insidegames
Deals with Gold – Mit Batman: Arkham Collection, Titanfall 2, Injustice 2, GTA V und weiteren Angeboten (KW13)
Auch in dieser Woche gibt es wieder neue Deals with Gold und die Angebote der KW 13 2019 sind, inklusive einiger neuer Spotlight- sowie Franchise* Sale-Angeboten, ab sofort im Microsoft Xbox Store verfügbar. Wie gehabt beinhalten die Deals with Gold der KW 13 zahlreiche Xbox One- und Xbox 360-Games sowie verschiedene Erweiterungen (DLCs/Add-Ons) für Xbox-Spiele, die im Preis, je nach Titel bzw. DLC, bis zu 85% reduziert wurden.
Wie immer gilt: Preise und Verfügbarkeit der Deals with Gold-Angebote können – je nach Region – variieren. Änderungen durch den/die Anbieter jederzeit möglich. Die nachfolgenden Deals with Gold-Angebote (DWG genannt) für Xbox One und Xbox 360 gelten, wenn nicht anders angegeben, ausschließlich für Gold-Mitglieder (Gold-Probe-Abos zählen nicht!). Angebote, die mit Spotlight- sowie Franchise*-Sale markiert sind, gelten in der Regel gleichermaßen für Silber- und Gold-Mitglieder.
Die nachfolgend genannten DWG-, Spotlight- und Franchise*-Angebote sind, wenn nicht anders angegeben, jeweils bis einschließlich 1. April 2019 gültig.
* Warner Bros. (Franchise Sale)
Xbox One
|8-Bit Hordes*
|Xbox One Game
|25%
|DWG
|All-Star Fruit Racing*
|Xbox One Game
|30%
|DWG
|Aqua Moto Racer Utopia*
|Xbox One Game
|30%
|DWG
|Batman: Arkham Collection
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|60%
|Franchise Sale
|Batman: Arkham Knight
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Franchise Sale
|Batman: Arkham Knight Premium Edition
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Franchise Sale
|Batman: Arkham Knight Season Pass
|Add-On
|50%
|Franchise Sale
|Batman: Return to Arkham
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|Franchise Sale
|Boom Ball 3 for Kinect*
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|DWG
|Bridge Constructor Portal*
|Xbox One Game
|40%
|DWG
|Candle: The Power of the Flame
|Xbox One Game
|67%
|Spotlight Sale
|Carnival Games*
|Xbox One Game
|40%
|DWG
|Circuits
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|Conarium*
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|25%
|DWG
|Criminal Enterprise Starter Pack and Great White Shark Card Bundle*
|Xbox One Game
|25%
|DWG
|Criminal Enterprise Starter Pack and Megalodon Shark Card Bundle*
|Xbox One Game
|25%
|DWG
|Criminal Enterprise Starter Pack and Whale Shark Card Bundle*
|Xbox One Game
|25%
|DWG
|Crypt of the Serpent King
|Xbox One Game
|25%
|Spotlight Sale
|DayD: Through Time
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|Farming Simulator 19 – Premium Edition*
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|25%
|DWG
|Farming Simulator 19 – Season Pass*
|Add-On
|15%
|DWG
|Farming Simulator 19*
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|25%
|DWG
|FlatOut 4 : Total Insanity*
|Xbox One Game
|80%
|DWG
|Grand Theft Auto V & Great White Shark Cash Card*
|Xbox One Game
|70%
|DWG
|Grand Theft Auto V*
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|DWG
|Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition & Great White Shark Card Bundle*
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|DWG
|Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition & Megalodon Shark Card Bundle*
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|DWG
|Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition & Whale Shark Card Bundle*
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|DWG
|Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition*
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|DWG
|GTA Online: Criminal Enterprise Starter Pack*
|Xbox One Game
|35%
|DWG
|GTA: Online – Megalodon Shark Cash Card*
|Xbox One Game
|15%
|DWG
|HoPiKo
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|Injustice 2
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|10%
|Franchise Sale
|Injustice 2 – Legendary Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|10%
|Franchise Sale
|Kill The Bad Guy*
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|DWG
|Late Shift*
|Xbox One Game
|40%
|DWG
|LEGO Batman 3 Season Pass
|Add-On
|40%
|Franchise Sale
|LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Franchise Sale
|LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Franchise Sale
|LEGO DC Super-Villains
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|40%
|Franchise Sale
|LEGO DC Super-Villains Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|40%
|Franchise Sale
|LEGO DC Super-Villains Season Pass
|Add-On
|40%
|Franchise Sale
|MudRunner – American Wilds Edition*
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|DWG
|MudRunner – American Wilds Expansion*
|Add-On
