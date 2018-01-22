Top News

Gewinnspiele Mehr »

Aktuelle News Mehr »

Leitfäden Mehr »

Tests Mehr »

insidegames

Deals with Gold – Mit Far Cry 4, Farming Simulator, GTA 5, Halo 5: Guardians, RIME, Superhot und vielen mehr

Veröffentlicht 17. Januar 2018 | 20:26 Uhr von Ricky




Deals-with-Gold-Logo-black

Die neuen Deals with Gold der KW 3 2018 inklusive zahlreichen Spotlight Sale-Angeboten sind ab sofort im Microsoft Xbox Store verfügbar und bieten wieder einige Xbox 360- und Xbox One-Games sowie verschiedene Add-Ons für Xbox One-Spiele, die im Preis, je nach Titel, bis zu 80% reduziert wurden.

Wie immer gilt: Preise und Verfügbarkeit der Deals with Gold-Angebote können – je nach Region – variieren. Änderungen durch den Anbieter jederzeit möglich. Die nachfolgenden Deals with Gold-Angebote für Xbox One und Xbox 360 gelten, wenn nicht anders angegeben, ausschließlich für Gold-Mitglieder (Gold-Pro-Abos zählen nicht!), die Spotlight Sale-Angebote sind für Silber- und Gold-Member verfügbar. Die nachfolgend genannten Angebote sind jeweils bis einschließlich 22. Januar 2018 gültig.

Deals with Gold – KW 3 (16.-22. Januar 2018)

Xbox One

AER – Memories of Old Xbox One Game 33% Spotlight
Another World – 20th Anniversary Edition Xbox One Game 80% Spotlight
Aritana and the Harpy’s Feather Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight
Azkend 2: The World Beneath Xbox One Game 60% Spotlight
BADLAND: Game of the Year Edition Xbox One Game 60% Spotlight
Broken Age Xbox One Game 70% Spotlight
Broken Sword 5 – the Serpent’s Curse Xbox One Game 75% Spotlight
Chaos on Deponia Xbox One Game 33% Spotlight
D/Generation HD Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight
Dear Esther: Landmark Edition Xbox One Game 60% Spotlight
Decay – The Mare Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight
Defunct* Xbox Play Anywhere 30% DWG
Demetrios – The BIG Cynical Adventure Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight
Dex Xbox One Game 60% Spotlight
DreamBreak Xbox One Game 67% Spotlight
Echoes of the Fey: The Fox’s Trail Xbox One Game 33% Spotlight
FAR CRY 4 Xbox One Game 60% Spotlight
FAR CRY 4 + FAR CRY PRIMAL Bundle Xbox One Game 60% Spotlight
FAR CRY 4 Escape from Durgesh Prison Add-On 60% Spotlight
FAR CRY 4 Gold Edition Xbox One Game 60% Spotlight
FAR CRY 4 Hurk Deluxe Pack Add-On 60% Spotlight
FAR CRY 4 Season Pass Add-On 70% Spotlight
FAR CRY 4 Valley of the Yetis Add-On 60% Spotlight
Far Cry Primal Xbox One Game 70% Spotlight
FAR CRY Primal – Apex Edition Xbox One Game 70% Spotlight
Far Cry Primal – Wenja Pack Add-On 60% Spotlight
Farming Simulator 15 – Official Expansion (Gold)* Add-On 33% DWG
Farming Simulator 15* Xbox One Game 75% DWG
Farming Simulator 15: Complete Edition* Xbox One Game 67% DWG
Feral Fury * Xbox One Game 75% DWG
Firewatch Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight
Grand Theft Auto V & Great White Shark Cash Card* Xbox One Game 35% DWG
Grand Theft Auto V and Criminal Enterprise Starter Pack Bundle* Xbox One Game 40% DWG
Grand Theft Auto V* Xbox One Game 50% DWG
Grand Theft Auto V, Criminal Enterprise Starter Pack and Great White Shark Card Bundle* Xbox One Game 40% DWG
Grand Theft Auto V, Criminal Enterprise Starter Pack and Megalodon Shark Card Bundle* Xbox One Game 50% DWG
Grand Theft Auto V, Criminal Enterprise Starter Pack and Whale Shark Card Bundle* Xbox One Game 45% DWG
Grand Theft Auto V: Megalodon Shark Cash Card* Add-On 15% DWG
Halo 5: Guardians – 10 Gold REQ Packs + 3 Free* Add-On 25% DWG
Halo 5: Guardians – 15 Gold REQ Packs + 5 Free* Add-On 33% DWG
Halo 5: Guardians – 34 Gold REQ Packs + 13 Free* Add-On 45% DWG
Halo 5: Guardians – 7 Gold REQ Packs + 2 Free* Add-On 20% DWG
Halo 5: Guardians – Digital Deluxe Edition* Xbox One Game 40% DWG
Her Majesty’s SPIFFING Xbox One Game 70% Spotlight
I, Zombie* Add-On 50% DWG
INSIDE Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight
Jettomero: Hero of the Universe Xbox One Game 33% Spotlight
Ken Follett’s The Pillars of the Earth Xbox One Game 33% Spotlight
Kholat Xbox One Game 60% Spotlight
Knee Deep Xbox One Game 70% Spotlight
Knock-Knock Xbox One Game 60% Spotlight
L.A. Noire* Xbox One Game 25% DWG
Lifeless Planet: Premier Edition Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight
LIMBO Xbox One Game 80% Spotlight
Mages of Mystralia Xbox One Game 40% Spotlight
Masquerada: Songs and Shadows Xbox One Game 40% Spotlight
Metrico+ Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight
Monochroma Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight
Morphite Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight
N.E.R.O.: Nothing Ever Remains Obscure Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight
Nevermind Xbox One Game 75% Spotlight
Oceanhorn – Monster of Uncharted Seas Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight
Octodad: Dadliest Catch Xbox One Game 75% Spotlight
Oddworld: New ‘n’ Tasty – Deluxe Edition Xbox One Game 75% Spotlight
Pillars of Eternity: Complete Edition Xbox One Game 40% Spotlight
Planet of the Eyes Xbox One Game 35% Spotlight
Poi Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight
Rememoried Xbox One Game 33% Spotlight
RiME Xbox One Game 40% Spotlight
Slender: The Arrival* Xbox One Game 80% DWG
Soda Drinker Pro Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight
Soul Axiom Xbox One Game 70% Spotlight
Spartan* Xbox One Game 50% DWG
Steven Universe: Save the Light Xbox One Game 33% Spotlight
Stories of Bethem: Full Moon Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight
Submerged Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight
SUPERHOT Xbox One Game 40% Spotlight
SwapQuest* Xbox One Game 30% DWG
Tacoma Xbox Play Anywhere 50% Spotlight
Teslagrad Xbox One Game 70% Spotlight
The Deer God Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight
The Fall Xbox One Game 80% Spotlight
The Final Station Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight
The Little Acre Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight
The Long Dark Xbox Play Anywhere 40% Spotlight
The Sexy Brutale Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight
The Town of Light Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight
Thimbleweed Park Xbox Play Anywhere 35% Spotlight
Trulon: The Shadow Engine Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight
Typoman Xbox One Game 60% Spotlight
Uncanny Valley Xbox One Game 70% Spotlight
What Remains of Edith Finch Xbox One Game 33% Spotlight
Worlds of Magic: Planar Conquest* Xbox One Game 30% DWG

