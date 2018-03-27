insidegames
Deals with Gold – Mit 7 Days to Die, Agatha Christie: The ABC Murders und vielen Spring Sale-Angeboten
Die Deals with Gold der KW 13 2018 sowie einige neue Spotlight-Angebote sind ab sofort im Microsoft Xbox Store verfügbar und beinhalten erneut zahlreiche Xbox 360- und Xbox One-Games sowie verschiedene Add-Ons für Xbox One-Spiele, die im Preis, je nach Titel, bis zu 85% reduziert wurden. Außerdem stehen zahlreiche Spring Sale 2018-Angebote zur Verfügung, da ihr auch die Chance habt satt sparen zu können.
Wie immer gilt: Preise und Verfügbarkeit der Deals with Gold-Angebote können – je nach Region – variieren. Änderungen durch den Anbieter jederzeit möglich. Die nachfolgenden Deals with Gold-Angebote (mit Sternchen-Markierung) für Xbox One und Xbox 360 gelten, wenn nicht anders angegeben, ausschließlich für Gold-Mitglieder (Gold-Probe-Abos zählen nicht!). Angebote, die mit Spotlight- bzw. Spring-Sale markiert sind, gelten gleichermaßen für Silber- und Gold-Mitglieder, wobei Gold-Member in der Regel bis zu zehn Prozent mehr Rabatt gewährt bekommen.
Die nachfolgend genannten DWG-Angebote sind, wenn nicht anders angegeben, jeweils bis einschließlich 2. April 2018 gültig. Die Spring Sale-Angebote, die in den nächsten Tage auch noch erweitert werden sollen, werden, wenn nicht anders angegeben, bis einschließlich 9. April 2018 verfügbar sein.
Deals with Gold – KW 13 (19.-27. März 2018)
Xbox One
|7 Days to Die
|Xbox One Game
|50% – 60%
|Spring Sale
|A Walk in the Dark*
|Xbox Play Anywhere
|50%
|DWG
|ABZÛ
|Xbox One Game
|40% – 50%
|Spring Sale
|Agatha Christie – The ABC Murders*
|Xbox One Game
|70%
|DWG
|Agents of Mayhem
|Games On Demand
|67% – 75%
|Spring Sale
|Agents of Mayhem – Total Mayhem Edition
|Xbox One Game
|67% – 75%
|Spring Sale
|Anima: Gate of Memories
|Xbox One Game
|30% – 40%
|Spring Sale
|Anoxemia
|Xbox One Game
|67% – 75%
|Spring Sale
|ARK: Survival Evolved
|Xbox One Game
|30% – 40%
|Spring Sale
|ARK: Survival Evolved Explorer’s Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|30% – 40%
|Spring Sale
|Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag
|Xbox One Game
|50% – 60%
|Spring Sale
|Assassin’s Creed Origins
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|30% – 40%
|Spring Sale
|Assassin’s Creed Origins – DELUXE EDITION
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|30% – 40%
|Spring Sale
|Assassin’s Creed Origins – GOLD EDITION
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|30% – 40%
|Spring Sale
|Assassin’s Creed Syndicate Gold Edition
|Xbox One Game
|50% – 60%
|Spring Sale
|Assassin’s Creed The Ezio Collection
|Xbox One Game
|50% – 60%
|Spring Sale
|Assassin’s Creed Triple Pack: Black Flag, Unity, Syndicate
|Xbox One Game
|40% – 50%
|Spring Sale
|Assassin’s Creed Unity
|Xbox One Game
|50% – 60%
|Spring Sale
|Assetto Corsa
|Xbox One Game
|30% – 40%
|Spring Sale
|ASTRONEER (Game Preview)
|Xbox Play Anywhere
|25% – 25%
|Spring Sale
|Back to the Future: The Game – 30th Anniversary Edition
|Xbox One Game
|60% – 70%
|Spring Sale
|Batman: Arkham Knight
|Xbox One Game
|40% – 50%
|Spring Sale
|Batman: Return to Arkham
|Xbox One Game
|40% – 50%
|Spring Sale
|Batman: The Enemy Within – Episode 1
|Xbox One Game
|30% – 40%
|Spring Sale
|Batman: The Enemy Within – The Complete Season (Episodes 1-5)
|Xbox One Game
|30% – 40%
|Spring Sale
|Battle Chasers: Nightwar
|Xbox One Game
|40% – 50%
|Spring Sale
|Battleborn
|Xbox One Game
|67% – 75%
|Spring Sale
|Battlefield 1 & Titanfall 2 Ultimate Bundle
|Xbox One Game
|50% – 60%
|Spring Sale
|Battlefield 1 Revolution
|Xbox One Game
|60% – 67%
|Spring Sale
|Battlefield 4 Premium Edition
|Xbox One Game
|60% – 67%
|Spring Sale
|Battlefield Anniversary Bundle
|Xbox One Game
|40% – 50%
|Spring Sale
|Battlefield Hardline Ultimate Edition
|Xbox One Game
|60% – 67%
|Spring Sale
|BioShock: The Collection
|Xbox One Game
|60% – 67%
|Spring Sale
|Black The Fall
|Xbox One Game
|30% – 40%
|Spring Sale
|Blackwood Crossing
|Xbox One Game
|25% – 35%
|Spring Sale
|Borderlands: The Handsome Collection
|Xbox One Game
|60% – 67%
|Spring Sale
|Brothers: a Tale of Two Sons
|Xbox One Game
|60% – 70%
|Spring Sale
|Call of Duty: Black Ops III – Zombies Chronicles Edition
|Xbox One Game
|25% – 35%
|Spring Sale
|Call of Duty: Black Ops III – Zombies Deluxe
|Xbox One Game
|25% – 35%
|Spring Sale
|Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare – Digital Legacy Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|30% – 40%
|Spring Sale
|Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered
|Xbox One Game
|30% – 40%
|Spring Sale
|Call of Duty: WWII
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|17% – 25%
|Spring Sale
|Call of Duty: WWII + Destiny 2 Bundle
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|25% – 35%
|Spring Sale
|Call of Duty: WWII + Destiny 2 Digital Deluxe Bundle
|Xbox One Game
