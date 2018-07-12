insidegames
Deals with Gold – Mit Child of Light, ZOMBI, Bound by Flames sowie Spotlight- und Anime Sale-Angeboten
Die Deals with Gold der KW 28 2018 sind, inklusive einiger neuer Spotlight Sale- sowie Anime Sale-Angeboten, ab sofort im Microsoft Xbox Store verfügbar und beinhalten erneut zahlreiche Xbox 360- und Xbox One-Games sowie verschiedene Erweiterungen (DLCs/Add-Ons) für Xbox-Spiele, die im Preis, je nach Titel, bis zu 80% reduziert wurden.
Wie immer gilt: Preise und Verfügbarkeit der Deals with Gold-Angebote können – je nach Region – variieren. Änderungen durch den Anbieter jederzeit möglich. Die nachfolgenden Deals with Gold-Angebote (mit Sternchen-Markierung) für Xbox One und Xbox 360 gelten, wenn nicht anders angegeben, ausschließlich für Gold-Mitglieder (Gold-Probe-Abos zählen nicht!). Angebote, die mit Spotlight/Anime Sale markiert bzw. ohne Sternchen-Zusatz sind, gelten in der Regel gleichermaßen für Silber- und Gold-Mitglieder.
Die nachfolgend genannten DWG-Angebote sind, wenn nicht anders angegeben, jeweils bis einschließlich 16. Juli 2018 gültig.
Deals with Gold – KW 28 (10.-16. Juli 2018)
Xbox One
|Attack on Titan
|Xbox One Game
|40%
|Anime Sale
|BATTLESHIP
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|Spotlight
|Big Buck Hunter Arcade*
|Xbox One Game
|80%
|DWG
|BLAZBLUE CHRONOPHANTASMA EXTEND
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Anime Sale
|Cartoon Network: Battle Crashers*
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|DWG
|Caveman Warriors*
|Xbox One Game
|70%
|DWG
|Child of Light
|Xbox One Game
|70%
|Spotlight
|Farming Simulator 17 – Platinum Edition*
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|DWG
|Farming Simulator 17 – Platinum Expansion*
|Add-On
|33%
|DWG
|Farming Simulator 17 – Premium Edition*
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|75%
|DWG
|Farming Simulator 17*
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|75%
|DWG
|Fortified*
|Xbox One Game
|67%
|DWG
|Frost
|Xbox One Game
|20%
|Spotlight
|GROW UP
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|Spotlight
|Lilith-M*
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|DWG
|Mega Man Legacy Collection
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|Anime Sale
|Mega Man Legacy Collection 1&2 Combo Pack
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Anime Sale
|Mega Man Legacy Collection 2
|Xbox One Game
|40%
|Anime Sale
|Mitsurugi Kamui Hikae
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|Anime Sale
|MONOPOLY DEAL
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|Spotlight
|Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame*
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|40%
|DWG
|Mulaka*
|Xbox One Game
|25%
|DWG
|NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STORM Legacy
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Anime Sale
|Naruto Ultimate Ninja STORM Trilogy
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Anime Sale
|Oh…Sir! The Insult Simulator*
|Xbox One Game
|33%
|DWG
|One Piece Burning Blood – Gold Edition
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|Anime Sale
|One Piece: Burning Blood
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|Anime Sale
|Past Cure
|Xbox One Game
|30%
|Spotlight
|Raiden V
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|Anime Sale
|Ride 2*
|Xbox One Game
|70%
|DWG
|RISK
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|Spotlight
|Risk: Urban Assault
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|Spotlight
|Rocksmith 2014 Edition – Remastered
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|Spotlight
|RWBY: Grimm Eclipse
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Anime Sale
|RWBY: Grimm Eclipse – Team JNPR Bundle
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Anime Sale
|Sherlock Holmes: Crimes & Punishments*
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|DWG
|Shiness: The Lightning Kingdom
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|Anime Sale
|Sniper Ghost Warrior 3 Season Pass Edition*
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|DWG
|Stardust Galaxy Warriors: Stellar Climax*
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|DWG
|SWORD ART ONLINE: FATAL BULLET
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|30%
|Anime Sale
|SWORD ART ONLINE: FATAL BULLET Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|30%
|Anime Sale
|The Station*
|Xbox One Game
|35%
|DWG
|Toy Soldiers: War Chest
|Xbox One Game
|70%
|Spotlight
|WARRIORS OROCHI 3 Ultimate
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Anime Sale
|ZOMBI
|Xbox One Game
|70%
|Spotlight
Xbox 360
|Bound by Flame*
|Backward Compatible
|75%
|DWG
|Dynasty Warriors 5 Empires
|Games On Demand
|80%
|Anime Month
|Dynasty Warriors 6
|Games On Demand
|75%
|Anime Month
|Dynasty Warriors 6 Empires
|Games On Demand
|75%
|Anime Month
|Dynasty Warriors 7
|Games On Demand
|75%
|Anime Month
|Dynasty Warriors 8
|Games On Demand
|50%
|Anime Month
|Final Exam*
|Arcade
|75%
|DWG
|Mega Man 10
|Backward Compatible
|60%
|Anime Month
|Mega Man 10 Endless Attack
|Add-On
|50%
|Anime Month
|Mega Man 9
|Backward Compatible
|60%
|Anime Month
|Mega Man 9 Endless Attack
|Add-On
|50%
|Anime Month
|RAW – Realms of Ancient War*
|Arcade
|75%
|DWG
|Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Advanced Warfighter 2*
|Games On Demand
|60%
|DWG
|Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Advanced Warfighter*
|Backward Compatible
|60%
|DWG
