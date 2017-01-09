Deals with Gold – Mit Dead Island, Assetto Corsa, Defiance: Gold Edition, The Long Park und mehr

Auch im neuen Jahr gibt es natürlich die Deals with Gold und die KW 1 2017 bietet, wie gewohnt, einige Xbox One Games, Games on Demand sowie Add-Ons für Xbox 360- und Xbox One-Spiele, die im Preis, je nach Titel, bis zu 85% reduziert worden sind. Ergänzend zu den neuen Deals with Gold gibt es auch wieder einen Spotlight Sale.

Wie immer gilt: Preise und Verfügbarkeit der Deals with Gold-Angebote können – je nach Region – variieren. Änderungen durch den Anbieter jederzeit möglich. Die nachfolgenden Deals with Gold-Angebote für Xbox 360 und Xbox One gelten, wenn nicht anders angegeben, ausschließlich für Gold-Mitglieder (Gold-Pro-Abos zählen nicht!). Mit Sternchen (*) markierte Angebote zählen zum Spotlight Sale und sind auch für Silber-Member verfügbar. Alle nachfolgend genannten Angebote sind jeweils bis einschließlich 9. Januar 2017 gültig.

Und nicht vergessen: Weiterhin kann auch noch bei den “Deals for Week 2″ des Countdown Sale 2016 gespart werden.

Deals with Gold – KW 1 (3.-9. Januar 2017))

Xbox One Deals

Xbox 360 Deals