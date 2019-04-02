insidegames
Deals with Gold – Mit Amnesia: Collection, The Escapists, SOMA, Farming Simulator 17: Platinum Edition plus weitere Angebote (KW14)
Auch in dieser Woche gibt es wieder neue Deals with Gold und die Angebote der KW 14 2019 sind, inklusive einiger neuer Spotlight- sowie ID@Xbox Horror Sale-Angeboten, ab sofort im Microsoft Xbox Store verfügbar. Wie gehabt beinhalten die Deals with Gold der KW 14 zahlreiche Xbox One- und Xbox 360-Games sowie verschiedene Erweiterungen (DLCs/Add-Ons) für Xbox-Spiele, die im Preis, je nach Titel bzw. DLC, bis zu 85% reduziert wurden.
Wie immer gilt: Preise und Verfügbarkeit der Deals with Gold-Angebote können – je nach Region – variieren. Änderungen durch den/die Anbieter jederzeit möglich. Die nachfolgenden Deals with Gold-Angebote (DWG genannt) für Xbox One und Xbox 360 gelten, wenn nicht anders angegeben, ausschließlich für Gold-Mitglieder (Gold-Probe-Abos zählen nicht!). Angebote, die mit Spotlight- sowie ID@Xbox Horror-Sale markiert sind, gelten in der Regel gleichermaßen für Silber- und Gold-Mitglieder.
Die nachfolgend genannten DWG-, Spotlight- und ID@Xbox Horror-Angebote sind, wenn nicht anders angegeben, jeweils bis einschließlich 8. April 2019 gültig.
Xbox One
|101 Ways to Die
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|ID@Xbox Horror Sale
|Albert and Otto
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|ID@Xbox Horror Sale
|Amnesia: Collection
|Xbox One Game
|40%
|ID@Xbox Horror Sale
|Beatsplosion for Kinect*
|Xbox One Game
|70%
|DWG
|Bedlam – The Game By Christopher Brookmyre
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|ID@Xbox Horror Sale
|Big Buck Hunter Arcade
|Xbox One Game
|70%
|Spotlight
|Big Buck Hunter Arcade – Elk Adventure DLC
|Add-On
|70%
|Spotlight
|Bloody Zombies
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|ID@Xbox Horror Sale
|Bud Spencer & Terence Hill – Slaps And Beans
|Xbox One Game
|35%
|Spotlight
|Bulb Boy
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|ID@Xbox Horror Sale
|Crimsonland
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|ID@Xbox Horror Sale
|Dead Ahead: Zombie Warfare
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|ID@Xbox Horror Sale
|Dead Alliance
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|Spotlight
|Dead Alliance: Multiplayer Edition
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|Spotlight
|Dead By Daylight: Darkness Among Us
|Add-On
|50%
|ID@Xbox Horror Sale
|Dead by Daylight: Special Edition
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|ID@Xbox Horror Sale
|Dead By Daylight: The Halloween Chapter
|Add-On
|50%
|ID@Xbox Horror Sale
|Decay – The Mare
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|ID@Xbox Horror Sale
|Deep Ones
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|40%
|ID@Xbox Horror Sale
|Deer Hunter Reloaded – Canada Region Pack
|Add-On
|70%
|Spotlight
|Deer Hunter: Reloaded
|Xbox One Game
|70%
|Spotlight
|Dont Knock Twice
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|ID@Xbox Horror Sale
|DYING: Reborn
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|ID@Xbox Horror Sale
|Enter the Gungeon*
|Xbox Play Anywhere
|50%
|DWG
|Exctinction: Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|Spotlight
|Extinction
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|Spotlight
|Extreme Exorcism
|Xbox One Game
|80%
|ID@Xbox Horror Sale
|Farming Simulator 17 – Platinum Edition*
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|DWG
|Farming Simulator 17 – Platinum Expansion*
|Add-On
|33%
|DWG
|Flipping Death
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|ID@Xbox Horror Sale
|Flying Tigers: Shadows Over China*
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|DWG
|Friday the 13th: The Game
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|ID@Xbox Horror Sale
|Furi*
|Xbox One Game
|70%
|DWG
|Haunted Halloween ’86
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|ID@Xbox Horror Sale
|Hero Defense
|Xbox One Game
|40%
|ID@Xbox Horror Sale
|Home Sweet Home
|Xbox One Game
|25%
|ID@Xbox Horror Sale
|I, Zombie
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|ID@Xbox Horror Sale
|Jotun: Valhalla Edition
|Xbox One Game
|67%
|Spotlight
|Kholat
|Xbox One Game
|80%
