Deals with Gold – Mit Destiny 2, Firewatch, Rocket League sowie großem 2K Publisher- und Spotlight-Sale

Die Deals with Gold der KW 7 2018 sowie einigen neuen Spotlight Sale- als auch zahlreichen 2K Publisher Sale-Angebote sind ab sofort im Microsoft Xbox Store verfügbar und bieten wieder einige Xbox 360- und Xbox One-Games sowie verschiedene Add-Ons für Xbox One-Spiele, die im Preis, je nach Titel, bis zu 85% reduziert wurden.

Wie immer gilt: Preise und Verfügbarkeit der Deals with Gold-Angebote können – je nach Region – variieren. Änderungen durch den Anbieter jederzeit möglich. Die nachfolgenden Deals with Gold-Angebote (mit Sternchen-Markierung) für Xbox One und Xbox 360 gelten, wenn nicht anders angegeben, ausschließlich für Gold-Mitglieder (Gold-Probe-Abos zählen nicht!). Angebote, die mit Spotlight bzw. 2K Pub Sale markiert sind, gelten gleichermaßen für Silber- und Gold-Mitglieder.

Die nachfolgend genannten Angebote sind jeweils bis einschließlich 19. Februar 2018 gültig.

Deals with Gold – KW 7 (12.-19. Februar 2018)

Xbox One

Xbox 360