insidegames
Deals with Gold – Mit GTA 5, Deadpool, Call of Duty: Infinity Warfare, Forza 6, Blue Dragon und mehr
Die neuenÂ Deals with GoldÂ der KW 8 sind ab sofort verfÃ¼gbar und bieten wieder, wie gewohnt, einige Xbox One Games, Games on Demand sowie Add-Ons fÃ¼r Xbox 360- und Xbox One-Spiele, die im Preis, je nach Titel, bis zu 67% reduziert worden sind. AuÃŸerdem stehen erneut einige Spotlight Sale-Angebote zur VerfÃ¼gung.
Wie immer gilt:Â Preise und VerfÃ¼gbarkeit der Deals with Gold-Angebote kÃ¶nnen â€“ je nach Region â€“ variieren. Ã„nderungen durch den Anbieter jederzeit mÃ¶glich. Die nachfolgenden Deals with Gold-Angebote fÃ¼r Xbox 360 und Xbox One gelten, wenn nicht anders angegeben, ausschlieÃŸlich fÃ¼r Gold-Mitglieder (Gold-Pro-Abos zÃ¤hlen nicht!). Die mit Spotlight versehenen Angebote sind gleichermaÃŸen fÃ¼r Xbox Gold- und Silber-Member verfÃ¼gbar. Alle nachfolgend genannten Angebote sind jeweils bis einschlieÃŸlich 27. Februar 2017 gÃ¼ltig.
Deals with Gold – KW 8 (21.-27. Februar 2017)
Xbox One Deals
- Attack on TitanÂ - Xbox One Game â€“ 50% – Spotlight
- BLAZBLUE CHRONOPHANTASMA EXTENDÂ - Xbox One Game â€“ 50% – Spotlight
- Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare â€“ Xbox One Game â€“ 35% – DWG
- Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare â€“ Digital Deluxe Edition â€“ Xbox One Game â€“ 20% – DWG
- Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare â€“ Digital Legacy Edition â€“ Xbox One Game â€“ 25% – DWG
- Deadpool â€“ Xbox One Game â€“ 60% – DWG
- Donâ€™t Starve: Giant Edition + Shipwrecked Expansion â€“ Xbox One Game â€“ 40% – DWG
- Doodle God: Ultimate Edition â€“ Xbox One Game â€“ 33% – DWG
- Dovetail Games Euro Fishing â€“ Xbox One Game â€“ 50% – DWG
- DUCATI â€“ 90th Anniversary â€“ Xbox One Game â€“ 60% – DWG
- Forza Motorsport 6 and Forza Motorsport 5 Bundle â€“ Xbox One Game â€“ 50% – DWG
- Forza Motorsport 6 Complete Add-Ons Collection â€“ Add-On â€“ 67% – DWG
- Grand Theft Auto V & Great White Shark Cash CardÂ - Xbox One Game â€“ 50% – Spotlight
- Grand Theft Auto V & Megalodon Shark Cash Card BundleÂ - Xbox One Game â€“ 60% – Spotlight
- Grand Theft Auto V & Whale Shark Cash Card BundleÂ - Xbox One Game â€“ 60% – Spotlight
- Grand Theft Auto VÂ - Xbox One Game â€“ 50% – Spotlight
- Hand of Fate â€“ Xbox One Game â€“ 67% – DWG
- Hunterâ€™s Legacy â€“ Xbox One Game â€“ 25% – DWG
- Kingâ€™s Quest: The Complete Collection â€“ Xbox One Game â€“ 50% – DWG
- NASCAR Heat Evolution â€“ Xbox One Game â€“ 35% – DWG
- Shadow Complex Remastered â€“ Xbox One Game â€“ 50% – DWG
- Toby: The Secret Mine â€“ Xbox One Game â€“ 20% – DWG
- WARRIORS OROCHI 3 UltimateÂ - Xbox One Game â€“ 40% – Spotlight
Xbox 360 Deals
- BloodRayne: Betrayal â€“ Games on Demand â€“ 60% – DWG
- Blue Dragon â€“ Games on Demand â€“ 50% – DWG
- Call of Duty: World at War â€“ Games on Demand â€“ 50% – DWG
- Deadpool â€“ Games on Demand â€“ 63% – DWG
- Double Dragon Neon â€“ Games on Demand â€“ 60% – DWG
- Monaco: Whatâ€™s Yours Is Mine â€“ Games on Demand â€“ 60% – DWG
- Slender: The Arrival â€“ Games on Demand â€“ 60% – DWG
- Tales From Space: Mutant Blobs Attack â€“ Games on Demand â€“ 60% – DWG
Weitere News und Spiele zum Thema
Music-Addict and crazy Cat-Lady!
Kommentare
Erfolge Trophy Leitfaden Keyword-Wolke:
- ANZEIGE -