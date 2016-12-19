insidegames
Deals with Gold – Mit Darksiders II, Resident Evil 4-6, Blood Bowl 2, Lost Planet 3 und mehr
Die neuen Deals with Gold der Woche KW 51 sind da und es gibt wieder einige Xbox One Games, Games on Demand sowie Add-Ons für Xbox 360- und Xbox One-Spiele, die im Preis, je nach Titel, bis zu 80% reduziert worden sind.
Wie immer gilt: Preise und Verfügbarkeit der Deals with Gold-Angebote können – je nach Region – variieren. Änderungen durch den Anbieter jederzeit möglich. Die nachfolgenden Deals with Gold-Angebote für Xbox 360 und Xbox One gelten, wenn nicht anders angegeben, ausschließlich für Gold-Mitglieder (Gold-Pro-Abos zählen nicht!). Mit Sternchen (*) markierte Titel stehen für Silber- und Gold-Member zur Verfügung. Alle nachfolgend genannten Angebote sind jeweils bis einschließlich 26. Dezember 2016 gültig.
Deals with Gold
Xbox One Deals
- Battle Ages – City of Gems (1200) - Add-On – 30% – DWG
- Battle Islands – Case of Gold (3250) - Add-On – 30% – DWG
- Blood Bowl 2 - Xbox One game – 75% – DWG
- Darksiders II Deathinitive Edition - Xbox One Game – 75% – DWG
- Dead Or Alive 5 Last Round New Costume Pass 3 + Character* – Xbox One Game – 30% – Spotlight
- Dead Or Alive 5 Last Round Story Mode - Add-ON – 30% – Spotlight
- Dead Or Alive 5 Last Round: Core Fighters 30 Character Set* - Add-On – 30% – Spotlight
- Destiny: The Taken King - Add-On – 40% – DWG
- Fragments of Him - Xbox One Game – 50% – DWG
- Metro Redux Bundle - Xbox One Game – 80% – DWG
- MX vs. ATV Supercross Encore - Xbox One Game – 50% – DWG
- Never Alone Arctic Collection - Xbox One Game – 80% – DWG
- Resident Evil 4 - Xbox One Game – 50% – DWG
- Resident Evil 5 - Xbox One Game – 50% – DWG
- Resident Evil 6 - Xbox One Game – 50% – DWG
- Slain: Back from Hell - Xbox One Game – 50% – DWG
- The Escapists DLC Bundle - Add-On – 67% – DWG
- The Technomancer - Xbox One Game – 75% – DWG
Xbox 360 Deals
- Darksiders II - Games on Demand – 80% – DWG
- Darksiders II Argul’s Tomb - Add-On – 75% – DWG
- Darksiders II Death Rides Pack - Add-On – 75% – DWG
- Darksiders II Season Pass - Add-On – 75% – DWG
- Lost Planet 3 - Games on Demand – 75% – DWG
- Remember Me - Games on Demand – 70% – DWG
- Resident Evil 4 - Games on Demand – 60% – DWG
- Street Fighter X Tekken - Games on Demand – 80% – DWG
- Strider - Games on Demand – 75% – DWG
- Super Street Fighter IV Arcade Editon - Games on Demand – 60% – DWG
