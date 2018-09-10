insidegames
Deals with Gold – Mit Don’t Starve, Dark Souls III, Project Cars 2, The Sims 4 sowie Bandai Namco Publisher Sale
Die Deals with Gold der KW 36 2018 sind, inklusive einiger neuer Spotlight- sowie zahlreichen Publisher Sale*-Angeboten, ab sofort im Microsoft Xbox Store verfügbar und beinhalten erneut zahlreiche Xbox 360- und Xbox One-Games sowie verschiedene Erweiterungen (DLCs/Add-Ons) für Xbox-Spiele, die im Preis, je nach Titel bzw. DLC, bis zu 90% reduziert wurden.
Wie immer gilt: Preise und Verfügbarkeit der Deals with Gold-Angebote können – je nach Region – variieren. Änderungen durch den/die Anbieter jederzeit möglich. Die nachfolgenden Deals with Gold-Angebote (mit Sternchen-Markierung) für Xbox One und Xbox 360 gelten, wenn nicht anders angegeben, ausschließlich für Gold-Mitglieder (Gold-Probe-Abos zählen nicht!). Angebote, die mit Spotlight- Franchise- oder Publisher-Sale markiert bzw. ohne Sternchen-Zusatz sind, gelten in der Regel gleichermaßen für Silber- und Gold-Mitglieder.
Die nachfolgend genannten DWG-Angebote sind, wenn nicht anders angegeben, jeweils bis einschließlich 10. September 2018 gültig.
*= Bandai Namco
Deals with Gold – KW 36 (4.-10. September 2018)
Xbox One
|Agatha Christie – The ABC Murders*
|Xbox One Game
|70%
|DWG
|Arcade Game Series 3-in-1 Pack
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|Battle Chasers: Nightwar*
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|60%
|DWG
|Beholder Complete Edition
|Xbox One Game
|70%
|Spotlight Sale
|Bomber Crew
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|25%
|Spotlight Sale
|Chroma Squad
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|Conan Exiles
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|40%
|Spotlight Sale
|DARK SOULS II: Scholar of the First Sin
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|Publisher Sale
|Dark Souls III
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|Publisher Sale
|Dark Souls III – Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One Game
|70%
|Publisher Sale
|DARK SOULS: REMASTERED
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|30%
|Publisher Sale
|de Blob*
|Xbox One Game
|70%
|DWG
|Deep Rock Galactic (Game Preview)
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|30%
|Spotlight Sale
|Don’t Starve Mega Pack
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|Don’t Starve Together: Console Edition
|Xbox One Game
|40%
|Spotlight Sale
|Don’t Starve: Giant Edition
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|Spotlight Sale
|Don’t Starve: Shipwrecked Console Edition
|Xbox One Game
|40%
|Spotlight Sale
|Dovetail Games Euro Fishing*
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|DWG
|Dragon Ball Fighterz
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|Dragon Ball Fighterz – Ultimate Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ – FighterZ Edition
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|Dragon Ball Xenoverse
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|Publisher Sale
|Dragon Ball Xenoverse + Season Pass
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|Publisher Sale
|Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2
|Xbox One Game
|70%
|Publisher Sale
|Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One Game
|67%
|Publisher Sale
|DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 2 – Extra Pack Set
|Xbox One Game
|30%
|Publisher Sale
|EA SPORTS UFC 3
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|67%
|Spotlight Sale
|EA SPORTS UFC 3 Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|70%
|Spotlight Sale
|EARTHLOCK
|Xbox One Game
|40%
|Spotlight Sale
|Farming Simulator 17 – Big Bud Pack*
|Add-On
|33%
|DWG
|Farming Simulator 17 – Kuhn Equipment Pack*
|Add-On
|33%
|DWG
|Farming Simulator 17 – Platinum Edition*
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|DWG
|Farming Simulator 17 – Platinum Expansion*
|Add-On
|33%
|DWG
|Farming Simulator 17 – Premium Edition*
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|DWG
|Farming Simulator 17 – ROPA Pack*
|Xbox One Game
|33%
|DWG
|Farming Simulator 17 – Season Pass*
|Add-On
|33%
|DWG
|Farming Simulator 17*
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|75%
|DWG
|FORCED
|Xbox One Game
|70%
|Spotlight Sale
|Forza Horizon 3 Porsche Car Pack*
|Add-On
|75%
|DWG
|Forza Horizon 3 VIP*
|Add-On
|75%
|DWG
|Get Even
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|Publisher Sale
|Globetrotter Bundle
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|20%
|Spotlight Sale
|Guilt Battle Arena
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|Hammerwatch
|Xbox One Game
|30%
|Spotlight Sale
|Impact Winter
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|Publisher Sale
|Kerbal Space Program Enhanced Edition*
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|DWG
|Kholat
|Xbox One Game
|70%
|Spotlight Sale
|Kingdom: New Lands
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|Knee Deep*
|Xbox One Game
|70%
|DWG
|Lifeless Planet: Premier Edition
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|Spotlight Sale
|Little Nightmares
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|Little Nightmares Complete Edition
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|Manual Samuel
|Xbox One Game
|70%
|Spotlight Sale
|Middle-Earth: Shadow of War Definitive Edition*
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|10%
