Deals with Gold – Mit Dead Rising 4 Deluxe Edition, Forza 6 DLC, Darksiders 2, Divinity 2 und mehr
Die neuen Deals with Gold der KW 16 sind ab sofort verfügbar und bieten wieder, wie gewohnt, einige Xbox One Games, Games on Demand sowie Add-Ons für Xbox 360- und Xbox One-Spiele, die im Preis, je nach Titel, bis zu 95% reduziert worden sind. Außerdem stehen erneut ein paar Spotlight Sale-Angebote zur Verfügung.
Wie immer gilt: Preise und Verfügbarkeit der Deals with Gold-Angebote können – je nach Region – variieren. Änderungen durch den Anbieter jederzeit möglich. Die nachfolgenden Deals with Gold-Angebote für Xbox 360 und Xbox One gelten, wenn nicht anders angegeben, ausschließlich für Gold-Mitglieder (Gold-Pro-Abos zählen nicht!). Die mit Spotlight Sale versehenen Spiele sind sowohl für Xbox Gold- als auch Silber-Member verfügbar. Alle nachfolgend genannten Angebote sind jeweils bis einschließlich 24. April 2017 gültig.
Deals with Gold – KW 16 (18.-24.04.2017)
Xbox One Deals
- Adam’s Venture: Origins – Xbox One Game – 50% – DWG
- Anima: Gate of Memories – Xbox One Game – 25% – DWG
- Cast of the Seven Godsends – Redux – Xbox One Game – 70% – Spotlight
- Dead Rising 4 – Xbox One Game – 40% – DWG
- Dead Rising 4 Deluxe Edition – Xbox One Game – 40% – DWG
- Dead Rising 4 Season Pass – Add-On – 50% – DWG
- Elite Dangerous: Commander Deluxe Edition – Xbox One Game – 33% – DWG
- Forza Horizon 2 Complete Add-Ons Collection – Add-On – 75% – DWG
- Forza Motorsport 6 – Porsche Expansion – Add-On – 75% – Spotlight
- HoPiKo – Xbox One game – 50% – Spotlight
- Kingdom: New Lands – Xbox One Game – 67% – DWG
- Late Shift – Xbox One Game – 20% – Spotlight
- Overcooked: Gourmet Edition – Xbox One Game – 50% – DWG
- Penarium – Xbox One Game – 75% – DWG
- Reus – Xbox One Game – 40% – DWG
- Sterendenn – Xbox One Game – 50% – DWG
- Stick It To The Man – Xbox One Game – 50% – DWG
- Sublevel Zero Redux - Xbox One Game – 30% – Spotlight
- The Sun and Moon – Xbox One Game – 33% – DWG
- Torment: Tides of Numenera – Xbox One Game – 20% – DWG
- Vertical Drop Heroes HD – Xbox One Game – 33% – DWG
Xbox 360 Deals
- Darksiders II – Games on Demand – 90% – DWG
- Darksiders II Season Pass – Add-On – 85% – DWG
- Divinity II – The Dragon Knight Saga – Games on Deman – 75% – DWG
- Legend of Kay Anniversary – Games on Demand – 90% – DWG
- MX VS ATV Supercross – Games on Demand – 90% – DWG
- Stuntman Director’s Cut Pack – Add-On – 80% – DWG
- Stuntman: Ignition – Games on Demand – 80% – DWG
- The Book of Unwritten Tales 2 – Games on Demand – 90% – DWG
- The Outfit – Games on Demand – 80% – DWG
- Thunder Wolves – Arcade – 75% – DWG
