insidegames

Deals with Gold – Mit Fallout 4, Dishonored 2, Prey, The Elder Scrolls Online, Yooka-Laylee und mehr

Veröffentlicht 31. Juli 2018 | 17:01 Uhr von Sandra




Deals-with-Gold-Logo-black

DieÂ Deals with GoldÂ der KW 31 2018 sind, inklusive einiger neuer Spotlight Sale-Angeboten, ab sofort im Microsoft Xbox Store verfÃ¼gbar und beinhalten erneut zahlreiche Xbox 360- und Xbox One-Games sowie verschiedene Erweiterungen (DLCs/Add-Ons) fÃ¼r Xbox-Spiele, die im Preis, je nach Titel bzw. DLC, bis zu 100% reduziert wurden.

Wie immer gilt:Â Preise und VerfÃ¼gbarkeit der Deals with Gold-Angebote kÃ¶nnen â€“ je nach Region â€“ variieren. Ã„nderungen durch den Anbieter jederzeit mÃ¶glich. Die nachfolgenden Deals with Gold-Angebote (mit Sternchen-Markierung) fÃ¼r Xbox One und Xbox 360 gelten, wenn nicht anders angegeben, ausschlieÃŸlich fÃ¼r Gold-Mitglieder (Gold-Probe-Abos zÃ¤hlen nicht!). Angebote, die mit Spotlight Sale markiert bzw. ohne Sternchen-Zusatz sind, gelten in der Regel gleichermaÃŸen fÃ¼r Silber- und Gold-Mitglieder.

Die nachfolgend genannten DWG-Angebote sind, wenn nicht anders angegeben, jeweils bis einschlieÃŸlich 6. August 2018 gÃ¼ltig.

Deals with Gold – KW 31 (31.07.-6.08.2018)