|20% – 30%
|Spring Sale
|Call of Duty: WWII – Digital Deluxe
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|17% – 25%
|Spring Sale
|Cars 3: Driven to Win
|Xbox One Game
|40% – 50%
|Spring Sale
|Castles
|Xbox One Game
|40% – 50%
|Spring Sale
|Cities: Skylines – Premium Edition
|Xbox One Game
|30% – 40%
|Spring Sale
|Cities: Skylines – Xbox One Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|40% – 50%
|Spring Sale
|ClusterTruck
|Xbox One Game
|25% – 33%
|Spring Sale
|Constructor
|Xbox One Game
|40% – 50%
|Spring Sale
|Crossout – Arachnophobia Bundle
|Add-On
|30% – 40%
|Spring Sale
|Crossout – “The inventor” Bundle
|Add-On
|30% – 40%
|Spring Sale
|Crossout — “Harsh Weekday” Bundle
|Add-On
|30% – 40%
|Spring Sale
|Cuphead
|Xbox Play Anywhere
|15% – 15%
|Spring Sale
|DARK SOULS II: Scholar of the First Sin
|Xbox One Game
|67% – 75%
|Spring Sale
|Darksiders Fury’s Collection – War and Death
|Xbox One Game
|50% – 60%
|Spring Sale
|Dead Alliance
|Xbox One Game
|50% – 60%
|Spring Sale
|Dead Island Definitive Edition
|Xbox One Game
|67% – 75%
|Spring Sale
|Dead Island Retro Revenge
|Xbox One Game
|50% – 60%
|Spring Sale
|Dead Island: Riptide Definitive Edition
|Xbox One Game
|67% – 75%
|Spring Sale
|Dead Rising
|Xbox One Game
|50% – 60%
|Spring Sale
|Dead Rising 2
|Xbox One Game
|50% – 60%
|Spring Sale
|Dead Rising 2 Off the Record
|Xbox One Game
|50% – 60%
|Spring Sale
|Dead Rising 4
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|40% – 50%
|Spring Sale
|Dead Rising 4 Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|40% – 50%
|Spring Sale
|Dead Rising Triple Bundle Pack
|Xbox One Game
|50% – 60%
|Spring Sale
|Deer Hunter: Reloaded
|Xbox One Game
|30% – 40%
|Spring Sale
|Defense Grid 2
|Xbox One Game
|75% – 85%
|Spring Sale
|Demon´s Crystals
|Xbox One Game
|67% – 75%
|Spring Sale
|Destiny 2
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|40% – 50%
|Spring Sale
|Destiny 2 – Digital Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|30% – 40%
|Spring Sale
|Destiny 2 – Game + Expansion Pass Bundle
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|30% – 40%
|Spring Sale
|Deus Ex: Mankind Divided
|Xbox One Game
|67% – 75%
|Spring Sale
|Deus Ex: Mankind Divided – Digital Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One Game
|67% – 75%
|Spring Sale
|Diablo III: Eternal Collection
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|40% – 50%
|Spring Sale
|Dishonored 2
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|40% – 50%
|Spring Sale
|Dishonored Definitive Edition
|Xbox One Game
|40% – 50%
|Spring Sale
|Dishonored The Complete Collection
|Xbox One Game
|40% – 50%
|Spring Sale
|Dishonored: Death of the Outsider
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|40% – 50%
|Spring Sale
|Dishonored: Death of the Outsider Deluxe Bundle
|Xbox One Game
|40% – 50%
|Spring Sale
|Disneyland Adventures
|Xbox Play Anywhere
|35% – 35%
|Spring Sale
|DOOM
|Xbox One Game
|25% – 33%
|Spring Sale
|Dovetail Games Euro Fishing
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50% – 60%
|Spring Sale
|Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen
|Xbox One Game
|25% – 33%
|Spring Sale
|Dreamfall Chapters
|Xbox One Game
|40% – 50%
|Spring Sale
|Dying Light: The Following – Enhanced Edition
|Xbox One Game
|20% – 30%
|Spring Sale
|EA SPORTS FIFA 18 & NBA LIVE 18: The One Edition Bundle
|Xbox One Game
|67% – 75%
|Spring Sale
|EA SPORTS FIFA 18 and Need for Speed Payback Bundle
|Xbox One Game
|50% – 60%
|Spring Sale
|EA SPORTS NHL 18
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|60% – 70%
|Spring Sale
|EA SPORTS NHL 18 Young Stars Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|60% – 70%
|Spring Sale
|EA SPORTS NHL 18 Young Stars Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|60% – 70%
|Spring Sale
|EA SPORTS UFC 3
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|25% – 35%
|Spring Sale
|EA SPORTS UFC 3 Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|30% – 40%
|Spring Sale
|Elex
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|40% – 50%
|Spring Sale
|Elite Dangerous Standard Edition
|Xbox One Game
|50% – 60%
|Spring Sale
|Elite Dangerous: Commander Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One Game
|40% – 50%
|Spring Sale
|Euro Fishing: Foundry Dock + Season Pass
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|40% – 50%
|Spring Sale
|Euro Fishing: Urban Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|40% – 50%
|Spring Sale
|Euro Fishing: Urban Edition + Season Pass
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|40% – 50%
|Spring Sale
|Evolve
|Xbox One Game
|67% – 75%
|Spring Sale
|Evolve Digital Deluxe
|Xbox One Game
|67% – 75%
|Spring Sale
|Evolve Ultimate Edition
|Xbox One Game
|67% – 75%
|Spring Sale
|Fallout 4
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|40% – 50%
|Spring Sale
|Fallout 4: Game of the Year Edition
|Xbox One Game
|30% – 40%
|Spring Sale
|Far Cry 4
|Xbox One Game
