Deals with Gold – Mit großem Capcom Publisher Sale inkl. Dead Rising, Resident Evil, Lost Planet, Street Fighter und mehr
Die neuen Deals with Gold der KW 18 sind ab sofort verfügbar und bieten wieder, wie gewohnt, einige Xbox One Games, Games on Demand, Back Compat-Spiele sowie Add-Ons für Xbox 360- und Xbox One-Spiele, die im Preis, je nach Titel, bis zu 80% reduziert worden sind. Außerdem stehen erneut einige Spotlight Sale- sowie zahlreiche Capcom Publisher Sale-Angebote zur Verfügung.
Wie immer gilt: Preise und Verfügbarkeit der Deals with Gold-Angebote können – je nach Region – variieren. Änderungen durch den Anbieter jederzeit möglich. Die nachfolgenden Deals with Gold-Angebote für Xbox 360 und Xbox One gelten, wenn nicht anders angegeben, ausschließlich für Gold-Mitglieder (Gold-Pro-Abos zählen nicht!). Die mit Spotlight als auch Publisher Sale versehenen Spiele sind sowohl für Xbox Gold- als auch Silber-Member verfügbar. Alle nachfolgend genannten Angebote sind jeweils bis einschließlich 8. Mai 2017 gültig.
Deals with Gold – KW 18 (2.05. – 8.05.2017)
Xbox One Deals
- [PROTOTYPE]* – Xbox One Game - 50% – DWG
- AQUA KITTY UDX: Xbox One Ultra Edition* – Xbox One Game – 33% – DWG
- Clouds & Sheep 2 – Xbox One Game – 50% – Spotlight
- Dead Rising – Xbox One Game – 50% – Publisher Sale
- Dead Rising 2 – Xbox One Game – 40% – Publisher Sale
- Dead Rising 2 Off the Record – Xbox One Game – 50% – Publisher Sale
- Dead Rising Triple Bundle Pack – Xbox One Game – 50% – Publisher Sale
- Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition – Xbox One Game – 50% – Publisher Sale
- Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition Demon Hunter Bundle – Xbox One Game – 50% – Publisher Sale
- DmC Devil May Cry: Definitive Edition – Xbox One Game – 67% – Publisher Sale
- Dynamite Fishing – World Games – Xbox One Game – 50% – Spotlight
- Eventide: Slavic Fable* – Xbox One Game – 30% – DWG
- Forza Horizon 2: Storm Island* – Add-On – 75% – DWG
- Forza Horizon 3 and Forza Motorsport 6 Bundle* – Xbox One Game – 45% – DWG
- Forza Motorsport 5: Racing Game of the Year Edition* – Xbox One Game – 7% – DWG
- Forza Motorsport 6 Platinum Edition Bundle* - Xbox One Game – 60% – DWG
- Kona* - Xbox One Game – 25% – DWG
- LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens Season Pass – Add-On – 30% – Spotlight
- Lovers in a Dangerous Spacetime* – Xbox One Game – 67% – DWG
- Mega Man Legacy Collection – Xbox One Game – 60% – Publisher Sale
- Mount & Blade: Warband* – Xbox One Game – 50% – DWG
- Prototype 2* – Xbox One Game – 50% – DWG
- Resident Evil – Xbox One Game – 50% – Publisher Sale
- Resident Evil 0 – Xbox One Game – 40% – Publisher Sale
- Resident Evil 0 Complete Costume Pack – Add-On – 50% – Publisher Sale
- Resident Evil 4 – Xbox One Game – 50% – Publisher Sale
- Resident Evil 5 – Xbox One Game – 50% – Publisher Sale
- Resident Evil 6 – Xbox One Game – 50% – Publisher Sale
- RESIDENT EVIL 7 biohazard – Xbox One Game – 35% – Publisher Sale
- RESIDENT EVIL 7 biohazard Deluxe Edition – Xbox One Game – 25% – Publisher Sale
- Resident Evil Game + Movie Deal – Deluxe Edition – Xbox One Game – 33% – Publisher Sale
- Resident Evil Game + Movie Deal – Standard Edition – Xbox One Game – 33% – Publisher Sale
- Resident Evil Revelations 2 Deluxe Edition – Xbox One Game – 60% – Publisher Sale
