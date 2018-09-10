Top News

Deals with Gold – Mit Don’t Starve, Dark Souls III, Project Cars 2, The Sims 4 sowie Bandai Namco Publisher Sale

Veröffentlicht 4. September 2018 | 19:35 Uhr von Ricky




Deals-with-Gold-Logo-black

Die Deals with Gold der KW 36 2018 sind, inklusive einiger neuer Spotlight- sowie zahlreichen Publisher Sale*-Angeboten, ab sofort im Microsoft Xbox Store verfügbar und beinhalten erneut zahlreiche Xbox 360- und Xbox One-Games sowie verschiedene Erweiterungen (DLCs/Add-Ons) für Xbox-Spiele, die im Preis, je nach Titel bzw. DLC, bis zu 90% reduziert wurden.

Wie immer gilt: Preise und Verfügbarkeit der Deals with Gold-Angebote können – je nach Region – variieren. Änderungen durch den/die Anbieter jederzeit möglich. Die nachfolgenden Deals with Gold-Angebote (mit Sternchen-Markierung) für Xbox One und Xbox 360 gelten, wenn nicht anders angegeben, ausschließlich für Gold-Mitglieder (Gold-Probe-Abos zählen nicht!). Angebote, die mit Spotlight- Franchise- oder Publisher-Sale markiert bzw. ohne Sternchen-Zusatz sind, gelten in der Regel gleichermaßen für Silber- und Gold-Mitglieder.

Die nachfolgend genannten DWG-Angebote sind, wenn nicht anders angegeben, jeweils bis einschließlich 10. September 2018 gültig.

*= Bandai Namco

Deals with Gold – KW 36 (4.-10. September 2018)

