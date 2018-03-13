insidegames
Deals with Gold – Mit Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare, Farming Simulator 17, Goat Simulator und vielen reduzierten Indie-Puzzle-Games
Die Deals with Gold der KW 11 2018 sowie einigen neuen Spotlight- als auch zahlreiche Indie Puzzle Sale-Angebote sind ab sofort im Microsoft Xbox Store verfügbar und bieten erneut zahlreiche Xbox 360- und Xbox One-Games sowie verschiedene Add-Ons für Xbox One-Spiele, die im Preis, je nach Titel, bis zu 80% reduziert wurden.
Wie immer gilt: Preise und Verfügbarkeit der Deals with Gold-Angebote können – je nach Region – variieren. Änderungen durch den Anbieter jederzeit möglich. Die nachfolgenden Deals with Gold-Angebote (mit Sternchen-Markierung) für Xbox One und Xbox 360 gelten, wenn nicht anders angegeben, ausschließlich für Gold-Mitglieder (Gold-Probe-Abos zählen nicht!). Angebote, die mit Spotlight bzw. Pub Sale markiert sind, gelten gleichermaßen für Silber- und Gold-Mitglieder.
Die nachfolgend genannten Angebote sind jeweils bis einschließlich 19. März 2018 gültig.
Deals with Gold – KW 10 (13.-19. März 2018)
Xbox One
|101 Ways To Die
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Indie Puzzle Sale
|8-bit Adventure Anthology: Volume I
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Indie Puzzle Sale
|Albert and Otto
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Indie Puzzle Sale
|Anode
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Indie Puzzle Sale
|Armikrog
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Indie Puzzle Sale
|Binaries
|Xbox One Game
|67%
|Indie Puzzle Sale
|Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare Digital Pro Edition*
|Xbox One Game
|67%
|DWG
|Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare Gold Edition*
|Xbox One Game
|67%
|DWG
|Call of Duty: Ghosts Digital Hardened Edition*
|Xbox One Game
|67%
|DWG
|Call of Duty: Ghosts*
|Xbox One Game
|67%
|DWG
|Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare – Digital Deluxe Edition*
|Xbox One Game
|35%
|DWG
|Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare – Launch Edition*
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|DWG
|Candleman*
|Xbox One Game
|30%
|DWG
|Circuits
|Xbox One Game
|33%
|Indie Puzzle Sale
|Cyber Complex
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Indie Puzzle Sale
|Death Squared
|Xbox One Game
|40%
|Indie Puzzle Sale
|Disneyland Adventures
|Xbox Play Anywhere
|35%
|Spotlight
|Dreamals: Dream Quest
|Xbox One Game
|70%
|Indie Puzzle Sale
|Energy Cycle
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Indie Puzzle Sale
|Factotum 90
|Xbox One Game
|33%
|Indie Puzzle Sale
|Farming Simulator 15: Complete Edition*
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|DWG
|Farming Simulator 17 – Platinum Edition*
|Xbox One Game
|40%
|DWG
|Farming Simulator 17 – Platinum Expansion*
|Add-On
|15%
|DWG
|Farming Simulator 17 – Premium Edition*
|Xbox One Game
|67%
|DWG
|Farming Simulator 17 – Season Pass*
|Add-On
|33%
|DWG
|Farming Simulator 17*
|Xbox One Game
|67%
|DWG
|Flockers
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|Indie Puzzle Sale
|FRU
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Indie Puzzle Sale
|Gas Guzzlers Extreme*
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|DWG
|Goat MMO Simulator*
|Add-On
|50%
|DWG
|Goat Simulator *
|Xbox One Game
|67%
|DWG
|Goat Simulator: GoatZ*
|Add-On
|50%
|DWG
|Goat Simulator: PAYDAY*
|Add-On
|50%
|DWG
|Goat Simulator: Waste Of Space*
|Add-On
|50%
|DWG
|Jump, Step, Step
|Xbox One Game
|33%
|Indie Puzzle Sale
|KYURINAGA’S REVENGE
|Xbox One Game
|35%
|Indie Puzzle Sale
|Magnetic: Cage Closed
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|Indie Puzzle Sale
|Monkey King Saga*
|Xbox One Game
|30%
|DWG
|Nebulous
|Xbox One Game
|70%
|Indie Puzzle Sale
|Never Alone Arctic Collection
|Xbox One Game
|80%
|Indie Puzzle Sale
|One Hundred Ways
|Xbox One Game
|35%
|Indie Puzzle Sale
|Plague Inc: Evolved
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Indie Puzzle Sale
|Planet of the Eyes
|Xbox One Game
|40%
|Indie Puzzle Sale
|Q.U.B.E: Director’s Cut
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|Indie Puzzle Sale
|Quatros Origins
|Xbox One Game
|40%
|Indie Puzzle Sale
|Raining Blobs
|Xbox Play Anywhere
|33%
|Indie Puzzle Sale
|Rememoried
|Xbox One Game
|40%
|Indie Puzzle Sale
|RiME
|Xbox One Game
|40%
|Indie Puzzle Sale
|Seasons After Fall*
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|DWG
|Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Indie Puzzle Sale
|Shift Happens
|Xbox One Game
|40%
|Indie Puzzle Sale
|Shiness: The Lightning Kingdom*
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|DWG
|So Many Me
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Indie Puzzle Sale
|Song of the Deep
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|Indie Puzzle Sale
|Soul Axiom
|Xbox One Game
|70%
|Indie Puzzle Sale
|Sparkle 2
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Indie Puzzle Sale
|Sparkle Unleashed
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Indie Puzzle Sale
|Spy Chameleon
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Indie Puzzle Sale
|Star Balls
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Indie Puzzle Sale
|Super Party Sports: Football
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Indie Puzzle Sale
|SwapQuest
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|Indie Puzzle Sale
|The Bridge
|Xbox One Game
|67%
|Indie Puzzle Sale
|The Inner World
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Indie Puzzle Sale
|The Jackbox Party Pack 2
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Indie Puzzle Sale
|The Living Dungeon
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|Indie Puzzle Sale
|The Magic Circle: Gold Edition
|Xbox One Game
|70%
|Indie Puzzle Sale
|The Sexy Brutale
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Indie Puzzle Sale
|Threes!
|Xbox One Game
|33%
|Indie Puzzle Sale
|Tricky Towers
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Indie Puzzle Sale
|Tumblestone
|Xbox One Game
|33%
|Indie Puzzle Sale
|Unmechanical: Extended
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|Indie Puzzle Sale
|Vesta
|Xbox One Game
|40%
|Indie Puzzle Sale
|We are the Dwarves
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Spotlight
|Wolfenstein II: The Freedom Chronicles Season Pass
|Add-On
|40%
|Spotlight
|Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|Spotlight
|Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus Digital Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|Spotlight
Xbox 360
|Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare*
|Games On Demand
|60%
|DWG
|Call of Duty: Ghosts*
|Games On Demand
|60%
|DWG
|Farming Simulator 15 – IT Runner*
|Add-On
|33%
|DWG
|Farming Simulator 15 – JCB*
|Add-On
|33%
|DWG
|Farming Simulator 15 – Lamborghini Nitro 120*
|Add-On
|33%
|DWG
|Farming Simulator 15 – New Holland*
|Add-On
|33%
|DWG
|Farming Simulator 15 – Niva*
|Add-On
|33%
|DWG
|Farming Simulator 15 – Official Expansion (Silver)*
|Add-On
|33%
|DWG
|Farming Simulator 15*
|Games On Demand
|75%
|DWG