- Resident Evil Revelations 2 – Costume Pack – Add-On – 60% – Publisher Sale
- Resident Evil Revelations 2 – Season Pass – Add-On – 60% – Publisher Sale
- Resident Evil Triple Pack – Xbox One Game – 50% – Publisher Sale
- Resident Evil: Deluxe Origins Bundle – Xbox One Game – 50% – Publisher Sale
- Shred It!* – Xbox One Game – 50% – DWG
- Skylanders SuperChargers Portal Owner’s Pack* – Xbox One Game – 60% – DWG
- STAR WARS Battlefront Season Pass – Add-On – 50% – Spotlight
- STAR WARS Battlefront Ultimate Edition – Xbox One Game – 50% – Spotlight
- Star Wars Pinball Pack – Ad-On – 50% – Spotlight
- Star Wars Pinball Season 1 Bundle – Add-On – 50% – Spotlight
- Star Wars Pinball: Balance of the Force Pack – Add-On – 50% – Spotlight
- Star Wars Pinball: Heroes Within Pack – Add-On – 50% – Spotlight
- Star Wars Pinball: Rogue One – Add-On – 50% – Spotlight
- Star Wars Pinball: Star Wars Rebels – Add-On – 50% – Spotlight
- Star Wars Pinball: The Force Awakens Pack – Add-On – 50% – Spotlight
- Strider – Xbox One Game – 75% – Publisher Sale
- Super Party Sports: Football – Xbox One Game – 50% – Spotlight
- Teslagrad – Xbox One Game – 50% – Spotlight
- The Witness* – Xbox One Game -50% – DWG
- ULTIMATE MARVEL VS. CAPCOM 3 – Xbox One Game – 40% – Publisher Sale
- WWE 2K17 Digital Deluxe* - Xbox One Game – 50% – DWG
- WWE 2K17 Season Pass* – Add-On – 40% – DWG
- WWE 2K17* – Xbox One Game – 50% – DWG
- Zenith* - Xbox One Game – 25% – DWG
Xbox 360 Deals
- [PROTOTYPE]* – Games on Demand – 50% – DWG
- Age of Booty – Back Compat – 50% – Publisher Sale
- Asura’s Wrath – Games on Demand – 75% – Publisher Sale
- Bionic Commando – Games on Demand – 80% – Publisher Sale
- Bionic Commando: Rearmed – Games on Demand – 75% – Publisher Sale
- Bionic Commando: Rearmed 2 – Back Compat – 80% – Publisher Sale
- BloodRayne: Betrayal* – Arcade – 67% – DWG
- CAPCOM ARCADE CABINET : ALL-IN-ONE PACK – Back Compat – 75% – Publisher Sale
- Dark Void – Back Compat – 50% – Publisher Sale
- Darkstalkers Resurrection – Arcade – 75% – Publisher Sale
- Dead Rising – Games on Demand – 67% – Publisher Sale
- Dead Rising 2 – Games on Demand – 67% – Publisher Sale
- Dead Rising 2 Off The Record – Games on Demand – 67% – Publisher Sale
- Dead Rising 2: Case West – Back Compat – 30% – Publisher Sale
- Dead Rising 2: Case Zero – Back Compat – 30% – Publisher Sale
- Devil May Cry HD Collection – Games on Demand – 80% – Publisher Sale
- DmC Devil May Cry – Games on Demand – 80% – Publisher Sale
- DmC Devil May Cry – Vergil’s Downfall – Add-On – 50% -Publisher Sale
- Double Dragon Neon* – Arcade – 67% – DWG
- DuckTales Remastered – Back Compat – 75% – Publisher Sale
- Dungeons & Dragons: Chronicles of Mystara – Arcade – 67% – Publisher Sale
- Final Fight: Double Impact – Back Compat – 75% – Publisher Sale
- Flock! – Back Compat – 67% – Publisher Sale
- Greg Hastings Paintball 2* – Games on Demand – 67% – DWG
- LEGO Star Wars III: The Clone Wars* - Games on Demand – 75% – DWG
- LEGO Star Wars: The Complete Saga – Games on Demand – 75% – Spotlight (kostenlos für Gold-Member ab 16. Mai – 31. Mai 2017)
- Lost Planet 2 – Games on Demand – 80% – Publisher Sale
- Lost Planet 3 – Games on Demand – 80% – Publisher Sale
- Lost Planet Lost Colonies – Games on Demand – 80% – Publisher Sale
- Monaco: What’s Yours Is Mine* – Arcade – 67% – DWG