|50% – 60%
|Spring Sale
|FAR CRY 4 + FAR CRY PRIMAL BUNDLE
|Xbox One Game
|40% – 50%
|Spring Sale
|Far Cry 4 Gold Edition
|Xbox One Game
|50% – 60%
|Spring Sale
|Far Cry Primal – Apex Edition
|Xbox One Game
|50% – 60%
|Spring Sale
|Fe
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|17% – 25%
|Spring Sale
|FIFA 18
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|60% – 67%
|Spring Sale
|FIFA 18 ICON Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|40% – 50%
|Spring Sale
|FIFA 18 Ronaldo Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50% – 60%
|Spring Sale
|FOR HONOR 11000 STEEL Credits Pack
|Add-On
|30%
|Spotlight
|FOR HONOR 150000 STEEL Credits Pack
|Add-On
|30%
|Spotlight
|FOR HONOR 25000 STEEL Credits Pack
|Add-On
|30%
|Spotlight
|FOR HONOR 5000 STEEL Credits Pack
|Add-On
|30%
|Spotlight
|FOR HONOR 65000 STEEL Credits Pack
|Add-On
|30%
|Spotlight
|FOR HONOR Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|60% – 70%
|Spring Sale
|FOR HONOR Gold Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50% – 60%
|Spring Sale
|FOR HONOR Standard Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|60% – 70%
|Spring Sale
|Forza Horizon 2 Porsche Expansion*
|Add-On
|75%
|DWG
|Forza Horizon 3 Expansion Pass*
|Add-On
|45%
|DWG
|Forza Motorsport 6 and Forza Horizon 2 Bundle
|Xbox One Game
|50% – 60%
|Spring Sale
|Forza Motorsport 6 Fast & Furious Car Pack*
|Add-On
|75%
|DWG
|Forza Motorsport 7 Deluxe Edition
|Xbox Play Anywhere
|40% – 40%
|Spring Sale
|Forza Motorsport 7 Standard Edition
|Xbox Play Anywhere
|40% – 40%
|Spring Sale
|Forza Motorsport 7 Ultimate Edtion
|Xbox Play Anywhere
|40% – 40%
|Spring Sale
|Full Metal Furies
|Xbox Play Anywhere
|25% – 25%
|Spring Sale
|Furi*
|Xbox One Game
|40%
|DWG
|Gears of War 4
|Xbox Play Anywhere
|50% – 50%
|Spring Sale
|Gears of War 4 Ultimate Edition
|Xbox Play Anywhere
|35% – 35%
|Spring Sale
|Gears of War Ultimate Edition Deluxe Version
|Xbox One Game
|50% – 60%
|Spring Sale
|Gears of War: Ultimate Edition – Day One Version
|Xbox One Game
|40% – 50%
|Spring Sale
|Get Even
|Xbox One Game
|40% – 50%
|Spring Sale
|Ginger: Beyond the Crystal
|Xbox One Game
|60% – 67%
|Spring Sale
|Grand Theft Auto V
|Xbox One Game
|40% – 50%
|Spring Sale
|Grand Theft Auto V & Great White Shark Cash Card
|Xbox One Game
|25% – 35%
|Spring Sale
|Grand Theft Auto V and Criminal Enterprise Starter Pack Bundle
|Xbox One Game
|30% – 40%
|Spring Sale
|Grand Theft Auto V – Megalodon Shark Cash Card
|Add-On
|5% – 15%
|Spring Sale
|Gryphon Knight Epic*
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|DWG
|GTAV, Starter Pack and Great White Shark Card Bundle
|Xbox One Game
|30% – 40%
|Spring Sale
|GTAV, Starter Pack and Megalodon Shark Card Bundle
|Xbox One Game
|40% – 50%
|Spring Sale
|GTAV, Starter Pack and Whale Shark Card Bundle
|Xbox One Game
|30% – 40%
|Spring Sale
|Halo Wars 2: Complete Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50% – 50%
|Spring Sale
|Halo Wars 2: Standard Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50% – 50%
|Spring Sale
|Halo Wars: Definitive Edition
|Xbox Play Anywhere
|50% – 50%
|Spring Sale
|Hand of Fate 2
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|10% – 20%
|Spring Sale
|Hand of Fate Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One Game
|50% – 60%
|Spring Sale
|Hand of Fate Wildcards*
|Add-On
|60%
|DWG
|Hand of Fate*
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|DWG
|Heart&Slash
|Xbox One Game
|40% – 50%
|Spring Sale
|Hello Neighbor
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|20% – 30%
|Spring Sale
|HITMAN – Game of the Year Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|30% – 40%
|Spring Sale
|Homefront: The Revolution
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|60% – 70%
|Spring Sale
|Homefront: The Revolution ‘Freedom Fighter’ Bundle
|Xbox One Game
|67% – 75%
|Spring Sale
|How To Survive 2
|Xbox One Game
|40% – 50%
|Spring Sale
|How to Survive: Storm Warning Edition
|Xbox One Game
|67% – 75%
|Spring Sale
|InnerSpace
|Xbox One Game
|20% – 30%
|Spring Sale
|Just Cause 3
|Xbox One Game
|67% – 75%
|Spring Sale
|Just Cause 3 XL Edition
|Xbox One Game
|67% – 75%
|Spring Sale
|Just Dance 2018
|Xbox One Game
|40% – 50%
|Spring Sale
|Killer Instinct: Definitive Edition
|Xbox Play Anywhere
|40% – 50%
|Spring Sale
|Killing Floor 2
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|40% – 50%
|Spring Sale
|Kona
|Xbox One Game
|40% – 50%
|Spring Sale
|L.A. Noire
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|17% – 25%
|Spring Sale
|Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris
|Xbox One Game
|75% – 85%
|Spring Sale
|Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris & Season Pass Pack
|Xbox One Game
|75% – 85%
|Spring Sale
|LEGO CITY Undercover
|Xbox One Game
|20% – 30%
|Spring Sale
|LEGO Marvel Super Heroes Bundle
|Xbox One Game
|10% – 20%
|Spring Sale
|LEGO Worlds
|Xbox One Game
|20% – 30%
|Spring Sale
|Let’s Sing 2016
|Xbox One Game
