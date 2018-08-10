Top News

Deals with Gold – Mit Fallout 4, Bard’s Gold, Prey, The Elder Scrolls Online, Contrast, Fallout 3 und mehr

VerÃ¶ffentlicht 7. August 2018 | 18:00 Uhr von Sandra




DieÂ Deals with GoldÂ der KW 32 2018 sind, inklusive einiger neuer Spotlight Sale-Angeboten, ab sofort im Microsoft Xbox Store verfÃ¼gbar und beinhalten erneut zahlreiche Xbox 360- und Xbox One-Games sowie verschiedene Erweiterungen (DLCs/Add-Ons) fÃ¼r Xbox-Spiele, die im Preis, je nach Titel bzw. DLC, bis zu 80% reduziert wurden.

Wie immer gilt:Â Preise und VerfÃ¼gbarkeit der Deals with Gold-Angebote kÃ¶nnen â€“ je nach Region â€“ variieren. Ã„nderungen durch den Anbieter jederzeit mÃ¶glich. Die nachfolgenden Deals with Gold-Angebote (mit Sternchen-Markierung) fÃ¼r Xbox One und Xbox 360 gelten, wenn nicht anders angegeben, ausschlieÃŸlich fÃ¼r Gold-Mitglieder (Gold-Probe-Abos zÃ¤hlen nicht!). Angebote, die mit Spotlight Sale markiert bzw. ohne Sternchen-Zusatz sind, gelten in der Regel gleichermaÃŸen fÃ¼r Silber- und Gold-Mitglieder.

Die nachfolgend genannten DWG-Angebote sind, wenn nicht anders angegeben, jeweils bis einschlieÃŸlich 13. August 2018 gÃ¼ltig.

Deals with Gold – KW 32 (7.-13. August 2018)

Xbox One

Bardâ€™s Gold* Xbox One Game 60% DWG
Beholder Complete Edition* Xbox One Game 60% DWG
Boom Ball 2 for Kinect* Xbox One Game 40% DWG
Boss 101* Xbox One Game 25% DWG
Descenders (Game Preview) Xbox One Game 10% Spotlight
Deus Ex: Mankind Divided â€“ Digital Deluxe Edition* Xbox One Game 80% DWG
Deus Ex: Mankind Divided* Xbox One Game 80% DWG
Digerati Family Friendly Bundle* Xbox One Game 75% DWG
Dishonored 2 Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Publisher Sale
Dishonored Definitive Edition Xbox One Game 50% Publisher Sale
Dishonored: Death of the Outsider Xbox One X Enhanced 33% Publisher Sale
Dishonored: Death of the Outsider Deluxe Bundle Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Publisher Sale
Dishonored: The Complete Collection Xbox One Game 60% Publisher Sale
DOOM Xbox One X Enhanced 25% Publisher Sale
DOOM + Wolfenstein II Bundle Xbox One X Enhanced 67% Publisher Sale
Fallout 4 Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Publisher Sale
Fallout 4 Season Pass Add-On 50% Publisher Sale
Fallout 4: Automatron Add-On 40% Publisher Sale
Fallout 4: Contraptions Workshop Add-On 40% Publisher Sale
Fallout 4: Far Harbor Add-On 40% Publisher Sale
Fallout 4: Game of the Year Edition Xbox One Game 50% Publisher Sale
Fallout 4: Nuka-World Add-On 40% Publisher Sale
Fallout 4: Vault-Tec Workshop Add-On 40% Publisher Sale
Fallout 4: Wasteland Workshop Add-On 40% Publisher Sale
Fe* Xbox One X Enhanced 60% DWG
Fearful Symmetry & the Cursed Prince* Xbox Play Anywhere 60% DWG
Forgotton Anne* Xbox One Game 25% DWG
Forza Horizon 2 Car Pass Add-On 80% Spotlight
Forza Horizon 2: Storm Island Add-On 75% Spotlight
Guns, Gore and Cannoli* Xbox One Game 50% DWG
Just Cause 3* Xbox One Game 80% DWG
Life is Strange: Before the Storm Complete Season* Xbox One X Enhanced 60% DWG
Mirrors Edge Catalyst* Xbox One Game 60% DWG
Poi* Xbox One Game 75% DWG
Prey Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Publisher Sale
Prey + Dishonored 2 Bundle Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Publisher Sale
Prey: Digital Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 25% Publisher Sale
Rememoried Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight
Reus* Xbox One Game 75% DWG
Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration* Xbox One X Enhanced 75% DWG
Skyrim Special Edition + Fallout 4 G.O.T.Y Bundle Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Publisher Sale
Stick It To The Man* Xbox One Game 40% DWG
The Elder Scrolls Online Games On Demand 50% Publisher Sale
The Elder Scrolls Online: Summerset Xbox One X Enhanced 25% Publisher Sale
The Elder Scrolls Online: Summerset Collectorâ€™s Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 25% Publisher Sale
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Publisher Sale
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition* Xbox One X Enhanced 50% DWG
The Evil Within Xbox One Game 50% Publisher Sale
The Evil Within 2 Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Publisher Sale
The Evil Within Digital Bundle Xbox One Game 60% Publisher Sale
The Evil Within Season Pass Add-On 40% Publisher Sale
Tour de France 2017* Xbox One Game 50% DWG
TT Isle of Man* Xbox One X Enhanced 40% DWG
Wolfenstein II: The Freedom Chronicles Season Pass Add-On 40% Publisher Sale
Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Publisher Sale
Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus Digital Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Publisher Sale
Wolfenstein: The New Order Xbox One Game 50% Publisher Sale
Wolfenstein: The Old Blood Xbox One Game 50% Publisher Sale
Wolfenstein: The Two-Pack Xbox One Game 50% Publisher Sale
WRC 5 FIA World Rally Championship* Xbox One Game 80% DWG
WRC 7 FIA World Rally Championship* Xbox One X Enhanced 60% DWG
WRC Collection FIA World Rally Championship* Xbox One X Enhanced 60% DWG

 

 

Xbox 360

Contrast* Arcade 75% DWG
Faery: Legends of Avalon* Backward Compatible 75% DWG
Fallout 3 Backward Compatible 50% Spotlight
Fallout 3: Broken SteelÂ  Add-On 40% Spotlight
Fallout 3: Mothership ZetaÂ  Add-On 40% Spotlight
Fallout 3: Operation: Anchorage Add-On 40% Spotlight
Fallout 3: Point LookoutÂ  Add-On 40% Spotlight
Fallout 3: The Pitt Add-On 40% Spotlight
Fallout New Vegas: Dead Money Add-On 40% Spotlight
Fallout New Vegas: Honest HeartsÂ  Add-On 40% Spotlight
Fallout New Vegas: Lonesome Road Add-On 40% Spotlight
Fallout New Vegas: Old World BluesÂ  Add-On 40% Spotlight
Fallout: New Vegas Backward Compatible 50% Spotlight
Mars: War Logs* Backward Compatible 75% DWG
MX vs. ATV Alive* Games On Demand 80% DWG
MX vs. ATV Supercross * Games On Demand 80% DWG
MX vs. ATV Untamed* Games On Demand 80% DWG
Oblivion â€“ Knights of the NineÂ  Add-On 40% Spotlight
Oblivion â€“ Shivering IslesÂ  Add-On 40% Spotlight
Rise of the Tomb Raider* Games On Demand 70% DWG

 


*