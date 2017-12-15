Top News

Deals with Gold – Mit 2Dark, FlatOut 4: Total Insanity, Styx: Master of Shadows + Styx: Shards of Darkness und mehr

Die neuen Deals with Gold (KW 50) inkl. ebenfalls neuen Spotlight Sale-Angeboten sind ab sofort im Microsoft Xbox Store verfügbar und bieten wieder einige Xbox 360- und Xbox One-Games sowie verschiedene Add-Ons für Xbox One-Spiele, die im Preis, je nach Titel, bis zu 85% reduziert wurden.

Wie immer gilt: Preise und Verfügbarkeit der Deals with Gold-Angebote können – je nach Region – variieren. Änderungen durch den Anbieter jederzeit möglich. Die nachfolgenden Deals with Gold-Angebote für Xbox One und Xbox 360 gelten, wenn nicht anders angegeben, ausschließlich für Gold-Mitglieder (Gold-Pro-Abos zählen nicht!), die Spotlight Sale-Angebote sind für Silber- und Gold-Member verfügbar. Die nachfolgend genannten Angebote sind jeweils bis einschließlich 18. Dezember 2017 gültig.

Deals with Gold – KW 50 (12.-18.12.2017)

Xbox One

2Dark* Xbox One Game 70% DWG
6180 the moon* Xbox One Game 33% DWG
Battle Islands – Support Engineer & Gold Add-On 85% Spotlight
Battle Islands:  Commanders – Exclusive Battle Over Berlin Bundle Add-On 85% Spotlight
Battlefield 1 Premium Pass Add-On 70% Spotlight
Bridge Constructor Stunts* Xbox One Game 50% DWG
Bridge Constructor* Xbox One Game 67% DWG
Caveman Warriors * Xbox One Game 33% DWG
Dex* Xbox One Game 50% DWG
Ethan: Meteor Hunter * Xbox One Game 50% DWG
FlatOut 4 : Total Insanity* Xbox One Game 60% DWG
Gems of War – Sir Gwayne Starter Pack Add-On 85% Spotlight
HAWKEN – Starter Pack Add-On 85% Spotlight
Iron Wings Xbox One Game 40% Spotlight
Maria The Witch Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight
Mega Man Legacy Collection 2 * Xbox One Game 33% DWG
Mega Man Legacy Collection* Xbox One Game 60% DWG
NASCAR Heat 2* Xbox One Game 30% DWG
Poi* Xbox One Game 33% DWG
Prominence Poker – Made Bundle Add-On 85% Spotlight
Refunct* Xbox One Game 50% DWG
Styx: Master of Shadows + Styx: Shards of Darkness* Xbox One Game 75% DWG
Styx: Shards of Darkness* Xbox One Game 75% DWG
The Surge* Xbox One Game 60% DWG

 

Xbox 360

Bound by Flame* Games On Demand 75% DWG
Contrast* Arcade 80% DWG
Divinity II – The Dragon Knight Saga* Games On Demand 75% DWG
Mars: War Logs* Arcade 75% DWG
MEGA MAN 10* Arcade 40% DWG
MEGA MAN 9* Arcade 40% DWG
Remember Me* Games On Demand 75% DWG
The Escapists* Games On Demand 75% DWG

 


