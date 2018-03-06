insidegames
Deals with Gold – Mit Dark Souls III, Just Cause 3 und vielen Spotlight- und Square Enix-Publisher-Sale-Angeboten
Die Deals with Gold der KW 10 2018 sowie einigen neuen Spotlight Sale- als auch zahlreiche Square Enix Publisher Sale-Angebote sind ab sofort im Microsoft Xbox Store verfügbar und bieten erneut zahlreiche Xbox 360- und Xbox One-Games sowie verschiedene Add-Ons für Xbox One-Spiele, die im Preis, je nach Titel, bis zu 85% reduziert wurden.
Wie immer gilt: Preise und Verfügbarkeit der Deals with Gold-Angebote können – je nach Region – variieren. Änderungen durch den Anbieter jederzeit möglich. Die nachfolgenden Deals with Gold-Angebote (mit Sternchen-Markierung) für Xbox One und Xbox 360 gelten, wenn nicht anders angegeben, ausschließlich für Gold-Mitglieder (Gold-Probe-Abos zählen nicht!). Angebote, die mit Spotlight bzw. Pub Sale markiert sind, gelten gleichermaßen für Silber- und Gold-Mitglieder.
Die nachfolgend genannten Angebote sind jeweils bis einschließlich 12. März 2018 gültig.
Deals with Gold – KW 10 (5.-12. März 2018)
Xbox One
Xbox 360
|0 Day Attack on Earth
|Backward Compatible
|50%
|Pub Sale
|Alien Rage*
|Arcade
|80%
|DWG
|Army of TWO The Devil’s Cartel *
|Games On Demand
|75%
|DWG
|Bound by Flame*
|Backward Compatible
|75%
|DWG
|Chivalry: Medieval Warfare *
|Games On Demand
|67%
|DWG
|Contrast*
|Arcade
|75%
|DWG
|Crysis 2*
|Games On Demand
|75%
|DWG
|Crysis 3*
|Games On Demand
|75%
|DWG
|Crysis*
|Games On Demand
|75%
|DWG
|Crystal Defenders
|Backward Compatible
|50%
|Pub Sale
|Deus Ex: Human Revolution
|Backward Compatible
|85%
|Pub Sale
|Deus Ex: Human Revolution – The Missing Link
|Add-On
|85%
|Pub Sale
|EA SPORTS FIFA Street *
|Games On Demand
|75%
|DWG
|Enemy Front Multiplater Expansion Pack*
|Add-On
|60%
|DWG
|Enemy Front*
|Games On Demand
|85%
|DWG
|FINAL FANTASY XIII-2
|Games On Demand
|50%
|Pub Sale
|Geometry Wars 3: Dimensions Evolved *
|Backward Compatible
|67%
|DWG
|Gyromancer
|Backward Compatible
|50%
|Pub Sale
|Handball 16*
|Games On Demand
|80%
|DWG
|Just Cause 2
|Backward Compatible
|85%
|Pub Sale
|King’s Quest: The Complete Collection*
|Games On Demand
|50%
|DWG
|Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light
|Backward Compatible
|85%
|Pub Sale
|Lara Croft Tomb Raider Anniversary
|Games On Demand
|85%
|Pub Sale
|Life is Strange Season Pass (Episodes 2-5)
|Add-On
|75%
|Pub Sale
|LIGHTNING RETURNS: FINAL FANTASY XIII
|Games On Demand
|50%
|Pub Sale
|Mars: War Logs*
|Backward Compatible
|75%
|DWG
|Marvel: Ultimate Alliance *
|Games On Demand
|67%
|DWG
|Marvel: Ultimate Alliance 2*
|Games On Demand
|67%
|DWG
|MOON DIVER
|Backward Compatible
|50%
|Pub Sale
|Murdered: Soul Suspect
|Games On Demand
|80%
|Pub Sale
|Prototype Biohazard Bundle *
|Games On Demand
|60%
|DWG
|Rise of the Tomb Raider
|Games On Demand
|67%
|Pub Sale
|Rise of the Tomb Raider Season Pass
|Add-On
|67%
|Pub Sale
|Rise of the Tomb Raider: Baba Yaga: The Temple of the Witch
|Add-On
|67%
|Pub Sale
|Rise of the Tomb Raider: Endurance Mode
|Add-On
|67%
|Pub Sale
|Sleeping Dogs
|Games On Demand
|85%
|Pub Sale
|Sleeping Dogs – The Year of the Snake
|Add-On
|85%
|Pub Sale
|Space Invaders Extreme
|Arcade
|50%
|Pub Sale
|Space Invaders Infinity Gene
|Backward Compatible
|50%
|Pub Sale
|Syndicate*
|Games On Demand
|75%
|DWG
|Things on Wheels*
|Arcade
|75%
|DWG
|Tomb Raider
|Games On Demand
|85%
|Pub Sale
|Tomb Raider Underworld
|Backward Compatible
|85%
|Pub Sale
|Tomb Raider: Legend
|Games On Demand
|85%
|Pub Sale
|Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 5 *
|Games On Demand
|67%
|DWG
|Worms*
|Arcade
|75%
|DWG
|WRC 5 FIA World Rally Championship*
|Games On Demand
|80%
|DWG
|Yosumin! LIVE
|Backward Compatible
|50%
|Pub Sale
