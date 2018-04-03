Top News

Gewinnspiele Mehr »

Aktuelle News Mehr »

Leitfäden Mehr »

Tests Mehr »

insidegames

Deals with Gold – Mit Assassin’s Creed Origins, Destiny 2, Life is Strange und weiteren Spring Sale-Angeboten

Veröffentlicht 3. April 2018 | 16:43 Uhr von Sandra




Deals-with-Gold-Logo-black

Die Deals with Gold der KW 14 2018 sowie einige neue Spotlight-Angebote sind ab sofort im Microsoft Xbox Store verfügbar und beinhalten erneut zahlreiche Xbox 360- und Xbox One-Games sowie verschiedene Add-Ons für Xbox One-Spiele, die im Preis, je nach Titel, bis zu 85% reduziert wurden. Außerdem steht die zweite Runde des Spring Sale 2018 mit vielen weiteren Angeboten zur Verfügung.

Wie immer gilt: Preise und Verfügbarkeit der Deals with Gold-Angebote können – je nach Region – variieren. Änderungen durch den Anbieter jederzeit möglich. Die nachfolgenden Deals with Gold-Angebote (mit Sternchen-Markierung) für Xbox One und Xbox 360 gelten, wenn nicht anders angegeben, ausschließlich für Gold-Mitglieder (Gold-Probe-Abos zählen nicht!). Angebote, die mit Spotlight- bzw. Spring-Sale markiert sind, gelten gleichermaßen für Silber- und Gold-Mitglieder, wobei Gold-Member in der Regel bis zu zehn Prozent mehr Rabatt gewährt bekommen können.

Die nachfolgend genannten DWG-Angebote sind, wenn nicht anders angegeben, jeweils bis einschließlich 9. April 2018 gültig. Die Spring Sale-Angebote, die in den nächsten Tage auch noch erweitert werden sollen, werden, wenn nicht anders angegeben, bis einschließlich 9. April 2018 verfügbar sein.

Deals with Gold – KW 14 (3.-9. April 2018)

