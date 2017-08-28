Top News

Deals with Gold – Mit Fallout 4, Injustice 2, Titanfall 2: Ultimate Edition, The Evil Within, BioShock 2 und mehr

Veröffentlicht 22. August 2017 | 17:47 Uhr von Sandra




Die neuen Deals with Gold (KW 34), die ab sofort verfügbar sind und natürlich, wie gewohnt, Xbox One Games, Games on Demand sowie verschiedene DLCs für Xbox 360- und Xbox One-Spiele, die im Preis, je nach Titel, bis zu 80% reduziert worden sind, bieten. Außerdem gibt es in dieser Woche auch wieder ein paar ergänzende Spotlight Sale-Angebote.

Wie immer gilt: Preise und Verfügbarkeit der Deals with Gold-Angebote können – je nach Region – variieren. Änderungen durch den Anbieter jederzeit möglich. Die nachfolgenden Deals with Gold-Angebote für Xbox 360 und Xbox One gelten, wenn nicht anders angegeben, ausschließlich für Gold-Mitglieder (Gold-Pro-Abos zählen nicht!). Spotlight Sale-Angebote sind sowohl für Xbox Gold- als auch Silber-Member verfügbar. Alle nachfolgend genannten Angebote sind jeweils bis einschließlich 28. August 2017 gültig.

Deals with Gold – KW 34 (22.-28. August 2017)

Xbox One

2Dark* Xbox One Game 70% DWG
Aven Colony* Xbox One Game 25% DWG
Batman: Arkham Knight Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight
Batman: Arkham Knight Premium Edition Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight
BioShock: The Collection* Xbox One Game 50% DWG
Digerati Family Friendly Bundle* Xbox One Game 70% DWG
Dishonored 2 Xbox One Game 25% Spotlight
DOOM Xbox One Game 35% Spotlight
EA SPORTS UFC 2 Deluxe Edition* Xbox One Game 75% DWG
EA SPORTS UFC 2* Xbox One Game 75% DWG
Exile’s End* Xbox One Game 30% DWG
Fallout 4 Xbox One Game 33% Spotlight
Fallout 4 Season Pass Add-On 40% Spotlight
Fallout 4: Automatron Add-On 40% Spotlight
Fallout 4: Contraptions Workshop Add-On 40% Spotlight
Fallout 4: Digital Deluxe Bundle Xbox One Game 45% Spotlight
Fallout 4: Far Harbor Add-On 40% Spotlight
Fallout 4: Nuka-World Add-On 40% Spotlight
Fallout 4: Vault-Tec Workshop Add-On 40% Spotlight
Fallout 4: Wasteland Workshop Add-On 40% Spotlight
Far Cry 4 Season Pass* Add-On 60% DWG
Far Cry Primal – Wenja Pack* Add-On 60% DWG
FINAL FANTASY XV Digital Premium Edition* Xbox One Game 50% DWG
Final Fantasy XV* Xbox One Game 50% DWG
FlatOut 4 : Total Insanity* Xbox One Game 60% DWG
FreezeME* Xbox One Game 50% DWG
Handball 17* Xbox One Game 70% DWG
Injustice 2 Xbox One Game 20% Spotlight
Injustice 2 – Deluxe Edition Xbox One Game 20% Spotlight
Injustice 2 – Ultimate Edition Xbox One Game 20% Spotlight
LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham Xbox One Game 60% Spotlight
LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham Deluxe Edition Xbox One Game 60% Spotlight
Mitsurugi Kamui Hikae* Xbox One Game 50% DWG
Need for Speed Deluxe Edition* Xbox One Game 75% DWG
Need For Speed* Xbox One Game 75% DWG
Prey Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight
R.B.I. Baseball 17* Xbox One Game 33% DWG
RiME* Xbox One Game 35% DWG
Shadow of Warrior 2* Xbox One Game 50% DWG
Shadow of Warrior Collection* Xbox One Game 60% DWG
Sherlock Holmes: The Devil’s Daughter Xbox One Game 70% Spotlight
STAR WARS Battlefront Ultimate Edition* Xbox One Game 80% DWG
The Elder Scrolls Online: 1500 Crowns Add-On 25% Spotlight
The Elder Scrolls Online: 3000 Crowns Add-On 33% Spotlight
The Elder Scrolls Online: 5500 Crowns Add-On 40% Spotlight
The Elder Scrolls Online: 750 Crowns Add-On 25% Spotlight
The Elder Scrolls Online: Gold Edition Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight
The Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind Xbox One Game 33% Spotlight
The Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind Collector’s Edition Xbox One Game 33% Spotlight
The Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind Collector’s Edition Upgrade Add-On 25% Spotlight
The Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind Upgrade Add-On 25% Spotlight
The Elder Scrolls Online: Tamriel Unlimited Xbox One Game 67% Spotlight
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight
The Escapists: The Walking Dead* Xbox One Game 75% DWG
The Evil Within Xbox One Game 75% Spotlight
The Evil Within Digital Bundle Xbox One Game 67% Spotlight
The Evil Within Season Pass Add-On 40% Spotlight
The Sexy Brutale* Xbox One Game 50% DWG
Titanfall 2: Ultimate Edition* Xbox One Game 50% DWG
Tom Clancy’s The Division Gold Edition* Xbox One Game 60% DWG
Tom Clancy’s The Division Last Stand* Add-On 40% DWG
Tom Clancy’s The Division Survival* Add-On 40% DWG
Tom Clancy’s The Division Underground* Xbox One Game 40% DWG
Tom Clancy’s The Division* Xbox One Game 60% DWG
Town of Light Xbox One Game 20% Spotlight
Trials Fusion Bronze Pack Add-On 10% Spotlight
Trials Fusion Gold Pack Add-On 30% Spotlight
Trials Fusion Platinum Pack Add-On 35% Spotlight
Trials Fusion Silver Pack Add-On 20% Spotlight
Trials of the Blood Dragon Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight
Wales Interactive Publisher Bundle Xbox One Game 20% Spotlight
Wolfenstein: The New Order Xbox One Game 25% Spotlight
Wolfenstein: The Old Blood Xbox One Game 25% Spotlight

