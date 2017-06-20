Top News

Deals with Gold – Mit DC Universe, Hawken, NBA 2K17, Shred it!, The Bridge und vielen weiteren Angeboten

Veröffentlicht 20. Juni 2017 | 17:02 Uhr von Sandra




Xbox-Live-Deals-with-Gold-Logo

Die neuen Deals with Gold (KW 25), die ab sofort verfügbar sind und natürlich, wie gewohnt, zahlreiche Xbox One Games, Games on Demand sowie Add-Ons für Xbox 360- und Xbox One-Spiele, die im Preis, je nach Titel, bis zu 85% reduziert worden sind, bieten. Außerdem gibt es auch in dieser Woche wieder einen ergänzenden Spotlight Sale.

Wie immer gilt: Preise und Verfügbarkeit der Deals with Gold-Angebote können – je nach Region – variieren. Änderungen durch den Anbieter jederzeit möglich. Die nachfolgenden Deals with Gold-Angebote für Xbox 360 und Xbox One gelten, wenn nicht anders angegeben, ausschließlich für Gold-Mitglieder (Gold-Pro-Abos zählen nicht!). Spotlight Sale-Angebote sind sowohl für Xbox Gold- als auch Silber-Member verfügbar. Alle nachfolgend genannten Angebote sind jeweils bis einschließlich 26. Juni 2017 gültig.

Deals with Gold – KW 25 (20. – 26.06.2017)

