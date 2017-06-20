insidegames
Deals with Gold – Mit DC Universe, Hawken, NBA 2K17, Shred it!, The Bridge und vielen weiteren Angeboten
Die neuen Deals with Gold (KW 25), die ab sofort verfügbar sind und natürlich, wie gewohnt, zahlreiche Xbox One Games, Games on Demand sowie Add-Ons für Xbox 360- und Xbox One-Spiele, die im Preis, je nach Titel, bis zu 85% reduziert worden sind, bieten. Außerdem gibt es auch in dieser Woche wieder einen ergänzenden Spotlight Sale.
Wie immer gilt: Preise und Verfügbarkeit der Deals with Gold-Angebote können – je nach Region – variieren. Änderungen durch den Anbieter jederzeit möglich. Die nachfolgenden Deals with Gold-Angebote für Xbox 360 und Xbox One gelten, wenn nicht anders angegeben, ausschließlich für Gold-Mitglieder (Gold-Pro-Abos zählen nicht!). Spotlight Sale-Angebote sind sowohl für Xbox Gold- als auch Silber-Member verfügbar. Alle nachfolgend genannten Angebote sind jeweils bis einschließlich 26. Juni 2017 gültig.
Deals with Gold – KW 25 (20. – 26.06.2017)
Xbox One Deals
|#IDARB
|Xbox One Game
|80%
|Spotlight
|#IDARB: Tightwad Edition
|Xbox One Game
|80%
|Spotlight
|#KILLALLZOMBIES
|Xbox One Game
|70%
|Spotlight
|1000 Neverwinter Zen
|Add-On
|10%
|Spotlight
|11000 Neverwinter Zen
|Add-On
|25%
|Spotlight
|2000 Neverwinter Zen
|Add-On
|15%
|Spotlight
|23000 Neverwinter Zen
|Add-On
|33%
|Spotlight
|5300 Neverwinter Zen
|Add-On
|20%
|Spotlight
|8DAYS
|Xbox One Game
|33%
|Spotlight
|Active Soccer 2 DX
|Xbox One Game
|67%
|Spotlight
|Adventure Pop – Exclusive Booster Bundle
|Add-On
|80%
|Spotlight
|Adventure Pop – Pirate’s Bounty of Gems (6500 Gems)
|Add-On
|50%
|Spotlight
|Amazing Princess Sarah
|Xbox One Game
|67%
|Spotlight
|Another World – 20th Anniversary Edition*
|Xbox One Game
|70%
|DWG
|APB Reloaded – 1680 G1C
|Add-On
|10%
|Spotlight
|APB Reloaded – 20800 G1C
|Add-On
|30%
|Spotlight
|APB Reloaded – 3052 G1C
|Add-On
|10%
|Spotlight
|APB Reloaded – 400 G1C
|Add-On
|10%
|Spotlight
|APB Reloaded – 4600 G1C
|Add-On
|20%
|Spotlight
|APB Reloaded – 816 G1C
|Add-On
|10%
|Spotlight
|APB Reloaded – 9600 G1C
|Add-On
|20%
|Spotlight
|AQUA KITTY UDX: Xbox One Ultra Edition
|Xbox One Game
|70%
|Spotlight
|Battle Ages – City of Gems (1200)
|Add-On
|50%
|Spotlight
|Battle Islands Commanders – Pile of Gold (1200)
|Add-On
|50%
|Spotlight
|Battle Islands – Pile of Gold (1200)
|Add-On
|50%
|Spotlight
|Bit Dungeon Plus
|Xbox One Game
|67%
|Spotlight
|Breach & Clear: Deadline
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|Spotlight
|Broken Sword 5 – the Serpent’s Curse
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|Spotlight
|Cel Damage HD
|Xbox One Game
|70%
|Spotlight
|Chariot
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|Spotlight
|Clouds & Sheep 2
|Xbox One Game
|67%
|Spotlight
|ClusterPuck 99
|Xbox One Game
|85%
|Spotlight
|Crypt of the NecroDancer
|Xbox One Game
|67%
|Spotlight
|Cubikolor
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|Spotlight
|Dad Beat Dads
|Xbox One Game
|85%
|Spotlight
|DC Universe Online 3-Month Membership
|Add-On
|25%
|Spotlight
|DC Universe Online – Episode Pack I
|Add-On
|33%
|Spotlight
|DC Universe Online – Episode Pack II
|Add-On
|33%
|Spotlight
|DC Universe Online – Episode Pack III
|Add-On
|33%
|Spotlight
|DC Universe Online – Episode Pack IV
|Add-On
|33%
|Spotlight
|DC Universe Online – Power Bundle (2017)
|Xbox One Game
|33%
|Spotlight
|DC Universe Online – Ultimate Edition (2017)
|Xbox One Game
|40%
|Spotlight
|Death Squared*
|Xbox One Game
|25%
|DWG
|Dogos*
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|DWG
|Dreamals: Dream Quest
|Xbox One Game
|70%
|Spotlight
|Dungeon Punks
|Xbox One Game
|67%
|Spotlight
|Dynamite Fishing – World Games
|Xbox One Game
|67%
|Spotlight
|Emily Wants To Play
|Xbox One Game
|70%
|Spotlight
|Exile’s End
|Xbox One Game
|70%
|Spotlight
|Farming Simulator 17 – Premium Edition*