 

Xbox 360

BioShock 2* Games On Demand 50% DWG
BioShock Infinite* Games On Demand 60% DWG
BioShock* Games On Demand 50% DWG
Fallout 3 Backward Compatible 40% Spotlight
Fallout 3: Broken Steel Add-On 40% Spotlight
Fallout 3: Mothership Zeta Add-On 75% Spotlight
Fallout: New Vegas Backward Compatible 40% Spotlight
Fallout: New Vegas – Honest Hearts Add-On 40% Spotlight
Fallout: New Vegas – Old World Blues Add-On 75% Spotlight
Far Cry 2* Games On Demand 67% DWG
Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon* Arcade 60% DWG
Far Cry 3: Deluxe Bundle DLC* Games On Demand 50% DWG
FAR CRY 4 Hurk Deluxe Pack* Add-On 60% DWG
Far Cry 4 Season Pass* Add-On 67% DWG
Far Cry 4* Games On Demand 50% DWG
Far Cry Classic* Arcade 50% DWG
Mars: War Logs* Arcade 75% DWG
Oblivion Backward Compatible 75% Spotlight
RAGE Backward Compatible 75% Spotlight
Rotastic* Arcade 75% DWG
The Evil Within X360 Games On Demand 75% Spotlight
Trials Fusion – DLC Empire of the Sky* Add-On 67% DWG
Trials Fusion – DLC Riders of the Rustland* Add-On 67% DWG
Trials Fusion – Season Pass* Games On Demand 70% DWG
Trials Fusion: After The Incident* Add-On 67% DWG
Trials Fusion: Fault One Zero* Add-On 67% DWG
Trials Fusion: Fire in the deep* Add-On 67% DWG
Trials Fusion: Welcome to the Abyss* Add-On 67% DWG

 