Xbox One Deals

#IDARB Xbox One Game 80% Spotlight
#IDARB: Tightwad Edition Xbox One Game 80% Spotlight
#KILLALLZOMBIES Xbox One Game 70% Spotlight
1000 Neverwinter Zen Add-On 10% Spotlight
11000 Neverwinter Zen Add-On 25% Spotlight
2000 Neverwinter Zen Add-On 15% Spotlight
23000 Neverwinter Zen Add-On 33% Spotlight
5300 Neverwinter Zen Add-On 20% Spotlight
8DAYS Xbox One Game 33% Spotlight
Active Soccer 2 DX Xbox One Game 67% Spotlight
Adventure Pop – Exclusive Booster Bundle Add-On 80% Spotlight
Adventure Pop – Pirate’s Bounty of Gems (6500 Gems) Add-On 50% Spotlight
Amazing Princess Sarah Xbox One Game 67% Spotlight
Another World – 20th Anniversary Edition* Xbox One Game 70% DWG
APB Reloaded – 1680 G1C Add-On 10% Spotlight
APB Reloaded – 20800 G1C Add-On 30% Spotlight
APB Reloaded – 3052 G1C Add-On 10% Spotlight
APB Reloaded – 400 G1C Add-On 10% Spotlight
APB Reloaded – 4600 G1C Add-On 20% Spotlight
APB Reloaded – 816 G1C Add-On 10% Spotlight
APB Reloaded – 9600 G1C Add-On 20% Spotlight
AQUA KITTY UDX: Xbox One Ultra Edition Xbox One Game 70% Spotlight
Battle Ages – City of Gems (1200) Add-On 50% Spotlight
Battle Islands Commanders – Pile of Gold (1200) Add-On 50% Spotlight
Battle Islands – Pile of Gold (1200) Add-On 50% Spotlight
Bit Dungeon Plus Xbox One Game 67% Spotlight
Breach & Clear: Deadline Xbox One Game 75% Spotlight
Broken Sword 5 – the Serpent’s Curse Xbox One Game 75% Spotlight
Cel Damage HD Xbox One Game 70% Spotlight
Chariot Xbox One Game 75% Spotlight
Clouds & Sheep 2 Xbox One Game 67% Spotlight
ClusterPuck 99 Xbox One Game 85% Spotlight
Crypt of the NecroDancer Xbox One Game 67% Spotlight
Cubikolor Xbox One Game 75% Spotlight
Dad Beat Dads Xbox One Game 85% Spotlight
DC Universe Online 3-Month Membership Add-On 25% Spotlight
DC Universe Online – Episode Pack I Add-On 33% Spotlight
DC Universe Online – Episode Pack II Add-On 33% Spotlight
DC Universe Online – Episode Pack III Add-On 33% Spotlight
DC Universe Online – Episode Pack IV Add-On 33% Spotlight
DC Universe Online – Power Bundle (2017) Xbox One Game 33% Spotlight
DC Universe Online – Ultimate Edition (2017) Xbox One Game 40% Spotlight
Death Squared* Xbox One Game 25% DWG
Dogos* Xbox One Game 50% DWG
Dreamals: Dream Quest Xbox One Game 70% Spotlight
Dungeon Punks Xbox One Game 67% Spotlight
Dynamite Fishing – World Games Xbox One Game 67% Spotlight
Emily Wants To Play Xbox One Game 70% Spotlight
Exile’s End Xbox One Game 70% Spotlight
Farming Simulator 17 – Premium Edition* Xbox One Game 40% DWG
Farming Simulator 17 – Season Pass* Add-On 33% DWG
Farming Simulator 17* Xbox One Game 40% DWG
Fortified Xbox One Game 67% Spotlight
Four Sided Fantasy Xbox One Game 70% Spotlight
Gems of War – Legendary Starter Pack Add-On 50% Spotlight
Guns, Gore and Cannoli Xbox One Game 67% Spotlight
Gunscape Xbox One Game 75% Spotlight
Happy Dungeons Golden Start Bundle Add-On 50% Spotlight
Happy Dungeons Light Start Bundle Add-On 10% Spotlight
Happy Dungeons – 1400 Happy Jewels Add-On 50% Spotlight
Happy Dungeons – 390 Happy Jewels Add-On 25% Spotlight
Happy Dungeons – 675 Happy Jewels Add-On 40% Spotlight
Happy Wars – 110 Happy Tickets Add-On 20% Spotlight
Happy Wars – 240 Happy Tickets Add-On 30% Spotlight
Happy Wars – 370 Happy Tickets Add-On 40% Spotlight
Happy Wars – 500 Happy Tickets Add-On 50% Spotlight
HAWKEN – Triple Mech Pack Add-On 60% Spotlight
Heart&Slash* Xbox One Game 50% DWG
Her Majesty’s SPIFFING Xbox One Game 67% Spotlight
HITMAN Requiem Pack Add-On 60% Spotlight
HITMAN – Bonus Episode Add-On 60% Spotlight
HITMAN – Episode 2: Sapienza Add-On 60% Spotlight
HITMAN – Episode 3: Marrakesh Add-On 60% Spotlight
HITMAN – Episode 4: Bangkok Add-On 60% Spotlight
HITMAN – Episode 5: Colorado Add-On 60% Spotlight
HITMAN – Episode 6: Hokkaido Add-On 60% Spotlight
HITMAN – The Complete First Season Xbox One Game 60% Spotlight
Hunter’s Legacy Xbox One Game 70% Spotlight
Jotun: Valhalla Edition Xbox One Game 67% Spotlight
Knight Squad Xbox One Game 75% Spotlight
Laserlife Xbox One Game 80% Spotlight
Letter Quest: Grimm’s Journey Remastered Xbox One Game 75% Spotlight
