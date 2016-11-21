insidegames
Deals with Gold – Mit Dead Island, Beyond Eyes, Sonic & Knuckles und weiteren Angeboten
Die neuen Deals with Gold der Woche KW 46 stehen ab sofort zur Verfügung. Es gibt wieder einige Xbox One Games, Games on Demand sowie Add-Ons für Xbox 360- und Xbox One-Spiele, die im Preis, je nach Titel, bis zu 80% reduziert worden sind. Ergänzend zu den Deals with Gold gibt es erneut einen weiteren Spotlight Sale!
Wie immer gilt: Preise und Verfügbarkeit der Deals with Gold-Angebote können – je nach Region – variieren. Änderungen durch den Anbieter jederzeit möglich. Die nachfolgenden Deals with Gold-Angebote für Xbox 360 und Xbox One gelten, wenn nicht anders angegeben, ausschließlich für Gold-Mitglieder (Gold-Pro-Abos zählen nicht!). Alle neuen Angebote sind jeweils bis einschließlich 28. November 2016 gültig.
Schnell und unkompliziert einkaufen – so geht’s: Einfach den Link des Spiels klicken, dass euch interessiert, und direkt auf dem Xbox Live Marktplatz landen. Alternativ könnt ihr auch jederzeit über eure Xbox 360 und/oder Xbox One den Xbox Store besuchen und die neuen Deals with Gold-Spiele shoppen.
Deals with Gold / Spotlight Sale
Xbox One Deals
- Beyond Eyes* - Xbox One Game – 75% – DWG
- Dead Island Definitive Collection* - Xbox One Game – 50% – DWG
- Dead Island Definitive Edition* - Xbox One Game n -50% - DWG
- Dead Island: Riptide Definitive Edition* - Xbox One Game – 50% – DWG
- DEAD OR ALIVE 5 Last Round – Core Fighters 30 Character Set - Add-On – 60% – Spotlight
- DEAD OR ALIVE 5 Last Round – Falcom Mashup Set - Add-On – 40% – Spotlight
- DEAD OR ALIVE 5 Last Round – Honoka Character + Debut Costume Set - Add-On – 20% – Spotlight
- DEAD OR ALIVE 5 Last Round – Marie Rose Character + Debut Costume Set - Add-On – 30% – Spotlight
- DEAD OR ALIVE 5 Last Round – Naotora Ii + Debut Costume Set - Add-On – 35% – Spotlight
- DEAD OR ALIVE 5 Last Round – Nyotengu Character + Debut Costume Set - Add-On – 30% – Spotlight
- DEAD OR ALIVE 5 Last Round – Phase 4 Character + Debut Costume Set - Add-On – 40% – Spotlight
- DEAD OR ALIVE 5 Last Round – Schoolgirl Strikers Mashup Set - Add-On – 35% – Spotlight
- DEAD OR ALIVE 5 Last Round – Senran Kagura Mashup Set - Add-On – 40% – Spotlight
- DEAD OR ALIVE 5 Last Round – SW Mashup Set - Add-On – 40% – Spotlight
- Deadlight: Director’s Cut* - Xbox One Game – 40% – DWG
- Divinity: Original Sin – Enhanced Edition* - Xbox One Game – 75% – DWG
- Elite Dangerous Standard Edition* - Xbox One Game – 33% – DWG
- Instant Indie Collection: Vol. 1* - Xbox One Game – 75% – DWG
- Instant Indie Collection: Vol. 2* - Xbox One Game – 75% DWG
- Lords of the Fallen Digital Complete Edition* - Xbox One Game – 67% – DWG
- NASCAR Heat Evolution Pit Pass 1* - Add-On – 30% – DWG
- NASCAR Heat Evolution Pit Pass 2* - Add-On – 30% – DWG
- NASCAR Heat Evolution* - Xbox One Game – 30% – DWG
- Rock ‘N Racing Off Road DX* - Xbox One GAme -50% – DWG
- Sheltered* - Xbox One Game – 50% – DWG
- Virginia* - Xbox One Game – 40% – DWG
Xbox 360 Deals
- Duke Nukem: Manhattan Project - Games on Demand – 50% – DWG
- Fireburst - Arcade – 80% – DWG
- Hunter’s Trophy 2 – America - Arcade – 80% – DWG
- Sonic & Knuckles - Arcade – 50% – DWG
- Sonic & SEGA Racing - Games on Demand – 50% – DWG
- Sonic & SEGA Racing – Metal Sonic & Death Egg Zone - Add- On – 50% – DWG
- Sonic & SEGA Racing – Unlock All Characters & Tracks - Add-On – 50% – DWG
