Deals with Gold – Mit DC Universe, Hawken, NBA 2K17, Shred it!, The Bridge und vielen weiteren Angeboten

Die neuen Deals with Gold (KW 25), die ab sofort verfügbar sind und natürlich, wie gewohnt, zahlreiche Xbox One Games, Games on Demand sowie Add-Ons für Xbox 360- und Xbox One-Spiele, die im Preis, je nach Titel, bis zu 85% reduziert worden sind, bieten. Außerdem gibt es auch in dieser Woche wieder einen ergänzenden Spotlight Sale.

Wie immer gilt: Preise und Verfügbarkeit der Deals with Gold-Angebote können – je nach Region – variieren. Änderungen durch den Anbieter jederzeit möglich. Die nachfolgenden Deals with Gold-Angebote für Xbox 360 und Xbox One gelten, wenn nicht anders angegeben, ausschließlich für Gold-Mitglieder (Gold-Pro-Abos zählen nicht!). Spotlight Sale-Angebote sind sowohl für Xbox Gold- als auch Silber-Member verfügbar. Alle nachfolgend genannten Angebote sind jeweils bis einschließlich 26. Juni 2017 gültig.

Deals with Gold – KW 25 (20. – 26.06.2017)

Xbox One Deals

Xbox 360 Deals