|DWG
|Moto Racer 4*
|Xbox One Game
|70%
|DWG
|NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STORM 4
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STORM 4 ROAD TO BORUTO Pack
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STORM 4 – Gaara’s Tale Extra Scenario Pack
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STORM 4 – Shikamaru’s Tale Extra Scenario Pack
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STORM 4 – The Sound Four Extra Playable Characters Pack
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STORM Legacy
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STORM Trilogy
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|NARUTO STORM 4 – Season Pass
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|Necropolis
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|Publisher Sale
|Neon Chrome
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|70%
|Spotlight Sale
|Neon Chrome Arena
|Xbox One Game
|70%
|Spotlight Sale
|One Piece Burning Blood
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|Publisher Sale
|One Piece Burning Blood – Gold Edition
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|Publisher Sale
|Outlast: Bundle of Terror*
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|DWG
|Owlboy*
|Xbox One Game
|40%
|DWG
|Pac-Man 256
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|Pac-Man Championship Edition 2
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|Planet Alpha
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|15%
|Spotlight Sale
|Project CARS 2
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|Project CARS 2 – Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|Project CARS Digital Edition
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|Publisher Sale
|Project CARS – Game of the Year Edition
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|Publisher Sale
|Remothered: Tormented Fathers
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|35%
|Spotlight Sale
|Riddled Corpses EX*
|Xbox One Game
|25%
|DWG
|RIDE
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|Publisher Sale
|Saban’s Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Mega Battle
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|Sheltered
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|Spotlight Sale
|SOMA
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|Subterrain
|Xbox One Game
|70%
|Spotlight Sale
|SwapQuest*
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|DWG
|Sword Art Online Fatal Bullet
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|40%
|Publisher Sale
|Sword Art Online Fatal Bullet Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|30%
|Publisher Sale
|Symmetry
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|Tekken 7
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|TEKKEN 7 – Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|TEKKEN 7 – Season Pass
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|The Assembly*
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|DWG
|The Coma: Recut
|Xbox One Game
|67%
|Spotlight Sale
|The Flame in the Flood
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|Spotlight Sale
|The Path of Motus
|Xbox One Game
|25%
|Spotlight Sale
|The Sims 4 Cats and Dogs
|Add-On
|20%
|Spotlight Sale
|The Sims 4 City Living
|Add-On
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|The Sims 4 Cool Kitchen Stuff
|Add-On
|40%
|Spotlight Sale
|The Sims 4 Deluxe Party Edition
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|Spotlight Sale
|The Sims 4 Dine Out
|Add-On
|40%
|Spotlight Sale
|The Sims 4 Get to Work
|Add-On
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|The Sims 4 Luxury Party Stuff
|Add-On
|40%
|Spotlight Sale
|The Sims 4 Perfect Patio Stuff
|Add-On
|40%
|Spotlight Sale
|The Sims 4 Romantic Garden Stuff
|Add-On
|40%
|Spotlight Sale
|The Sims 4 Vampires
|Add-On
|40%
|Spotlight Sale
|The Sims 4 Vintage Glamour Stuff
|Add-On
|40%
|Spotlight Sale
|The Sims 4
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|Spotlight Sale
|The Solus Project
|Xbox One Game
|67%
|Spotlight Sale
|The Station
|Xbox One Game
|40%
|Spotlight Sale
|Toro
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|Tour de France 2018*
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|DWG
|Tumblestone
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|Spotlight Sale
|Uncanny Valley
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|Spotlight Sale
|Warhammer: End Times – Vermintide
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|80%
|Spotlight Sale
|Warhammer: Vermintide 2 – Premium Edition*
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|25%
|DWG
|Warhammer: Vermintide 2*
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|25%
|DWG
|Xenon Valkyrie+*
|Xbox One Game
|33%
|DWG
|Yesterday Origins*
|Xbox One Game
|70%
|DWG
Xbox 360
|Age of Booty
|Backward Compatible
|75%
|Back Compat
|Alice: Madness Returns
|Backward Compatible
|75%
|Back Compat
|Army of Two
|Backward Compatible
|67%
|Back Compat
|Battlefield 3
|Backward Compatible
|75%
|Back Compat
|Battlefield: Bad Company 2
|Backward Compatible
|75%
|Back Compat
|Bionic Commando Rearmed 2
|Backward Compatible
|60%
|Back Compat
|BioShock
|Backward Compatible
|60%
|Back Compat
|BioShock 2
|Backward Compatible
|60%
|Back Compat
|BioShock Infinite
|Backward Compatible
|70%
|Back Compat
|Borderlands
|Backward Compatible
|60%
|Back Compat
|Borderlands 2
|Backward Compatible
|60%
|Back Compat
|Bully Scholarship Ed.
