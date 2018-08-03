insidegames
Deals with Gold – Mit Fallout 4, Dishonored 2, Prey, The Elder Scrolls Online, Yooka-Laylee und mehr
DieÂ Deals with GoldÂ der KW 31 2018 sind, inklusive einiger neuer Spotlight Sale-Angeboten, ab sofort im Microsoft Xbox Store verfÃ¼gbar und beinhalten erneut zahlreiche Xbox 360- und Xbox One-Games sowie verschiedene Erweiterungen (DLCs/Add-Ons) fÃ¼r Xbox-Spiele, die im Preis, je nach Titel bzw. DLC, bis zu 100% reduziert wurden.
Wie immer gilt:Â Preise und VerfÃ¼gbarkeit der Deals with Gold-Angebote kÃ¶nnen â€“ je nach Region â€“ variieren. Ã„nderungen durch den Anbieter jederzeit mÃ¶glich. Die nachfolgenden Deals with Gold-Angebote (mit Sternchen-Markierung) fÃ¼r Xbox One und Xbox 360 gelten, wenn nicht anders angegeben, ausschlieÃŸlich fÃ¼r Gold-Mitglieder (Gold-Probe-Abos zÃ¤hlen nicht!). Angebote, die mit Spotlight Sale markiert bzw. ohne Sternchen-Zusatz sind, gelten in der Regel gleichermaÃŸen fÃ¼r Silber- und Gold-Mitglieder.
Die nachfolgend genannten DWG-Angebote sind, wenn nicht anders angegeben, jeweils bis einschlieÃŸlich 6. August 2018 gÃ¼ltig.
Deals with Gold – KW 31 (31.07.-6.08.2018)
Xbox One
|Aven Colony
|Xbox One Game
|67%
|Spotlight
|Battlefield 1 â€“ Apocalypse
|Add-On
|100%
|Spotlight
|Battlefield 4 â€“ China Rising
|Add-On
|100%
|Spotlight
|Battlefield 4 â€“ Naval Strike
|Add-On
|100%
|Spotlight
|Battlestar Galactica Deadlock*
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|DWG
|Beyond Eyes
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|Spotlight
|Defunct*
|Xbox Play Anywhere
|50%
|DWG
|Die for Valhalla!*
|Xbox One Game
|25%
|DWG
|Digerati Made in USSR Bundle*
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|DWG
|Disco Dodgeball â€“ REMIX
|Xbox One Game
|30%
|Spotlight
|Dishonored 2
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|Spotlight
|Dishonored Definitive Edition
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Spotlight
|Dishonored: Death of the Outsider
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|33%
|Spotlight
|Dishonored: Death of the Outsider Deluxe Bundle
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|Spotlight
|Dishonored: The Complete Collection
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|Spotlight
|DOOM
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|25%
|Spotlight
|DOOM + Wolfenstein II Bundle
|Xbox One Game
|67%
|Spotlight
|EA SPORTS UFC 3
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|60%
|Spotlight
|EA SPORTS UFC 3 Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|60%
|Spotlight
|Fallout 4
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|Spotlight
|Fallout 4 Season Pass
|Add-On
|50%
|Spotlight
|Fallout 4: Automatron
|Add-On
|40%
|Spotlight
|Fallout 4: Contraptions Workshop
|Add-On
|40%
|Spotlight
|Fallout 4: Far Harbor
|Add-On
|40%
|Spotlight
|Fallout 4: Game of the Year Edition
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Spotlight
|Fallout 4: Nuka-World
|Add-On
|40%
|Spotlight
|Fallout 4: Vault-Tec Workshop
|Add-On
|40%
|Spotlight
|Fallout 4: Wasteland Workshop
|Add-On
|40%
|Spotlight
|Flockers
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|Spotlight
|Forsaken Remastered
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|10%
|Spotlight
|Fortnite â€“ Deluxe Founderâ€™s Pack
|Add-On
|50%
|Spotlight
|Fortnite â€“ Standard Founderâ€™s Pack
|Add-On
|50%
|Spotlight
|Iron Wings*
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|DWG
|LA Cops
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|Spotlight
|Masters of Anima*
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|DWG
|Not A Hero: Super Snazzy Edition
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|Spotlight
|OlliOlli2: XL Edition
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|Spotlight
|Overcooked
|Xbox One Game
|67%
|Spotlight
|Overcooked â€“ The Lost Morsel
|Add-On
|67%
|Spotlight
|Overcooked: Gourmet Edition
|Xbox One Game
|67%
|Spotlight
|Overruled!
