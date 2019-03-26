Top News

Deals with Gold – Mit Batman: Arkham Collection, Titanfall 2, Injustice 2, GTA V und weiteren Angeboten (KW13)

Veröffentlicht 26. März 2019 | 16:29 Uhr von Ricky




Auch in dieser Woche gibt es wieder neue Deals with Gold und die Angebote der KW 13 2019 sind, inklusive einiger neuer Spotlight- sowie Franchise* Sale-Angeboten, ab sofort im Microsoft Xbox Store verfügbar. Wie gehabt beinhalten die Deals with Gold der KW 13 zahlreiche Xbox One- und Xbox 360-Games sowie verschiedene Erweiterungen (DLCs/Add-Ons) für Xbox-Spiele, die im Preis, je nach Titel bzw. DLC, bis zu 85% reduziert wurden.

Wie immer gilt: Preise und Verfügbarkeit der Deals with Gold-Angebote können – je nach Region – variieren. Änderungen durch den/die Anbieter jederzeit möglich. Die nachfolgenden Deals with Gold-Angebote (DWG genannt) für Xbox One und Xbox 360 gelten, wenn nicht anders angegeben, ausschließlich für Gold-Mitglieder (Gold-Probe-Abos zählen nicht!). Angebote, die mit Spotlight- sowie Franchise*-Sale markiert sind, gelten in der Regel gleichermaßen für Silber- und Gold-Mitglieder.

Die nachfolgend genannten DWG-, Spotlight- und Franchise*-Angebote sind, wenn nicht anders angegeben, jeweils bis einschließlich 1. April 2019 gültig.

* Warner Bros. (Franchise Sale)

Xbox One

8-Bit Hordes* Xbox One Game 25% DWG
All-Star Fruit Racing* Xbox One Game 30% DWG
Aqua Moto Racer Utopia* Xbox One Game 30% DWG
Batman: Arkham Collection Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Franchise Sale
Batman: Arkham Knight Xbox One Game 50% Franchise Sale
Batman: Arkham Knight Premium Edition Xbox One Game 50% Franchise Sale
Batman: Arkham Knight Season Pass Add-On 50% Franchise Sale
Batman: Return to Arkham Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Franchise Sale
Boom Ball 3 for Kinect* Xbox One Game 50% DWG
Bridge Constructor Portal* Xbox One Game 40% DWG
Candle: The Power of the Flame Xbox One Game 67% Spotlight Sale
Carnival Games* Xbox One Game 40% DWG
Circuits Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight Sale
Conarium* Xbox One X Enhanced 25% DWG
Criminal Enterprise Starter Pack and Great White Shark Card Bundle* Xbox One Game 25% DWG
Criminal Enterprise Starter Pack and Megalodon Shark Card Bundle* Xbox One Game 25% DWG
Criminal Enterprise Starter Pack and Whale Shark Card Bundle* Xbox One Game 25% DWG
Crypt of the Serpent King Xbox One Game 25% Spotlight Sale
DayD: Through Time Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight Sale
Farming Simulator 19 – Premium Edition* Xbox One X Enhanced 25% DWG
Farming Simulator 19 – Season Pass* Add-On 15% DWG
Farming Simulator 19* Xbox One X Enhanced 25% DWG
FlatOut 4 : Total Insanity* Xbox One Game 80% DWG
Grand Theft Auto V & Great White Shark Cash Card* Xbox One Game 70% DWG
Grand Theft Auto V* Xbox One Game 50% DWG
Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition & Great White Shark Card Bundle* Xbox One Game 75% DWG
Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition & Megalodon Shark Card Bundle* Xbox One Game 75% DWG
Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition & Whale Shark Card Bundle* Xbox One Game 75% DWG
Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition* Xbox One Game 75% DWG
GTA Online: Criminal Enterprise Starter Pack* Xbox One Game 35% DWG
GTA: Online – Megalodon Shark Cash Card* Xbox One Game 15% DWG
HoPiKo Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight Sale
Injustice 2 Xbox One X Enhanced 10% Franchise Sale
Injustice 2 – Legendary Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 10% Franchise Sale
Kill The Bad Guy* Xbox One Game 50% DWG
Late Shift* Xbox One Game 40% DWG
LEGO Batman 3 Season Pass Add-On 40% Franchise Sale
LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham Xbox One Game 50% Franchise Sale
LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham Deluxe Edition Xbox One Game 50% Franchise Sale
LEGO DC Super-Villains Xbox One X Enhanced 40% Franchise Sale
LEGO DC Super-Villains Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 40% Franchise Sale
LEGO DC Super-Villains Season Pass Add-On 40% Franchise Sale
MudRunner – American Wilds Edition* Xbox One X Enhanced 50% DWG
MudRunner – American Wilds Expansion* Add-On 33% DWG
MudRunner* Xbox One X Enhanced 75% DWG
MX vs ATV All Out* Xbox One X Enhanced 67% DWG
My Little Riding Champion* Xbox One X Enhanced 33% DWG
Mystik Belle Xbox One Game 25% Spotlight Sale
Ninjin: Clash of Carrots* Xbox One Game 40% DWG
Overdriven Reloaded: Special Edition* Xbox Play Anywhere 75% DWG
Paladins Champion Pack Add-On 50% Spotlight Sale
Paladins Digital Deluxe Edition 2019 Xbox One X Enhanced 25% Spotlight Sale
Road Rage Xbox One Game 75% Spotlight Sale
Rock ´N Racing Bundle* Xbox One Game 67% DWG
Shantae: Half-Genie Hero Ultimate Edition Xbox Game Pass 25% Spotlight Sale
SOULCALIBUR VI Deluxe Edition* Xbox One X Enhanced 40% DWG
SOULCALIBUR VI* Xbox One X Enhanced 67% DWG
Tango Fiesta Xbox One Game 85% Spotlight Sale
Tennis World Tour Legends Edition* Xbox One X Enhanced 33% DWG
Tennis World Tour* Xbox One X Enhanced 33% DWG
The Bunker* Xbox One Game 50% DWG
The Elder Scrolls Online Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Franchise Sale
The Elder Scrolls Online: Summerset Collector’s Edition Upgrade Xbox One X Enhanced 30% Franchise Sale
The Elder Scrolls Online: Summerset Upgrade Add-On 30% Franchise Sale
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 40% Franchise Sale
The Mummy Demastered Xbox One Game 25% Spotlight Sale
The Shape Shifting Detective* Xbox One Game 40% DWG
Titanfall 2 Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Spotlight Sale
Titanfall 2 Deluxe Edition Content Xbox One Game 60% Spotlight Sale
Titanfall 2: Angel City’s Most Wanted Bundle Add-On 60% Spotlight Sale
Titanfall 2: Colony Reborn Bundle Add-On 60% Spotlight Sale
Titanfall 2: Ion Prime Add-On 60% Spotlight Sale
Titanfall 2: Jump Start Pack Add-On 60% Spotlight Sale
Titanfall 2: Legion Prime Add-On 60% Spotlight Sale
Titanfall 2: Monarch’s Reign Bundle Add-On 60% Spotlight Sale
Titanfall 2: Northstar Prime Add-On 60% Spotlight Sale
Titanfall 2: Operation Endeavor Warpaint Bundle Add-On 60% Spotlight Sale
Titanfall 2: Prime Time Bundle Add-On 60% Spotlight Sale
Titanfall 2: Ronin Prime Add-On 60% Spotlight Sale
Titanfall 2: Scorch Prime Add-On 60% Spotlight Sale
Titanfall 2: Tone Prime Add-On 60% Spotlight Sale
Titanfall 2: Ultimate Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Spotlight Sale
Transcripted* Xbox One X Enhanced 60% DWG
Trials Rising – Digital Gold Edition* Xbox One X Enhanced 25% DWG
Trials Rising* Xbox One X Enhanced 20% DWG
Troll & I Xbox One Game 75% Spotlight Sale
Tyler: Model 005* Xbox One Game 50% DWG

