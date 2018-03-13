Top News

Deals with Gold – Mit Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare, Farming Simulator 17, Goat Simulator und vielen reduzierten Indie-Puzzle-Games

Veröffentlicht 13. März 2018 | 18:22 Uhr von Sandra




Die Deals with Gold der KW 11 2018 sowie einigen neuen Spotlight- als auch zahlreiche Indie Puzzle Sale-Angebote sind ab sofort im Microsoft Xbox Store verfügbar und bieten erneut zahlreiche Xbox 360- und Xbox One-Games sowie verschiedene Add-Ons für Xbox One-Spiele, die im Preis, je nach Titel, bis zu 80% reduziert wurden.

Wie immer gilt: Preise und Verfügbarkeit der Deals with Gold-Angebote können – je nach Region – variieren. Änderungen durch den Anbieter jederzeit möglich. Die nachfolgenden Deals with Gold-Angebote (mit Sternchen-Markierung) für Xbox One und Xbox 360 gelten, wenn nicht anders angegeben, ausschließlich für Gold-Mitglieder (Gold-Probe-Abos zählen nicht!). Angebote, die mit Spotlight bzw. Pub Sale markiert sind, gelten gleichermaßen für Silber- und Gold-Mitglieder.

Die nachfolgend genannten Angebote sind jeweils bis einschließlich 19. März 2018 gültig.

Deals with Gold – KW 10 (13.-19. März 2018)

Xbox One

101 Ways To Die Xbox One Game 50% Indie Puzzle Sale
8-bit Adventure Anthology: Volume I Xbox One Game 50% Indie Puzzle Sale
Albert and Otto Xbox One Game 50% Indie Puzzle Sale
Anode Xbox One Game 50% Indie Puzzle Sale
Armikrog Xbox One Game 50% Indie Puzzle Sale
Binaries Xbox One Game 67% Indie Puzzle Sale
Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare Digital Pro Edition* Xbox One Game 67% DWG
Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare Gold Edition* Xbox One Game 67% DWG
Call of Duty: Ghosts Digital Hardened Edition* Xbox One Game 67% DWG
Call of Duty: Ghosts* Xbox One Game 67% DWG
Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare – Digital Deluxe Edition* Xbox One Game 35% DWG
Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare – Launch Edition* Xbox One Game 50% DWG
Candleman* Xbox One Game 30% DWG
Circuits Xbox One Game 33% Indie Puzzle Sale
Cyber Complex Xbox One Game 50% Indie Puzzle Sale
Death Squared Xbox One Game 40% Indie Puzzle Sale
Disneyland Adventures Xbox Play Anywhere 35% Spotlight
Dreamals: Dream Quest Xbox One Game 70% Indie Puzzle Sale
Energy Cycle Xbox One Game 50% Indie Puzzle Sale
Factotum 90 Xbox One Game 33% Indie Puzzle Sale
Farming Simulator 15: Complete Edition* Xbox One Game 75% DWG
Farming Simulator 17 – Platinum Edition* Xbox One Game 40% DWG
Farming Simulator 17 – Platinum Expansion* Add-On 15% DWG
Farming Simulator 17 – Premium Edition* Xbox One Game 67% DWG
Farming Simulator 17 – Season Pass* Add-On 33% DWG
Farming Simulator 17* Xbox One Game 67% DWG
Flockers Xbox One Game 75% Indie Puzzle Sale
FRU Xbox One Game 50% Indie Puzzle Sale
Gas Guzzlers Extreme* Xbox One Game 75% DWG
Goat MMO Simulator* Add-On 50% DWG
Goat Simulator * Xbox One Game 67% DWG
Goat Simulator: GoatZ* Add-On 50% DWG
Goat Simulator: PAYDAY* Add-On 50% DWG
Goat Simulator: Waste Of Space* Add-On 50% DWG
Jump, Step, Step Xbox One Game 33% Indie Puzzle Sale
KYURINAGA’S REVENGE Xbox One Game 35% Indie Puzzle Sale
Magnetic: Cage Closed Xbox One Game 60% Indie Puzzle Sale
Monkey King Saga* Xbox One Game 30% DWG
Nebulous Xbox One Game 70% Indie Puzzle Sale
Never Alone Arctic Collection Xbox One Game 80% Indie Puzzle Sale
One Hundred Ways Xbox One Game 35% Indie Puzzle Sale
Plague Inc: Evolved Xbox One Game 50% Indie Puzzle Sale
Planet of the Eyes Xbox One Game 40% Indie Puzzle Sale
Q.U.B.E: Director’s Cut Xbox One Game 75% Indie Puzzle Sale
Quatros Origins Xbox One Game 40% Indie Puzzle Sale
Raining Blobs Xbox Play Anywhere 33% Indie Puzzle Sale
Rememoried Xbox One Game 40% Indie Puzzle Sale
RiME Xbox One Game 40% Indie Puzzle Sale
Seasons After Fall* Xbox One Game 75% DWG
Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun Xbox One Game 50% Indie Puzzle Sale
Shift Happens Xbox One Game 40% Indie Puzzle Sale
Shiness: The Lightning Kingdom* Xbox One Game 75% DWG
So Many Me Xbox One Game 50% Indie Puzzle Sale
Song of the Deep Xbox One Game 75% Indie Puzzle Sale
Soul Axiom Xbox One Game 70% Indie Puzzle Sale
Sparkle 2 Xbox One Game 50% Indie Puzzle Sale
Sparkle Unleashed Xbox One Game 50% Indie Puzzle Sale
Spy Chameleon Xbox One Game 50% Indie Puzzle Sale
Star Balls Xbox One Game 50% Indie Puzzle Sale
Super Party Sports: Football Xbox One Game 50% Indie Puzzle Sale
SwapQuest Xbox One Game 75% Indie Puzzle Sale
The Bridge Xbox One Game 67% Indie Puzzle Sale
The Inner World Xbox One Game 50% Indie Puzzle Sale
The Jackbox Party Pack 2 Xbox One Game 50% Indie Puzzle Sale
The Living Dungeon Xbox One Game 60% Indie Puzzle Sale
The Magic Circle: Gold Edition Xbox One Game 70% Indie Puzzle Sale
The Sexy Brutale Xbox One Game 50% Indie Puzzle Sale
Threes! Xbox One Game 33% Indie Puzzle Sale
Tricky Towers Xbox One Game 50% Indie Puzzle Sale
Tumblestone Xbox One Game 33% Indie Puzzle Sale
Unmechanical: Extended Xbox One Game 75% Indie Puzzle Sale
Vesta Xbox One Game 40% Indie Puzzle Sale
We are the Dwarves Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight
Wolfenstein II: The Freedom Chronicles Season Pass Add-On 40% Spotlight
Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Spotlight
Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus Digital Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Spotlight

 

 

Xbox 360

Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare* Games On Demand 60% DWG
Call of Duty: Ghosts* Games On Demand 60% DWG
Farming Simulator 15 – IT Runner* Add-On 33% DWG
Farming Simulator 15 – JCB* Add-On 33% DWG
Farming Simulator 15 – Lamborghini Nitro 120* Add-On 33% DWG
Farming Simulator 15 – New Holland* Add-On 33% DWG
Farming Simulator 15 – Niva* Add-On 33% DWG
Farming Simulator 15 – Official Expansion (Silver)* Add-On 33% DWG
Farming Simulator 15* Games On Demand 75% DWG

 