|50% – 60%
|Spring Sale
|Let’s Sing 2017
|Xbox One Game
|40% – 50%
|Spring Sale
|Life is Strange Complete Season (Episodes 1-5)
|Xbox One Game
|67% – 75%
|Spring Sale
|Life is Strange: Before the Storm Complete Season
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|30% – 40%
|Spring Sale
|Life is Strange: Before the Storm Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|30% – 40%
|Spring Sale
|Little Nightmares
|Xbox One Game
|40% – 50%
|Spring Sale
|Little Nightmares Complete Edition
|Xbox One Game
|40% – 50%
|Spring Sale
|Little Triangle
|Xbox Play Anywhere
|33% – 33%
|Spring Sale
|Livelock
|Xbox One Game
|40% – 50%
|Spring Sale
|Lords of the Fallen Digital Complete Edition*
|Xbox One Game
|80%
|DWG
|Lords of the Fallen*
|Xbox One Game
|80%
|DWG
|Lovely Planet
|Xbox One Game
|67% – 75%
|Spring Sale
|Mad Max
|Xbox One Game
|40% – 50%
|Spring Sale
|Madden NFL 18
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|60% – 70%
|Spring Sale
|MADDEN NFL 18: G.O.A.T. Holiday Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|67% – 75%
|Spring Sale
|Mafia III
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50% – 60%
|Spring Sale
|Mafia III Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50% – 60%
|Spring Sale
|Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite
|Xbox Play Anywhere
|17% – 25%
|Spring Sale
|Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite – Deluxe Edition
|Xbox Play Anywhere
|17% – 25%
|Spring Sale
|Mass Effect: Andromeda – Deluxe Recruit Edition
|Xbox One Game
|60% – 67%
|Spring Sale
|Mass Effect: Andromeda – Standard Recruit Edition
|Xbox One Game
|60% – 67%
|Spring Sale
|METAL GEAR SOLID V: GROUND ZEROES
|Xbox One Game
|67% – 75%
|Spring Sale
|METAL GEAR SOLID V: THE DEFINITIVE EXPERIENCE
|Xbox One Game
|40% – 50%
|Spring Sale
|METAL GEAR SOLID V: THE PHANTOM PAIN
|Xbox One Game
|40% – 50%
|Spring Sale
|Metro 2033 Redux
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|Spotlight
|Metro Redux Bundle
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|Spotlight
|Metro: Last Light Redux
|Xbox One Game
|67% – 75%
|Spring Sale
|Middle-earth: Shadow of War
|Xbox Play Anywhere
|30% – 30%
|Spring Sale
|Mighty No. 9
|Xbox One Game
|67% – 75%
|Spring Sale
|Minecraft: Story Mode – Season Two – The Complete Season (Episodes 1-5)
|Xbox One Game
|40% – 50%
|Spring Sale
|Minecraft: Story Mode – The Complete Adventure (Episodes 1-8)
|Xbox One Game
|50% – 60%
|Spring Sale
|Mortal Kombat XL
|Xbox One Game
|40% – 50%
|Spring Sale
|Moto Racer 4
|Xbox One Game
|60% – 70%
|Spring Sale
|Mr. Shifty
|Xbox One Game
|40% – 50%
|Spring Sale
|Murdered: Soul Suspect
|Xbox One Game
|70% – 80%
|Spring Sale
|MX vs. ATV Supercross Encore
|Xbox One Game
|67% – 75%
|Spring Sale
|NBA 2K18
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|40% – 50%
|Spring Sale
|NBA 2K18 200,00 Virtual Currency
|Add-On
|35% – 45%
|Spring Sale
|NBA 2K18 450,000 Virtual Currency
|Add-On
|40% – 50%
|Spring Sale
|NBA 2K18 75,000 Virtual Currency
|Add-On
|30% – 40%
|Spring Sale
|NBA 2K18 Legend Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|40% – 50%
|Spring Sale
|NBA 2K18 Legend Gold Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|40% – 50%
|Spring Sale
|NBA LIVE 18: The One Edition
|Xbox One Game
|75% – 85%
|Spring Sale
|Necropolis
|Xbox One Game
|67% – 75%
|Spring Sale
|Need for Speed Payback
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50% – 60%
|Spring Sale
|Need for Speed Payback – Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50% – 60%
|Spring Sale
|Need for Speed Ultimate Bundle
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|40% – 50%
|Spring Sale
|Nightmare boy
|Xbox One Game
|30% – 40%
|Spring Sale
|No Time To Explain
|Xbox One Game
|40% – 50%
|Spring Sale
|Oh…Sir! The Insult Simulator
|Xbox One Game
|30% – 40%
|Spring Sale
|OK K.O.! Let’s Play Heroes
|Xbox One Game
|25% – 33%
|Spring Sale
|Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition
|Xbox One Game
|40% – 50%
|Spring Sale
|Overwatch Game of the Year Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|40% – 50%
|Spring Sale
|PAC-MAN CHAMPIONSHIP EDITION 2
|Xbox One Game
|67% – 75%
|Spring Sale
|Party Hard
|Xbox One Game
|40% – 50%
|Spring Sale
|PAYDAY 2: CRIMEWAVE EDITION
|Xbox One Game
|40% – 50%
|Spring Sale
|Pillars of Eternity: Complete Edition
|Xbox One Game
|50% – 60%
|Spring Sale
|Pixel Piracy
|Xbox One Game
|70% – 80%
|Spring Sale
|Portal Knights
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|30% – 40%
|Spring Sale
|Prey
|Xbox One Game
|40% – 50%
|Spring Sale
|Project CARS 2
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|40% – 50%
|Spring Sale
|Project CARS 2 Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|30% – 40%
|Spring Sale
|Project CARS Digital Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|67% – 75%
|Spring Sale
|Project CARS – Game of the Year Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|67% – 75%
|Spring Sale
|Punch Club
