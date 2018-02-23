Deals with Gold – Mit Halo Wars 2, Shadow Warrior 2 und vielen Spotlight- und EA-Publisher-Sale-Angeboten

|Adam’s Venture: Origins*
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|DWG
|AereA*
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|DWG
|Agents of Mayhem *
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|75%
|DWG
|Agents of Mayhem – Total Mayhem Bundle*
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|DWG
|Bard’s Gold*
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|DWG
|Batman: The Telltale Series – The Complete Season (Episodes 1-5)
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|Spotlight
|Battle Ages – Town of Gems (550)
|Add-On
|80%
|Spotlight
|Battle Islands – Bag of Gold (550)
|Add-On
|80%
|Spotlight
|Battle Islands: Commanders – Exclusive Battle Over Berlin Bundle
|Add-On
|85%
|Spotlight
|Battlefield 1 & Titanfall 2 Ultimate Bundle
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|Pub Sale
|Battlefield 1 Heroes of the Great War Bundle
|Add-On
|70%
|Pub Sale
|Battlefield 1 Premium Pass
|Add-On
|75%
|Pub Sale
|Battlefield 1 Revolution
|Xbox One Game
|67%
|Pub Sale
|Battlefield 1 Shortcut Kit: Ultimate Bundle
|Add-On
|50%
|Pub Sale
|Battlefield 4 Premium Edition
|Xbox One Game
|67%
|Pub Sale
|Battlefield Anniversary Bundle
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|Pub Sale
|Battlefield Bundle
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|Pub Sale
|Battlefield Hardline Ultimate Edition
|Xbox One Game
|67%
|Pub Sale
|Bloody Zombies*
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|DWG
|Dragon Age: Inquisition – Game of the Year Edition
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|Pub Sale
|EA SPORTS FIFA 18 & NBA LIVE 18: The One Edition Bundle
|Xbox One Game
|67%
|Pub Sale
|EA SPORTS FIFA 18 & NHL 18 Bundle
|Xbox One Game
|67%
|Pub Sale
|EA SPORTS FIFA 18 and Need for Speed Payback Bundle
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|Pub Sale
|EA SPORTS NHL 18
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|67%
|Pub Sale
|EA SPORTS NHL 18 Young Stars Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One Game
|67%
|Pub Sale
|EA SPORTS NHL 18 Young Stars Edition
|Xbox One Game
|67%
|Pub Sale
|EA SPORTS Rory McIlroy PGA TOUR
|Xbox One Game
|67%
|Pub Sale
|Farming Simulator 17 – Platinum Edition*
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|33%
|DWG
|Farming Simulator 17 – Platinum Expansion*
|Add-On
|15%
|DWG
|Farming Simulator 17 – Premium Edition*
|Xbox One Game
|67%
|DWG
|Farming Simulator 17 – Season Pass*
|Add-On
|33%
|DWG
|Farming Simulator 17*
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|67%
|DWG
|FIFA 18
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|67%
|Pub Sale
|FIFA 18 ICON Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|Pub Sale
|FIFA 18 Ronaldo Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|60%
|Pub Sale
|FINAL FANTASY XV Digital Premium Edition*
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|DWG
|FINAL FANTASY XV*
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|60%
|DWG
|Fortnite – Deluxe Founder’s Pack*
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|DWG
|Fortnite – Limited Edition Founder’s Pack*
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|DWG
|Fortnite – Standard Founder’s Pack*
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|DWG
|Fortnite – Super Deluxe Founder’s Pack*
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|DWG
|Future War: Reborn*
|Xbox One Game
|20%
|DWG
|Gems of War – Dwarven Avatar Pack
|Add-On
|85%
|Spotlight
|Gems of War – Guild Elite
|Add-On
|75%
|Spotlight
|Gems of War – Sir Gwayne Starter Pack
|Add-On
|85%
|Spotlight
|Gems of War – Withering Touch Bundle
|Add-On
|75%
|Spotlight
|Halo Wars 2 Season Pass*
|Add-On
|50%
|DWG
|Halo Wars 2 – Colony Leader Pack*
|Add-On
|30%
|DWG
|Halo Wars 2 – Commander Jerome Leader Pack*
