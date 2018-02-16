Top News

Deals with Gold – Mit Destiny 2, Firewatch, Rocket League sowie großem 2K Publisher- und Spotlight-Sale

Veröffentlicht 13. Februar 2018 | 18:32 Uhr von Sandra




Die Deals with Gold der KW 7 2018 sowie einigen neuen Spotlight Sale- als auch zahlreichen 2K Publisher Sale-Angebote sind ab sofort im Microsoft Xbox Store verfügbar und bieten wieder einige Xbox 360- und Xbox One-Games sowie verschiedene Add-Ons für Xbox One-Spiele, die im Preis, je nach Titel, bis zu 85% reduziert wurden.

Wie immer gilt: Preise und Verfügbarkeit der Deals with Gold-Angebote können – je nach Region – variieren. Änderungen durch den Anbieter jederzeit möglich. Die nachfolgenden Deals with Gold-Angebote (mit Sternchen-Markierung) für Xbox One und Xbox 360 gelten, wenn nicht anders angegeben, ausschließlich für Gold-Mitglieder (Gold-Probe-Abos zählen nicht!). Angebote, die mit Spotlight bzw. 2K Pub Sale markiert sind, gelten gleichermaßen für Silber- und Gold-Mitglieder.

Die nachfolgend genannten Angebote sind jeweils bis einschließlich 19. Februar 2018 gültig.

Deals with Gold – KW 7 (12.-19. Februar 2018)