 

 

Xbox 360

Alien Rage* Games On Demand 80% DWG
Batman: Arkham Asylum Games On Demand 70% Franchise Sale
Batman: Arkham City Games On Demand 70% Franchise Sale
Costume Quest* Arcade 85% DWG
Dogfight 1942 Fire Over Africa* Add-On 60% DWG
Dogfight 1942 Russia Under Siege* Add-On 60% DWG
Dogfight 1942* Arcade NaN% DWG
Enemy Front Multiplater Expansion Pack* Add-On 67% DWG
Enemy Front* Games On Demand 85% DWG
Hunter: The Reckoning* Backward Compatible 30% DWG
LEGO Batman Backward Compatible 70% Franchise Sale
LEGO Batman 2: DC Super Heroes Backward Compatible 40% Franchise Sale
LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham Games On Demand 70% Franchise Sale
Monkey Island 2 Special Edition: LeChuck’s Revenge* Backward Compatible 60% DWG
Oblivion Backward Compatible 50% Franchise Sale
Oblivion – Knights of the Nine Add-On 40% Franchise Sale
Oblivion – Shivering Isles Add-On 40% Franchise Sale
Ratatouille* Games On Demand 60% DWG
Sniper Ghost Warrior 2 – Gold* Add-On 70% DWG
Sniper Ghost Warrior 2 – Siberian Strike* Add-On 70% DWG
Sniper Ghost Warrior 2* Games On Demand 85% DWG
Sniper Ghost Warrior – Second Strike* Add-On 60% DWG
Sniper Ghost Warrior* Games On Demand 85% DWG
Sniper: Ghost Warrior – Map Pack* Add-On 70% DWG
The Outfit* Games On Demand 85% DWG

 