Xbox One

Agatha Christie – The ABC Murders* Xbox One Game 70% DWG
Arcade Game Series 3-in-1 Pack Xbox One Game 50% Publisher Sale
Battle Chasers: Nightwar* Xbox One X Enhanced 60% DWG
Beholder Complete Edition Xbox One Game 70% Spotlight Sale
Bomber Crew Xbox One X Enhanced 25% Spotlight Sale
Chroma Squad Xbox One Game 50% Publisher Sale
Conan Exiles Xbox One X Enhanced 40% Spotlight Sale
DARK SOULS II: Scholar of the First Sin Xbox One Game 75% Publisher Sale
Dark Souls III Xbox One Game 75% Publisher Sale
Dark Souls III – Deluxe Edition Xbox One Game 70% Publisher Sale
DARK SOULS: REMASTERED Xbox One X Enhanced 30% Publisher Sale
de Blob* Xbox One Game 70% DWG
Deep Rock Galactic (Game Preview) Xbox One X Enhanced 30% Spotlight Sale
Don’t Starve Mega Pack Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight Sale
Don’t Starve Together: Console Edition Xbox One Game 40% Spotlight Sale
Don’t Starve: Giant Edition Xbox One Game 60% Spotlight Sale
Don’t Starve: Shipwrecked Console Edition Xbox One Game 40% Spotlight Sale
Dovetail Games Euro Fishing* Xbox One X Enhanced 50% DWG
Dragon Ball Fighterz Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Publisher Sale
Dragon Ball Fighterz  – Ultimate Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Publisher Sale
DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ – FighterZ Edition Xbox One Game 50% Publisher Sale
Dragon Ball Xenoverse  Xbox One Game 75% Publisher Sale
Dragon Ball Xenoverse + Season Pass Xbox One Game 75% Publisher Sale
Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 Xbox One Game 70% Publisher Sale
Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 Deluxe Edition Xbox One Game 67% Publisher Sale
DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 2 – Extra Pack Set Xbox One Game 30% Publisher Sale
EA SPORTS UFC 3 Xbox One X Enhanced 67% Spotlight Sale
EA SPORTS UFC 3 Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Spotlight Sale
EARTHLOCK Xbox One Game 40% Spotlight Sale
Farming Simulator 17 – Big Bud Pack* Add-On 33% DWG
Farming Simulator 17 – Kuhn Equipment Pack* Add-On 33% DWG
Farming Simulator 17 – Platinum Edition* Xbox One X Enhanced 50% DWG
Farming Simulator 17 – Platinum Expansion* Add-On 33% DWG
Farming Simulator 17 – Premium Edition* Xbox One Game 75% DWG
Farming Simulator 17 – ROPA Pack* Xbox One Game 33% DWG
Farming Simulator 17 – Season Pass* Add-On 33% DWG
Farming Simulator 17* Xbox One X Enhanced 75% DWG
FORCED Xbox One Game 70% Spotlight Sale
Forza Horizon 3 Porsche Car Pack* Add-On 75% DWG
Forza Horizon 3 VIP* Add-On 75% DWG
Get Even Xbox One Game 75% Publisher Sale
Globetrotter Bundle Xbox One X Enhanced 20% Spotlight Sale
Guilt Battle Arena Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight Sale
Hammerwatch Xbox One Game 30% Spotlight Sale
Impact Winter Xbox One Game 75% Publisher Sale
Kerbal Space Program Enhanced Edition* Xbox One Game 50% DWG
Kholat Xbox One Game 70% Spotlight Sale
Kingdom: New Lands Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight Sale
Knee Deep* Xbox One Game 70% DWG
Lifeless Planet: Premier Edition Xbox One Game 60% Spotlight Sale
Little Nightmares Xbox One Game 60% Publisher Sale
Little Nightmares Complete Edition Xbox One Game 60% Publisher Sale
Manual Samuel Xbox One Game 70% Spotlight Sale
Middle-Earth: Shadow of War Definitive Edition* Xbox One X Enhanced 10% DWG
Moto Racer 4* Xbox One Game 70% DWG
NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STORM 4 Xbox One Game 50% Publisher Sale
NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STORM 4 ROAD TO BORUTO Pack Xbox One Game 50% Publisher Sale
NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STORM 4 – Gaara’s Tale Extra Scenario Pack Xbox One Game 50% Publisher Sale
NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STORM 4 – Shikamaru’s Tale Extra Scenario Pack Xbox One Game 50% Publisher Sale
NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STORM 4 – The Sound Four Extra Playable Characters Pack Xbox One Game 50% Publisher Sale
NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STORM Legacy Xbox One Game 50% Publisher Sale
NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STORM Trilogy Xbox One Game 50% Publisher Sale
NARUTO STORM 4 – Season Pass Xbox One Game 50% Publisher Sale
Necropolis Xbox One Game 75% Publisher Sale
Neon Chrome Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Spotlight Sale
Neon Chrome Arena Xbox One Game 70% Spotlight Sale
One Piece Burning Blood Xbox One Game 75% Publisher Sale
One Piece Burning Blood – Gold Edition Xbox One Game 75% Publisher Sale
Outlast: Bundle of Terror* Xbox One Game 75% DWG
Owlboy* Xbox One Game 40% DWG
Pac-Man 256 Xbox One Game 50% Publisher Sale
Pac-Man Championship Edition 2 Xbox One Game 60% Publisher Sale
Planet Alpha Xbox One X Enhanced 15% Spotlight Sale
Project CARS 2 Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Publisher Sale
Project CARS 2 – Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Publisher Sale
Project CARS Digital Edition Xbox One Game 75% Publisher Sale
Project CARS – Game of the Year Edition Xbox One Game 75% Publisher Sale
Remothered: Tormented Fathers Xbox One X Enhanced 35% Spotlight Sale
Riddled Corpses EX* Xbox One Game 25% DWG
RIDE Xbox One Game 75% Publisher Sale
Saban’s Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Mega Battle Xbox One Game 60% Publisher Sale
Sheltered Xbox One Game 75% Spotlight Sale
SOMA Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight Sale
Subterrain Xbox One Game 70% Spotlight Sale
SwapQuest* Xbox One Game 75% DWG
Sword Art Online Fatal Bullet Xbox One X Enhanced 40% Publisher Sale
Sword Art Online Fatal Bullet Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 30% Publisher Sale
Symmetry Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight Sale
Tekken 7 Xbox One Game 60% Publisher Sale
TEKKEN 7 – Deluxe Edition Xbox One Game 60% Publisher Sale
TEKKEN 7 – Season Pass Xbox One Game 60% Publisher Sale
The Assembly* Xbox One Game 60% DWG
The Coma: Recut Xbox One Game 67% Spotlight Sale
The Flame in the Flood Xbox One Game 60% Spotlight Sale
The Path of Motus  Xbox One Game 25% Spotlight Sale
The Sims 4 Cats and Dogs Add-On 20% Spotlight Sale
The Sims 4 City Living Add-On 50% Spotlight Sale
The Sims 4 Cool Kitchen Stuff Add-On 40% Spotlight Sale
The Sims 4 Deluxe Party Edition Xbox One Game 60% Spotlight Sale
The Sims 4 Dine Out Add-On 40% Spotlight Sale
The Sims 4 Get to Work Add-On 50% Spotlight Sale
The Sims 4 Luxury Party Stuff Add-On 40% Spotlight Sale
The Sims 4 Perfect Patio Stuff Add-On 40% Spotlight Sale
The Sims 4 Romantic Garden Stuff Add-On 40% Spotlight Sale
The Sims 4 Vampires Add-On 40% Spotlight Sale
The Sims 4 Vintage Glamour Stuff Add-On 40% Spotlight Sale
The Sims 4  Xbox One Game 60% Spotlight Sale
The Solus Project Xbox One Game 67% Spotlight Sale
The Station Xbox One Game 40% Spotlight Sale
Toro Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight Sale
Tour de France 2018* Xbox One Game 50% DWG
Tumblestone Xbox One Game 60% Spotlight Sale
Uncanny Valley Xbox One Game 75% Spotlight Sale
Warhammer: End Times – Vermintide Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Spotlight Sale
Warhammer: Vermintide 2 – Premium Edition* Xbox One X Enhanced 25% DWG
Warhammer: Vermintide 2* Xbox One X Enhanced 25% DWG
Xenon Valkyrie+* Xbox One Game 33% DWG
Yesterday Origins* Xbox One Game 70% DWG