|Xbox One Game
|40% – 50%
|Spring Sale
|Quantum Break
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|40% – 50%
|Spring Sale
|Real Farm
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|20% – 30%
|Spring Sale
|ReCore Definitive Edition
|Xbox Play Anywhere
|25% – 25%
|Spring Sale
|Resident Evil
|Xbox One Game
|50% – 60%
|Spring Sale
|Resident Evil 0
|Xbox One Game
|40% – 50%
|Spring Sale
|Resident Evil 4
|Xbox One Game
|50% – 60%
|Spring Sale
|Resident Evil 5
|Xbox One Game
|50% – 60%
|Spring Sale
|Resident Evil 6
|Xbox One Game
|50% – 60%
|Spring Sale
|RESIDENT EVIL 7 biohazard
|Xbox Play Anywhere
|17% – 25%
|Spring Sale
|RESIDENT EVIL 7 biohazard Gold Edition
|Xbox Play Anywhere
|30% – 40%
|Spring Sale
|Resident Evil Revelations
|Xbox One Game
|20% – 30%
|Spring Sale
|Resident Evil Revelations 1 & 2 Bundle
|Xbox One Game
|17% – 25%
|Spring Sale
|Resident Evil Revelations 2 Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One Game
|50% – 60%
|Spring Sale
|Resident Evil Triple Pack
|Xbox One Game
|50% – 60%
|Spring Sale
|Resident Evil: Deluxe Origins Bundle
|Xbox One Game
|60% – 67%
|Spring Sale
|Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|60% – 67%
|Spring Sale
|Rock Band 4 Rivals Bundle
|Xbox One Game
|30% – 40%
|Spring Sale
|Rock of Ages 2: Bigger & Boulder
|Xbox One Game
|40% – 50%
|Spring Sale
|Rocket League
|Xbox One Game
|30% – 40%
|Spring Sale
|Rocket League – Aftershock
|Add-On
|40%
|Spotlight
|Rocket League – Back to the Future Car Pack
|Add-On
|40%
|Spotlight
|Rocket League – Batman v Superman – Dawn of Justice Car Pack
|Add-On
|40%
|Spotlight
|Rocket League – Esper
|Add-On
|40%
|Spotlight
|Rocket League – Fast & Furious ’70 Dodge Charger R/T
|Add-On
|40%
|Spotlight
|Rocket League – Fast & Furious ’99 Nissan Skyline GTR-R34
|Add-On
|40%
|Spotlight
|Rocket League – Fast and Furious DLC Bundle
|Add-On
|40%
|Spotlight
|Rocket League – Hot Wheels Bone Shaker
|Add-On
|40%
|Spotlight
|Rocket League – Hot Wheels Twin Mill III
|Add-On
|40%
|Spotlight
|Rocket League – Marauder
|Add-On
|40%
|Spotlight
|Rocket League – Masamune
|Add-On
|40%
|Spotlight
|Rocket League – Proteus
|Add-On
|40%
|Spotlight
|Rocket League – The Fate of the Furious Ice Charger
|Add-On
|40%
|Spotlight
|Rocket League – Triton
|Add-On
|40%
|Spotlight
|Rocket League – Vulcan
|Add-On
|40%
|Spotlight
|Ruiner
|Xbox Play Anywhere
|50% – 50%
|Spring Sale
|Rush: A DisneyPixar Adventure
|Xbox Play Anywhere
|35% – 35%
|Spring Sale
|Ryse: Legendary Edition
|Xbox One Game
|67% – 75%
|Spring Sale
|Saban’s Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Mega Battle
|Xbox One Game
|67% – 75%
|Spring Sale
|Saints Row IV: Re-Elected
|Xbox One Game
|60% – 70%
|Spring Sale
|Saints Row Metro Double Pack
|Xbox One Game
|67% – 75%
|Spring Sale
|Saints Row: Gat Out of Hell
|Xbox One Game
|60% – 70%
|Spring Sale
|ScreamRide
|Xbox One Game
|67% – 75%
|Spring Sale
|Scribblenauts Showdown
|Xbox One Game
|20% – 30%
|Spring Sale
|Sleeping Dogs Definitive Edition
|Xbox One Game
|75% – 85%
|Spring Sale
|Snake Pass
|Xbox Play Anywhere
|50% – 50%
|Spring Sale
|Sniper Elite 3
|Xbox One Game
|60% – 70%
|Spring Sale
|Sniper Ghost Warrior 3 Ultimate Edition
|Xbox One Game
|60% – 67%
|Spring Sale
|SONIC FORCES Digital Standard Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|30% – 40%
|Spring Sale
|South Park: The Fractured but Whole
|Xbox One Game
|50% – 60%
|Spring Sale
|South Park: The Fractured but Whole – Gold Edition
|Xbox One Game
|40% – 50%
|Spring Sale
|South Park: The Stick of Truth
|Xbox One Game
|20% – 30%
|Spring Sale
|SpeedRunners
|Xbox One Game
|40% – 50%
|Spring Sale
|SpeedRunners: Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One Game
|40% – 50%
|Spring Sale
|Spintires: MudRunner
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|30% – 40%
|Spring Sale
|SPORTS FIFA 18 & NHL 18 Bundle
|Xbox One Game
|60% – 70%
|Spring Sale
|STAR WARS Battlefront II
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50% – 60%
|Spring Sale
|State of Decay: Year-One Survival Edition
|Xbox One Game
|67% – 75%
|Spring Sale
|STEEP
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|40% – 50%
|Spring Sale
|Steep – Winter Games Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|40% – 50%
|Spring Sale
|Steep – Winter Games Gold Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|40% – 50%
|Spring Sale
|Steven Universe: Save the Light
|Xbox One Game
|25% – 33%
|Spring Sale
|Styx: Master of Shadows + Styx: Shards of Darkness
|Xbox One Game
|67% – 75%
|Spring Sale
|Styx: Shards of Darkness
|Xbox One Game
|67% – 75%
|Spring Sale
|Sunset Overdrive
|Xbox One Game
|67% – 75%
|Spring Sale
|Sunset Overdrive Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One Game
|67% – 75%
|Spring Sale
|Super Lucky’s Tale
|Xbox Play Anywhere
|35% – 35%
|Spring Sale
|TEKKEN 7
|Xbox One Game
|40% – 50%
|Spring Sale
|TEKKEN 7 – Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One Game
|35% – 45%
|Spring Sale
|Terraria
|Xbox One Game