 

Xbox 360

Far Cry 2 Games On Demand 70% Spotlight
Far Cry 3 Backward Compatible 60% Spotlight
Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon Backward Compatible 60% Spotlight
Far Cry 3: Deluxe Bundle DLC Add-On 50% Spotlight
Far Cry 4 Games On Demand 60% Spotlight
Far Cry 4 Season Pass Add-On 70% Spotlight
FAR CRY 4 – Escape from Durgesh Prison Add-On 60% Spotlight
FAR CRY 4 – Hurk Deluxe Pack Add-On 60% Spotlight
FAR CRY 4 – Valley of the Yetis Add-On 60% Spotlight
Far Cry Classic Games On Demand 70% Spotlight
Far Cry Instincts Predator Games On Demand 70% Spotlight
Farming Simulator 15 – IT Runner DLC* Add-On 33% DWG
Farming Simulator 15 – JCB* Add-On 33% DWG
Farming Simulator 15 – Lamborghini Nitro 120* Add-On 33% DWG
Farming Simulator 15 – New Holland* Add-On 33% DWG
Farming Simulator 15 – Niva* Add-On 33% DWG
Farming Simulator 15 – Official Expansion (Silver)* Add-On 33% DWG
Farming Simulator 15* Games On Demand 75% DWG
Red Dead Redemption Undead Nightmare* Add-On 50% DWG
Red Dead Redemption* Backward Compatible 70% DWG

 


- ANZEIGE -


Kategorien: Xbox 360 News Xbox One News
Tags:

Weitere News und Spiele zum Thema

Xbox-Live-Deals-with-Gold-Logo

Deals with Gold – Mit Mass Effect: Andromeda, Yokaa-Laylee, Race the Sun, Assassin’s Creed: Brotherhood und mehr
Xbox-Live-Deals-with-Gold-Logo

Deals with Gold – Neue Xbox One, Xbox 360-Spiele und Spotlight Sale-Angebote (10.05.2016)
Xbox-Live-Deals-with-Gold-Logo

Deals with Gold – Neue Xbox 360, Xbox One und Spotlight Sale-Angebote (26.04.2016)
Xbox-Live-Deals-with-Gold-Logo

Deals with Gold – Neue Xbox One, Xbox 360 und Spotlight Sale Angebote (19.04.2016)
Über Ricky
Alle Artikel von Ricky ansehen

Im Forum als Zsadist oder auf Google+ unterwegs. Heavy Metal/Hardrock und Horror-Movie-Liebhaber!

Kommentare

Hinterlasse eine Antwort

Erfolge Trophy Leitfaden Keyword-Wolke:


Es ist noch kein Keyword vorhanden

- ANZEIGE -

SCN-Mitglieder

inside-network

Partner

Über Uns

Wichtiges & Hilfe

© 2010 - 2016 insidegames - Alle Rechte vorbehalten | Betreuung und Hosting Michel Wandke

Alle eingetragenen Marken und Logos sind eingetragene Warenzeichen der jeweiligen Herausgeber und/oder Inhaber.
Weitergabe und Vervielfältigung der Inhalte, auch in Teilen, ist ohne vorherige Genehmigung nicht gestattet.


*