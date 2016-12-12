insidegames
Deals with Gold – Mit Dying Light: The Following, Mortal Kombat XL, Farming Simulator 15 und mehr
Die neuen Deals with Gold der Woche KW 50 sind da und es gibt wieder einige Xbox One Games, Games on Demand sowie Add-Ons für Xbox 360- und Xbox One-Spiele, die im Preis, je nach Titel, bis zu 80% reduziert worden sind.
Wie immer gilt: Preise und Verfügbarkeit der Deals with Gold-Angebote können – je nach Region – variieren. Änderungen durch den Anbieter jederzeit möglich. Die nachfolgenden Deals with Gold-Angebote für Xbox 360 und Xbox One gelten, wenn nicht anders angegeben, ausschließlich für Gold-Mitglieder (Gold-Pro-Abos zählen nicht!). Alle neuen Angebote sind jeweils bis einschließlich 19. Dezember 2016 gültig.
Deals with Gold
Xbox One Deals
- Battle Worlds: Kronos Xbox One Game – 60% – DWG
- Divinity: Original Sin – Enhanced Edition - Xbox One Game – 75% – DWG
- Dogos - Xbox One Game – 33% – DWG
- Dying Light: The Following – Enhanced Edition - Xbox One Game – 40% – DWG
- Farming Simulator 15 - Xbox One Game – 67% – DWG
- Letter Quest: Grimm’s Journey/Three Fourths Home Extended Edition Bundle - Xbox One Game – 50% – DWG
- Mortal Kombat XL - Xbox One Game – 50% – DWG
- Octodad: Dadliest Catch - Xbox One Game – 75% – DWG
- Prominence Poker – Boss of all Bosses Bundle - Add-On – 40% – DWG
- Saturday Morning RPG - Xbox One Game – 20% – DWG
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutants in Manhattan - Xbox One Game – 60% – DWG
- The Amazing Spider-Man - Xbox One Game – 67% – DWG
- TRANSFORMERS: Fall of Cybertron - Xbox One Game – 40% – DWG
Xbox 360 Deals
- Alien Rage - Arcade – 80% – DWG
- Dogfight 1942 - Arcade – 80% – DWG
- Enemy Front - Games on Demand – 80% – DWG
- Farming Simulator 15 - Games on Demand – 67% – DWG
- Spider-Man: Dimensions - Games on Demand – 50% – DWG
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutants in Manhattan - Games on Demand – 63% – DWG
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows - Arcade – 67% – DWG
- The Amazing Spider-Man - Games on Demand – 67% – DWG
- The Amazing Spider-Man 2 - Games on Demand – 70% – DWG
- TRANSFORMERS: Fall of Cybertron - Games on Demand – 50% – DWG
Weitere News und Spiele zum Thema
Kommentare
Erfolge Trophy Leitfaden Keyword-Wolke:
- ANZEIGE -