Xbox One

7 Days to Die Xbox One Game 50% – 60% Spring Sale
ABZÛ Xbox One Game 40% – 50% Spring Sale
Agents of Mayhem Games On Demand 67% – 75% Spring Sale
Agents of Mayhem – Total Mayhem Edition Xbox One Game 67% – 75% Spring Sale
Amazing Princess Sarah* Xbox One Game 50% DWG
Anima: Gate of Memories Xbox One Game 30% – 40% Spring Sale
Anoxemia Xbox One Game 67% – 75% Spring Sale
ARK: Survival Evolved Xbox One Game 30% – 40% Spring Sale
ARK: Survival Evolved Explorer’s Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 30% – 40% Spring Sale
Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag Xbox One Game 50% – 60% Spring Sale
Assassin’s Creed Origins Xbox One X Enhanced 30% – 40% Spring Sale
Assassin’s Creed Origins – DELUXE EDITION Xbox One X Enhanced 30% – 40% Spring Sale
Assassin’s Creed Origins – GOLD EDITION Xbox One X Enhanced 30% – 40% Spring Sale
Assassin’s Creed Syndicate Gold Edition Xbox One Game 50% – 60% Spring Sale
Assassin’s Creed The Ezio Collection Xbox One Game 50% – 60% Spring Sale
Assassin’s Creed Triple Pack: Black Flag, Unity, Syndicate Xbox One Game 40% – 50% Spring Sale
Assassin’s Creed Unity Xbox One Game 50% – 60% Spring Sale
Assetto Corsa  Xbox One Game 30% – 40% Spring Sale
ASTRONEER (Game Preview) Xbox Play Anywhere 25% – 25% Spring Sale
Back to the Future: The Game – 30th Anniversary Edition Xbox One Game 60% – 70% Spring Sale
Batman: Arkham Knight  Xbox One Game 40% – 50% Spring Sale
Batman: Return to Arkham Xbox One Game 40% – 50% Spring Sale
Batman: The Enemy Within – Episode 1 Xbox One Game 30% – 40% Spring Sale
Batman: The Enemy Within – The Complete Season (Episodes 1-5) Xbox One Game 30% – 40% Spring Sale
Battle Chasers: Nightwar Xbox One Game 40% – 50% Spring Sale
Battleborn Xbox One Game 67% – 75% Spring Sale
Battlefield 1 & Titanfall 2 Ultimate Bundle Xbox One Game 50% – 60% Spring Sale
Battlefield 1 Revolution Xbox One Game 60% – 67% Spring Sale
Battlefield 4 Premium Edition Xbox One Game 60% – 67% Spring Sale
Battlefield Anniversary Bundle Xbox One Game 40% – 50% Spring Sale
Battlefield Hardline Ultimate Edition Xbox One Game 60% – 67% Spring Sale
BioShock: The Collection Xbox One Game 60% – 67% Spring Sale
Black The Fall Xbox One Game 30% – 40% Spring Sale
Blackwood Crossing Xbox One Game 25% – 35% Spring Sale
Borderlands: The Handsome Collection Xbox One Game 60% – 67% Spring Sale
Bridge Constructor Stunts* Xbox One Game 50% DWG
Bridge Constructor* Xbox One Game 50% DWG
Brothers: a Tale of Two Sons Xbox One Game 60% – 70% Spring Sale
Butcher* Xbox One Game 30% DWG
Call of Duty: Black Ops III – Zombies Chronicles Edition Xbox One Game 25% – 35% Spring Sale
Call of Duty: Black Ops III – Zombies Deluxe Xbox One Game 25% – 35% Spring Sale
Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare – Digital Legacy Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 30% – 40% Spring Sale
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered Xbox One Game 30% – 40% Spring Sale
Call of Duty: WWII Xbox One X Enhanced 17% – 25% Spring Sale
Call of Duty: WWII + Destiny 2 Bundle Xbox One X Enhanced 25% – 35% Spring Sale
Call of Duty: WWII + Destiny 2 Digital Deluxe Bundle Xbox One Game 20% – 30% Spring Sale
Call of Duty: WWII – Digital Deluxe Xbox One X Enhanced 17% – 25% Spring Sale
Cars 3: Driven to Win Xbox One Game 40% – 50% Spring Sale
Castles Xbox One Game 40% – 50% Spring Sale
Cities: Skylines – Premium Edition Xbox One Game 30% – 40% Spring Sale
Cities: Skylines – Xbox One Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 40% – 50% Spring Sale
ClusterTruck  Xbox One Game 25% – 33% Spring Sale
Constructor  Xbox One Game 40% – 50% Spring Sale
Crossout – Arachnophobia Bundle  Add-On 30% – 40% Spring Sale
Crossout – “The inventor” Bundle Add-On 30% – 40% Spring Sale
Crossout — “Harsh Weekday” Bundle Add-On 30% – 40% Spring Sale
Cuphead Xbox Play Anywhere 15% – 15% Spring Sale
DARK SOULS II: Scholar of the First Sin Xbox One Game 67% – 75% Spring Sale
Darksiders Fury’s Collection – War and Death Xbox One Game 50% – 60% Spring Sale
Dead Alliance Xbox One Game 50% – 60% Spring Sale
Dead Island Definitive Edition Xbox One Game 67% – 75% Spring Sale
Dead Island Retro Revenge Xbox One Game 50% – 60% Spring Sale
Dead Island: Riptide Definitive Edition Xbox One Game 67% – 75% Spring Sale
Dead Rising  Xbox One Game 50% – 60% Spring Sale
Dead Rising 2 Xbox One Game 50% – 60% Spring Sale
Dead Rising 2 Off the Record Xbox One Game 50% – 60% Spring Sale
Dead Rising 4 Xbox One X Enhanced 40% – 50% Spring Sale
Dead Rising 4 Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 40% – 50% Spring Sale
Dead Rising Triple Bundle Pack Xbox One Game 50% – 60% Spring Sale
Deer Hunter: Reloaded Xbox One Game 30% – 40% Spring Sale
Defense Grid 2 Xbox One Game 75% – 85% Spring Sale
Demon´s Crystals  Xbox One Game 67% – 75% Spring Sale
Destiny 2 Xbox One X Enhanced 40% – 50% Spring Sale
Destiny 2 – Digital Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 30% – 40% Spring Sale
Destiny 2 – Game + Expansion Pass Bundle Xbox One X Enhanced 30% – 40% Spring Sale
Deus Ex: Mankind Divided Xbox One Game 67% – 75% Spring Sale
Deus Ex: Mankind Divided – Digital Deluxe Edition Xbox One Game 67% – 75% Spring Sale
Diablo III: Eternal Collection Xbox One X Enhanced 40% – 50% Spring Sale
Dishonored 2 Xbox One X Enhanced 40% – 50% Spring Sale
Dishonored Definitive Edition Xbox One Game 40% – 50% Spring Sale
Dishonored The Complete Collection Xbox One Game 40% – 50% Spring Sale
Dishonored: Death of the Outsider Xbox One X Enhanced 40% – 50% Spring Sale
Dishonored: Death of the Outsider Deluxe Bundle Xbox One Game 40% – 50% Spring Sale
Disneyland Adventures Xbox Play Anywhere 35% – 35% Spring Sale
DOOM Xbox One Game 25% – 33% Spring Sale
Dovetail Games Euro Fishing Xbox One X Enhanced 50% – 60% Spring Sale
Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen Xbox One Game 25% – 33% Spring Sale
Dreamfall Chapters Xbox One Game 40% – 50% Spring Sale
Dying Light: The Following – Enhanced Edition Xbox One Game 20% – 30% Spring Sale
EA SPORTS FIFA 18 & NBA LIVE 18: The One Edition Bundle Xbox One Game 67% – 75% Spring Sale
EA SPORTS FIFA 18 and Need for Speed Payback Bundle Xbox One Game 50% – 60% Spring Sale
EA SPORTS NHL 18 Xbox One X Enhanced 60% – 70% Spring Sale
EA SPORTS NHL 18 Young Stars Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 60% – 70% Spring Sale
EA SPORTS NHL 18 Young Stars Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 60% – 70% Spring Sale
EA SPORTS Rory McIlroy PGA TOUR* Xbox One Game 75% DWG
EA SPORTS UFC 3 Xbox One X Enhanced 25% – 35% Spring Sale
EA SPORTS UFC 3 Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 30% – 40% Spring Sale
Elex Xbox One X Enhanced 40% – 50% Spring Sale
Elite Dangerous Standard Edition Xbox One Game 50% – 60% Spring Sale
Elite Dangerous: Commander Deluxe Edition Xbox One Game 40% – 50% Spring Sale
Euro Fishing: Foundry Dock + Season Pass Xbox One X Enhanced 40% – 50% Spring Sale
Euro Fishing: Urban Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 40% – 50% Spring Sale
Euro Fishing: Urban Edition + Season Pass Xbox One X Enhanced 40% – 50% Spring Sale
Evolve Xbox One Game 67% – 75% Spring Sale
Evolve Digital Deluxe Xbox One Game 67% – 75% Spring Sale
Evolve Ultimate Edition Xbox One Game 67% – 75% Spring Sale
Fallout 4 Xbox One X Enhanced 40% – 50% Spring Sale
Fallout 4: Game of the Year Edition Xbox One Game 30% – 40% Spring Sale
Far Cry 4 Xbox One Game 50% – 60% Spring Sale
FAR CRY 4 + FAR CRY PRIMAL BUNDLE Xbox One Game 40% – 50% Spring Sale
Far Cry 4 Gold Edition Xbox One Game 50% – 60% Spring Sale
Far Cry Primal – Apex Edition Xbox One Game 50% – 60% Spring Sale
Fe  Xbox One X Enhanced 17% – 25% Spring Sale
FIFA 18 Xbox One X Enhanced 60% – 67% Spring Sale
FIFA 18 ICON Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 40% – 50% Spring Sale
FIFA 18 Ronaldo Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 50% – 60% Spring Sale
Flying Tigers: Shadows Over China * Xbox One Game 33% DWG
FOR HONOR Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 60% – 70% Spring Sale
FOR HONOR Gold Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 50% – 60% Spring Sale
FOR HONOR Standard Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 60% – 70% Spring Sale
Forza Motorsport 6 and Forza Horizon 2 Bundle Xbox One Game 50% – 60% Spring Sale
Forza Motorsport 7 Deluxe Edition Xbox Play Anywhere 40% – 40% Spring Sale
Forza Motorsport 7 Standard Edition Xbox Play Anywhere 40% – 40% Spring Sale
Forza Motorsport 7 Ultimate Edtion Xbox Play Anywhere 40% – 40% Spring Sale
Full Metal Furies Xbox Play Anywhere 25% – 25% Spring Sale
Gears of War 4 Xbox Play Anywhere 50% – 50% Spring Sale
Gears of War 4 Ultimate Edition Xbox Play Anywhere 35% – 35% Spring Sale
Gears of War Ultimate Edition Deluxe Version Xbox One Game 50% – 60% Spring Sale
Gears of War: Ultimate Edition – Day One Version Xbox One Game 40% – 50% Spring Sale
Get Even Xbox One Game 40% – 50% Spring Sale
Ginger: Beyond the Crystal Xbox One Game 60% – 67% Spring Sale
Grand Theft Auto V Xbox One Game 40% – 50% Spring Sale
Grand Theft Auto V & Great White Shark Cash Card Xbox One Game 25% – 35% Spring Sale
Grand Theft Auto V and Criminal Enterprise Starter Pack Bundle Xbox One Game 30% – 40% Spring Sale
Grand Theft Auto V – Megalodon Shark Cash Card Add-On 5% – 15% Spring Sale
GTAV, Starter Pack and Great White Shark Card Bundle Xbox One Game 30% – 40% Spring Sale
GTAV, Starter Pack and Megalodon Shark Card Bundle Xbox One Game 40% – 50% Spring Sale
GTAV, Starter Pack and Whale Shark Card Bundle Xbox One Game 30% – 40% Spring Sale
Halo Wars 2: Complete Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 50% – 50% Spring Sale
Halo Wars 2: Standard Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 50% – 50% Spring Sale
Halo Wars: Definitive Edition Xbox Play Anywhere 50% – 50% Spring Sale
Hand of Fate 2 Xbox One X Enhanced 10% – 20% Spring Sale
Hand of Fate Deluxe Edition Xbox One Game 50% – 60% Spring Sale
Heart&Slash Xbox One Game 40% – 50% Spring Sale
Hello Neighbor Xbox One X Enhanced 20% – 30% Spring Sale
HITMAN – Game of the Year Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 30% – 40% Spring Sale
Homefront: The Revolution Xbox One X Enhanced 60% – 70% Spring Sale
Homefront: The Revolution ‘Freedom Fighter’ Bundle Xbox One Game 67% – 75% Spring Sale
How To Survive 2 Xbox One Game 40% – 50% Spring Sale
How to Survive: Storm Warning Edition Xbox One Game 67% – 75% Spring Sale
InnerSpace Xbox One Game 20% – 30% Spring Sale
Just Cause 3 Xbox One Game 67% – 75% Spring Sale
Just Cause 3 XL Edition Xbox One Game 67% – 75% Spring Sale
Just Dance 2018 Xbox One Game 40% – 50% Spring Sale
Killer Instinct: Definitive Edition Xbox Play Anywhere 40% – 50% Spring Sale
Killing Floor 2 Xbox One X Enhanced 40% – 50% Spring Sale
Kona Xbox One Game 40% – 50% Spring Sale
L.A. Noire Xbox One X Enhanced 17% – 25% Spring Sale
Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris Xbox One Game 75% – 85% Spring Sale
Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris & Season Pass Pack Xbox One Game 75% – 85% Spring Sale
LEGO CITY Undercover Xbox One Game 20% – 30% Spring Sale
LEGO Marvel Super Heroes Bundle Xbox One Game 10% – 20% Spring Sale
LEGO Worlds  Xbox One Game 20% – 30% Spring Sale
Life is Strange Complete Season (Episodes 1-5) Xbox One Game 67% – 75% Spring Sale
Life is Strange: Before the Storm Complete Season Xbox One X Enhanced 30% – 40% Spring Sale
Life is Strange: Before the Storm Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 30% – 40% Spring Sale
Little Nightmares Xbox One Game 40% – 50% Spring Sale
