Deals with Gold – Mit 2Dark, FlatOut 4: Total Insanity, Styx: Master of Shadows + Styx: Shards of Darkness und mehr
Die neuen Deals with Gold (KW 50) inkl. ebenfalls neuen Spotlight Sale-Angeboten sind ab sofort im Microsoft Xbox Store verfügbar und bieten wieder einige Xbox 360- und Xbox One-Games sowie verschiedene Add-Ons für Xbox One-Spiele, die im Preis, je nach Titel, bis zu 85% reduziert wurden.
Wie immer gilt: Preise und Verfügbarkeit der Deals with Gold-Angebote können – je nach Region – variieren. Änderungen durch den Anbieter jederzeit möglich. Die nachfolgenden Deals with Gold-Angebote für Xbox One und Xbox 360 gelten, wenn nicht anders angegeben, ausschließlich für Gold-Mitglieder (Gold-Pro-Abos zählen nicht!), die Spotlight Sale-Angebote sind für Silber- und Gold-Member verfügbar. Die nachfolgend genannten Angebote sind jeweils bis einschließlich 18. Dezember 2017 gültig.
Deals with Gold – KW 50 (12.-18.12.2017)
Xbox One
|2Dark*
|Xbox One Game
|70%
|DWG
|6180 the moon*
|Xbox One Game
|33%
|DWG
|Battle Islands – Support Engineer & Gold
|Add-On
|85%
|Spotlight
|Battle Islands: Commanders – Exclusive Battle Over Berlin Bundle
|Add-On
|85%
|Spotlight
|Battlefield 1 Premium Pass
|Add-On
|70%
|Spotlight
|Bridge Constructor Stunts*
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|DWG
|Bridge Constructor*
|Xbox One Game
|67%
|DWG
|Caveman Warriors *
|Xbox One Game
|33%
|DWG
|Dex*
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|DWG
|Ethan: Meteor Hunter *
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|DWG
|FlatOut 4 : Total Insanity*
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|DWG
|Gems of War – Sir Gwayne Starter Pack
|Add-On
|85%
|Spotlight
|HAWKEN – Starter Pack
|Add-On
|85%
|Spotlight
|Iron Wings
|Xbox One Game
|40%
|Spotlight
|Maria The Witch
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Spotlight
|Mega Man Legacy Collection 2 *
|Xbox One Game
|33%
|DWG
|Mega Man Legacy Collection*
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|DWG
|NASCAR Heat 2*
|Xbox One Game
|30%
|DWG
|Poi*
|Xbox One Game
|33%
|DWG
|Prominence Poker – Made Bundle
|Add-On
|85%
|Spotlight
|Refunct*
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|DWG
|Styx: Master of Shadows + Styx: Shards of Darkness*
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|DWG
|Styx: Shards of Darkness*
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|DWG
|The Surge*
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|DWG
Xbox 360
|Bound by Flame*
|Games On Demand
|75%
|DWG
|Contrast*
|Arcade
|80%
|DWG
|Divinity II – The Dragon Knight Saga*
|Games On Demand
|75%
|DWG
|Mars: War Logs*
|Arcade
|75%
|DWG
|MEGA MAN 10*
|Arcade
|40%
|DWG
|MEGA MAN 9*
|Arcade
|40%
|DWG
|Remember Me*
|Games On Demand
|75%
|DWG
|The Escapists*
|Games On Demand
|75%
|DWG
