Deluxe Bundle DLC Add-On 50% Franchise Sale
Far Cry 4 Games On Demand 50% Franchise Sale
FAR CRY 4 Escape from Durgesh Prison Add-On 60% Franchise Sale
Far Cry 4 Hurk Deluxe Pack Add-On 60% Franchise Sale
Far Cry 4 Season Pass Add-On 70% Franchise Sale
FAR CRY 4 – Valley of the Yetis Add-On 60% Franchise Sale
Far Cry Classic Arcade 60% Franchise Sale
LEGO Batman 2: DC Super Heroes Backward Compatible 50% Spotlight
MotoGP15 Games On Demand 85% DWG
Orc Attack: Flatulent Rebellion Games On Demand 70% DWG
RIDE Games On Demand 80% DWG
Rocket Riot Arcade 85% DWG
Sid Meier’s Civilization Revolution Backward Compatible 75% DWG

 