|Backward Compatible
|60%
|Back Compat
|Burnout Revenge
|Backward Compatible
|30%
|Back Compat
|Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare
|Backward Compatible
|25%
|Back Compat
|Call of Duty: Black Ops II
|Backward Compatible
|67%
|Back Compat
|Call of Duty: Black Ops
|Backward Compatible
|50%
|Back Compat
|Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2
|Backward Compatible
|25%
|Back Compat
|Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3
|Backward Compatible
|50%
|Back Compat
|Call of Duty: World at War
|Backward Compatible
|50%
|Back Compat
|Capcom Arcade Cabinet: All-In-One Pack
|Backward Compatible
|75%
|Back Compat
|Castle of Illusion Starring Mickey Mouse
|Backward Compatible
|50%
|Back Compat
|Catherine
|Backward Compatible
|75%
|Back Compat
|Crazy Taxi
|Backward Compatible
|75%
|Back Compat
|Dante’s Inferno
|Backward Compatible
|67%
|Back Compat
|Dark Void
|Backward Compatible
|75%
|Back Compat
|Dead Rising 2: Case West
|Backward Compatible
|30%
|Back Compat
|Dead Rising 2: Case Zero
|Backward Compatible
|30%
|Back Compat
|Dead Space
|Backward Compatible
|75%
|Back Compat
|Dead Space 2
|Backward Compatible
|75%
|Back Compat
|Dead Space 3
|Backward Compatible
|75%
|Back Compat
|Deadfall Adventures
|Backward Compatible
|90%
|Back Compat
|Deadfall Adventures Collectors Edition
|Add-On
|90%
|Spotlight
|Destroy All Humans!
|Backward Compatible
|85%
|Back Compat
|DEUS EX: HUMAN REVOLUTION
|Backward Compatible
|90%
|Back Compat
|Dragon Age 2
|Backward Compatible
|60%
|Back Compat
|Dragon Age: Origins
|Backward Compatible
|75%
|Back Compat
|DuckTales: Remastered
|Backward Compatible
|75%
|Back Compat
|Dungeon Siege III
|Backward Compatible
|75%
|Back Compat
|Dungeons & Dragons: Chronicles of Mystara
|Backward Compatible
|70%
|Back Compat
|Faery: Legends of Avalon
|Backward Compatible
|75%
|Back Compat
|Fight Night Champion
|Backward Compatible
|50%
|Back Compat
|Final Fight: Double Impact
|Backward Compatible
|75%
|Back Compat
|FLOCK!