 

Xbox 360

Age of Booty Backward Compatible 75% Back Compat
Alice: Madness Returns Backward Compatible 75% Back Compat
Army of Two Backward Compatible 67% Back Compat
Battlefield 3 Backward Compatible 75% Back Compat
Battlefield: Bad Company 2 Backward Compatible 75% Back Compat
Bionic Commando Rearmed 2 Backward Compatible 60% Back Compat
BioShock Backward Compatible 60% Back Compat
BioShock 2 Backward Compatible 60% Back Compat
BioShock Infinite Backward Compatible 70% Back Compat
Borderlands Backward Compatible 60% Back Compat
Borderlands 2 Backward Compatible 60% Back Compat
Bully Scholarship Ed. Backward Compatible 60% Back Compat
Burnout Revenge Backward Compatible 30% Back Compat
Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare Backward Compatible 25% Back Compat
Call of Duty: Black Ops II Backward Compatible 67% Back Compat
Call of Duty: Black Ops   Backward Compatible 50% Back Compat
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Backward Compatible 25% Back Compat
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Backward Compatible 50% Back Compat
Call of Duty: World at War Backward Compatible 50% Back Compat
Capcom Arcade Cabinet: All-In-One Pack Backward Compatible 75% Back Compat
Castle of Illusion Starring Mickey Mouse Backward Compatible 50% Back Compat
Catherine Backward Compatible 75% Back Compat
Crazy Taxi Backward Compatible 75% Back Compat
Dante’s Inferno Backward Compatible 67% Back Compat
Dark Void Backward Compatible 75% Back Compat
Dead Rising 2: Case West Backward Compatible 30% Back Compat
Dead Rising 2: Case Zero Backward Compatible 30% Back Compat
Dead Space Backward Compatible 75% Back Compat
Dead Space 2 Backward Compatible 75% Back Compat
Dead Space 3 Backward Compatible 75% Back Compat
Deadfall Adventures Backward Compatible 90% Back Compat
Deadfall Adventures Collectors Edition  Add-On 90% Spotlight
Destroy All Humans! Backward Compatible 85% Back Compat
DEUS EX: HUMAN REVOLUTION Backward Compatible 90% Back Compat
Dragon Age 2 Backward Compatible 60% Back Compat
Dragon Age: Origins Backward Compatible 75% Back Compat
DuckTales: Remastered Backward Compatible 75% Back Compat
Dungeon Siege III Backward Compatible 75% Back Compat
Dungeons & Dragons: Chronicles of Mystara Backward Compatible 70% Back Compat
Faery: Legends of Avalon Backward Compatible 75% Back Compat
Fight Night Champion Backward Compatible 50% Back Compat
Final Fight: Double Impact Backward Compatible 75% Back Compat
FLOCK! Backward Compatible 75% Back Compat
Frontlines: 4 Map Pack Add-On 85% Spotlight
Frontlines: Fuel of War Backward Compatible 85% Back Compat
Full Spectrum Warrior Backward Compatible 40% Back Compat
Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas Backward Compatible 35% Back Compat
GRID 2* Games On Demand 75% DWG
GRID Autosport* Games On Demand 75% DWG
GTA IV Backward Compatible 65% Back Compat
Jet Set Radio Backward Compatible 50% Back Compat
JUJU Backward Compatible 80% Back Compat
Just Cause 2 Backward Compatible 90% Back Compat
Kane & Lynch 2 Backward Compatible 75% Back Compat
Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light Backward Compatible 75% Back Compat
Mafia 2 Backward Compatible 75% Back Compat
Mass Effect 2 Backward Compatible 70% Back Compat
Mass Effect 3 Backward Compatible 70% Back Compat
Medal of Honor Airborne Backward Compatible 67% Back Compat
Mega Man 10 Backward Compatible 60% Back Compat
Mega Man 9 Backward Compatible 60% Back Compat
Midnight Club: Los Angeles Complete Backward Compatible 35% Back Compat
Mirror’s Edge Backward Compatible 67% Back Compat
MX Unleashed Backward Compatible 80% Back Compat
MX vs. ATV Reflex  Backward Compatible 85% Back Compat
MX vs. ATV Reflex Track Pack 1 Add-On 80% Spotlight
MX vs. ATV Reflex Track Pack 2 Add-On 80% Spotlight
NBA JAM: On Fire Edition Backward Compatible 80% Back Compat
Prey Backward Compatible 80% Back Compat
Quantum Conundrum Backward Compatible 75% Back Compat
Red Dead Redemption Backward Compatible 67% Back Compat
Red Faction Armageddon – Path to War Add-On 85% Spotlight
Red Faction Armageddon – Ruin Pack Add-On 85% Spotlight
Red Faction: Armageddon Backward Compatible 85% Back Compat
Red Faction: Battlegrounds Backward Compatible 90% Back Compat
Rockstar Table Tennis Backward Compatible 60% Back Compat
SEGA Bass Fishing Backward Compatible 75% Back Compat
Sega Vintage Collection: Streets of Rage Backward Compatible 75% Back Compat
Shadows of the Damned Backward Compatible 75% Back Compat
Sid Meier’s Civilization Revolution Backward Compatible 75% Back Compat
Skate 3 Backward Compatible 75% Back Compat
Sonic & Knuckles Backward Compatible 33% Back Compat
Sonic Adventure Backward Compatible 50% Back Compat
Sonic Adventure 2 Backward Compatible 50% Back Compat
Sonic CD Backward Compatible 50% Back Compat
Sonic Generations Backward Compatible 50% Back Compat
Sonic the Fighters Backward Compatible 50% Back Compat
Sonic The Hedgehog Backward Compatible 50% Back Compat
Sonic The Hedgehog 2 Backward Compatible 50% Back Compat
Sonic The Hedgehog 3 Backward Compatible 50% Back Compat
Spec Ops: The Line Backward Compatible 80% Back Compat
SSX Backward Compatible 67% Back Compat
Star Wars Pinball* Add-On 50% DWG
Star Wars Pinball: Balance of the Force* Add-On 50% DWG
Star Wars Pinball: Heroes Within* Add-On 50% DWG
Star Wars Pinball: Rogue One* Add-On 50% DWG
Star Wars Pinball: Star Wars Rebels* Add-On 50% DWG
Star Wars Pinball: The Force Awakens Pack* Add-On 50% DWG
Street Fighter IV Backward Compatible 50% Back Compat
Stuntman Ignition: Stuntman Director’s Cut Pack Add-On 80% Spotlight
Stuntman: Ignition Backward Compatible 80% Back Compat
Super Street Fighter IV Arcade Edition Backward Compatible 60% Back Compat
Supreme Commander 2 Backward Compatible 75% Back Compat
The Darkness II Backward Compatible 80% Back Compat
The Misadventures Of PB Winterbottom Backward Compatible 80% Back Compat
TimeShift Backward Compatible 50% Back Compat
Tomb Raider Underworld Backward Compatible 90% Back Compat
XCOM: Enemy Within Backward Compatible 80% Back Compat

 


Kategorien: Xbox 360 News Xbox One News
Tags:

