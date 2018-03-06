Top News

Gewinnspiele Mehr »

Aktuelle News Mehr »

Leitfäden Mehr »

Tests Mehr »

insidegames

Deals with Gold – Mit Dark Souls III, Just Cause 3 und vielen Spotlight- und Square Enix-Publisher-Sale-Angeboten

Veröffentlicht 6. März 2018 | 22:28 Uhr von Sandra




Deals-with-Gold-Logo-black

Die Deals with Gold der KW 10 2018 sowie einigen neuen Spotlight Sale- als auch zahlreiche Square Enix Publisher Sale-Angebote sind ab sofort im Microsoft Xbox Store verfügbar und bieten erneut zahlreiche Xbox 360- und Xbox One-Games sowie verschiedene Add-Ons für Xbox One-Spiele, die im Preis, je nach Titel, bis zu 85% reduziert wurden.

Wie immer gilt: Preise und Verfügbarkeit der Deals with Gold-Angebote können – je nach Region – variieren. Änderungen durch den Anbieter jederzeit möglich. Die nachfolgenden Deals with Gold-Angebote (mit Sternchen-Markierung) für Xbox One und Xbox 360 gelten, wenn nicht anders angegeben, ausschließlich für Gold-Mitglieder (Gold-Probe-Abos zählen nicht!). Angebote, die mit Spotlight bzw. Pub Sale markiert sind, gelten gleichermaßen für Silber- und Gold-Mitglieder.

Die nachfolgend genannten Angebote sind jeweils bis einschließlich 12. März 2018 gültig.

Deals with Gold – KW 10 (5.-12. März 2018)

 

Xbox One

Black The Fall Xbox One Game 40% Pub Sale
Chivalry: Medieval Warfare Ultimate Edition* Xbox One Game 67% DWG
ChromaGun* Xbox One Game 30% DWG
Dark Souls III – Deluxe* Xbox One Game 70% DWG
Dark Souls III* Xbox One Game 70% DWG
Deus Ex: Mankind Divided Xbox One Game 75% Pub Sale
Deus Ex: Mankind Divided – Digital Deluxe Edition Xbox One Game 75% Pub Sale
Deus Ex: Mankind Divided – Season Pass Add-On 70% Pub Sale
Divinity: Original Sin – Enhanced Edition* Xbox One Game 75% DWG
Dying Light* Xbox One Game 30% DWG
Dying Light: The Following – Enhanced Edition* Xbox One Game 40% DWG
FINAL FANTASY TYPE-0 HD Xbox One Game 50% Pub Sale
Forza Horizon 2 Car Pass* Add-On 80% DWG
Forza Horizon 3 and Forza Horizon 2 Bundle* Xbox One Game 50% DWG
Forza Horizon 3 VIP* Add-On 70% DWG
Forza Motorsport 6 – Deluxe Edtion* Xbox One Game 25% DWG
Forza Motorsport 6 – Standard Edtion* Xbox One Game 33% DWG
Forza Motorsport 6 – Ultimate Edition* Xbox One Game 20% DWG
Geometry Wars 3: Dimensions Evolved * Xbox One Game 67% DWG
Hunting Simulator* Xbox One Game 70% DWG
Inside my Radio * Xbox One Game 75% DWG
Just Cause 3 Xbox One Game 75% Pub Sale
Just Cause 3 XL Edition Xbox One Game 75% Pub Sale
Just Cause 3: Air, Land & Sea Expansion Pass Add-On 70% Pub Sale
King’s Quest: The Complete Collection* Xbox One Game 50% DWG
Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris Xbox One Game 85% Pub Sale
Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris & Season Pass Pack Xbox One Game 85% Pub Sale
Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris Season Pass Add-On 85% Pub Sale
Life is Strange Complete Season (Episodes 1-5) Xbox One Game 75% Pub Sale
Marvel: Ultimate Alliance Bundle* Xbox One Game 60% DWG
Momonga Pinball Adventures* Xbox One Game 30% DWG
Murdered: Soul Suspect Xbox One Game 80% Pub Sale
NBA 2K18 – 200,000 Virtual Currency* Add-On 25% DWG
NBA 2K18 – 450,000 Virtual Currency* Add-On 30% DWG
NBA 2K18 – 75,000 Virtual Currency* Add-On 20% DWG
Prototype Biohazard Bundle* Xbox One Game 67% DWG
Q.U.B.E: Director’s Cut* Xbox One Game 75% DWG
Rise of the Tomb Raider Season Pass Add-On 67% Pub Sale
Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration Xbox One X Enhanced 67% Pub Sale
Rugby 18* Xbox One X Enhanced 60% DWG
Rush: A Disney Pixar Adventure Xbox Play Anywhere 35% Spotlight
Sherlock Holmes: Crimes and Punishments* Xbox One Game 75% DWG
Sherlock Holmes: The Devil’s Daughter* Xbox One Game 70% DWG
Sleeping Dogs Definitive Edition Xbox One Game 85% Pub Sale
Submerged* Xbox One Game 35% DWG
Tesla vs Lovecraft Pre-Order 20% Spotlight
The Metronomicon: Slay the Dance Floor* Xbox One Game 30% DWG
Thief Xbox One Game 80% Pub Sale
Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition Xbox One Game 75% Pub Sale
Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 5* Xbox One Game 67% DWG
Tour de France 2017* Xbox One Game 75% DWG
World II: Hunting Boss* Xbox One Game 30% DWG
WRC 7 FIA World Rally Championship* Xbox One Game 60% DWG
Your Toy* Xbox One Game 25% DWG

