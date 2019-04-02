Top News

Deals with Gold – Mit Amnesia: Collection, The Escapists, SOMA, Farming Simulator 17: Platinum Edition plus weitere Angebote (KW14)

Veröffentlicht 2. April 2019 | 17:36 Uhr von Sandra




Auch in dieser Woche gibt es wieder neue Deals with Gold und die Angebote der KW 14 2019 sind, inklusive einiger neuer Spotlight- sowie ID@Xbox Horror Sale-Angeboten, ab sofort im Microsoft Xbox Store verfügbar. Wie gehabt beinhalten die Deals with Gold der KW 14 zahlreiche Xbox One- und Xbox 360-Games sowie verschiedene Erweiterungen (DLCs/Add-Ons) für Xbox-Spiele, die im Preis, je nach Titel bzw. DLC, bis zu 85% reduziert wurden.

Wie immer gilt: Preise und Verfügbarkeit der Deals with Gold-Angebote können – je nach Region – variieren. Änderungen durch den/die Anbieter jederzeit möglich. Die nachfolgenden Deals with Gold-Angebote (DWG genannt) für Xbox One und Xbox 360 gelten, wenn nicht anders angegeben, ausschließlich für Gold-Mitglieder (Gold-Probe-Abos zählen nicht!). Angebote, die mit Spotlight- sowie ID@Xbox Horror-Sale markiert sind, gelten in der Regel gleichermaßen für Silber- und Gold-Mitglieder.

Die nachfolgend genannten DWG-, Spotlight- und ID@Xbox Horror-Angebote sind, wenn nicht anders angegeben, jeweils bis einschließlich 8. April 2019 gültig.

