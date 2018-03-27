Deals with Gold – Mit 7 Days to Die, Agatha Christie: The ABC Murders und vielen Spring Sale-Angeboten

Die Deals with Gold der KW 13 2018 sowie einige neue Spotlight-Angebote sind ab sofort im Microsoft Xbox Store verfügbar und beinhalten erneut zahlreiche Xbox 360- und Xbox One-Games sowie verschiedene Add-Ons für Xbox One-Spiele, die im Preis, je nach Titel, bis zu 85% reduziert wurden. Außerdem stehen zahlreiche Spring Sale 2018-Angebote zur Verfügung, da ihr auch die Chance habt satt sparen zu können.

Wie immer gilt: Preise und Verfügbarkeit der Deals with Gold-Angebote können – je nach Region – variieren. Änderungen durch den Anbieter jederzeit möglich. Die nachfolgenden Deals with Gold-Angebote (mit Sternchen-Markierung) für Xbox One und Xbox 360 gelten, wenn nicht anders angegeben, ausschließlich für Gold-Mitglieder (Gold-Probe-Abos zählen nicht!). Angebote, die mit Spotlight- bzw. Spring-Sale markiert sind, gelten gleichermaßen für Silber- und Gold-Mitglieder, wobei Gold-Member in der Regel bis zu zehn Prozent mehr Rabatt gewährt bekommen.

Die nachfolgend genannten DWG-Angebote sind, wenn nicht anders angegeben, jeweils bis einschließlich 2. April 2018 gültig. Die Spring Sale-Angebote, die in den nächsten Tage auch noch erweitert werden sollen, werden, wenn nicht anders angegeben, bis einschließlich 9. April 2018 verfügbar sein.

Deals with Gold – KW 13 (19.-27. März 2018)

Xbox One

Xbox 360