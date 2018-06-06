Top News

insidegames

Deals with Gold – Mit A Boy and his Blob, Bleed 2, Runbow und weiteren Angeboten für Xbox One und Xbox 360

Veröffentlicht 6. Juni 2018 | 17:07 Uhr von Sandra




Die Deals with Gold der KW 23 2018 sind, inklusive einiger neuer Spotlight Sale-Angeboten, ab sofort im Microsoft Xbox Store verfügbar und beinhalten erneut zahlreiche Xbox 360- und Xbox One-Games sowie verschiedene Add-Ons für Xbox One-Spiele, die im Preis, je nach Titel, bis zu 100% reduziert wurden.

Wie immer gilt: Preise und Verfügbarkeit der Deals with Gold-Angebote können – je nach Region – variieren. Änderungen durch den Anbieter jederzeit möglich. Die nachfolgenden Deals with Gold-Angebote (mit Sternchen-Markierung) für Xbox One und Xbox 360 gelten, wenn nicht anders angegeben, ausschließlich für Gold-Mitglieder (Gold-Probe-Abos zählen nicht!). Angebote, die mit Spotlight markiert bzw. ohne Sternchen sind, gelten in der Regel gleichermaßen für Silber- und Gold-Mitglieder.

Die nachfolgend genannten DWG-Angebote sind, wenn nicht anders angegeben, jeweils bis einschließlich 11. Juni 2018 gültig. Und nicht vergessen: Ab morgen könnt ihr außerdem im Zuge der E3 2018 BIG FUN DEALS-Aktion beim Kauf von Xbox One-Konsolen, Zubehör, Spielen und Services ebenfalls satt sparen!

Deals with Gold – KW 23 (6.-11. Juni 2018)

Xbox One

A Boy and His Blob* Xbox One Game 60% DWG
Anima: Gate of Memories* Xbox One Game 50% DWG
Anoxemia* Xbox One Game 75% DWG
Battlefield 1 In the Name of the Tsar Add-On 100% Spotlight
Battlefield 4 Final Stand Add-On 100% Spotlight
BLEED 2* Xbox One Game 50% DWG
Castles* Xbox One Game 80% DWG
Dead Alliance* Xbox One Game 70% DWG
Dead Alliance: Multiplayer Edition* Xbox One Game 70% DWG
Demon´s Crystals* Xbox One Game 75% DWG
Divinity Original Sin* Xbox One Game 75% DWG
Ginger: Beyond the Crystal* Xbox One Game 67% DWG
Goosebumps: The Game* Xbox One Game 50% DWG
Heart & Slash* Xbox One Game 75% DWG
Lock’s Quest* Xbox One Game 70% DWG
Nightmare Boy* Xbox One Game 33% DWG
Omega Strike (pre-order) Xbox One Game 40% Spotlight
Pure Farming 2018 Digital Deluxe Edition* Xbox One Game 35% DWG
Pure Farming 2018* Xbox One Game 30% DWG
R.B.I. Baseball 18 Xbox One Game 15% Spotlight
Runbow Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight
Runbow: Anime Pack  Add-On 50% Spotlight
Runbow: Extra Val-Hue Pack  Add-On 50% Spotlight
Runbow: New Costume and Music Bundle  Add-On 50% Spotlight
Runbow: Professionals Pack Add-On 50% Spotlight
Runbow: Satura’s Space Adventure  Add-On 50% Spotlight
Runbow: Steampunk Pack  Add-On 50% Spotlight
Runbow: Winter Pack  Add-On 50% Spotlight
Sherlock Holmes: Crimes and Punishments* Xbox One Game 75% DWG
Spintires: MudRunner* Xbox One X Enhanced 50% DWG
The Dwarves* Xbox One Game 75% DWG
The Infectious Madness of Doctor Dekker Xbox One Game 20% Spotlight
The Technomancer* Xbox One Game 75% DWG
Torment: Tides of Numenera* Xbox One Game 70% DWG
Tour de France 2018 (pre-order) Xbox One Game 10% Spotlight
Vostok Inc* Xbox One Game 50% DWG
Zenith* Xbox One Game 75% DWG

 

Xbox 360

Goosebumps: The Game* Games On Demand 50% DWG
Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas* Backward Compatible** 35% DWG
Guncraft: Blocked and Loaded * Games On Demand 50% DWG
Midnight Club: Los Angeles Complete* Backward Compatible** 35% DWG
Red Dead Redemption Backward Compatible 67% Spotlight
Rockstar Table Tennis* Backward Compatible** 60% DWG

 