 

 

Xbox 360

0 Day Attack on Earth Backward Compatible 50% Pub Sale
Alien Rage* Arcade 80% DWG
Army of TWO The Devil’s Cartel * Games On Demand 75% DWG
Bound by Flame* Backward Compatible 75% DWG
Chivalry: Medieval Warfare * Games On Demand 67% DWG
Contrast* Arcade 75% DWG
Crysis 2* Games On Demand 75% DWG
Crysis 3* Games On Demand 75% DWG
Crysis* Games On Demand 75% DWG
Crystal Defenders Backward Compatible 50% Pub Sale
Deus Ex: Human Revolution Backward Compatible 85% Pub Sale
Deus Ex: Human Revolution – The Missing Link Add-On 85% Pub Sale
EA SPORTS FIFA Street * Games On Demand 75% DWG
Enemy Front Multiplater Expansion Pack* Add-On 60% DWG
Enemy Front* Games On Demand 85% DWG
FINAL FANTASY XIII-2 Games On Demand 50% Pub Sale
Geometry Wars 3: Dimensions Evolved * Backward Compatible 67% DWG
Gyromancer Backward Compatible 50% Pub Sale
Handball 16* Games On Demand 80% DWG
Just Cause 2 Backward Compatible 85% Pub Sale
King’s Quest: The Complete Collection* Games On Demand 50% DWG
Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light Backward Compatible 85% Pub Sale
Lara Croft Tomb Raider Anniversary Games On Demand 85% Pub Sale
Life is Strange Season Pass (Episodes 2-5) Add-On 75% Pub Sale
LIGHTNING RETURNS: FINAL FANTASY XIII Games On Demand 50% Pub Sale
Mars: War Logs* Backward Compatible 75% DWG
Marvel: Ultimate Alliance * Games On Demand 67% DWG
Marvel: Ultimate Alliance 2* Games On Demand 67% DWG
MOON DIVER Backward Compatible 50% Pub Sale
Murdered: Soul Suspect Games On Demand 80% Pub Sale
Prototype Biohazard Bundle * Games On Demand 60% DWG
Rise of the Tomb Raider Games On Demand 67% Pub Sale
Rise of the Tomb Raider Season Pass Add-On 67% Pub Sale
Rise of the Tomb Raider: Baba Yaga: The Temple of the Witch Add-On 67% Pub Sale
Rise of the Tomb Raider: Endurance Mode Add-On 67% Pub Sale
Sleeping Dogs Games On Demand 85% Pub Sale
Sleeping Dogs – The Year of the Snake Add-On 85% Pub Sale
Space Invaders Extreme Arcade 50% Pub Sale
Space Invaders Infinity Gene Backward Compatible 50% Pub Sale
Syndicate* Games On Demand 75% DWG
Things on Wheels* Arcade 75% DWG
Tomb Raider Games On Demand 85% Pub Sale
Tomb Raider Underworld Backward Compatible 85% Pub Sale
Tomb Raider: Legend Games On Demand 85% Pub Sale
Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 5 * Games On Demand 67% DWG
Worms* Arcade 75% DWG
WRC 5 FIA World Rally Championship* Games On Demand 80% DWG
Yosumin! LIVE Backward Compatible 50% Pub Sale

 


- ANZEIGE -


Kategorien: Xbox 360 News Xbox One News
Tags:

Weitere News und Spiele zum Thema

Xbox-Live-Deals-with-Gold-Logo

Deals with Gold – Mit Mass Effect: Andromeda, Yokaa-Laylee, Race the Sun, Assassin’s Creed: Brotherhood und mehr
Xbox-Live-Deals-with-Gold-Logo

Deals with Gold – Neue Xbox 360 und Xbox One Angebote (27.10.2015)
Xbox-Live-Deals-with-Gold-Logo

Deals with Gold – Neue Xbox 360 und Xbox One Angebote (13.10.2015)
Xbox-Live-Deals-with-Gold-Logo

Deals with Gold – Neue Angebote für Xbox 360 und Xbox One (14.01.2015)
Über Sandra
Alle Artikel von Sandra ansehen

Music-Addict and crazy Cat-Lady!

Kommentare

Hinterlasse eine Antwort

Erfolge Trophy Leitfaden Keyword-Wolke:


Es ist noch kein Keyword vorhanden

- ANZEIGE -

SCN-Mitglieder

inside-network

Partner

Über Uns

Wichtiges & Hilfe

© 2010 - 2016 insidegames - Alle Rechte vorbehalten | Betreuung und Hosting Michel Wandke

Alle eingetragenen Marken und Logos sind eingetragene Warenzeichen der jeweiligen Herausgeber und/oder Inhaber.
Weitergabe und Vervielfältigung der Inhalte, auch in Teilen, ist ohne vorherige Genehmigung nicht gestattet.


*