- Prototype 2* – Games on Demand – 50% – DWG
- Puzzle Fighter HD – Arcade – 67% – Publisher Sale
- Remember Me – Games on Demand – 75% – Publisher Sale
- Resident Evil – Games on Demand – 50% – Publisher Sale
- Resident Evil 0 – Games on Demand – 50% – Publisher Sale
- Resident Evil 0 Complete Costume Pack – Add-on – 60% – Publisher Sale
- Resident Evil 4 – Games on Demand – 60% – Publisher Sale
- Resident Evil 5 – Games on Demand – 65% – Publisher Sale
- Resident Evil 5 Untold Stories Bundle – Add-On – 60% – Publisher Sale
- Resident Evil 6 – Games on Demand – 65% – Publisher Sale
- Resident Evil CODE: Veronica X – Games on Demand – 75% – Publisher Sale
- Resident Evil Operation Racoon City – Games on Demand – 75% – Publisher Sale
- Resident Evil Revelations 2 – Season Pass – Add-On – 50% – Publisher Sale
- Skylanders SuperChargers Portal Owner’s Pack* – Games on Demand – 70% – DWG
- Slender: The Arrival* – Arcade – 67% – DWG
- Star Wars Pinball* - Add-On – 50% – DWG
- Star Wars Pinball: Balance of the Force* – Add-On – 50% – DWG
- Star Wars Pinball: Heroes Within* – Add-On – 50% – DWG
- Star Wars Pinball: Rogue One* – Add-On – 50% – DWG
- Star Wars Pinball: Star Wars Rebels* - Add-On – 50% – DWG
- Star Wars Pinball: The Force Awakens Pack* - Add-On – 50% – DWG
- Star Wars The Clone Wars: Republic of Heroes* – Games on Demand – 75% – DWG
- Star Wars: The Force Unleashed II – Games on Demand – 75% – DWG (ab sofort auch kostenlos für Gold-Member, gültig bis 15. Mai 2017)
- Star Wars: The Force Unleashed – Hoth Mission Pack* – Add-On – 77% – DWG
- Star Wars: The Force Unleashed – Jedi Temple Mission Pack* – Add-On – 77% – DWG
- Star Wars: The Force Unleashed – Tatooine Mission Pack* – Add-On – 77% – DWG
- Star Wars: The Force Unleashed* – Games on Demand – 75% – DWG
- Street Fighter III: Third Strike Online Edition – Arcade – 75% – Publisher Sale
- Street Fighter X Tekken – Games on Demand – 80% – Publisher Sale
- STREET FIGHTER X TEKKEN – Additional Characters Pack (12 Chars) – Add-On – 60% – Publisher Sale
- STREET FIGHTER X TEKKEN – SF Alternate Costume Complete Pack – Add-On – 61% – Publisher Sale
- STREET FIGHTER X TEKKEN – SF/TK Alternate Costume Complete Pack – Add-On – 61% – Publisher Sale
- STREET FIGHTER X TEKKEN – SF/TK Swap Costume Complete Pack – Add-On – 61% – Publisher Sale
- STREET FIGHTER X TEKKEN – TK Alternate Costume Complete Pack – Add-On – 61% – Publisher Sale
- Strider – Arcade – 75% – Publisher Sale
- Super Street Fighter II Turbo HD Remix – Arcade – 75% – Publisher Sale
- Super Street Fighter IV Arcade Edition – Horror Complete Pack – Add-On – 50% – Publisher Sale
- Super Street Fighter IV Arcade Edition – Super Complete Alternate Costume Pack – Add-On – 61% – Publisher Sale
- Super Street Fighter IV Arcade Edition – Ultra Complete Alternate Costume Pack – Add-On – 61% – Publisher Sale
- Super Street Fighter IV Arcade Edition – Vacation Complete Pack – Add-On – 50% – Publisher Sale
- Super Street Fighter IV Arcade Edition – Wild Complete Pack – Add-On – 50% – Publisher Sale
- Super Street Fighter IV Arcade Editon – Games on Demand – 50% – Publisher Sale
- Tales from Space: Mutant Blobs Attack* – Arcade – 67% – DWG
- The Bridge* – Arcade – 67% – DWG
- Ultra Street Fighter IV – Add-On – 50% – Publisher Sale
- WWE 2K17* – Games on Demand – 50% – DWG