|Xbox One Game
|40%
|DWG
|Farming Simulator 17 – Season Pass*
|Add-On
|33%
|DWG
|Farming Simulator 17*
|Xbox One Game
|40%
|DWG
|Fortified
|Xbox One Game
|67%
|Spotlight
|Four Sided Fantasy
|Xbox One Game
|70%
|Spotlight
|Gems of War – Legendary Starter Pack
|Add-On
|50%
|Spotlight
|Guns, Gore and Cannoli
|Xbox One Game
|67%
|Spotlight
|Gunscape
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|Spotlight
|Happy Dungeons Golden Start Bundle
|Add-On
|50%
|Spotlight
|Happy Dungeons Light Start Bundle
|Add-On
|10%
|Spotlight
|Happy Dungeons – 1400 Happy Jewels
|Add-On
|50%
|Spotlight
|Happy Dungeons – 390 Happy Jewels
|Add-On
|25%
|Spotlight
|Happy Dungeons – 675 Happy Jewels
|Add-On
|40%
|Spotlight
|Happy Wars – 110 Happy Tickets
|Add-On
|20%
|Spotlight
|Happy Wars – 240 Happy Tickets
|Add-On
|30%
|Spotlight
|Happy Wars – 370 Happy Tickets
|Add-On
|40%
|Spotlight
|Happy Wars – 500 Happy Tickets
|Add-On
|50%
|Spotlight
|HAWKEN – Triple Mech Pack
|Add-On
|60%
|Spotlight
|Heart&Slash*
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|DWG
|Her Majesty’s SPIFFING
|Xbox One Game
|67%
|Spotlight
|HITMAN Requiem Pack
|Add-On
|60%
|Spotlight
|HITMAN – Bonus Episode
|Add-On
|60%
|Spotlight
|HITMAN – Episode 2: Sapienza
|Add-On
|60%
|Spotlight
|HITMAN – Episode 3: Marrakesh
|Add-On
|60%
|Spotlight
|HITMAN – Episode 4: Bangkok
|Add-On
|60%
|Spotlight
|HITMAN – Episode 5: Colorado
|Add-On
|60%
|Spotlight
|HITMAN – Episode 6: Hokkaido
|Add-On
|60%
|Spotlight
|HITMAN – The Complete First Season
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|Spotlight
|Hunter’s Legacy
|Xbox One Game
|70%
|Spotlight
|Jotun: Valhalla Edition
|Xbox One Game
|67%
|Spotlight
|Knight Squad
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|Spotlight
|Laserlife
|Xbox One Game
|80%
|Spotlight
|Letter Quest: Grimm’s Journey Remastered
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|Spotlight
|Level 22
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|Spotlight
|Lost Sea
|Xbox One Game
|70%
|Spotlight
|Massive Chalice
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|Spotlight
|Mega Coin Squad
|Xbox One Game
|67%
|Spotlight
|Momentum
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|Spotlight
|Monochroma
|Xbox One Game
|67%
|Spotlight
|NBA 2K17 200,000 Virtual Currency*
|Add-On
|30%
|DWG
|NBA 2K17 450,000 Virtual Currency*
|Add-On
|40%
|DWG
|NBA 2K17 75K 75,000 Virtual Currency*
|Add-On
|10%
|DWG
|Nebulous
|Xbox One Game
|67%
|Spotlight
|Neverwinter: Adventurer Edition Pack
|Add-On
|25%
|Spotlight
|Neverwinter: Epic Edition Pack
|Add-On
|25%
|Spotlight
|Neverwinter: Starter Edition Pack
|Add-On
|20%
|Spotlight
|Ninja Pizza Girl
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|Spotlight
|Oddworld: New ‘n’ Tasty
|Xbox One Game
|70%
|Spotlight
|Onigiri – 1,050 OnigiriCoins
|Add-On
|33%
|Spotlight
|Onigiri – 200 OnigiriCoins
|Add-On
|20%
|Spotlight
|Onigiri – 515 OnigiriCoins
|Add-On
|25%
|Spotlight
|Organic Panic
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|Spotlight
|Outlast: Bundle of Terror
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|Spotlight
|Paladins Founder’s Pack
|Add-On
|33%
|Spotlight
|Paranautical Activity
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|Spotlight
|Pneuma: Breath of Life*
|Xbox One Game
|67%
|DWG
|Polychromatic
|Xbox One Game
|67%
|Spotlight
|Prominence Poker – Boss Bundle
|Add-On
|50%
|Spotlight
|Prominence Poker – Made Bundle
|Add-On
|50%
|Spotlight
|Quest of Dungeons
|Xbox One Game
|67%
|Spotlight
|R.B.I. Baseball 17
|Xbox One Game
|20%
|Spotlight
|ROBLOX – Fashionista Starter Pack
|Add-On
|20%
|Spotlight
|ROBLOX – Trendy Tycoon Starter Pack
|Add-On
|20%
|Spotlight
|Rogue Legacy
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|Spotlight
|Saturday Morning RPG
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|Spotlight
|Screencheat
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|Spotlight
|Shred It!
