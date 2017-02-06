insidegames
Deals with Gold – Mit Assassin’s Cree Unity, Forza Horizon 2, DARK, Lords of the Fallen, Reus und mehr
Die neuenÂ Deals with GoldÂ der KW 5 sind ab sofort verfÃ¼gbar und bieten wieder, wie gewohnt, einige Xbox One Games, Games on Demand sowie Add-Ons fÃ¼r Xbox 360- und Xbox One-Spiele, die im Preis, je nach Titel, bis zu 80% reduziert worden sind.
Wie immer gilt:Â Preise und VerfÃ¼gbarkeit der Deals with Gold-Angebote kÃ¶nnen â€“ je nach Region â€“ variieren. Ã„nderungen durch den Anbieter jederzeit mÃ¶glich. Die nachfolgenden Deals with Gold-Angebote fÃ¼r Xbox 360 und Xbox One gelten, wenn nicht anders angegeben, ausschlieÃŸlich fÃ¼r Gold-Mitglieder (Gold-Pro-Abos zÃ¤hlen nicht!). Alle nachfolgend genannten Angebote sind jeweils bis einschlieÃŸlich 6. Februar 2017 gÃ¼ltig.
Deals with Gold – KW 5 (31.01.-6.02.2017)
Xbox One Deals
- ARK: Scorched Earth (Game Preview) â€“ Add-On â€“ 25% – DWG
- ARK: Survival Evolved (Game Preview) â€“ Xbox One Game â€“ 50% – DWG
- Assassinâ€™s Creed Unity â€“ Xbox One Game â€“ 60% – DWG
- Baila Latino â€“ Xbox One Game â€“ 50% – DWG
- Color Symphony 2 â€“ Xbox One Game â€“ 33% – DWG
- Forza Horizon 2 Deluxe â€“ 10th Anniversary Edition â€“ Xbox One Game â€“ 50% – DWG
- Forza Horizon 2 Standard â€“ 10th Anniversary Edition â€“ Xbox One Game â€“ 50% – DWG
- Forza Horizon 2 Ultimate â€“ 10th Anniversary Edition â€“ Xbox One Game â€“ 50% – DWG
- Forza Horizon 2: Storm Island â€“ Add-On â€“ 75% – DWG
- HoPiKo â€“ Xbox One Game â€“ 30% – DWG
- Just Dance 2016 â€“ Xbox One Game â€“ 50% – DWG
- Lords of the Fallen â€“ Xbox One Game â€“ 75% – DWG
- Lords of the Fallen Digital Complete Edition â€“ Xbox One Game â€“ 67% – DWG
- Mega Coin Squad â€“ Xbox One Game â€“ 50% – DWG
- Reus â€“ Xbox One Game â€“ 40% – DWG
Xbox 360 Deals
- Anna â€“ Extended Edition â€“ Arcade â€“ 75% – DWG
- DARK â€“ Games on Demand â€“ 80% – DWG
- DARK â€“ Cult of the Dead â€“ Add-On â€“ 50% – DWG
- Dollar Dash â€“ Arcade â€“ 75% – DWG
- Dollar Dash â€“ Robbers Tool Kit â€“ Add-On â€“ 50% – DWG
- Dollar Dash â€“ Winter Pack â€“ Add-On â€“ 50% – DWG