|ID@Xbox Horror Sale
|Layers of Fear
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|ID@Xbox Horror Sale
|Let Them Come
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|ID@Xbox Horror Sale
|LIMBO
|Xbox One Game
|70%
|ID@Xbox Horror Sale
|Merge Mega Bundle
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|Spotlight
|Mordheim: City of the Damned – Complete DLC Pack*
|Add-On
|50%
|DWG
|Mordheim: City of the Damned*
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|DWG
|MX vs. ATV All Out – 2017 Honda Vehicle Bundle
|Xbox One Game
|40%
|Spotlight
|MX vs. ATV All Out – 2017 Yamaha Vehicle Bundle
|Xbox One Game
|40%
|Spotlight
|MX vs. ATV All Out – 2018 AMA Arenacross
|Add-On
|25%
|Spotlight
|MX vs. ATV All Out – Hometown MX Nationals
|Add-On
|25%
|Spotlight
|MX vs. ATV All Out – Ricky Carmichael Farm – GOAT
|Add-On
|25%
|Spotlight
|MX vs. ATV All Out – Slash’s Snakepit
|Add-On
|25%
|Spotlight
|n Verlore Verstand*
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|DWG
|Outlast
|Xbox One Game
|80%
|ID@Xbox Horror Sale
|Outlast Whistleblower
|Xbox One Game
|80%
|Spotlight
|Outlast: Bundle of Terror
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|ID@Xbox Horror Sale
|Oxenfree
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|ID@Xbox Horror Sale
|Palidins Future’s End Pack*
|Add-On
|50%
|DWG
|Pinball FX3 – Aliens vs. Pinball
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|ID@Xbox Horror Sale
|Pinball FX3 – The Walking Dead
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|ID@Xbox Horror Sale
|Rapala Fishing: Pro Series – Lake Okeechobee Pack
|Add-On
|70%
|Spotlight
|Rapala Fishing: Pro Series*
|Xbox One Game
|70%
|DWG
|Riddled Corpses EX
|Xbox One Game
|40%
|ID@Xbox Horror Sale
|Riftstar Raiders*
|Xbox One Game
|30%
|DWG
|RIOT: Civil Unrest
|Xbox One Game
|30%
|Spotlight
|Rise of Insanity
|Xbox One Game
|40%
|ID@Xbox Horror Sale
|SEUM: Speedrunners from Hell
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|ID@Xbox Horror Sale
|Shiny*
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|DWG
|Slain: Back from Hell
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|ID@Xbox Horror Sale
|SOMA
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|ID@Xbox Horror Sale
|Sundered: Eldritch Edition
|Xbox Play Anywhere
|40%
|ID@Xbox Horror Sale
|Tacoma*
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|70%
|DWG
|Tesla vs Lovecraft
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|ID@Xbox Horror Sale
|The Bunker
|Xbox One Game
|70%
|ID@Xbox Horror Sale
|The Escapists and The Escapists: Walking Dead*
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|DWG
|The Escapists DLC Bundle
|Add-On
|75%
|Spotlight
|The Escapists*
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|DWG
|The Escapists: Alcatraz
|Add-On
|75%
|Spotlight
|The Escapists: Duct Tapes are Forever
|Add-On
|75%
|Spotlight
|The Escapists: Escape Team
|Add-On
|75%
|Spotlight
|The Golf Club 2*
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|DWG
|The Invisible Hours
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|ID@Xbox Horror Sale
|The Jackbox Party Pack 2*
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|DWG
|The Park
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|ID@Xbox Horror Sale
|Through the Woods
|Xbox One Game
|67%
|ID@Xbox Horror Sale
|Toby: The Secret Mine*
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|DWG
|Wuppo*
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|DWG
|Yet Another Zombie Defense HD
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|30%
|ID@Xbox Horror Sale
|Your Toy
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|ID@Xbox Horror Sale
|Zombie Driver Ultimate Edition
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|ID@Xbox Horror Sale
|Zombie Vikings
|Xbox One Game
|80%
|ID@Xbox Horror Sale
XBox 360
|Alien Breed 2: Assault*
|Arcade
|75%
|DWG
|Alien Breed 3: Descent*
|Arcade
|75%
|DWG
|Alien Breed: Episode 1*
|Arcade
|75%
|DWG
|Conan*
|Games On Demand
|85%
|DWG
|Full Spectrum Warrior*
|Backward Compatible
|85%
|DWG
|The Escapists*
|Games On Demand
|75%
|DWG
|Things on Wheels*
|Arcade
|80%
|DWG
|Worms 2: Armageddon*
|Games On Demand
|75%
|DWG
|Worms Revolution*
|Games On Demand
|75%
|DWG
|Worms*
|Arcade
|75%
|DWG
|Worms: Ultimate Mayhem*
|Games On Demand
|75%
|DWG
|Zombie Driver HD*
|Games On Demand
|85%
|DWG