|Xbox One Game
|70%
|Spotlight
|Siegecraft Commander
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|Spotlight
|SMITE Ultimate God Pack Bundle
|Add-On
|33%
|Spotlight
|Solar Shifter EX*
|Xbox One Game
|67%
|DWG
|Spareware
|Xbox One Game
|67%
|Spotlight
|Spareware*
|Xbox One Game
|33%
|DWG
|Star Trek Online: 1000 Zen
|Add-On
|10%
|Spotlight
|Star Trek Online: 11000 Zen
|Add-On
|25%
|Spotlight
|Star Trek Online: 2000 Zen
|Add-On
|15%
|Spotlight
|Star Trek Online: 23000 Zen
|Add-On
|33%
|Spotlight
|Star Trek Online: 5300 Zen
|Add-On
|20%
|Spotlight
|Stories of Bethem: Full Moon
|Xbox One Game
|67%
|Spotlight
|Super GunWorld 2
|Xbox One Game
|70%
|Spotlight
|Super Mutant Alien Assault
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|Spotlight
|Super Party Sports: Football
|Xbox One Game
|67%
|Spotlight
|Sylvio
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|Spotlight
|Table Top Racing: World Tour*
|Xbox One Game
|33%
|DWG
|Tachyon Project
|Xbox One Game
|80%
|Spotlight
|Talent Not Included
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|Spotlight
|Teslapunk
|Xbox One Game
|70%
|Spotlight
|The Bridge
|Xbox One Game
|70%
|Spotlight
|The Fall
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|Spotlight
|The Magic Circle: Gold Edition
|Xbox One Game
|70%
|Spotlight
|The Sun and Moon
|Xbox One Game
|67%
|Spotlight
|The Turing Test
|Xbox One Game
|70%
|Spotlight
|Three Fourths Home: Extended Edition
|Xbox One Game
|67%
|Spotlight
|Toto Temple Deluxe
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|Spotlight
|TRANSFORMERS: Devastation*
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|DWG
|TRANSFORMERS: Fall of Cybertron*
|Xbox One Game
|40%
|DWG
|Transformers: Rise of the Dark Spark*
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|DWG
|TurnOn
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|Spotlight
|Unnamed Fiasco
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|Spotlight
|Vertical Drop Heroes HD
|Xbox One Game
|67%
|Spotlight
|Warframe: 1000 Platinum + Rare Mod
|Add-On
|40%
|Spotlight
|Warframe: 170 Platinum
|Add-On
|30%
|Spotlight
|Warframe: 2100 Platinum + Dual Rare Mods
|Add-On
|45%
|Spotlight
|Warframe: 3210 Platinum + Triple Rare Mods
|Add-On
|50%
|Spotlight
|Warframe: 370 Platinum
|Add-On
|35%
|Spotlight
|Wargaming – Fury/Tiger 131 Mega
|Add-On
|25%
|Spotlight
|Wargaming – Sherman Fury Ultimate
|Add-On
|20%
|Spotlight
|Wargaming – Tiger 131 Ultimate
|Add-On
|20%
|Spotlight
|WE ARE DOOMED
|Xbox One Game
|70%
|Spotlight
Xbox 360 Deals
|Dead Space 2
|Back Compat
|60%
|DWG
|Dead Space 3
|Back Compat
|60%
|DWG
|TRANSFORMERS: Dark of the Moon
|Games On Demand
|75%
|DWG
|TRANSFORMERS: Devastation
|Games On Demand
|50%
|DWG
|TRANSFORMERS: Fall of Cybertron
|Games On Demand
|40%
|DWG
|TRANSFORMERS: Rise of the Dark Spark
|Games On Demand
|75%
|DWG
|Watch_ Dogs Conspiracy! Digital Trip
|Add-On
|50%
|DWG
|Watch_Dogs Access Granted Pack
|Add-On
|50%
|DWG
|Watch_Dogs Bad Blood – Part 1
|Add-On
|50%
|DWG
|Watch_Dogs Season Pass
|Add-On
|50%
|DWG