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|Spotlight
|Penarium
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|Spotlight
|Prey
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|Spotlight
|Prey + Dishonored 2 Bundle
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|Spotlight
|Prey: Digital Deluxe
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|25%
|Spotlight
|Pure Pool*
|Xbox One Game
|40%
|DWG
|Race Arcade*
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|DWG
|Raging Justice
|Xbox One Game
|25%
|Spotlight
|Real Farm*
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|40%
|DWG
|Seasons After Fall*
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|DWG
|Sheltered
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|Spotlight
|Shiness: Lightning Kingdom*
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|DWG
|Skyrim Special Edition + Fallout 4 G.O.T.Y Bundle
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|Spotlight
|Spintires: MudRunner*
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|60%
|DWG
|Styx: Shards of Darkness*
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|DWG
|The BunnyLord Pro Hater Pack
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|Spotlight
|The Elder Scrolls Online
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Spotlight
|The Elder Scrolls Online: Summerset
|Xbox One Game
|25%
|Spotlight
|The Elder Scrolls Online: Summerset Collectorâ€™s Edition
|Xbox One Game
|25%
|Spotlight
|The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|Spotlight
|The Escapists
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|Spotlight
|The Escapists & The Escapists: The Walking Dead
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|Spotlight
|The Escapists 2
|Xbox One Game
|40%
|Spotlight
|The Escapists 2 Season Pass
|Add-On
|20%
|Spotlight
|The Escapists 2 Special Edition
|Xbox One Game
|20%
|Spotlight
|The Escapists 2 â€“ Big Top Breakout
|Add-On
|20%
|Spotlight
|The Escapists 2 â€“ Dungeons and Duct Tape
|Add-On
|20%
|Spotlight
|The Escapists 2 â€“ The Glorious Regime
|Add-On
|33%
|Spotlight
|The Escapists 2 â€“ Wicked Ward
|Add-On
|20%
|Spotlight
|The Escapists DLC Bundle
|Add-On
|75%
|Spotlight
|The Escapists â€“ Alcatraz
|Add-On
|75%
|Spotlight
|The Escapists â€“ Duct Tapes are Forever
|Add-On
|75%
|Spotlight
|The Escapists â€“ Escape Team
|Add-On
|75%
|Spotlight
|The Escapists â€“ Supermax Edition
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|Spotlight
|The Escapists â€“ The Walking Dead
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|Spotlight
|The Evil Within
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Spotlight
|The Evil Within 2
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|60%
|Spotlight
|The Evil Within Digital Bundle
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|Spotlight
|The Evil Within Season Pass
|Add-On
|40%
|Spotlight
|The Surge*
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|75%
|DWG
|Thea: The Awakening *
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|DWG
|Tour de France 2018*
|Xbox One Game
|33%
|DWG
|We Are The Dwarves*
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|DWG
|Wolfenstein II: The Freedom Chronicles Season Pass
|Xbox One Game
|40%
|Spotlight
|Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|Spotlight
|Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus Deluxe
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Spotlight
|Wolfenstein: The New Order
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Spotlight
|Wolfenstein: The Old Blood
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Spotlight
|Wolfenstein: The Two-Pack
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Spotlight
|Worms Anniversary Edition
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|Spotlight
|Worms Battlegrounds
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|Spotlight
|Worms Battlegrounds â€“ Alien Invasion
|Add-On
|75%
|Spotlight
|Worms W.M.D
|Xbox One Game
|67%
|Spotlight
|Wuppo*
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|DWG
|Yokuâ€™s Island Express
|Xbox One Game
|20%
|Spotlight
|Yooka-Laylee
|Xbox One Game
|67%
|Spotlight
Xbox 360
|Guncraft: Blocked and Loaded *
|Games On Demand
|50%
|DWG
|Street Fighter III: Online Edition*
|Arcade
|75%
|DWG
|Street Fighter IV â€“ Complete Alternate Costume Pack*
|Add-On
|70%
|DWG
|Street Fighter IV*
|Games On Demand
|50%
|DWG
|Street Fighter X Tekken â€“ Additional Characters Pack*
|Add-On
|75%
|DWG
|Street Fighter X Tekken*
|Games On Demand
|80%
|DWG
|Super Street Fighter II Turbo HD Remix*
|Arcade
|80%
|DWG
|Super Street Fighter IV Arcade Edition â€“ Horror Complete Pack*
|Add-On
|80%
|DWG
|Super Street Fighter IV Arcade Edition â€“ Super Complete Alternate Costume Pack*
|Add-On
|60%
|DWG
|Super Street Fighter IV Arcade Edition â€“ Ultra Complete Alternate Costume Pack*
|Add-On
|60%
|DWG
|Super Street Fighter IV Arcade Edition â€“ Vacation Complete Pack*
|Add-On
|80%
|DWG
|Super Street Fighter IV Arcade Edition â€“ Wild Complete Pack*
|Add-On
|80%
|DWG
|Super Street Fighter IV Arcade Edition*
|Games On Demand
|60%
|DWG
|Ultra Street Fighter IV*
|Games On Demand
|50%
|DWG
