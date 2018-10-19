Deals with Gold – Mit F1 2018, Titanfall 2, MXGP3, Fallout 4, Blood Bowl 2 und weiteren Angeboten

DieÂ Deals with GoldÂ der KW 42 2018 sind, inklusive einiger neuer Spotlight Sale-Angeboten, ab sofort im Microsoft Xbox Store verfÃ¼gbar und beinhalten erneut zahlreiche Xbox 360- und Xbox One-Games sowie verschiedene Erweiterungen (DLCs/Add-Ons) fÃ¼r Xbox-Spiele, die im Preis, je nach Titel bzw. DLC, bis zu 100% reduziert wurden.

Wie immer gilt:Â Preise und VerfÃ¼gbarkeit der Deals with Gold-Angebote kÃ¶nnen â€“ je nach Region â€“ variieren. Ã„nderungen durch den/die Anbieter jederzeit mÃ¶glich. Die nachfolgenden Deals with Gold-Angebote (mit Sternchen-Markierung) fÃ¼r Xbox One und Xbox 360 gelten, wenn nicht anders angegeben, ausschlieÃŸlich fÃ¼r Gold-Mitglieder (Gold-Probe-Abos zÃ¤hlen nicht!). Angebote, die mit Spotlight- oder Pub-Sale markiert bzw. ohne Sternchen-Zusatz sind, gelten in der Regel gleichermaÃŸen fÃ¼r Silber- und Gold-Mitglieder.

Die nachfolgend genannten DWG-Angebote sind, wenn nicht anders angegeben, jeweils bis einschlieÃŸlich 22. Oktober 2018 gÃ¼ltig.

Deals with Gold – KW 42 (16.-22. Oktober 2018)

Xbox One

Xbox 360