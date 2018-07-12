Top News

insidegames

Deals with Gold – Mit Child of Light, ZOMBI, Bound by Flames sowie Spotlight- und Anime Sale-Angeboten

Veröffentlicht 11. Juli 2018 | 17:33 Uhr von Sandra




Die Deals with Gold der KW 28 2018 sind, inklusive einiger neuer Spotlight Sale- sowie Anime Sale-Angeboten, ab sofort im Microsoft Xbox Store verfügbar und beinhalten erneut zahlreiche Xbox 360- und Xbox One-Games sowie verschiedene Erweiterungen (DLCs/Add-Ons) für Xbox-Spiele, die im Preis, je nach Titel, bis zu 80% reduziert wurden.

Wie immer gilt: Preise und Verfügbarkeit der Deals with Gold-Angebote können – je nach Region – variieren. Änderungen durch den Anbieter jederzeit möglich. Die nachfolgenden Deals with Gold-Angebote (mit Sternchen-Markierung) für Xbox One und Xbox 360 gelten, wenn nicht anders angegeben, ausschließlich für Gold-Mitglieder (Gold-Probe-Abos zählen nicht!). Angebote, die mit Spotlight/Anime Sale markiert bzw. ohne Sternchen-Zusatz sind, gelten in der Regel gleichermaßen für Silber- und Gold-Mitglieder.

Die nachfolgend genannten DWG-Angebote sind, wenn nicht anders angegeben, jeweils bis einschließlich 16. Juli 2018 gültig.

Deals with Gold – KW 28 (10.-16. Juli 2018)

Xbox One

Attack on Titan Xbox One Game 40% Anime Sale
BATTLESHIP Xbox One Game 60% Spotlight
Big Buck Hunter Arcade* Xbox One Game 80% DWG
BLAZBLUE CHRONOPHANTASMA EXTEND Xbox One Game 50% Anime Sale
Cartoon Network: Battle Crashers* Xbox One Game 75% DWG
Caveman Warriors* Xbox One Game 70% DWG
Child of Light Xbox One Game 70% Spotlight
Farming Simulator 17 – Platinum Edition* Xbox One X Enhanced 50% DWG
Farming Simulator 17 – Platinum Expansion* Add-On 33% DWG
Farming Simulator 17 – Premium Edition* Xbox One X Enhanced 75% DWG
Farming Simulator 17* Xbox One X Enhanced 75% DWG
Fortified* Xbox One Game 67% DWG
Frost Xbox One Game 20% Spotlight
GROW UP Xbox One Game 60% Spotlight
Lilith-M* Xbox One Game 60% DWG
Mega Man Legacy Collection Xbox One Game 60% Anime Sale
Mega Man Legacy Collection 1&2 Combo Pack Xbox One Game 50% Anime Sale
Mega Man Legacy Collection 2 Xbox One Game 40% Anime Sale
Mitsurugi Kamui Hikae Xbox One Game 60% Anime Sale
MONOPOLY DEAL Xbox One Game 60% Spotlight
Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame* Xbox One X Enhanced 40% DWG
Mulaka* Xbox One Game 25% DWG
NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STORM Legacy Xbox One Game 50% Anime Sale
Naruto Ultimate Ninja STORM Trilogy Xbox One Game 50% Anime Sale
Oh…Sir! The Insult Simulator* Xbox One Game 33% DWG
One Piece Burning Blood – Gold Edition Xbox One Game 75% Anime Sale
One Piece: Burning Blood Xbox One Game 75% Anime Sale
Past Cure Xbox One Game 30% Spotlight
Raiden V Xbox One Game 60% Anime Sale
Ride 2* Xbox One Game 70% DWG
RISK Xbox One Game 60% Spotlight
Risk: Urban Assault Xbox One Game 60% Spotlight
Rocksmith 2014 Edition – Remastered Xbox One Game 60% Spotlight
RWBY: Grimm Eclipse  Xbox One Game 50% Anime Sale
RWBY: Grimm Eclipse – Team JNPR Bundle Xbox One Game 50% Anime Sale
Sherlock Holmes: Crimes & Punishments* Xbox One Game 75% DWG
Shiness: The Lightning Kingdom Xbox One Game 75% Anime Sale
Sniper Ghost Warrior 3 Season Pass Edition* Xbox One Game 60% DWG
Stardust Galaxy Warriors: Stellar Climax* Xbox One Game 60% DWG
SWORD ART ONLINE: FATAL BULLET Xbox One X Enhanced 30% Anime Sale
SWORD ART ONLINE: FATAL BULLET Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 30% Anime Sale
The Station* Xbox One Game 35% DWG
Toy Soldiers: War Chest Xbox One Game 70% Spotlight
WARRIORS OROCHI 3 Ultimate Xbox One Game 50% Anime Sale
ZOMBI Xbox One Game 70% Spotlight

 

Xbox 360

Bound by Flame* Backward Compatible 75% DWG
Dynasty Warriors 5 Empires Games On Demand 80% Anime Month
Dynasty Warriors 6 Games On Demand 75% Anime Month
Dynasty Warriors 6 Empires Games On Demand 75% Anime Month
Dynasty Warriors 7 Games On Demand 75% Anime Month
Dynasty Warriors 8 Games On Demand 50% Anime Month
Final Exam* Arcade 75% DWG
Mega Man 10 Backward Compatible 60% Anime Month
Mega Man 10 Endless Attack Add-On 50% Anime Month
Mega Man 9 Backward Compatible 60% Anime Month
Mega Man 9 Endless Attack Add-On 50% Anime Month
RAW – Realms of Ancient War* Arcade 75% DWG
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Advanced Warfighter 2* Games On Demand 60% DWG
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Advanced Warfighter* Backward Compatible 60% DWG

 


