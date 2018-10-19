insidegames
Deals with Gold – Mit F1 2018, Titanfall 2, MXGP3, Fallout 4, Blood Bowl 2 und weiteren Angeboten
DieÂ Deals with GoldÂ der KW 42 2018 sind, inklusive einiger neuer Spotlight Sale-Angeboten, ab sofort im Microsoft Xbox Store verfÃ¼gbar und beinhalten erneut zahlreiche Xbox 360- und Xbox One-Games sowie verschiedene Erweiterungen (DLCs/Add-Ons) fÃ¼r Xbox-Spiele, die im Preis, je nach Titel bzw. DLC, bis zu 100% reduziert wurden.
Wie immer gilt:Â Preise und VerfÃ¼gbarkeit der Deals with Gold-Angebote kÃ¶nnen â€“ je nach Region â€“ variieren. Ã„nderungen durch den/die Anbieter jederzeit mÃ¶glich. Die nachfolgenden Deals with Gold-Angebote (mit Sternchen-Markierung) fÃ¼r Xbox One und Xbox 360 gelten, wenn nicht anders angegeben, ausschlieÃŸlich fÃ¼r Gold-Mitglieder (Gold-Probe-Abos zÃ¤hlen nicht!). Angebote, die mit Spotlight- oder Pub-Sale markiert bzw. ohne Sternchen-Zusatz sind, gelten in der Regel gleichermaÃŸen fÃ¼r Silber- und Gold-Mitglieder.
Die nachfolgend genannten DWG-Angebote sind, wenn nicht anders angegeben, jeweils bis einschlieÃŸlich 22. Oktober 2018 gÃ¼ltig.
Deals with Gold – KW 42 (16.-22. Oktober 2018)
Xbox One
|Battlefield 1 & Titanfall 2 Ultimate Bundle*
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|85%
|DWG
|Battlefield 1 : Apocalypse
|Add-On
|100%
|Spotlight Sale
|Battlefield 1 : Turning Tides
|Add-On
|100%
|Spotlight Sale
|Beyond Eyes
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|Spotlight Sale
|Blood Bowl 2
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|Publisher Sale
|Blood Bowl 2 â€“ Legendary Edition
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|Publisher Sale
|Blood Bowl 2: Official Expansion + Team Pack
|Xbox One Game
|33%
|Publisher Sale
|Bridge Constructor
|Xbox One Game
|70%
|Spotlight Sale
|Bridge Constructor Portal
|Xbox One Game
|33%
|Spotlight Sale
|Bridge Constructor Stunts
|Xbox One Game
|70%
|Spotlight Sale
|Burnout Paradise Remastered*
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|60%
|DWG
|Defenderâ€™s Quest: Valley of the Forgotten DX*
|Xbox One Game
|33%
|DWG
|Destiny 2: Forsaken â€“ Complete Collection*
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|20%
|DWG
|Destiny 2: Forsaken â€“ Legendary Collection*
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|35%
|DWG
|Digerati Indie Darling Bundle Vol.2*
|Xbox One Game
|70%
|DWG
|Divinity: Original Sin â€“ Enhanced Edition
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|Publisher Sale
|F1 2015*
|Xbox One Game
|85%
|DWG
|F1 2016*
|Xbox One Game
|80%
|DWG
|F1 2017*
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|75%
|DWG
|F1 2018*
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|40%
|DWG
|Fallout 4
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|Franchise Sale
|Fallout 4 Season Pass
|Add-On
|40%
|Franchise Sale
|Fallout 4: Automatron
|Add-On
|40%
|Franchise Sale
|Fallout 4: Contraptions Workshop
|Add-On
|40%
|Franchise Sale
|Fallout 4: Far Harbor
|Add-On
|40%
|Franchise Sale
|Fallout 4: Game of the Year Edition
|Add-On
|50%
|Franchise Sale
|Fallout 4: Nuka-World
|Add-On
|40%
|Franchise Sale
|Fallout 4: Vault-Tec Workshop
|Add-On
|40%
|Franchise Sale
|Fallout 4: Wasteland Workshop
|Add-On
|40%
|Franchise Sale
|Farming Simulator 17
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|Publisher Sale
|Farming Simulator 17 â€“ Big Bud Pack
|Add-On
|33%
|Publisher Sale
|Farming Simulator 17 â€“ Kuhn Equipment Pack
|Add-On
|33%
|Publisher Sale
|Farming Simulator 17 â€“ Platinum Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|75%
|Publisher Sale
|Farming Simulator 17 â€“ Platinum Expansion
|Add-On
|33%
|Publisher Sale
|Farming Simulator 17 â€“ Premium Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|75%
|Publisher Sale
|Farming Simulator 17 â€“ ROPA Pack
|Add-On
|33%
|Publisher Sale
|Farming Simulator 17 â€“ Season Pass
|Add-On
|33%
|Publisher Sale
|Fe*
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|75%
|DWG
|Flockers
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|Spotlight Sale
|Frost*
|Xbox One Game
|33%
|DWG
|Home Sweet Home
|Xbox One Game
|10%
|Spotlight Sale
|Indie Bundle â€“ Shiness & Seasons After Fall
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|Publisher Sale
|Letter Quest/Paranautical Activity Bundle*
