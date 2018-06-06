insidegames
Deals with Gold – Mit A Boy and his Blob, Bleed 2, Runbow und weiteren Angeboten für Xbox One und Xbox 360
Die Deals with Gold der KW 23 2018 sind, inklusive einiger neuer Spotlight Sale-Angeboten, ab sofort im Microsoft Xbox Store verfügbar und beinhalten erneut zahlreiche Xbox 360- und Xbox One-Games sowie verschiedene Add-Ons für Xbox One-Spiele, die im Preis, je nach Titel, bis zu 100% reduziert wurden.
Wie immer gilt: Preise und Verfügbarkeit der Deals with Gold-Angebote können – je nach Region – variieren. Änderungen durch den Anbieter jederzeit möglich. Die nachfolgenden Deals with Gold-Angebote (mit Sternchen-Markierung) für Xbox One und Xbox 360 gelten, wenn nicht anders angegeben, ausschließlich für Gold-Mitglieder (Gold-Probe-Abos zählen nicht!). Angebote, die mit Spotlight markiert bzw. ohne Sternchen sind, gelten in der Regel gleichermaßen für Silber- und Gold-Mitglieder.
Die nachfolgend genannten DWG-Angebote sind, wenn nicht anders angegeben, jeweils bis einschließlich 11. Juni 2018 gültig. Und nicht vergessen: Ab morgen könnt ihr außerdem im Zuge der E3 2018 BIG FUN DEALS-Aktion beim Kauf von Xbox One-Konsolen, Zubehör, Spielen und Services ebenfalls satt sparen!
Deals with Gold – KW 23 (6.-11. Juni 2018)
Xbox One
|A Boy and His Blob*
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|DWG
|Anima: Gate of Memories*
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|DWG
|Anoxemia*
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|DWG
|Battlefield 1 In the Name of the Tsar
|Add-On
|100%
|Spotlight
|Battlefield 4 Final Stand
|Add-On
|100%
|Spotlight
|BLEED 2*
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|DWG
|Castles*
|Xbox One Game
|80%
|DWG
|Dead Alliance*
|Xbox One Game
|70%
|DWG
|Dead Alliance: Multiplayer Edition*
|Xbox One Game
|70%
|DWG
|Demon´s Crystals*
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|DWG
|Divinity Original Sin*
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|DWG
|Ginger: Beyond the Crystal*
|Xbox One Game
|67%
|DWG
|Goosebumps: The Game*
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|DWG
|Heart & Slash*
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|DWG
|Lock’s Quest*
|Xbox One Game
|70%
|DWG
|Nightmare Boy*
|Xbox One Game
|33%
|DWG
|Omega Strike (pre-order)
|Xbox One Game
|40%
|Spotlight
|Pure Farming 2018 Digital Deluxe Edition*
|Xbox One Game
|35%
|DWG
|Pure Farming 2018*
|Xbox One Game
|30%
|DWG
|R.B.I. Baseball 18
|Xbox One Game
|15%
|Spotlight
|Runbow
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Spotlight
|Runbow: Anime Pack
|Add-On
|50%
|Spotlight
|Runbow: Extra Val-Hue Pack
|Add-On
|50%
|Spotlight
|Runbow: New Costume and Music Bundle
|Add-On
|50%
|Spotlight
|Runbow: Professionals Pack
|Add-On
|50%
|Spotlight
|Runbow: Satura’s Space Adventure
|Add-On
|50%
|Spotlight
|Runbow: Steampunk Pack
|Add-On
|50%
|Spotlight
|Runbow: Winter Pack
|Add-On
|50%
|Spotlight
|Sherlock Holmes: Crimes and Punishments*
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|DWG
|Spintires: MudRunner*
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|DWG
|The Dwarves*
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|DWG
|The Infectious Madness of Doctor Dekker
|Xbox One Game
|20%
|Spotlight
|The Technomancer*
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|DWG
|Torment: Tides of Numenera*
|Xbox One Game
|70%
|DWG
|Tour de France 2018 (pre-order)
|Xbox One Game
|10%
|Spotlight
|Vostok Inc*
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|DWG
|Zenith*
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|DWG
Xbox 360
|Goosebumps: The Game*
|Games On Demand
|50%
|DWG
|Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas*
|Backward Compatible**
|35%
|DWG
|Guncraft: Blocked and Loaded *
|Games On Demand
|50%
|DWG
|Midnight Club: Los Angeles Complete*
|Backward Compatible**
|35%
|DWG
|Red Dead Redemption
|Backward Compatible
|67%
|Spotlight
|Rockstar Table Tennis*
|Backward Compatible**
|60%
|DWG