Xbox One

101 Ways to Die Xbox One Game 60% ID@Xbox Horror Sale
Albert and Otto Xbox One Game 75% ID@Xbox Horror Sale
Amnesia: Collection Xbox One Game 40% ID@Xbox Horror Sale
Beatsplosion for Kinect* Xbox One Game 70% DWG
Bedlam – The Game By Christopher Brookmyre Xbox One Game 60% ID@Xbox Horror Sale
Big Buck Hunter Arcade Xbox One Game 70% Spotlight
Big Buck Hunter Arcade – Elk Adventure DLC Add-On 70% Spotlight
Bloody Zombies Xbox One Game 60% ID@Xbox Horror Sale
Bud Spencer & Terence Hill – Slaps And Beans Xbox One Game 35% Spotlight
Bulb Boy Xbox One Game 75% ID@Xbox Horror Sale
Crimsonland Xbox One Game 50% ID@Xbox Horror Sale
Dead Ahead: Zombie Warfare Xbox One Game 50% ID@Xbox Horror Sale
Dead Alliance Xbox One Game 75% Spotlight
Dead Alliance: Multiplayer Edition Xbox One Game 75% Spotlight
Dead By Daylight: Darkness Among Us Add-On 50% ID@Xbox Horror Sale
Dead by Daylight: Special Edition Xbox One Game 50% ID@Xbox Horror Sale
Dead By Daylight: The Halloween Chapter Add-On 50% ID@Xbox Horror Sale
Decay – The Mare Xbox One Game 50% ID@Xbox Horror Sale
Deep Ones Xbox One X Enhanced 40% ID@Xbox Horror Sale
Deer Hunter Reloaded – Canada Region Pack Add-On 70% Spotlight
Deer Hunter: Reloaded Xbox One Game 70% Spotlight
Dont Knock Twice Xbox One Game 50% ID@Xbox Horror Sale
DYING: Reborn Xbox One Game 60% ID@Xbox Horror Sale
Enter the Gungeon* Xbox Play Anywhere 50% DWG
Exctinction: Deluxe Edition Xbox One Game 75% Spotlight
Extinction Xbox One Game 75% Spotlight
Extreme Exorcism Xbox One Game 80% ID@Xbox Horror Sale
Farming Simulator 17 – Platinum Edition* Xbox One X Enhanced 50% DWG
Farming Simulator 17 – Platinum Expansion* Add-On 33% DWG
Flipping Death Xbox One Game 60% ID@Xbox Horror Sale
Flying Tigers: Shadows Over China* Xbox One Game 50% DWG
Friday the 13th: The Game Xbox One Game 75% ID@Xbox Horror Sale
Furi* Xbox One Game 70% DWG
Haunted Halloween ’86 Xbox One Game 50% ID@Xbox Horror Sale
Hero Defense Xbox One Game 40% ID@Xbox Horror Sale
Home Sweet Home Xbox One Game 25% ID@Xbox Horror Sale
I, Zombie Xbox One Game 50% ID@Xbox Horror Sale
Jotun: Valhalla Edition Xbox One Game 67% Spotlight
Kholat Xbox One Game 80% ID@Xbox Horror Sale
Layers of Fear Xbox One Game 75% ID@Xbox Horror Sale
Let Them Come Xbox One Game 50% ID@Xbox Horror Sale
LIMBO Xbox One Game 70% ID@Xbox Horror Sale
Merge Mega Bundle Xbox One Game 60% Spotlight
Mordheim: City of the Damned – Complete DLC Pack* Add-On 50% DWG
Mordheim: City of the Damned* Xbox One Game 75% DWG
MX vs. ATV All Out – 2017 Honda Vehicle Bundle Xbox One Game 40% Spotlight
MX vs. ATV All Out – 2017 Yamaha Vehicle Bundle Xbox One Game 40% Spotlight
MX vs. ATV All Out – 2018 AMA Arenacross Add-On 25% Spotlight
MX vs. ATV All Out – Hometown MX Nationals Add-On 25% Spotlight
MX vs. ATV All Out – Ricky Carmichael Farm – GOAT Add-On 25% Spotlight
MX vs. ATV All Out – Slash’s Snakepit Add-On 25% Spotlight
n Verlore Verstand* Xbox One Game 60% DWG
Outlast Xbox One Game 80% ID@Xbox Horror Sale
Outlast Whistleblower Xbox One Game 80% Spotlight
Outlast: Bundle of Terror Xbox One Game 75% ID@Xbox Horror Sale
Oxenfree Xbox One Game 75% ID@Xbox Horror Sale
Palidins Future’s End Pack* Add-On 50% DWG
Pinball FX3 – Aliens vs. Pinball Xbox One Game 50% ID@Xbox Horror Sale
Pinball FX3 – The Walking Dead Xbox One Game 50% ID@Xbox Horror Sale
Rapala Fishing: Pro Series – Lake Okeechobee Pack Add-On 70% Spotlight
Rapala Fishing: Pro Series* Xbox One Game 70% DWG
Riddled Corpses EX Xbox One Game 40% ID@Xbox Horror Sale
Riftstar Raiders* Xbox One Game 30% DWG
RIOT: Civil Unrest Xbox One Game 30% Spotlight
Rise of Insanity Xbox One Game 40% ID@Xbox Horror Sale
SEUM: Speedrunners from Hell Xbox One Game 50% ID@Xbox Horror Sale
Shiny* Xbox One Game 75% DWG
Slain: Back from Hell Xbox One Game 75% ID@Xbox Horror Sale
SOMA Xbox One Game 60% ID@Xbox Horror Sale
Sundered: Eldritch Edition Xbox Play Anywhere 40% ID@Xbox Horror Sale
Tacoma* Xbox One X Enhanced 70% DWG
Tesla vs Lovecraft Xbox One X Enhanced 50% ID@Xbox Horror Sale
The Bunker Xbox One Game 70% ID@Xbox Horror Sale
The Escapists and The Escapists: Walking Dead* Xbox One Game 75% DWG
The Escapists DLC Bundle Add-On 75% Spotlight
The Escapists* Xbox One Game 75% DWG
The Escapists: Alcatraz Add-On 75% Spotlight
The Escapists: Duct Tapes are Forever Add-On 75% Spotlight
The Escapists: Escape Team Add-On 75% Spotlight
The Golf Club 2* Xbox One Game 75% DWG
The Invisible Hours Xbox One X Enhanced 50% ID@Xbox Horror Sale
The Jackbox Party Pack 2* Xbox One Game 50% DWG
The Park Xbox One Game 60% ID@Xbox Horror Sale
Through the Woods Xbox One Game 67% ID@Xbox Horror Sale
Toby: The Secret Mine* Xbox One Game 60% DWG
Wuppo* Xbox One Game 75% DWG
Yet Another Zombie Defense HD Xbox One X Enhanced 30% ID@Xbox Horror Sale
Your Toy Xbox One Game 50% ID@Xbox Horror Sale
Zombie Driver Ultimate Edition Xbox One Game 75% ID@Xbox Horror Sale
Zombie Vikings Xbox One Game 80% ID@Xbox Horror Sale

 

XBox 360

Alien Breed 2: Assault* Arcade 75% DWG
Alien Breed 3: Descent* Arcade 75% DWG
Alien Breed: Episode 1* Arcade 75% DWG
Conan* Games On Demand 85% DWG
Full Spectrum Warrior* Backward Compatible 85% DWG
The Escapists* Games On Demand 75% DWG
Things on Wheels* Arcade 80% DWG
Worms 2: Armageddon* Games On Demand 75% DWG
Worms Revolution* Games On Demand 75% DWG
Worms* Arcade 75% DWG
Worms: Ultimate Mayhem* Games On Demand 75% DWG
Zombie Driver HD* Games On Demand 85% DWG

 