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|DWG
|Masters of Anima
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|67%
|Publisher Sale
|Mega Man X Legacy Collection 1+2 *
|Xbox One Game
|25%
|DWG
|Mega Man X Legacy Collection 2*
|Xbox One Game
|25%
|DWG
|Mega Man X Legacy Collection*
|Xbox One Game
|25%
|DWG
|Mordheim: City of the Damned
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|Publisher Sale
|Mordheim: City of the Damned â€“ Complete DLC Pack
|Xbox One Game
|67%
|Publisher Sale
|Mordheim: City of the Damned â€“ Complete Edition
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|Publisher Sale
|Mugsters
|Xbox One Game
|40%
|Spotlight Sale
|MXGP3*
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|DWG
|NBA 2K19 15,000 Virtual Currency
|Xbox One Game
|10%
|Spotlight Sale
|NBA 2K19 200,000 Virtual Currency
|Xbox One Game
|10%
|Spotlight Sale
|NBA 2K19 20th Anniversary Edition*
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|20%
|DWG
|NBA 2K19 35,000 Virtual Currency
|Xbox One Game
|10%
|Spotlight Sale
|NBA 2K19 450,000 Virtual Currency
|Xbox One Game
|10%
|Spotlight Sale
|NBA 2K19 5,000Â Virtual Currency
|Xbox One Game
|10%
|Spotlight Sale
|NBA 2K19 75,000 Virtual Currency
|Xbox One Game
|10%
|Spotlight Sale
|NBA 2K19*
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|25%
|DWG
|Need For Speed Payback â€“ Deluxe Edition*
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|75%
|DWG
|Need For Speed Payback*
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|70%
|DWG
|Paranautical Activity*
|Xbox One Game
|70%
|DWG
|R.B.I. Baseball 18
|Xbox One Game
|30%
|Spotlight Sale
|Seasons After Fall
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|Publisher Sale
|Sherlock Holmes: Crimes and Punishments
|Xbox One Game
|80%
|Publisher Sale
|Shiness: The Lightning Kingdom
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|Publisher Sale
|Slayaway Camp: Butcherâ€™s Cut*
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|DWG
|Spintires: MudRunner
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|Styx: Master of Shadows
|Xbox One Game
|80%
|Publisher Sale
|Styx: Master of Shadows + Styx: Shards of Darkness Bundle
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|Publisher Sale
|Styx: Shards of Darkness
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|Publisher Sale
|Tacoma*
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|67%
|DWG
|The BioWare Bundle*
|Xbox One Game
|67%
|DWG
|The Council â€“ Complete Season
|Xbox One Game
|33%
|Publisher Sale
|The Council â€“ Episode 1: The Mad Ones
|Xbox One Game
|33%
|Publisher Sale
|The Council â€“ Episode 2: Hide and Seek
|Xbox One Game
|20%
|Publisher Sale
|The Council â€“ Episode 3: Ripples
|Xbox One Game
|15%
|Publisher Sale
|The Council â€“ Season Pass
|Add-On
|33%
|Publisher Sale
|The Surge â€“ A Walk in the Park
|Add-On
|33%
|Publisher Sale
|The Surge â€“ Augmented Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|The Technomancer
|Xbox One Game
|80%
|Publisher Sale
|Titanfall 2: Ultimate Edition*
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|85%
|DWG
|Tour de France 2017
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|Publisher Sale
|Tour de France 2018
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|Vampyr
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|Warhammer Bundle: Mordheim and Blood Bowl 2
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|Publisher Sale
|Yokuâ€™s Island Express
|Xbox One Game
|40%
|Spotlight Sale
Xbox 360
|Bound by Flame
|Backward Compatible
|80%
|Pub Sale
|Bulletstorm*
|Games On Demand
|67%
|DWG
|ContrastÂ
|Arcade
|80%
|Pub Sale
|Duke Nukem 3D*
|Arcade
|67%
|DWG
|Duke Nukem Manhattan Project*
|Backward Compatible
|67%
|DWG
|Faery: Legends of Avalon
|Backward Compatible
|80%
|Pub Sale
|Farming Simulator 15
|Games On Demand
|75%
|Pub Sale
|Farming Simulator 15 â€“ IT Runner DLC
|Add-On
|33%
|Pub Sale
|Farming Simulator 15 â€“ JCB DLC
|Add-On
|33%
|Pub Sale
|Final ExamÂ
|Arcade
|80%
|Pub Sale
|Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas*
|Backward Compatible
|35%
|DWG
|Mars: War Logs
|Backward Compatible
|80%
|Pub Sale
|Persona 4 Arena Ultimax*
|Backward Compatible
|50%
|DWG
|RAW : Realms of Ancient War
|Games On Demand
|80%
|Pub Sale
|Rock of Ages*
|Arcade
|75%
|DWG
|Sega Vintage Collection: Golden Axe*
|Arcade
|50%
|DWG
|Trine 2*
|Backward Compatible
|50%
|DWG