Xbox One

AeternoBlade* Xbox One Game 33% DWG
Akuatica: Turtle Racing Xbox One Game 35% Spotlight
Arslan: The Warriors of Legend Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight
Battleborn Xbox One Game 75% 2K Pub Sale
Beyond Eyes Xbox One Game 75% Spotlight
BioShock: The Collection Xbox One Game 67% 2K Pub Sale
BLAZBLUE CHRONOPHANTASMA EXTEND Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight
Borderlands: The Handsome Collection Xbox One Game 67% 2K Pub Sale
Call of Duty: Black Ops III – Zombies Chronicles Edition* Xbox One Game 35% DWG
Call of Duty: Black Ops III – Zombies Deluxe* Xbox One Game 25% DWG
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered* Xbox One Game 25% DWG
Call of Duty: WWII – Digital Deluxe* Xbox One X Enhanced 15% DWG
Call of Duty: WWII* Xbox One X Enhanced 35% DWG
Castle Crashers Remastered Xbox One Game 80% Spotlight
Clouds & Sheep 2 Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight
Coffin Dodgers Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight
Commander Cherry for Kinect Xbox One Game 60% Spotlight
Conga Master Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight
Destiny 2 – Digital Deluxe Edition* Xbox One X Enhanced 35% DWG
Destiny 2 – Game + Expansion Pass Bundle* Xbox One X Enhanced 30% DWG
Destiny 2* Xbox One X Enhanced 35% DWG
Don’t Starve Together: Console Edition Xbox One Game 35% Spotlight
DYNASTY WARRIORS 8 Empires Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight
EA Family Bundle* Xbox One Game 60% DWG
Evolve Xbox One Game 75% 2K Pub Sale
Evolve Digital Deluxe Xbox One Game 75% 2K Pub Sale
Evolve Ultimate Edition Xbox One Game 75% 2K Pub Sale
Firewatch Xbox One Game 60% Spotlight
FlatOut 4 : Total Insanity* Xbox One Game 70% DWG
Four Sided Fantasy Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight
Ghost Recon Wildlands – Deluxe Pack Add-On 60% Spotlight
Ghost Recon Wildlands – Fallen Ghost Add-On 33% Spotlight
God of Light: Remastered* Xbox Play Anywhere 30% DWG
Gone Home: Console Edition Xbox One Game 75% Spotlight
Grim Legends: The Forsaken Bride Xbox One Game 60% Spotlight
Guacamelee! Super Turbo Championship Edition Xbox One Game 70% Spotlight
Heart&Slash Xbox One Game 40% Spotlight
HITMAN – Game of the Year Edition* Xbox One X Enhanced 40% DWG
Human Fall Flat Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight
Injustice 2 – Ultimate Edition* Xbox One X Enhanced 30% DWG
Injustice 2* Xbox One X Enhanced 20% DWG
INVERSUS Deluxe Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight
It’s Quiz Time Xbox One Game 33% Spotlight
JYDGE* Xbox One Game 40% DWG
Late Shift Xbox One Game 40% Spotlight
Lethal League Xbox One Game 33% Spotlight
Lost Grimoires 2: Shard of Mystery Xbox One Game 40% Spotlight
Lovely Planet Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight
Lovers in a Dangerous Spacetime Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight
Mafia III Xbox One X Enhanced 60% 2K Pub Sale
Mafia III Digital Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 60% 2K Pub Sale
Manual Samuel Xbox One Game 67% Spotlight
McDROID* Xbox One Game 75% DWG
Mega Man Legacy Collection Xbox One Game 60% Spotlight
Mega Man Legacy Collection 1 & 2 Combo Pack Xbox One Game 40% Spotlight
Mega Man Legacy Collection 2 Xbox One Game 33% Spotlight
NASCAR Heat 2* Xbox One Game 30% DWG
NBA 2K18 Xbox One X Enhanced 35% 2K Pub Sale
NBA 2K18 200,000 Virtual Currency Add-On 25% 2K Pub Sale
NBA 2K18 450,000 Virtual Currency Add-On 30% 2K Pub Sale
NBA 2K18 75,000 Virtual Currency Add-On 20% 2K Pub Sale
NBA 2K18 Legend Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 50% 2K Pub Sale
NBA 2K18 Legend Edition Gold Xbox One X Enhanced 45% 2K Pub Sale
NUMANTIA Xbox One Game 35% Spotlight
ONE PIECE BURNING BLOOD – Gold Edition Xbox One Game 75% Spotlight
ONE PIECE BURNING BLOOD – Gold Pack Add-On 75% Spotlight
One Piece: Burning Blood Xbox One Game 75% Spotlight
Outcast – Second Contact* Xbox One Game 40% DWG
Overcooked Xbox One Game 67% Spotlight
Pang Adventures Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight
Paranautical Activity * Xbox One Game 70% DWG
Pool Nation FX Xbox One Game 67% Spotlight
Rainbow Six Siege: CASTLE FOOTBALL HELMET Add-On 40% Spotlight
Reagan Gorbachev Xbox One Game 75% Spotlight
Refunct Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight
Rocket League Xbox One Game 40% Spotlight
Rocket League – Aftershock Add-On 40% Spotlight
Rocket League – Back to the Future Car Pack Add-On 40% Spotlight
Rocket League – Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice Car Pack Add-On 40% Spotlight
Rocket League – Esper Add-On 40% Spotlight
Rocket League – Fast & Furious DLC Bundle Add-On 40% Spotlight
Rocket League – Fast & Furious ’70 Dodge Charger R/T Add-On 40% Spotlight
Rocket League – Fast & Furious ’99 Nissan Skyline GT-R R34 Add-On 40% Spotlight
Rocket League – Hot Wheels Bone Shaker Add-On 40% Spotlight
Rocket League – Hot Wheels Twin Mill III Add-On 40% Spotlight
Rocket League – Marauder Add-On 40% Spotlight
Rocket League – Masamune Add-On 40% Spotlight
Rocket League – Proteus Add-On 40% Spotlight
Rocket League – The Fate of the Furious Ice Charger Add-On 40% Spotlight
Rocket League – Triton Add-On 40% Spotlight
Rocket League – Vulcan Add-On 40%< Spotlight
Roundabout Xbox One Game 75% Spotlight
RUGBY 18* Xbox One X Enhanced 50% DWG
Snooker Nation Championship Game Preview Xbox One Game 67% Spotlight
Spellspire Xbox One Game 60% Spotlight
Stranger of Sword City Xbox One Game 75% Spotlight
Styx: Master of Shadows + Styx: Shards of Darkness* Xbox One Game 75% DWG
Styx: Shards of Darkness* Xbox One Game 75% DWG
Super Dungeon Bros MEGA Bundle Pack Xbox One Game 60% Spotlight
Super Hydorah Xbox One Game 33% Spotlight
The Fall Bundle Xbox One Game 35% Spotlight
The Jackbox Party Pack 4 Xbox One Game 33% Spotlight
The Little Acre Xbox One Game 67% Spotlight
The Metronomicon: Slay the Dance Floor Xbox One Game 33% Spotlight
The Solus Projects* Xbox One Game 70% DWG
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Ghost War Pass Add-On 33% Spotlight
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands: Narco Road Add-On 33% Spotlight
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Advanced Edition Xbox One Game 30% Spotlight
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Complete Edition Xbox One Game 30% Spotlight
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Gold Edition Xbox One Game 30% Spotlight
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege: Ash Watch_Dogs Set Add-On 50% Spotlight
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege: Bandit Football Helmet Add-On 40% Spotlight
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege: Castle Blood Dragon Add-On 50% Spotlight
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege: Frost Division set Add-On 50% Spotlight
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege: Fuze Ghost Recon set Add-On 50% Spotlight
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege: Kapkan’s Assassin’s Creed Set Add-On 50% Spotlight
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege: ROOK THE CREW SET Add-On 50% Spotlight
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege: Smoke Bushido Set Add-On 50% Spotlight
Tom Clancy’s The Division Last Stand Add-On 50% Spotlight
TOM CLANCY’S THE DIVISION Survival Add-On 50% Spotlight
TOM CLANCY’S THE DIVISION Underground Add-On 50% Spotlight
TurnOn Xbox One Game 80% Spotlight
Unit 4: Couch Attack Bundle Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight
Watch Dogs 2 Human Conditions Add-On 50% Spotlight
Watch Dogs2 – No Compromise Add-On 50% Spotlight
WRC 5 eSports Edition* Xbox One Game 80% DWG
WRC 6 FIA World Rally Championship* Xbox One Game 70% DWG
WRC Collection FIA World Rally Championship* Xbox One X Enhanced 50% DWG
WWE 2K18 Xbox One X Enhanced 50% 2K Pub Sale
WWE 2K18 Digital Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 50% 2K Pub Sale
XCOM 2 Xbox One Game 67% 2K Pub Sale
XCOM 2 Digital Deluxe Edition Xbox One Game 67% 2K Pub Sale
XCOM 2: War of the Chosen Add-On 35% 2K Pub Sale