Little Nightmares Complete Edition Xbox One Game 40% – 50% Spring Sale
Little Triangle Xbox Play Anywhere 33% – 33% Spring Sale
Livelock Xbox One Game 40% – 50% Spring Sale
Lovely Planet  Xbox One Game 67% – 75% Spring Sale
Mad Max Xbox One Game 40% – 50% Spring Sale
Madden NFL 18 Xbox One X Enhanced 60% – 70% Spring Sale
MADDEN NFL 18: G.O.A.T. Holiday Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 67% – 75% Spring Sale
Mafia III Xbox One X Enhanced 50% – 60% Spring Sale
Mafia III Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 50% – 60% Spring Sale
Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite Xbox Play Anywhere 17% – 25% Spring Sale
Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite – Deluxe Edition Xbox Play Anywhere 17% – 25% Spring Sale
Mass Effect: Andromeda – Deluxe Recruit Edition Xbox One Game 60% – 67% Spring Sale
Mass Effect: Andromeda – Standard Recruit Edition Xbox One Game 60% – 67% Spring Sale
METAL GEAR SOLID V: GROUND ZEROES Xbox One Game 67% – 75% Spring Sale
METAL GEAR SOLID V: THE DEFINITIVE EXPERIENCE Xbox One Game 40% – 50% Spring Sale
METAL GEAR SOLID V: THE PHANTOM PAIN Xbox One Game 40% – 50% Spring Sale
Metro: Last Light Redux Xbox One Game 67% – 75% Spring Sale
Middle-earth: Shadow of War Xbox Play Anywhere 30% – 30% Spring Sale
Mighty No. 9 Xbox One Game 67% – 75% Spring Sale
Minecraft: Story Mode – Season Two – The Complete Season (Episodes 1-5) Xbox One Game 40% – 50% Spring Sale
Minecraft: Story Mode – The Complete Adventure (Episodes 1-8) Xbox One Game 50% – 60% Spring Sale
Mortal Kombat XL Xbox One Game 40% – 50% Spring Sale
Moto Racer 4 Xbox One Game 60% – 70% Spring Sale
Mr. Shifty  Xbox One Game 40% – 50% Spring Sale
Murdered: Soul Suspect Xbox One Game 70% – 80% Spring Sale
MX vs. ATV Supercross Encore Xbox One Game 67% – 75% Spring Sale
NBA 2K18 Xbox One X Enhanced 40% – 50% Spring Sale
NBA 2K18 200,00 Virtual Currency Add-On 35% – 45% Spring Sale
NBA 2K18 450,000 Virtual Currency Add-On 40% – 50% Spring Sale
NBA 2K18 75,000 Virtual Currency Add-On 30% – 40% Spring Sale
NBA 2K18 Legend Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 40% – 50% Spring Sale
NBA 2K18 Legend Gold Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 40% – 50% Spring Sale
NBA LIVE 18: The One Edition Xbox One Game 75% – 85% Spring Sale
Necropolis Xbox One Game 67% – 75% Spring Sale
Need for Speed Payback Xbox One X Enhanced 50% – 60% Spring Sale
Need for Speed Payback – Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 50% – 60% Spring Sale
Need for Speed Ultimate Bundle Xbox One X Enhanced 40% – 50% Spring Sale
Nightmare boy Xbox One Game 30% – 40% Spring Sale
No Time To Explain  Xbox One Game 40% – 50% Spring Sale
Oh…Sir! The Insult Simulator Xbox One Game 30% – 40% Spring Sale
OK K.O.! Let’s Play Heroes Xbox One Game 25% – 33% Spring Sale
Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition Xbox One Game 40% – 50% Spring Sale
Overwatch Game of the Year Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 40% – 50% Spring Sale
PAC-MAN CHAMPIONSHIP EDITION 2 Xbox One Game 67% – 75% Spring Sale
Party Hard  Xbox One Game 40% – 50% Spring Sale
PAYDAY 2: CRIMEWAVE EDITION Xbox One Game 40% – 50% Spring Sale
Pillars of Eternity: Complete Edition Xbox One Game 50% – 60% Spring Sale
Pixel Heroes: Byte & Magic* Xbox One Game 50% DWG
Pixel Piracy Xbox One Game 70% – 80% Spring Sale
Portal Knights Xbox One X Enhanced 30% – 40% Spring Sale
Prey Xbox One Game 40% – 50% Spring Sale
Project CARS 2 Xbox One X Enhanced 40% – 50% Spring Sale
Project CARS 2 Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 30% – 40% Spring Sale
Project CARS Digital Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 67% – 75% Spring Sale
Project CARS – Game of the Year Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 67% – 75% Spring Sale
Punch Club  Xbox One Game 40% – 50% Spring Sale
Quantum Break Xbox One X Enhanced 40% – 50% Spring Sale
Real Farm Xbox One X Enhanced 20% – 30% Spring Sale
ReCore Definitive Edition Xbox Play Anywhere 25% – 25% Spring Sale
Resident Evil Xbox One Game 50% – 60% Spring Sale
Resident Evil 0 Xbox One Game 40% – 50% Spring Sale
Resident Evil 4 Xbox One Game 50% – 60% Spring Sale
Resident Evil 5 Xbox One Game 50% – 60% Spring Sale
Resident Evil 6 Xbox One Game 50% – 60% Spring Sale
RESIDENT EVIL 7 biohazard Xbox Play Anywhere 17% – 25% Spring Sale
RESIDENT EVIL 7 biohazard Gold Edition Xbox Play Anywhere 30% – 40% Spring Sale
Resident Evil Revelations Xbox One Game 20% – 30% Spring Sale
Resident Evil Revelations 1 & 2 Bundle Xbox One Game 17% – 25% Spring Sale
Resident Evil Revelations 2 Deluxe Edition Xbox One Game 50% – 60% Spring Sale
Resident Evil Triple Pack Xbox One Game 50% – 60% Spring Sale
Resident Evil: Deluxe Origins Bundle Xbox One Game 60% – 67% Spring Sale
Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration Xbox One X Enhanced 60% – 67% Spring Sale
Rock Band 4 Rivals Bundle Xbox One Game 30% – 40% Spring Sale
Rock of Ages 2: Bigger & Boulder Xbox One Game 40% – 50% Spring Sale
Rocket League Xbox One Game 30% – 40% Spring Sale
Ruiner Xbox Play Anywhere 50% – 50% Spring Sale
Rush: A DisneyPixar Adventure Xbox Play Anywhere 35% – 35% Spring Sale
Ryse: Legendary Edition Xbox One Game 67% – 75% Spring Sale
Saban’s Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Mega Battle Xbox One Game 67% – 75% Spring Sale
Saints Row IV: Re-Elected Xbox One Game 60% – 70% Spring Sale
Saints Row Metro Double Pack Xbox One Game 67% – 75% Spring Sale
Saints Row: Gat Out of Hell Xbox One Game 60% – 70% Spring Sale
ScreamRide Xbox One Game 67% – 75% Spring Sale
Scribblenauts Showdown Xbox One Game 20% – 30% Spring Sale
Sky Force Anniversary* Xbox Game Pass 50% DWG
Sleeping Dogs Definitive Edition Xbox One Game 75% – 85% Spring Sale
