Deals with Gold – Mit F1 2018, Titanfall 2, MXGP3, Fallout 4, Blood Bowl 2 und weiteren Angeboten

Veröffentlicht 16. Oktober 2018 | 17:30 Uhr




Deals-with-Gold-Logo-black

DieÂ Deals with GoldÂ der KW 42 2018 sind, inklusive einiger neuer Spotlight Sale-Angeboten, ab sofort im Microsoft Xbox Store verfÃ¼gbar und beinhalten erneut zahlreiche Xbox 360- und Xbox One-Games sowie verschiedene Erweiterungen (DLCs/Add-Ons) fÃ¼r Xbox-Spiele, die im Preis, je nach Titel bzw. DLC, bis zu 100% reduziert wurden.

Wie immer gilt:Â Preise und VerfÃ¼gbarkeit der Deals with Gold-Angebote kÃ¶nnen â€“ je nach Region â€“ variieren. Ã„nderungen durch den/die Anbieter jederzeit mÃ¶glich. Die nachfolgenden Deals with Gold-Angebote (mit Sternchen-Markierung) fÃ¼r Xbox One und Xbox 360 gelten, wenn nicht anders angegeben, ausschlieÃŸlich fÃ¼r Gold-Mitglieder (Gold-Probe-Abos zÃ¤hlen nicht!). Angebote, die mit Spotlight- oder Pub-Sale markiert bzw. ohne Sternchen-Zusatz sind, gelten in der Regel gleichermaÃŸen fÃ¼r Silber- und Gold-Mitglieder.

Die nachfolgend genannten DWG-Angebote sind, wenn nicht anders angegeben, jeweils bis einschlieÃŸlich 22. Oktober 2018 gÃ¼ltig.

Deals with Gold – KW 42 (16.-22. Oktober 2018)