 

Xbox 360

Alien Breed 2: Assault* Arcade 75% DWG
Alien Breed 3: Descent* Arcade 75% DWG
BioShock Backward Compatible 60% 2K Pub Sale
BioShock 2 Backward Compatible 60% 2K Pub Sale
BioShock Infinite Backward Compatible 70% 2K Pub Sale
Blue Dragon* Backward Compatible 50% DWG
Borderlands Backward Compatible 60% 2K Pub Sale
Borderlands 2 Backward Compatible 60% 2K Pub Sale
Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel Games On Demand 70% 2K Pub Sale
Divinity II – The Dragon Knight Saga* Games On Demand 75% DWG
Dynasty Warriors 5 Empires* Games On Demand 80% DWG
Dynasty Warriors 6 Empires* Games On Demand 75% DWG
Dynasty Warriors 6* Games On Demand 75% DWG
Dynasty Warriors 7* Games On Demand 75% DWG
Dynasty Warriors 8* Games On Demand 50% DWG
Final Exam* Arcade 75% DWG
Mafia II Games On Demand 75% 2K Pub Sale
MEGA MAN 10* Backward Compatible 60% DWG
MEGA MAN 9* Backward Compatible 60% DWG
NBA 2K18 Games On Demand 60% 2K Pub Sale
Prey Games On Demand 80% 2K Pub Sale
RAW – Realms of Ancient War* Arcade 75% DWG
Sid Meier’s Civilization Revolution Backward Compatible 75% 2K Pub Sale
Spec Ops: The Line Backward Compatible 80% 2K Pub Sale
The Bureau: XCOM Declassified Games On Demand 85% 2K Pub Sale
The Darkness II Backward Compatible 80% 2K Pub Sale
The Misadventures of PB Winterbottom Backward Compatible 80% 2K Pub Sale
WWE 2K17 Games On Demand 75% 2K Pub Sale
XCOM: Enemy Within Backward Compatible 80% 2K Pub Sale

 

 