|Add-On
|30%
|DWG
|Halo Wars 2 – Kinsano Leader Pack*
|Add-On
|30%
|DWG
|Halo Wars 2 – Operation: Spearbreaker*
|Add-On
|30%
|DWG
|Halo Wars 2 – Sergeant Johnson Leader Pack*
|Add-On
|30%
|DWG
|Halo Wars 2 – Serina Leader Pack*
|Add-On
|30%
|DWG
|Halo Wars 2 – The Arbiter Leader Pack*
|Add-On
|30%
|DWG
|Halo Wars 2 – YapYap THE DESTROYER Leader Pack*
|Add-On
|30%
|DWG
|Halo Wars 2: Awakening the Nightmare*
|Add-On
|30%
|DWG
|Halo Wars 2: Complete Edition*
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|DWG
|Halo Wars 2: Icons of War*
|Add-On
|30%
|DWG
|Halo Wars 2: Serina & Spearbreaker Bundle*
|Add-On
|30%
|DWG
|Halo Wars 2: Standard Edition*
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|DWG
|HAWKEN – Starter Pack
|Add-On
|85%
|Spotlight
|Human Fall Flat*
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|DWG
|Madden NFL 18
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|67%
|Pub Sale
|MADDEN NFL 18 ULTIMATE TEAM STARTER PACK
|Add-On
|50%
|Pub Sale
|MADDEN NFL 18: G.O.A.T. Holiday Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|70%
|Pub Sale
|Mass Effect: Andromeda – Deluxe Recruit Edition
|Xbox One Game
|67%
|Pub Sale
|Mass Effect: Andromeda – Standard Recruit Edition
|Xbox One Game
|67%
|Pub Sale
|Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor – Game of the Year Edition
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Spotlight
|Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor – Season Pass
|Add-On
|50%
|Spotlight
|Middle-earth: Shadow of War
|Xbox Play Anywhere
|20%
|Spotlight
|Middle-earth: Shadow of War Gold Edition
|Xbox Play Anywhere
|30%
|Spotlight
|Mirror’s Edge Catalyst
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|Pub Sale
|NBA LIVE 18: The One Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|85%
|Pub Sale
|Need for Speed Payback
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|60%
|Pub Sale
|Need for Speed Payback – Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|60%
|Pub Sale
|Need for Speed Ultimate Bundle
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|Pub Sale
|Overwatch Game of the Year Edition*
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|DWG
|Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|Pub Sale
|Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2: Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One Game
|67%
|Pub Sale
|Prominence Poker – Made Bundle
|Add-On
|85%
|Spotlight
|Reus*
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|DWG
|Shadow Warrior 2*
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|DWG
|Skylar & Plux: Adventure on Clover Island*
|Xbox One Game
|70%
|DWG
|STAR WARS Battlefront II
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|60%
|Pub Sale
|STAR WARS Battlefront II: Elite Trooper Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|60%
|Pub Sale
|Tales from the Borderlands Complete Season (Episodes 1-5)
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|Spotlight
|Tales from the Borderlands – Season Pass (Episodes 2-5)
|Add-On
|60%
|Spotlight
|The Assembly*
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|DWG
|The Culling*
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|DWG
|The Sims 4
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Pub Sale
|The Sims 4 Bundle
|Xbox One Game
|40%
|Pub Sale
|The Sims 4 City Living
|Add-On
|50%
|Pub Sale
|The Sims 4 Deluxe Party Edition
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Pub Sale
|The Sims 4 Vampires
|Add-On
|40%
|Pub Sale
|The Sims 4 Vintage Glamour Stuff
|Add-On
|40%
|Pub Sale
|Titanfall 2: Ultimate Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|75%
|Pub Sale
|Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege
|Xbox One Game
|17%
|Spotlight
|Uncanny Valley *
|Xbox One Game
|67%
|DWG
|Unmechanical: Extended*
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|DWG
|Unravel
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|Pub Sale
|Wuppo*
|Xbox One Game
|33%
|DWG