Snake Pass Xbox Play Anywhere 50% – 50% Spring Sale
Sniper Elite 3 Xbox One Game 60% – 70% Spring Sale
Sniper Ghost Warrior 3 Ultimate Edition Xbox One Game 60% – 67% Spring Sale
SONIC FORCES Digital Standard Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 30% – 40% Spring Sale
South Park: The Fractured but Whole Xbox One Game 50% – 60% Spring Sale
South Park: The Fractured but Whole – Gold Edition Xbox One Game 40% – 50% Spring Sale
South Park: The Stick of Truth Xbox One Game 20% – 30% Spring Sale
SpeedRunners Xbox One Game 40% – 50% Spring Sale
SpeedRunners: Deluxe Edition Xbox One Game 40% – 50% Spring Sale
Spintires: MudRunner Xbox One X Enhanced 30% – 40% Spring Sale
SPORTS FIFA 18 & NHL 18 Bundle Xbox One Game 60% – 70% Spring Sale
STAR WARS Battlefront II Xbox One X Enhanced 50% – 60% Spring Sale
State of Decay: Year-One Survival Edition Xbox One Game 67% – 75% Spring Sale
STEEP Xbox One X Enhanced 40% – 50% Spring Sale
Steep – Winter Games Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 40% – 50% Spring Sale
Steep – Winter Games Gold Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 40% – 50% Spring Sale
Steven Universe: Save the Light Xbox One Game 25% – 33% Spring Sale
Styx: Master of Shadows + Styx: Shards of Darkness Xbox One Game 67% – 75% Spring Sale
Styx: Shards of Darkness Xbox One Game 67% – 75% Spring Sale
Subject 13* Xbox One Game 60% DWG
Sunset Overdrive Xbox One Game 67% – 75% Spring Sale
Sunset Overdrive Deluxe Edition Xbox One Game 67% – 75% Spring Sale
Super Lucky’s Tale Xbox Play Anywhere 35% – 35% Spring Sale
Table Top Racing: World Tour* Xbox One Game 67% DWG
TEKKEN 7 Xbox One Game 40% – 50% Spring Sale
TEKKEN 7 – Deluxe Edition Xbox One Game 35% – 45% Spring Sale
Terraria Xbox One Game 60% – 70% Spring Sale
The Crew Ultimate Edition Xbox One Game 50% – 60% Spring Sale
The Disney Afternoon Collection  Xbox One Game 50% – 60% Spring Sale
The Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind Xbox One X Enhanced 25% – 33% Spring Sale
The Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind Upgrade Add-On 25% – 33% Spring Sale
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 17% – 25% Spring Sale
The Evil Within 2 Xbox One X Enhanced 40% – 50% Spring Sale
The Evil Within Digital Bundle Xbox One Game 50% – 60% Spring Sale
The Final Station  Xbox One Game 40% – 50% Spring Sale
The Final Station – The Only Traitor Add-On 17% – 25% Spring Sale
The Golf Club 2 Xbox One Game 50% – 60% Spring Sale
The LEGO NINJAGO Movie Video Game Xbox One Game 20% – 30% Spring Sale
The Sims 4  Xbox One Game 40% – 50% Spring Sale
The Sims 4 Deluxe Party Edition Xbox One Game 40% – 50% Spring Sale
The Walking Dead: A New Frontier – Episode 1 Xbox One Game 40% – 50% Spring Sale
The Walking Dead: A New Frontier – The Complete Season (Episodes 1-5) Xbox One Game 40% – 50% Spring Sale
The Walking Dead: Michonne – A Telltale Miniseries Xbox One Game 50% – 60% Spring Sale
The Walking Dead: Season Two Xbox One Game 50% – 60% Spring Sale
The Walking Dead: The Complete First Season Xbox One Game 50% – 60% Spring Sale
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Xbox One X Enhanced 40% – 50% Spring Sale
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Complete Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 50% – 60% Spring Sale
The Wolf Among Us Xbox One Game 50% – 60% Spring Sale
Thief Xbox One Game 70% – 80% Spring Sale
Thimbleweed Park Xbox Play Anywhere 50% – 50% Spring Sale
This War of Mine: The Little Ones Xbox One Game 67% – 75% Spring Sale
Titanfall 2: Ultimate Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% – 85% Spring Sale
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 60% – 67% Spring Sale
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Xbox One Game 10% – 20% Spring Sale
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Advanced Edition Xbox One Game 30% – 40% Spring Sale
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Complete Edition Xbox One Game 30% – 40% Spring Sale
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Gold Edition Xbox One Game 30% – 40% Spring Sale
Tom Clancy’s The Division Xbox One Game 60% – 70% Spring Sale
Tom Clancy’s The Division Gold Edition Xbox One Game 60% – 70% Spring Sale
Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition Xbox One Game 67% – 75% Spring Sale
ULTIMATE MARVEL VS. CAPCOM 3 Xbox One Game 40% – 50% Spring Sale
Valkyria Revolution Xbox One Game 30% – 40% Spring Sale
Virginia Xbox One Game 50% – 60% Spring Sale
Vostok Inc. Xbox One Game 40% – 50% Spring Sale
Watch Dogs 1 + Watch Dogs 2 Gold Editions Bundle  Xbox One Game 40% – 50% Spring Sale
Watch Dogs2 Xbox One Game 60% – 70% Spring Sale
Watch Dogs2 – Deluxe Edition Xbox One Game 60% – 70% Spring Sale
Watch Dogs2 – Gold Edition Xbox One Game 60% – 70% Spring Sale
Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus Xbox One X Enhanced 40% – 50% Spring Sale
Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus Digital Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 40% – 50% Spring Sale
Wolfenstein: The New Order Xbox One Game 40% – 50% Spring Sale
Wolfenstein: The Old Blood Xbox One Game 40% – 50% Spring Sale
Wolfenstein: The Two-Pack Xbox One Game 40% – 50% Spring Sale
WWE 2K18 Xbox One X Enhanced 40% – 50% Spring Sale
WWE 2K18 Digital Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 40% – 50% Spring Sale
XCOM 2 Xbox One X Enhanced 60% – 67% Spring Sale
XCOM 2 Collection Xbox One X Enhanced 40% – 50% Spring Sale
XCOM 2 Digital Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 60% – 67% Spring Sale
XCOM 2: War of the Chosen Add-On 17% – 25% Spring Sale
Yesterday Origins* Xbox One Game 70% DWG
Zenith Xbox One Game 67% – 75% Spring Sale
Zoo Tycoon: Ultimate Animal Collection Xbox Play Anywhere 35% – 35% Spring Sale

