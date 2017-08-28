insidegames
Deals with Gold – Mit Fallout 4, Injustice 2, Titanfall 2: Ultimate Edition, The Evil Within, BioShock 2 und mehr
Die neuen Deals with Gold (KW 34), die ab sofort verfügbar sind und natürlich, wie gewohnt, Xbox One Games, Games on Demand sowie verschiedene DLCs für Xbox 360- und Xbox One-Spiele, die im Preis, je nach Titel, bis zu 80% reduziert worden sind, bieten. Außerdem gibt es in dieser Woche auch wieder ein paar ergänzende Spotlight Sale-Angebote.
Wie immer gilt: Preise und Verfügbarkeit der Deals with Gold-Angebote können – je nach Region – variieren. Änderungen durch den Anbieter jederzeit möglich. Die nachfolgenden Deals with Gold-Angebote für Xbox 360 und Xbox One gelten, wenn nicht anders angegeben, ausschließlich für Gold-Mitglieder (Gold-Pro-Abos zählen nicht!). Spotlight Sale-Angebote sind sowohl für Xbox Gold- als auch Silber-Member verfügbar. Alle nachfolgend genannten Angebote sind jeweils bis einschließlich 28. August 2017 gültig.
Deals with Gold – KW 34 (22.-28. August 2017)
Xbox One
Xbox 360
|BioShock 2*
|Games On Demand
|50%
|DWG
|BioShock Infinite*
|Games On Demand
|60%
|DWG
|BioShock*
|Games On Demand
|50%
|DWG
|Fallout 3
|Backward Compatible
|40%
|Spotlight
|Fallout 3: Broken Steel
|Add-On
|40%
|Spotlight
|Fallout 3: Mothership Zeta
|Add-On
|75%
|Spotlight
|Fallout: New Vegas
|Backward Compatible
|40%
|Spotlight
|Fallout: New Vegas – Honest Hearts
|Add-On
|40%
|Spotlight
|Fallout: New Vegas – Old World Blues
|Add-On
|75%
|Spotlight
|Far Cry 2*
|Games On Demand
|67%
|DWG
|Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon*
|Arcade
|60%
|DWG
|Far Cry 3: Deluxe Bundle DLC*
|Games On Demand
|50%
|DWG
|FAR CRY 4 Hurk Deluxe Pack*
|Add-On
|60%
|DWG
|Far Cry 4 Season Pass*
|Add-On
|67%
|DWG
|Far Cry 4*
|Games On Demand
|50%
|DWG
|Far Cry Classic*
|Arcade
|50%
|DWG
|Mars: War Logs*
|Arcade
|75%
|DWG
|Oblivion
|Backward Compatible
|75%
|Spotlight
|RAGE
|Backward Compatible
|75%
|Spotlight
|Rotastic*
|Arcade
|75%
|DWG
|The Evil Within X360
|Games On Demand
|75%
|Spotlight
|Trials Fusion – DLC Empire of the Sky*
|Add-On
|67%
|DWG
|Trials Fusion – DLC Riders of the Rustland*
|Add-On
|67%
|DWG
|Trials Fusion – Season Pass*
|Games On Demand
|70%
|DWG
|Trials Fusion: After The Incident*
|Add-On
|67%
|DWG
|Trials Fusion: Fault One Zero*
|Add-On
|67%
|DWG
|Trials Fusion: Fire in the deep*
|Add-On
|67%
|DWG
|Trials Fusion: Welcome to the Abyss*
|Add-On
|67%
|DWG