Xbox One

Battlefield 1 & Titanfall 2 Ultimate Bundle* Xbox One X Enhanced 85% DWG
Battlefield 1 : Apocalypse Add-On 100% Spotlight Sale
Battlefield 1 : Turning Tides Add-On 100% Spotlight Sale
Beyond Eyes Xbox One Game 75% Spotlight Sale
Blood Bowl 2 Xbox One Game 75% Publisher Sale
Blood Bowl 2 â€“ Legendary Edition Xbox One Game 75% Publisher Sale
Blood Bowl 2: Official Expansion + Team Pack Xbox One Game 33% Publisher Sale
Bridge Constructor Xbox One Game 70% Spotlight Sale
Bridge Constructor Portal Xbox One Game 33% Spotlight Sale
Bridge Constructor Stunts Xbox One Game 70% Spotlight Sale
Burnout Paradise Remastered* Xbox One X Enhanced 60% DWG
Defenderâ€™s Quest: Valley of the Forgotten DX* Xbox One Game 33% DWG
Destiny 2: Forsaken â€“ Complete Collection* Xbox One X Enhanced 20% DWG
Destiny 2: Forsaken â€“ Legendary Collection* Xbox One X Enhanced 35% DWG
Digerati Indie Darling Bundle Vol.2* Xbox One Game 70% DWG
Divinity: Original Sin â€“ Enhanced Edition Xbox One Game 75% Publisher Sale
F1 2015* Xbox One Game 85% DWG
F1 2016* Xbox One Game 80% DWG
F1 2017* Xbox One X Enhanced 75% DWG
F1 2018* Xbox One X Enhanced 40% DWG
Fallout 4 Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Franchise Sale
Fallout 4 Season Pass Add-On 40% Franchise Sale
Fallout 4: Automatron Add-On 40% Franchise Sale
Fallout 4: Contraptions Workshop Add-On 40% Franchise Sale
Fallout 4: Far Harbor Add-On 40% Franchise Sale
Fallout 4: Game of the Year Edition Add-On 50% Franchise Sale
Fallout 4: Nuka-World Add-On 40% Franchise Sale
Fallout 4: Vault-Tec Workshop Add-On 40% Franchise Sale
Fallout 4: Wasteland Workshop Add-On 40% Franchise Sale
Farming Simulator 17 Xbox One Game 75% Publisher Sale
Farming Simulator 17 â€“ Big Bud Pack Add-On 33% Publisher Sale
Farming Simulator 17 â€“ Kuhn Equipment Pack Add-On 33% Publisher Sale
Farming Simulator 17 â€“ Platinum Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Publisher Sale
Farming Simulator 17 â€“ Platinum Expansion Add-On 33% Publisher Sale
Farming Simulator 17 â€“ Premium Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Publisher Sale
Farming Simulator 17 â€“ ROPA Pack Add-On 33% Publisher Sale
Farming Simulator 17 â€“ Season Pass Add-On 33% Publisher Sale
Fe* Xbox One X Enhanced 75% DWG
Flockers Xbox One Game 75% Spotlight Sale
Frost* Xbox One Game 33% DWG
Home Sweet Home Xbox One Game 10% Spotlight Sale
Indie Bundle â€“ Shiness & Seasons After Fall Xbox One Game 75% Publisher Sale
Letter Quest/Paranautical Activity Bundle* Xbox One Game 75% DWG
Masters of Anima Xbox One X Enhanced 67% Publisher Sale
Mega Man X Legacy Collection 1+2 * Xbox One Game 25% DWG
Mega Man X Legacy Collection 2* Xbox One Game 25% DWG
Mega Man X Legacy Collection* Xbox One Game 25% DWG
Mordheim: City of the Damned Xbox One Game 75% Publisher Sale
Mordheim: City of the Damned â€“ Complete DLC Pack Xbox One Game 67% Publisher Sale
Mordheim: City of the Damned â€“ Complete Edition Xbox One Game 75% Publisher Sale
Mugsters Xbox One Game 40% Spotlight Sale
MXGP3* Xbox One Game 60% DWG
NBA 2K19 15,000 Virtual Currency Xbox One Game 10% Spotlight Sale
NBA 2K19 200,000 Virtual Currency Xbox One Game 10% Spotlight Sale
NBA 2K19 20th Anniversary Edition* Xbox One X Enhanced 20% DWG
NBA 2K19 35,000 Virtual Currency Xbox One Game 10% Spotlight Sale
NBA 2K19 450,000 Virtual Currency Xbox One Game 10% Spotlight Sale
NBA 2K19 5,000Â Virtual Currency Xbox One Game 10% Spotlight Sale
NBA 2K19 75,000 Virtual Currency Xbox One Game 10% Spotlight Sale
NBA 2K19* Xbox One X Enhanced 25% DWG
Need For Speed Payback â€“ Deluxe Edition* Xbox One X Enhanced 75% DWG
Need For Speed Payback* Xbox One X Enhanced 70% DWG
Paranautical Activity* Xbox One Game 70% DWG
R.B.I. Baseball 18 Xbox One Game 30% Spotlight Sale
Seasons After Fall Xbox One Game 75% Publisher Sale
Sherlock Holmes: Crimes and Punishments Xbox One Game 80% Publisher Sale
Shiness: The Lightning Kingdom Xbox One Game 75% Publisher Sale
Slayaway Camp: Butcherâ€™s Cut* Xbox One Game 50% DWG
Spintires: MudRunner Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Publisher Sale
Styx: Master of Shadows Xbox One Game 80% Publisher Sale
Styx: Master of Shadows + Styx: Shards of Darkness Bundle Xbox One Game 75% Publisher Sale
Styx: Shards of Darkness Xbox One Game 75% Publisher Sale
Tacoma* Xbox One X Enhanced 67% DWG
The BioWare Bundle* Xbox One Game 67% DWG
The Council â€“ Complete Season Xbox One Game 33% Publisher Sale
The Council â€“ Episode 1: The Mad Ones Xbox One Game 33% Publisher Sale
The Council â€“ Episode 2: Hide and Seek Xbox One Game 20% Publisher Sale
The Council â€“ Episode 3: Ripples Xbox One Game 15% Publisher Sale
The Council â€“ Season Pass Add-On 33% Publisher Sale
The Surge â€“ A Walk in the Park Add-On 33% Publisher Sale
The Surge â€“ Augmented Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Publisher Sale
The Technomancer Xbox One Game 80% Publisher Sale
Titanfall 2: Ultimate Edition* Xbox One X Enhanced 85% DWG
Tour de France 2017 Xbox One Game 75% Publisher Sale
Tour de France 2018 Xbox One Game 50% Publisher Sale
Vampyr Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Publisher Sale
Warhammer Bundle: Mordheim and Blood Bowl 2 Xbox One Game 75% Publisher Sale
Yokuâ€™s Island Express Xbox One Game 40% Spotlight Sale

 

 

Xbox 360

Bound by Flame Backward Compatible 80% Pub Sale
Bulletstorm* Games On Demand 67% DWG
ContrastÂ  Arcade 80% Pub Sale
Duke Nukem 3D* Arcade 67% DWG
Duke Nukem Manhattan Project* Backward Compatible 67% DWG
Faery: Legends of Avalon Backward Compatible 80% Pub Sale
Farming Simulator 15 Games On Demand 75% Pub Sale
Farming Simulator 15 â€“ IT Runner DLC Add-On 33% Pub Sale
Farming Simulator 15 â€“ JCB DLC Add-On 33% Pub Sale
Final ExamÂ  Arcade 80% Pub Sale
Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas* Backward Compatible 35% DWG
Mars: War Logs Backward Compatible 80% Pub Sale
Persona 4 Arena Ultimax* Backward Compatible 50% DWG
RAW : Realms of Ancient War Games On Demand 80% Pub Sale
Rock of Ages* Arcade 75% DWG
Sega Vintage Collection: Golden Axe* Arcade 50% DWG
Trine 2* Backward Compatible 50% DWG

 