|60% – 70%
|Spring Sale
|The Crew Ultimate Edition
|Xbox One Game
|50% – 60%
|Spring Sale
|The Disney Afternoon Collection
|Xbox One Game
|50% – 60%
|Spring Sale
|The Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|25% – 33%
|Spring Sale
|The Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind Upgrade
|Add-On
|25% – 33%
|Spring Sale
|The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|17% – 25%
|Spring Sale
|The Evil Within 2
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|40% – 50%
|Spring Sale
|The Evil Within Digital Bundle
|Xbox One Game
|50% – 60%
|Spring Sale
|The Final Station
|Xbox One Game
|40% – 50%
|Spring Sale
|The Final Station – The Only Traitor
|Add-On
|17% – 25%
|Spring Sale
|The Golf Club 2
|Xbox One Game
|50% – 60%
|Spring Sale
|The LEGO NINJAGO Movie Video Game
|Xbox One Game
|20% – 30%
|Spring Sale
|The Sims 4
|Xbox One Game
|40% – 50%
|Spring Sale
|The Sims 4 Deluxe Party Edition
|Xbox One Game
|40% – 50%
|Spring Sale
|The Walking Dead: A New Frontier – Episode 1
|Xbox One Game
|40% – 50%
|Spring Sale
|The Walking Dead: A New Frontier – The Complete Season (Episodes 1-5)
|Xbox One Game
|40% – 50%
|Spring Sale
|The Walking Dead: Michonne – A Telltale Miniseries
|Xbox One Game
|50% – 60%
|Spring Sale
|The Walking Dead: Season Two
|Xbox One Game
|50% – 60%
|Spring Sale
|The Walking Dead: The Complete First Season
|Xbox One Game
|50% – 60%
|Spring Sale
|The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|40% – 50%
|Spring Sale
|The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Complete Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50% – 60%
|Spring Sale
|The Wolf Among Us
|Xbox One Game
|50% – 60%
|Spring Sale
|Thief
|Xbox One Game
|70% – 80%
|Spring Sale
|Thimbleweed Park
|Xbox Play Anywhere
|50% – 50%
|Spring Sale
|This War of Mine: The Little Ones
|Xbox One Game
|67% – 75%
|Spring Sale
|Titanfall 2: Ultimate Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|75% – 85%
|Spring Sale
|Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|60% – 67%
|Spring Sale
|Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege
|Xbox One Game
|10% – 20%
|Spring Sale
|Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Advanced Edition
|Xbox One Game
|30% – 40%
|Spring Sale
|Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Complete Edition
|Xbox One Game
|30% – 40%
|Spring Sale
|Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Gold Edition
|Xbox One Game
|30% – 40%
|Spring Sale
|Tom Clancy’s The Division
|Xbox One Game
|60% – 70%
|Spring Sale
|Tom Clancy’s The Division Gold Edition
|Xbox One Game
|60% – 70%
|Spring Sale
|Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition
|Xbox One Game
|67% – 75%
|Spring Sale
|ULTIMATE MARVEL VS. CAPCOM 3
|Xbox One Game
|40% – 50%
|Spring Sale
|Valkyria Revolution
|Xbox One Game
|30% – 40%
|Spring Sale
|Virginia
|Xbox One Game
|50% – 60%
|Spring Sale
|Vostok Inc.
|Xbox One Game
|40% – 50%
|Spring Sale
|Watch Dogs 1 + Watch Dogs 2 Gold Editions Bundle
|Xbox One Game
|40% – 50%
|Spring Sale
|Watch Dogs2
|Xbox One Game
|60% – 70%
|Spring Sale
|Watch Dogs2 – Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One Game
|60% – 70%
|Spring Sale
|Watch Dogs2 – Gold Edition
|Xbox One Game
|60% – 70%
|Spring Sale
|Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|40% – 50%
|Spring Sale
|Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus Digital Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|40% – 50%
|Spring Sale
|Wolfenstein: The New Order
|Xbox One Game
|40% – 50%
|Spring Sale
|Wolfenstein: The Old Blood
|Xbox One Game
|40% – 50%
|Spring Sale
|Wolfenstein: The Two-Pack
|Xbox One Game
|40% – 50%
|Spring Sale
|WWE 2K18
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|40% – 50%
|Spring Sale
|WWE 2K18 Digital Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|40% – 50%
|Spring Sale
|XCOM 2
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|60% – 67%
|Spring Sale
|XCOM 2 Collection
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|40% – 50%
|Spring Sale
|XCOM 2 Digital Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|60% – 67%
|Spring Sale
|XCOM 2: War of the Chosen
|Add-On
|17% – 25%
|Spring Sale
|Zenith
|Xbox One Game
|67% – 75%
|Spring Sale
|Zoo Tycoon: Ultimate Animal Collection
|Xbox Play Anywhere
|35% – 35%
|Spring Sale
Xbox 360
|Age of Booty
|Backward Compatible
|57% – 67%
|Spring Sale
|Alan Wake’s American Nightmare
|Backward Compatible
|65% – 75%
|Spring Sale
|Alice: Madness Returns*
|Backward Compatible
|75%
|DWG
|Armored Core: Verdict Day
|Games On Demand
|65% – 75%
|Spring Sale
|Army of Two*
|Backward Compatible
|67%
|DWG
|Assassin’s Creed
|Backward Compatible
|50% – 60%
|Spring Sale
|Assassin’s Creed III
|Backward Compatible
|40% – 50%
|Spring Sale
|Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag
|Games On Demand
|50% – 60%
|Spring Sale
|Back to the Future: The Game – 30th Anniversary Edition
|Games On Demand
|60% – 70%
|Spring Sale