|33%
|DWG
|MudRunner*
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|75%
|DWG
|MX vs ATV All Out*
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|67%
|DWG
|My Little Riding Champion*
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|33%
|DWG
|Mystik Belle
|Xbox One Game
|25%
|Spotlight Sale
|Ninjin: Clash of Carrots*
|Xbox One Game
|40%
|DWG
|Overdriven Reloaded: Special Edition*
|Xbox Play Anywhere
|75%
|DWG
|Paladins Champion Pack
|Add-On
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|Paladins Digital Deluxe Edition 2019
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|25%
|Spotlight Sale
|Road Rage
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|Spotlight Sale
|Rock ´N Racing Bundle*
|Xbox One Game
|67%
|DWG
|Shantae: Half-Genie Hero Ultimate Edition
|Xbox Game Pass
|25%
|Spotlight Sale
|SOULCALIBUR VI Deluxe Edition*
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|40%
|DWG
|SOULCALIBUR VI*
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|67%
|DWG
|Tango Fiesta
|Xbox One Game
|85%
|Spotlight Sale
|Tennis World Tour Legends Edition*
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|33%
|DWG
|Tennis World Tour*
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|33%
|DWG
|The Bunker*
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|DWG
|The Elder Scrolls Online
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|Franchise Sale
|The Elder Scrolls Online: Summerset Collector’s Edition Upgrade
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|30%
|Franchise Sale
|The Elder Scrolls Online: Summerset Upgrade
|Add-On
|30%
|Franchise Sale
|The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|40%
|Franchise Sale
|The Mummy Demastered
|Xbox One Game
|25%
|Spotlight Sale
|The Shape Shifting Detective*
|Xbox One Game
|40%
|DWG
|Titanfall 2
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|75%
|Spotlight Sale
|Titanfall 2 Deluxe Edition Content
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|Spotlight Sale
|Titanfall 2: Angel City’s Most Wanted Bundle
|Add-On
|60%
|Spotlight Sale
|Titanfall 2: Colony Reborn Bundle
|Add-On
|60%
|Spotlight Sale
|Titanfall 2: Ion Prime
|Add-On
|60%
|Spotlight Sale
|Titanfall 2: Jump Start Pack
|Add-On
|60%
|Spotlight Sale
|Titanfall 2: Legion Prime
|Add-On
|60%
|Spotlight Sale
|Titanfall 2: Monarch’s Reign Bundle
|Add-On
|60%
|Spotlight Sale
|Titanfall 2: Northstar Prime
|Add-On
|60%
|Spotlight Sale
|Titanfall 2: Operation Endeavor Warpaint Bundle
|Add-On
|60%
|Spotlight Sale
|Titanfall 2: Prime Time Bundle
|Add-On
|60%
|Spotlight Sale
|Titanfall 2: Ronin Prime
|Add-On
|60%
|Spotlight Sale
|Titanfall 2: Scorch Prime
|Add-On
|60%
|Spotlight Sale
|Titanfall 2: Tone Prime
|Add-On
|60%
|Spotlight Sale
|Titanfall 2: Ultimate Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|75%
|Spotlight Sale
|Transcripted*
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|60%
|DWG
|Trials Rising – Digital Gold Edition*
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|25%
|DWG
|Trials Rising*
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|20%
|DWG
|Troll & I
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|Spotlight Sale
|Tyler: Model 005*
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|DWG
Xbox 360
|Alien Rage*
|Games On Demand
|80%
|DWG
|Batman: Arkham Asylum
|Games On Demand
|70%
|Franchise Sale
|Batman: Arkham City
|Games On Demand
|70%
|Franchise Sale
|Costume Quest*
|Arcade
|85%
|DWG
|Dogfight 1942 Fire Over Africa*
|Add-On
|60%
|DWG
|Dogfight 1942 Russia Under Siege*
|Add-On
|60%
|DWG
|Dogfight 1942*
|Arcade
|NaN%
|DWG
|Enemy Front Multiplater Expansion Pack*
|Add-On
|67%
|DWG
|Enemy Front*
|Games On Demand
|85%
|DWG
|Hunter: The Reckoning*
|Backward Compatible
|30%
|DWG
|LEGO Batman
|Backward Compatible
|70%
|Franchise Sale
|LEGO Batman 2: DC Super Heroes
|Backward Compatible
|40%
|Franchise Sale
|LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham
|Games On Demand
|70%
|Franchise Sale
|Monkey Island 2 Special Edition: LeChuck’s Revenge*
|Backward Compatible
|60%
|DWG
|Oblivion
|Backward Compatible
|50%
|Franchise Sale
|Oblivion – Knights of the Nine
|Add-On
|40%
|Franchise Sale
|Oblivion – Shivering Isles
|Add-On
|40%
|Franchise Sale
|Ratatouille*
|Games On Demand
|60%
|DWG
|Sniper Ghost Warrior 2 – Gold*
|Add-On
|70%
|DWG
|Sniper Ghost Warrior 2 – Siberian Strike*
|Add-On
|70%
|DWG
|Sniper Ghost Warrior 2*
|Games On Demand
|85%
|DWG
|Sniper Ghost Warrior – Second Strike*
|Add-On
|60%
|DWG
|Sniper Ghost Warrior*
|Games On Demand
|85%
|DWG
|Sniper: Ghost Warrior – Map Pack*
|Add-On
|70%
|DWG
|The Outfit*
|Games On Demand
|85%
|DWG
Weitere News und Spiele zum Thema
Kommentare
Erfolge Trophy Leitfaden Keyword-Wolke:
- ANZEIGE -