Level 22 Xbox One Game 75% Spotlight
Lost Sea Xbox One Game 70% Spotlight
Massive Chalice Xbox One Game 75% Spotlight
Mega Coin Squad Xbox One Game 67% Spotlight
Momentum Xbox One Game 75% Spotlight
Monochroma Xbox One Game 67% Spotlight
NBA 2K17 200,000 Virtual Currency* Add-On 30% DWG
NBA 2K17 450,000 Virtual Currency* Add-On 40% DWG
NBA 2K17 75K 75,000 Virtual Currency* Add-On 10% DWG
Nebulous Xbox One Game 67% Spotlight
Neverwinter: Adventurer Edition Pack Add-On 25% Spotlight
Neverwinter: Epic Edition Pack Add-On 25% Spotlight
Neverwinter: Starter Edition Pack Add-On 20% Spotlight
Ninja Pizza Girl Xbox One Game 75% Spotlight
Oddworld: New ‘n’ Tasty Xbox One Game 70% Spotlight
Onigiri – 1,050 OnigiriCoins Add-On 33% Spotlight
Onigiri – 200 OnigiriCoins Add-On 20% Spotlight
Onigiri – 515 OnigiriCoins Add-On 25% Spotlight
Organic Panic Xbox One Game 75% Spotlight
Outlast: Bundle of Terror Xbox One Game 75% Spotlight
Paladins Founder’s Pack Add-On 33% Spotlight
Paranautical Activity Xbox One Game 75% Spotlight
Pneuma: Breath of Life* Xbox One Game 67% DWG
Polychromatic Xbox One Game 67% Spotlight
Prominence Poker – Boss Bundle Add-On 50% Spotlight
Prominence Poker – Made Bundle Add-On 50% Spotlight
Quest of Dungeons Xbox One Game 67% Spotlight
R.B.I. Baseball 17 Xbox One Game 20% Spotlight
ROBLOX – Fashionista Starter Pack Add-On 20% Spotlight
ROBLOX – Trendy Tycoon Starter Pack Add-On 20% Spotlight
Rogue Legacy Xbox One Game 75% Spotlight
Saturday Morning RPG Xbox One Game 75% Spotlight
Screencheat Xbox One Game 75% Spotlight
Shred It! Xbox One Game 70% Spotlight
Siegecraft Commander Xbox One Game 75% Spotlight
SMITE Ultimate God Pack Bundle Add-On 33% Spotlight
Solar Shifter EX* Xbox One Game 67% DWG
Spareware Xbox One Game 67% Spotlight
Spareware* Xbox One Game 33% DWG
Star Trek Online: 1000 Zen Add-On 10% Spotlight
Star Trek Online: 11000 Zen Add-On 25% Spotlight
Star Trek Online: 2000 Zen Add-On 15% Spotlight
Star Trek Online: 23000 Zen Add-On 33% Spotlight
Star Trek Online: 5300 Zen Add-On 20% Spotlight
Stories of Bethem: Full Moon Xbox One Game 67% Spotlight
Super GunWorld 2 Xbox One Game 70% Spotlight
Super Mutant Alien Assault Xbox One Game 75% Spotlight
Super Party Sports: Football Xbox One Game 67% Spotlight
Sylvio Xbox One Game 75% Spotlight
Table Top Racing: World Tour* Xbox One Game 33% DWG
Tachyon Project Xbox One Game 80% Spotlight
Talent Not Included Xbox One Game 75% Spotlight
Teslapunk Xbox One Game 70% Spotlight
The Bridge Xbox One Game 70% Spotlight
The Fall Xbox One Game 75% Spotlight
The Magic Circle: Gold Edition Xbox One Game 70% Spotlight
The Sun and Moon Xbox One Game 67% Spotlight
The Turing Test Xbox One Game 70% Spotlight
Three Fourths Home: Extended Edition Xbox One Game 67% Spotlight
Toto Temple Deluxe Xbox One Game 75% Spotlight
TRANSFORMERS: Devastation* Xbox One Game 50% DWG
TRANSFORMERS: Fall of Cybertron* Xbox One Game 40% DWG
Transformers: Rise of the Dark Spark* Xbox One Game 75% DWG
TurnOn Xbox One Game 75% Spotlight
Unnamed Fiasco Xbox One Game 75% Spotlight
Vertical Drop Heroes HD Xbox One Game 67% Spotlight
Warframe: 1000 Platinum + Rare Mod Add-On 40% Spotlight
Warframe: 170 Platinum Add-On 30% Spotlight
Warframe: 2100 Platinum + Dual Rare Mods Add-On 45% Spotlight
Warframe: 3210 Platinum + Triple Rare Mods Add-On 50% Spotlight
Warframe: 370 Platinum Add-On 35% Spotlight
Wargaming – Fury/Tiger 131 Mega Add-On 25% Spotlight
Wargaming – Sherman Fury Ultimate Add-On 20% Spotlight
Wargaming – Tiger 131 Ultimate Add-On 20% Spotlight
WE ARE DOOMED Xbox One Game 70% Spotlight

Xbox 360 Deals

Dead Space 2 Back Compat 60% DWG
Dead Space 3 Back Compat 60% DWG
TRANSFORMERS: Dark of the Moon Games On Demand 75% DWG
TRANSFORMERS: Devastation Games On Demand 50% DWG
TRANSFORMERS: Fall of Cybertron Games On Demand 40% DWG
TRANSFORMERS: Rise of the Dark Spark Games On Demand 75% DWG
Watch_ Dogs Conspiracy! Digital Trip Add-On 50% DWG
Watch_Dogs Access Granted Pack Add-On 50% DWG
Watch_Dogs Bad Blood – Part 1 Add-On 50% DWG
Watch_Dogs Season Pass Add-On 50% DWG

 


Kategorien: Xbox 360 News Xbox One News
Tags:

*