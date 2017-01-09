insidegames
Deals with Gold – Mit Dead Island, Assetto Corsa, Defiance: Gold Edition, The Long Park und mehr
Auch im neuen Jahr gibt es natürlich die Deals with Gold und die KW 1 2017 bietet, wie gewohnt, einige Xbox One Games, Games on Demand sowie Add-Ons für Xbox 360- und Xbox One-Spiele, die im Preis, je nach Titel, bis zu 85% reduziert worden sind. Ergänzend zu den neuen Deals with Gold gibt es auch wieder einen Spotlight Sale.
Wie immer gilt: Preise und Verfügbarkeit der Deals with Gold-Angebote können – je nach Region – variieren. Änderungen durch den Anbieter jederzeit möglich. Die nachfolgenden Deals with Gold-Angebote für Xbox 360 und Xbox One gelten, wenn nicht anders angegeben, ausschließlich für Gold-Mitglieder (Gold-Pro-Abos zählen nicht!). Mit Sternchen (*) markierte Angebote zählen zum Spotlight Sale und sind auch für Silber-Member verfügbar. Alle nachfolgend genannten Angebote sind jeweils bis einschließlich 9. Januar 2017 gültig.
Und nicht vergessen: Weiterhin kann auch noch bei den “Deals for Week 2″ des Countdown Sale 2016 gespart werden.
Deals with Gold – KW 1 (3.-9. Januar 2017))
Xbox One Deals
- Adam’s Venture: Origins - Xbox One Game – 50% – DWG
- Assetto Corsa - Xbox One Game – 33% – DWG
- Assetto Corsa – DLC Season Pass - Add-On – 33% – DWG
- Awesomenauts Assemble! - Xbox One Game – 33% – DWG
- Dead Island Definitive Edition - Xbox One Game – 50% – DWG
- Dead Island Retro Revenge - Xbox One Game – 40% – DWG
- Dead Island: Riptide Definitive Edition - Xbox One Game – 50% – DWG
- Momentum - Xbox One Game – 33% – DWG
- Sword Coast Legends* - Xbox One Game – 50% – Spotlight
- The BunnyLord Pro Hater Pack - Xbox One Game – 50% – DWG
- The Long Dark (Game Preview) - Xbox One Game – 50% – DWG
- The Telltale Collection - Xbox One Game – 67% – DWG
- Ultimate Overdrive Pack – Awesomenauts Assemble! Game Pack - Add-On – 33% – DWG
- Zombie Driver Ultimate Edition - Xbox One Game – 67% – DWG
Xbox 360 Deals
- Defiance: Apex Arkhunter Bundle - Add-On – 50% – DWG
- Defiance: Evolved Arkhunter Bundle - Add-On – 50% – DWG
- Defiance: Gold Edition - Games on Demand – 35% – DWG
- MX vs. ATV Alive - Games on Demand – 80% – DWG
- MX vs. ATV Reflex - Games on Demand – 85% – DWG
- MX vs. ATV Supercross - Games on Demand – 75% – DWG
- MX vs. ATV Untamed - Games on Demand – 75% – DWG
- Port Royale 3 Pirates & Merchants - Games on Demand – 75% – DWG
- Port Royale 3 – Dawn of Pirates - Add-On – 50% – DWG
- Port Royale 3 – Harbour Master - Add-On – 50% – DWG
- Port Royale 3 – New Adventures - Add-On – 50% – DWG