|Beautiful Katamari
|Games On Demand
|65% – 75%
|Spring Sale
|Beyond Good & Evil HD
|Backward Compatible
|57% – 67%
|Spring Sale
|Bionic Commando Rearmed 2
|Backward Compatible
|50% – 60%
|Spring Sale
|Bionic Commando: Rearmed
|Arcade
|40% – 50%
|Spring Sale
|BioShock
|Backward Compatible
|50% – 60%
|Spring Sale
|BioShock 2
|Backward Compatible
|50% – 60%
|Spring Sale
|BioShock Infinite
|Backward Compatible
|60% – 70%
|Spring Sale
|Blue Dragon
|Backward Compatible
|65% – 75%
|Spring Sale
|Borderlands
|Backward Compatible
|50% – 60%
|Spring Sale
|Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel
|Games On Demand
|60% – 70%
|Spring Sale
|Bound by Flame*
|Backward Compatible
|75%
|DWG
|Brothers: a Tale of Two Sons
|Arcade
|70% – 80%
|Spring Sale
|Bully Scholarship Edition
|Backward Compatible
|50% – 60%
|Spring Sale
|Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare
|Games On Demand
|15% – 25%
|Spring Sale
|Call of Duty: Black Ops II
|Backward Compatible
|50% – 60%
|Spring Sale
|Call of Duty: Black Ops III – Bundle
|Games On Demand
|57% – 67%
|Spring Sale
|Call of Duty: Black Ops
|Backward Compatible
|40% – 50%
|Spring Sale
|Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2
|Games On Demand
|15% – 25%
|Spring Sale
|Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3
|Games On Demand
|40% – 50%
|Spring Sale
|Call of Duty: World at War
|Backward Compatible
|40% – 50%
|Spring Sale
|Catherine
|Backward Compatible
|65% – 75%
|Spring Sale
|Contrast*
|Arcade
|75%
|DWG
|Crackdown
|Backward Compatible
|65% – 75%
|Spring Sale
|Crackdown 2
|Games On Demand
|65% – 75%
|Spring Sale
|Dark Void
|Backward Compatible
|57% – 67%
|Spring Sale
|Dead Island Riptide
|Games On Demand
|70% – 80%
|Spring Sale
|Dead Rising
|Games On Demand
|60% – 70%
|Spring Sale
|Dead Rising 2
|Games On Demand
|60% – 70%
|Spring Sale
|Dead Rising 2 Off the Record
|Games On Demand
|60% – 70%
|Spring Sale
|Dead Rising 2: Case West
|Backward Compatible
|20% – 30%
|Spring Sale
|Dead Rising 2: Case Zero
|Backward Compatible
|20% – 30%
|Spring Sale
|Deus Ex: Human Revolution
|Backward Compatible
|75% – 85%
|Spring Sale
|Diablo III: Reaper of Souls – Ultimate Evil Edition
|Games On Demand
|50% – 60%
|Spring Sale
|Dishonored
|Games On Demand
|57% – 67%
|Spring Sale
|Divinity II – The Dragon Knight Saga*
|Games On Demand
|75%
|DWG
|Dogfight 1942
|Arcade
|60% – 70%
|Spring Sale
|Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen
|Games On Demand
|65% – 75%
|Spring Sale
|DuckTales: Remastered
|Backward Compatible
|50% – 60%
|Spring Sale
|Duke Nukem Forever
|Games On Demand
|70% – 80%
|Spring Sale
|Dungeons & Dragons: Chronicles of Mystara
|Arcade
|50% – 60%
|Spring Sale
|Enslaved
|Games On Demand
|65% – 75%
|Spring Sale
|Eternal Sonata
|Games On Demand
|65% – 75%
|Spring Sale
|Fable Anniversary
|Backward Compatible
|65% – 75%
|Spring Sale
|Fable II
|Backward Compatible
|65% – 75%
|Spring Sale
|Fable III
|Backward Compatible
|65% – 75%
|Spring Sale
|Fable Trilogy
|Backward Compatible
|65% – 75%
|Spring Sale
|Fallout 3
|Backward Compatible
|57% – 67%
|Spring Sale
|Fallout: New Vegas
|Backward Compatible
|57% – 67%
|Spring Sale
|Far Cry 2
|Backward Compatible
|50% – 60%
|Spring Sale
|Far Cry 3
|Backward Compatible
|50% – 60%
|Spring Sale
|Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon
|Backward Compatible
|50% – 60%
|Spring Sale
|Far Cry 4
|Games On Demand
|50% – 60%
|Spring Sale
|FIFA 18
|Games On Demand
|57% – 67%
|Spring Sale
|Final Exam*
|Arcade
|75%
|DWG
|Final Fight: Double Impact
|Backward Compatible
|40% – 50%
|Spring Sale
|FLOCK!
|Backward Compatible
|50% – 60%
|Spring Sale
|Freefall Racers
|Arcade
|65% – 75%
|Spring Sale
|Galaga Legions
|Backward Compatible
|65% – 75%
|Spring Sale
|Gears of War
|Backward Compatible
|65% – 75%
|Spring Sale
|Gears of War 2
|Backward Compatible
|65% – 75%
|Spring Sale
|Gears of War 3
|Backward Compatible
|65% – 75%
|Spring Sale
|Gears of War: Judgment
|Backward Compatible
|65% – 75%
|Spring Sale
|Grand Theft Auto IV
|Backward Compatible
|50% – 60%
|Spring Sale
|Grand Theft Auto V
|Games On Demand
|40% – 50%
|Spring Sale
|Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas
|Games On Demand
|40% – 50%
|Spring Sale
|Jurassic Park: The Game
|Backward Compatible
|60% – 70%
|Spring Sale
|Just Cause 2
|Backward Compatible
|75% – 85%
|Spring Sale
|KILLER IS DEAD
|Backward Compatible
|65% – 75%
|Spring Sale
|Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light
|Backward Compatible
|75% – 85%
|Spring Sale
|Lara Croft Tomb Raider Anniversary
|Games On Demand
|75% – 85%
|Spring Sale
|Let’s Sing And Dance
|Arcade
|70% – 80%
|Spring Sale
|Life is Strange Season Pass (Episodes 2-5)
|Games On Demand
|65% – 75%
|Spring Sale
|Lost Odyssey
|Backward Compatible
|65% – 75%
|Spring Sale
|Lost Planet 2
|Games On Demand
|60% – 70%
|Spring Sale
|Lost Planet 3
|Games On Demand
|60% – 70%
|Spring Sale
|Lost Planet Colonies
|Games On Demand
|60% – 70%
|Spring Sale
|Mafia II