|Backward Compatible
|75%
|Back Compat
|Frontlines: 4 Map Pack
|Add-On
|85%
|Spotlight
|Frontlines: Fuel of War
|Backward Compatible
|85%
|Back Compat
|Full Spectrum Warrior
|Backward Compatible
|40%
|Back Compat
|Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas
|Backward Compatible
|35%
|Back Compat
|GRID 2*
|Games On Demand
|75%
|DWG
|GRID Autosport*
|Games On Demand
|75%
|DWG
|GTA IV
|Backward Compatible
|65%
|Back Compat
|Jet Set Radio
|Backward Compatible
|50%
|Back Compat
|JUJU
|Backward Compatible
|80%
|Back Compat
|Just Cause 2
|Backward Compatible
|90%
|Back Compat
|Kane & Lynch 2
|Backward Compatible
|75%
|Back Compat
|Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light
|Backward Compatible
|75%
|Back Compat
|Mafia 2
|Backward Compatible
|75%
|Back Compat
|Mass Effect 2
|Backward Compatible
|70%
|Back Compat
|Mass Effect 3
|Backward Compatible
|70%
|Back Compat
|Medal of Honor Airborne
|Backward Compatible
|67%
|Back Compat
|Mega Man 10
|Backward Compatible
|60%
|Back Compat
|Mega Man 9
|Backward Compatible
|60%
|Back Compat
|Midnight Club: Los Angeles Complete
|Backward Compatible
|35%
|Back Compat
|Mirror’s Edge
|Backward Compatible
|67%
|Back Compat
|MX Unleashed
|Backward Compatible
|80%
|Back Compat
|MX vs. ATV Reflex
|Backward Compatible
|85%
|Back Compat
|MX vs. ATV Reflex Track Pack 1
|Add-On
|80%
|Spotlight
|MX vs. ATV Reflex Track Pack 2
|Add-On
|80%
|Spotlight
|NBA JAM: On Fire Edition
|Backward Compatible
|80%
|Back Compat
|Prey
|Backward Compatible
|80%
|Back Compat
|Quantum Conundrum
|Backward Compatible
|75%
|Back Compat
|Red Dead Redemption
|Backward Compatible
|67%
|Back Compat
|Red Faction Armageddon – Path to War
|Add-On
|85%
|Spotlight
|Red Faction Armageddon – Ruin Pack
|Add-On
|85%
|Spotlight
|Red Faction: Armageddon
|Backward Compatible
|85%
|Back Compat
|Red Faction: Battlegrounds
|Backward Compatible
|90%
|Back Compat
|Rockstar Table Tennis
|Backward Compatible
|60%
|Back Compat
|SEGA Bass Fishing
|Backward Compatible
|75%
|Back Compat
|Sega Vintage Collection: Streets of Rage
|Backward Compatible
|75%
|Back Compat
|Shadows of the Damned
|Backward Compatible
|75%
|Back Compat
|Sid Meier’s Civilization Revolution
|Backward Compatible
|75%
|Back Compat
|Skate 3
|Backward Compatible
|75%
|Back Compat
|Sonic & Knuckles
|Backward Compatible
|33%
|Back Compat
|Sonic Adventure
|Backward Compatible
|50%
|Back Compat
|Sonic Adventure 2
|Backward Compatible
|50%
|Back Compat
|Sonic CD
|Backward Compatible
|50%
|Back Compat
|Sonic Generations
|Backward Compatible
|50%
|Back Compat
|Sonic the Fighters
|Backward Compatible
|50%
|Back Compat
|Sonic The Hedgehog
|Backward Compatible
|50%
|Back Compat
|Sonic The Hedgehog 2
|Backward Compatible
|50%
|Back Compat
|Sonic The Hedgehog 3
|Backward Compatible
|50%
|Back Compat
|Spec Ops: The Line
|Backward Compatible
|80%
|Back Compat
|SSX
|Backward Compatible
|67%
|Back Compat
|Star Wars Pinball*
|Add-On
|50%
|DWG
|Star Wars Pinball: Balance of the Force*
|Add-On
|50%
|DWG
|Star Wars Pinball: Heroes Within*
|Add-On
|50%
|DWG
|Star Wars Pinball: Rogue One*
|Add-On
|50%
|DWG
|Star Wars Pinball: Star Wars Rebels*
|Add-On
|50%
|DWG
|Star Wars Pinball: The Force Awakens Pack*
|Add-On
|50%
|DWG
|Street Fighter IV
|Backward Compatible
|50%
|Back Compat
|Stuntman Ignition: Stuntman Director’s Cut Pack
|Add-On
|80%
|Spotlight
|Stuntman: Ignition
|Backward Compatible
|80%
|Back Compat
|Super Street Fighter IV Arcade Edition
|Backward Compatible
|60%
|Back Compat
|Supreme Commander 2
|Backward Compatible
|75%
|Back Compat
|The Darkness II
|Backward Compatible
|80%
|Back Compat
|The Misadventures Of PB Winterbottom
|Backward Compatible
|80%
|Back Compat
|TimeShift
|Backward Compatible
|50%
|Back Compat
|Tomb Raider Underworld
|Backward Compatible
|90%
|Back Compat
|XCOM: Enemy Within
|Backward Compatible
|80%
|Back Compat