 

 

Xbox 360

Age of Booty Backward Compatible 57% – 67% Spring Sale
Alan Wake’s American Nightmare Backward Compatible 65% – 75% Spring Sale
Armored Core: Verdict Day Games On Demand 65% – 75% Spring Sale
Assassin’s Creed  Backward Compatible 50% – 60% Spring Sale
Assassin’s Creed III  Backward Compatible 40% – 50% Spring Sale
Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag Games On Demand 50% – 60% Spring Sale
Back to the Future: The Game – 30th Anniversary Edition  Games On Demand 60% – 70% Spring Sale
Beautiful Katamari Games On Demand 65% – 75% Spring Sale
Beyond Good & Evil HD  Backward Compatible 57% – 67% Spring Sale
Bionic Commando Rearmed 2 Backward Compatible 50% – 60% Spring Sale
Bionic Commando: Rearmed Arcade 40% – 50% Spring Sale
BioShock Backward Compatible 50% – 60% Spring Sale
BioShock 2 Backward Compatible 50% – 60% Spring Sale
BioShock Infinite Backward Compatible 60% – 70% Spring Sale
Blue Dragon Backward Compatible 65% – 75% Spring Sale
Borderlands Backward Compatible 50% – 60% Spring Sale
Borderlands 2 Backward Compatible 50% – 60% Spring Sale
Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel Games On Demand 60% – 70% Spring Sale
Brothers: a Tale of Two Sons  Arcade 70% – 80% Spring Sale
Bully Scholarship Edition Backward Compatible 50% – 60% Spring Sale
Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare Games On Demand 15% – 25% Spring Sale
Call of Duty: Black Ops II  Backward Compatible 50% – 60% Spring Sale
Call of Duty: Black Ops III – Bundle Games On Demand 57% – 67% Spring Sale
Call of Duty: Black Ops   Backward Compatible 40% – 50% Spring Sale
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Games On Demand 15% – 25% Spring Sale
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Games On Demand 40% – 50% Spring Sale
Call of Duty: World at War  Backward Compatible 40% – 50% Spring Sale
Catherine Backward Compatible 65% – 75% Spring Sale
Crackdown Backward Compatible 65% – 75% Spring Sale
Crackdown 2 Games On Demand 65% – 75% Spring Sale
Dark Void Backward Compatible 57% – 67% Spring Sale
Dead Island Games On Demand 70% – 80% Spring Sale
Dead Island Riptide Games On Demand 70% – 80% Spring Sale
Dead Rising  Games On Demand 60% – 70% Spring Sale
Dead Rising 2 Games On Demand 60% – 70% Spring Sale
Dead Rising 2 Off the Record Games On Demand 60% – 70% Spring Sale
Dead Rising 2: Case West  Backward Compatible 20% – 30% Spring Sale
Dead Rising 2: Case Zero Backward Compatible 20% – 30% Spring Sale
Deus Ex: Human Revolution Backward Compatible 75% – 85% Spring Sale
Diablo III: Reaper of Souls – Ultimate Evil Edition  Games On Demand 50% – 60% Spring Sale
Dishonored Games On Demand 57% – 67% Spring Sale
Dogfight 1942 Arcade 60% – 70% Spring Sale
DuckTales: Remastered Backward Compatible 50% – 60% Spring Sale
Duke Nukem Forever Games On Demand 70% – 80% Spring Sale
Dungeons & Dragons: Chronicles of Mystara Arcade 50% – 60% Spring Sale
Enemy Front Multiplater Expansion Pack* Add-On 60% DWG
Enemy Front* Games On Demand 85% DWG
Enslaved Games On Demand 65% – 75% Spring Sale
Escape Dead Island Backward Compatible 65% – 75% Spring Sale
Eternal Sonata Games On Demand 65% – 75% Spring Sale
Fable Anniversary Backward Compatible 65% – 75% Spring Sale
Fable II Backward Compatible 65% – 75% Spring Sale
Fable III Backward Compatible 65% – 75% Spring Sale
Fable Trilogy Backward Compatible 65% – 75% Spring Sale
Fallout 3 Backward Compatible 57% – 67% Spring Sale
Fallout: New Vegas Backward Compatible 57% – 67% Spring Sale
Far Cry 2 Backward Compatible 50% – 60% Spring Sale
Far Cry 3 Backward Compatible 50% – 60% Spring Sale
Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon Backward Compatible 50% – 60% Spring Sale
Far Cry 4 Games On Demand 50% – 60% Spring Sale
Far Cry Classic Arcade 50% – 60% Spring Sale
Farming Simulator 15 – IT Runner* Add-On 33% DWG
Farming Simulator 15 – JCB* Add-On 33% DWG
Farming Simulator 15 – Lamborghini Nitro 120* Add-On 33% DWG
Farming Simulator 15 – New Holland Pack* Add-On 33% DWG
Farming Simulator 15 – Niva* Add-On 33% DWG
Farming Simulator 15 – Official Expansion (Silver)* Add-On 33% DWG
Farming Simulator 15* Games On Demand 75% DWG
FIFA 18 Games On Demand 57% – 67% Spring Sale
Final Fight: Double Impact  Backward Compatible 40% – 50% Spring Sale
FLOCK! Backward Compatible 50% – 60% Spring Sale
Freefall Racers Arcade 65% – 75% Spring Sale
Galaga Legions Backward Compatible 65% – 75% Spring Sale
Gears of War Backward Compatible 65% – 75% Spring Sale
Gears of War 2 Backward Compatible 65% – 75% Spring Sale
Gears of War 3 Backward Compatible 65% – 75% Spring Sale
Gears of War: Judgment Backward Compatible 65% – 75% Spring Sale
Grand Theft Auto IV Backward Compatible 50% – 60% Spring Sale
Grand Theft Auto V  Games On Demand 40% – 50% Spring Sale
Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas Games On Demand 40% – 50% Spring Sale
Homefront Games On Demand 70% – 80% Spring Sale
Jurassic Park: The Game Backward Compatible 60% – 70% Spring Sale
Just Cause 2 Backward Compatible 75% – 85% Spring Sale
KILLER IS DEAD Backward Compatible 65% – 75% Spring Sale
Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light  Backward Compatible 75% – 85% Spring Sale
Lara Croft Tomb Raider Anniversary Games On Demand 75% – 85% Spring Sale
Let’s Sing And Dance Arcade 70% – 80% Spring Sale
Life is Strange Season Pass (Episodes 2-5) Games On Demand 65% – 75% Spring Sale
Lost Odyssey Backward Compatible 65% – 75% Spring Sale
Lost Planet 2 Games On Demand 60% – 70% Spring Sale
Lost Planet 3 Games On Demand 60% – 70% Spring Sale
Lost Planet Colonies Games On Demand 60% – 70% Spring Sale
Mafia II Backward Compatible 65% – 75% Spring Sale
Mass Effect Backward Compatible 65% – 75% Spring Sale
Max Payne 3 Games On Demand 40% – 50% Spring Sale
Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance Backward Compatible 56% – 66% Spring Sale
Metal Gear Solid 2 and 3 HD Games On Demand 40% – 50% Spring Sale
Metal Gear Solid Peace Walker HD Edition Backward Compatible 40% – 50% Spring Sale
Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain Games On Demand 40% – 50% Spring Sale
Metal Gear Solid: Ground Zeroes Games On Demand 65% – 75% Spring Sale
Metro 2033 Games On Demand 75% – 85% Spring Sale
Metro: Last Light Games On Demand 75% – 85% Spring Sale
Midnight Club: LA Games On Demand 40% – 50% Spring Sale
Mighty No. 9 Games On Demand 65% – 75% Spring Sale
Minecraft: Story Mode – Season Two (Episode 1) Games On Demand 40% – 50% Spring Sale
Ms. Pac-Man Backward Compatible 65% – 75% Spring Sale
Murdered: Soul Suspect Games On Demand 70% – 80% Spring Sale
NBA 2K18 Games On Demand 57% – 67% Spring Sale
Oblivion Backward Compatible 57% – 67% Spring Sale
Outland Backward Compatible 50% – 60% Spring Sale
PAC-MAN and the Ghostly Adventures Games On Demand 65% – 75% Spring Sale
PAC-MAN and the Ghostly Adventures 2  Games On Demand 65% – 75% Spring Sale
PAC-MAN Championship Edition DX+  Backward Compatible 65% – 75% Spring Sale
Poker Night 2 Arcade 70% – 80% Spring Sale
RAGE Backward Compatible 57% – 67% Spring Sale
Rainbow Six Vegas  Backward Compatible 57% – 67% Spring Sale
Rainbow Six Vegas 2 Backward Compatible 57% – 67% Spring Sale
Rayman 3 HD Backward Compatible 50% – 60% Spring Sale
Rayman Legends Backward Compatible 57% – 67% Spring Sale
Rayman Origins Backward Compatible 60% – 70% Spring Sale
Red Dead Redemption Backward Compatible 57% – 67% Spring Sale
Resident Evil 0 Games On Demand 65% – 75% Spring Sale
Resident Evil 4 Games On Demand 65% – 75% Spring Sale
Resident Evil 5 Games On Demand 65% – 75% Spring Sale
Resident Evil 5 – Untold Stories Bundle Add-On 40% – 50% Spring Sale
Resident Evil 6 Games On Demand 65% – 75% Spring Sale
Resident Evil CODE: Veronica X Games On Demand 65% – 75% Spring Sale
Resident Evil HD  Games On Demand 65% – 75% Spring Sale
Resident Evil Operation Raccoon City Games On Demand 65% – 75% Spring Sale
Resident Evil Revelations Games On Demand 65% – 75% Spring Sale
Rise of the Tomb Raider Games On Demand 57% – 67% Spring Sale
Risen Games On Demand 65% – 75% Spring Sale
Risen 2: Dark Waters Games On Demand 65% – 75% Spring Sale
Risen 3: Titan Lords Games On Demand 70% – 80% Spring Sale
Rockstar Table Tennis Games On Demand 57% – 67% Spring Sale
Sacred 3  Backward Compatible 65% – 75% Spring Sale
Sacred Citadel Backward Compatible 65% – 75% Spring Sale
Saints Row Games On Demand 65% – 75% Spring Sale
Saints Row 2 Games On Demand 65% – 75% Spring Sale
Saints Row IV Backward Compatible 65% – 75% Spring Sale
Saints Row: Gat Out of Hell Games On Demand 65% – 75% Spring Sale
Saints Row: The Third  Backward Compatible 65% – 75% Spring Sale
Sam & Max Beyond Time and Space  Backward Compatible 70% – 80% Spring Sale
Sam & Max Save the World Backward Compatible 70% – 80% Spring Sale
ScreamRide Backward Compatible 65% – 75% Spring Sale
Sleeping Dogs Games On Demand 75% – 85% Spring Sale
Soul Calibur V Games On Demand 65% – 75% Spring Sale
Spec Ops: The Line Games On Demand 70% – 80% Spring Sale
Splinter Cell Conviction Backward Compatible 40% – 50% Spring Sale
State of Decay Arcade 65% – 75% Spring Sale
Street Fighter X Tekken  Games On Demand 65% – 75% Spring Sale
The Bureau: XCOM Declassified Games On Demand 75% – 85% Spring Sale
The Darkness II Backward Compatible 70% – 80% Spring Sale
The Walking Dead: Michonne – Episode 1 Backward Compatible 50% – 60% Spring Sale
The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings Enhanced Edition  Backward Compatible 75% – 85% Spring Sale
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Advanced Warfighter Games On Demand 50% – 60% Spring Sale
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Advanced Warfighter 2 Games On Demand 50% – 60% Spring Sale
Tomb Raider Games On Demand 75% – 85% Spring Sale
Tomb Raider Underworld Backward Compatible 75% – 85% Spring Sale
Tomb Raider: Legend Games On Demand 75% – 85% Spring Sale
Torchlight Backward Compatible 65% – 75% Spring Sale
Valiant Hearts: The Great War  Arcade 50% – 60% Spring Sale
Watch Dogs  Games On Demand 57% – 67% Spring Sale
WWE 2K17 Games On Demand 60% – 70% Spring Sale
XCOM: Enemy Within Backward Compatible 70% – 80% Spring Sale