Xbox One

Aven Colony Xbox One Game 67% Spotlight
Battlefield 1 â€“ Apocalypse Add-On 100% Spotlight
Battlefield 4 â€“ China Rising Add-On 100% Spotlight
Battlefield 4 â€“ Naval Strike Add-On 100% Spotlight
Battlestar Galactica Deadlock* Xbox One Game 50% DWG
Beyond Eyes Xbox One Game 75% Spotlight
Defunct* Xbox Play Anywhere 50% DWG
Die for Valhalla!* Xbox One Game 25% DWG
Digerati Made in USSR Bundle* Xbox One Game 60% DWG
Disco Dodgeball â€“ REMIX Xbox One Game 30% Spotlight
Dishonored 2 Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Spotlight
Dishonored Definitive Edition Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight
Dishonored: Death of the Outsider Xbox One X Enhanced 33% Spotlight
Dishonored: Death of the Outsider Deluxe Bundle Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Spotlight
Dishonored: The Complete Collection Xbox One Game 60% Spotlight
DOOM Xbox One X Enhanced 25% Spotlight
DOOM + Wolfenstein II Bundle Xbox One Game 67% Spotlight
EA SPORTS UFC 3 Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Spotlight
EA SPORTS UFC 3 Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Spotlight
Fallout 4 Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Spotlight
Fallout 4 Season Pass Add-On 50% Spotlight
Fallout 4: Automatron Add-On 40% Spotlight
Fallout 4: Contraptions Workshop Add-On 40% Spotlight
Fallout 4: Far Harbor Add-On 40% Spotlight
Fallout 4: Game of the Year Edition Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight
Fallout 4: Nuka-World Add-On 40% Spotlight
Fallout 4: Vault-Tec Workshop Add-On 40% Spotlight
Fallout 4: Wasteland Workshop Add-On 40% Spotlight
Flockers Xbox One Game 75% Spotlight
Forsaken Remastered Xbox One X Enhanced 10% Spotlight
Fortnite â€“ Deluxe Founderâ€™s Pack Add-On 50% Spotlight
Fortnite â€“ Standard Founderâ€™s Pack Add-On 50% Spotlight
Iron Wings* Xbox One Game 50% DWG
LA Cops Xbox One Game 75% Spotlight
Masters of Anima* Xbox One X Enhanced 50% DWG
Not A Hero: Super Snazzy Edition Xbox One Game 75% Spotlight
OlliOlli2: XL Edition Xbox One Game 75% Spotlight
Overcooked Xbox One Game 67% Spotlight
Overcooked â€“ The Lost Morsel Add-On 67% Spotlight
Overcooked: Gourmet Edition Xbox One Game 67% Spotlight
Overruled! Xbox One Game 75% Spotlight
Penarium Xbox One Game 75% Spotlight
Prey Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Spotlight
Prey + Dishonored 2 Bundle Xbox One Game 60% Spotlight
Prey: Digital Deluxe Xbox One X Enhanced 25% Spotlight
Pure Pool* Xbox One Game 40% DWG
Race Arcade* Xbox One Game 50% DWG
Raging Justice Xbox One Game 25% Spotlight
Real Farm* Xbox One X Enhanced 40% DWG
Seasons After Fall* Xbox One Game 75% DWG
Sheltered Xbox One Game 75% Spotlight
Shiness: Lightning Kingdom* Xbox One Game 75% DWG
Skyrim Special Edition + Fallout 4 G.O.T.Y Bundle Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Spotlight
Spintires: MudRunner* Xbox One X Enhanced 60% DWG
Styx: Shards of Darkness* Xbox One Game 75% DWG
The BunnyLord Pro Hater Pack Xbox One Game 75% Spotlight
The Elder Scrolls Online Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight
The Elder Scrolls Online: Summerset Xbox One Game 25% Spotlight
The Elder Scrolls Online: Summerset Collectorâ€™s Edition Xbox One Game 25% Spotlight
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Spotlight
The Escapists Xbox One Game 75% Spotlight
The Escapists & The Escapists: The Walking Dead Xbox One Game 75% Spotlight
The Escapists 2 Xbox One Game 40% Spotlight
The Escapists 2 Season Pass Add-On 20% Spotlight
The Escapists 2 Special Edition Xbox One Game 20% Spotlight
The Escapists 2 â€“ Big Top Breakout Add-On 20% Spotlight
The Escapists 2 â€“ Dungeons and Duct Tape Add-On 20% Spotlight
The Escapists 2 â€“ The Glorious Regime Add-On 33% Spotlight
The Escapists 2 â€“ Wicked Ward Add-On 20% Spotlight
The Escapists DLC Bundle Add-On 75% Spotlight
The Escapists â€“ Alcatraz Add-On 75% Spotlight
The Escapists â€“ Duct Tapes are Forever Add-On 75% Spotlight
The Escapists â€“ Escape Team Add-On 75% Spotlight
The Escapists â€“ Supermax Edition Xbox One Game 75% Spotlight
The Escapists â€“ The Walking Dead Xbox One Game 75% Spotlight
The Evil Within Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight
The Evil Within 2 Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Spotlight
The Evil Within Digital Bundle Xbox One Game 60% Spotlight
The Evil Within Season Pass Add-On 40% Spotlight
The Surge* Xbox One X Enhanced 75% DWG
Thea: The Awakening * Xbox One Game 50% DWG
Tour de France 2018* Xbox One Game 33% DWG
We Are The Dwarves* Xbox One Game 50% DWG
Wolfenstein II: The Freedom Chronicles Season Pass Xbox One Game 40% Spotlight
Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus Xbox One Game 60% Spotlight
Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus Deluxe Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight
Wolfenstein: The New Order Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight
Wolfenstein: The Old Blood Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight
Wolfenstein: The Two-Pack Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight
Worms Anniversary Edition Xbox One Game 75% Spotlight
Worms Battlegrounds Xbox One Game 75% Spotlight
Worms Battlegrounds â€“ Alien Invasion Add-On 75% Spotlight
Worms W.M.D Xbox One Game 67% Spotlight
Wuppo* Xbox One Game 50% DWG
Yokuâ€™s Island Express Xbox One Game 20% Spotlight
Yooka-Laylee Xbox One Game 67% Spotlight

 

 

Xbox 360

Guncraft: Blocked and Loaded * Games On Demand 50% DWG
Street Fighter III: Online Edition* Arcade 75% DWG
Street Fighter IV â€“ Complete Alternate Costume Pack* Add-On 70% DWG
Street Fighter IV* Games On Demand 50% DWG
Street Fighter X Tekken â€“ Additional Characters Pack* Add-On 75% DWG
Street Fighter X Tekken* Games On Demand 80% DWG
Super Street Fighter II Turbo HD Remix* Arcade 80% DWG
Super Street Fighter IV Arcade Edition â€“ Horror Complete Pack* Add-On 80% DWG
Super Street Fighter IV Arcade Edition â€“ Super Complete Alternate Costume Pack* Add-On 60% DWG
Super Street Fighter IV Arcade Edition â€“ Ultra Complete Alternate Costume Pack* Add-On 60% DWG
Super Street Fighter IV Arcade Edition â€“ Vacation Complete Pack* Add-On 80% DWG
Super Street Fighter IV Arcade Edition â€“ Wild Complete Pack* Add-On 80% DWG
Super Street Fighter IV Arcade Edition* Games On Demand 60% DWG
Ultra Street Fighter IV* Games On Demand 50% DWG

 