|Backward Compatible
|65% – 75%
|Spring Sale
|Mars: War Logs*
|Backward Compatible
|75%
|DWG
|Mass Effect
|Backward Compatible
|65% – 75%
|Spring Sale
|Max Payne 3
|Games On Demand
|40% – 50%
|Spring Sale
|Medal of Honor Airborne*
|Games On Demand
|67%
|DWG
|Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance
|Backward Compatible
|56% – 66%
|Spring Sale
|Metal Gear Solid 2 and 3 HD
|Games On Demand
|40% – 50%
|Spring Sale
|Metal Gear Solid Peace Walker HD Edition
|Backward Compatible
|40% – 50%
|Spring Sale
|Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain
|Games On Demand
|40% – 50%
|Spring Sale
|Metal Gear Solid: Ground Zeroes
|Games On Demand
|65% – 75%
|Spring Sale
|Metro 2033
|Games On Demand
|75% – 85%
|Spring Sale
|Metro: Last Light
|Games On Demand
|75% – 85%
|Spring Sale
|Midnight Club: LA
|Games On Demand
|40% – 50%
|Spring Sale
|Mighty No. 9
|Games On Demand
|65% – 75%
|Spring Sale
|Minecraft: Story Mode – Season Two (Episode 1)
|Games On Demand
|40% – 50%
|Spring Sale
|Mirror’s Edge*
|Backward Compatible
|67%
|DWG
|Ms. Pac-Man
|Backward Compatible
|65% – 75%
|Spring Sale
|NBA 2K18
|Games On Demand
|57% – 67%
|Spring Sale
|Oblivion
|Backward Compatible
|57% – 67%
|Spring Sale
|Outland
|Backward Compatible
|50% – 60%
|Spring Sale
|PAC-MAN and the Ghostly Adventures
|Games On Demand
|65% – 75%
|Spring Sale
|PAC-MAN and the Ghostly Adventures 2
|Games On Demand
|65% – 75%
|Spring Sale
|PAC-MAN Championship Edition DX+
|Backward Compatible
|65% – 75%
|Spring Sale
|Poker Night 2
|Arcade
|70% – 80%
|Spring Sale
|RAGE
|Backward Compatible
|57% – 67%
|Spring Sale
|Rainbow Six Vegas
|Backward Compatible
|57% – 67%
|Spring Sale
|Rainbow Six Vegas 2
|Backward Compatible
|57% – 67%
|Spring Sale
|RAW – Realms of Ancient War*
|Arcade
|75%
|DWG
|Rayman 3 HD
|Backward Compatible
|50% – 60%
|Spring Sale
|Rayman Legends
|Backward Compatible
|57% – 67%
|Spring Sale
|Rayman Origins
|Backward Compatible
|60% – 70%
|Spring Sale
|Red Dead Redemption
|Backward Compatible
|57% – 67%
|Spring Sale
|Resident Evil 0
|Games On Demand
|65% – 75%
|Spring Sale
|Resident Evil 4
|Games On Demand
|65% – 75%
|Spring Sale
|Resident Evil 5
|Games On Demand
|65% – 75%
|Spring Sale
|Resident Evil 5 – Untold Stories Bundle
|Add-On
|40% – 50%
|Spring Sale
|Resident Evil 6
|Games On Demand
|65% – 75%
|Spring Sale
|Resident Evil HD
|Games On Demand
|65% – 75%
|Spring Sale
|Rise of the Tomb Raider
|Games On Demand
|57% – 67%
|Spring Sale
|Risen
|Games On Demand
|65% – 75%
|Spring Sale
|Risen 2: Dark Waters
|Games On Demand
|65% – 75%
|Spring Sale
|Risen 3: Titan Lords
|Games On Demand
|70% – 80%
|Spring Sale
|Rockstar Table Tennis
|Games On Demand
|57% – 67%
|Spring Sale
|Sacred 3
|Backward Compatible
|65% – 75%
|Spring Sale
|Sacred Citadel
|Backward Compatible
|65% – 75%
|Spring Sale
|Saints Row
|Games On Demand
|65% – 75%
|Spring Sale
|Saints Row 2
|Games On Demand
|65% – 75%
|Spring Sale
|Saints Row IV
|Backward Compatible
|65% – 75%
|Spring Sale
|Saints Row: Gat Out of Hell
|Games On Demand
|65% – 75%
|Spring Sale
|Saints Row: The Third
|Backward Compatible
|65% – 75%
|Spring Sale
|Sam & Max Beyond Time and Space
|Backward Compatible
|70% – 80%
|Spring Sale
|Sam & Max Save the World
|Backward Compatible
|70% – 80%
|Spring Sale
|ScreamRide
|Backward Compatible
|65% – 75%
|Spring Sale
|Shadows of the Damned*
|Backward Compatible
|75%
|DWG
|Sleeping Dogs
|Games On Demand
|75% – 85%
|Spring Sale
|Sniper Ghost Warrior 2*
|Games On Demand
|85%
|DWG
|Sniper: Ghost Warrior 2 – Gold*
|Add-On
|70%
|DWG
|Sniper: Ghost Warrior 2 – Siberian Strike*
|Add-On
|70%
|DWG
|Sniper: Ghost Warrior – Map Pack*
|Add-On
|70%
|DWG
|Sniper: Ghost Warrior – Second Strike*
|Add-On
|60%
|DWG
|Sniper: Ghost Warrior*
|Games On Demand
|80%
|DWG
|Soul Calibur V
|Games On Demand
|65% – 75%
|Spring Sale
|Spec Ops: The Line
|Games On Demand
|70% – 80%
|Spring Sale
|Splinter Cell Conviction
|Backward Compatible
|40% – 50%
|Spring Sale
|State of Decay
|Arcade
|65% – 75%
|Spring Sale
|Street Fighter X Tekken
|Games On Demand
|65% – 75%
|Spring Sale
|The Bureau: XCOM Declassified
|Games On Demand
|75% – 85%
|Spring Sale
|The Darkness II
|Backward Compatible
|70% – 80%
|Spring Sale
|The Walking Dead: Michonne – Episode 1
|Backward Compatible
|50% – 60%
|Spring Sale
|The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings Enhanced Edition
|Backward Compatible
|75% – 85%
|Spring Sale
|Things on Wheels*
|Arcade
|75%
|DWG
|Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Advanced Warfighter
|Games On Demand
|50% – 60%
|Spring Sale
|Tomb Raider
|Games On Demand
|75% – 85%
|Spring Sale
|Tomb Raider Underworld
|Backward Compatible
|75% – 85%
|Spring Sale
|Tomb Raider: Legend
|Games On Demand
|75% – 85%
|Spring Sale
|Torchlight
|Backward Compatible
|65% – 75%
|Spring Sale
|Valiant Hearts: The Great War
|Arcade
|50% – 60%
|Spring Sale
|Worms: Ultimate Mayhem*
|Arcade
|75%
|DWG
|XCOM: Enemy Within
|Backward Compatible
|70% – 80%
|Spring Sale