 

 


- ANZEIGE -


Kategorien: Xbox 360 News Xbox One News
Tags:

Weitere News und Spiele zum Thema

Xbox-Live-Deals-with-Gold-Logo

Deals with Gold – Neue Xbox One und Xbox 360 Angebote (22.09.2015)
Xbox-Live-Deals-with-Gold-Logo

Deals with Gold – Neue Xbox 360 und Xbox One Angebote (14.04.2015)
Xbox-Live-Deals-with-Gold-Logo

Deals with Gold – Neue Xbox 360 und Xbox One Angebote (12.11.2014)
Xbox-Live-Deals-with-Gold-Logo

Deals with Gold – Xbox One Angebote und Xbox 360 Watch & Play Sale (26.08.2014)
Über Sandra
Alle Artikel von Sandra ansehen

Music-Addict and crazy Cat-Lady!

Kommentare

Hinterlasse eine Antwort

Erfolge Trophy Leitfaden Keyword-Wolke:


Es ist noch kein Keyword vorhanden

- ANZEIGE -

SCN-Mitglieder

inside-network

Partner

Über Uns

Wichtiges & Hilfe

© 2010 - 2016 insidegames - Alle Rechte vorbehalten | Betreuung und Hosting Michel Wandke

Alle eingetragenen Marken und Logos sind eingetragene Warenzeichen der jeweiligen Herausgeber und/oder Inhaber.
Weitergabe und Vervielfältigung der Inhalte, auch in Teilen, ist ohne vorherige Genehmigung nicht gestattet.


*