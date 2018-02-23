Top News

Gewinnspiele Mehr »

Aktuelle News Mehr »

Leitfäden Mehr »

Tests Mehr »

insidegames

Deals with Gold – Mit Halo Wars 2, Shadow Warrior 2 und vielen Spotlight- und EA-Publisher-Sale-Angeboten

Veröffentlicht 20. Februar 2018 | 15:18 Uhr von Ricky




Deals-with-Gold-Logo-black

Die Deals with Gold der KW 8 2018 sowie einigen neuen Spotlight Sale- als auch zahlreichen Electronic Arts Publisher Sale-Angebote sind ab sofort im Microsoft Xbox Store verfügbar und bieten erneut zahlreiche Xbox 360- und Xbox One-Games sowie verschiedene Add-Ons für Xbox One-Spiele, die im Preis, je nach Titel, bis zu 85% reduziert wurden.

Wie immer gilt: Preise und Verfügbarkeit der Deals with Gold-Angebote können – je nach Region – variieren. Änderungen durch den Anbieter jederzeit möglich. Die nachfolgenden Deals with Gold-Angebote (mit Sternchen-Markierung) für Xbox One und Xbox 360 gelten, wenn nicht anders angegeben, ausschließlich für Gold-Mitglieder (Gold-Probe-Abos zählen nicht!). Angebote, die mit Spotlight bzw. 2K Pub Sale markiert sind, gelten gleichermaßen für Silber- und Gold-Mitglieder.

Die nachfolgend genannten Angebote sind jeweils bis einschließlich 26. Februar 2018 gültig.

Deals with Gold – KW 7 (20.-26. Februar 2018)

Xbox One

Adam’s Venture: Origins* Xbox One Game 75% DWG
AereA* Xbox One Game 60% DWG
Agents of Mayhem * Xbox One X Enhanced 75% DWG
Agents of Mayhem – Total Mayhem Bundle* Xbox One Game 75% DWG
Bard’s Gold* Xbox One Game 50% DWG
Batman: The Telltale Series – The Complete Season (Episodes 1-5) Xbox One Game 60% Spotlight
Battle Ages – Town of Gems (550) Add-On 80% Spotlight
Battle Islands – Bag of Gold (550) Add-On 80% Spotlight
Battle Islands:  Commanders – Exclusive Battle Over Berlin Bundle Add-On 85% Spotlight
Battlefield 1 & Titanfall 2 Ultimate Bundle Xbox One Game 60% Pub Sale
Battlefield 1 Heroes of the Great War Bundle Add-On 70% Pub Sale
Battlefield 1 Premium Pass Add-On 75% Pub Sale
Battlefield 1 Revolution Xbox One Game 67% Pub Sale
Battlefield 1 Shortcut Kit: Ultimate Bundle Add-On 50% Pub Sale
Battlefield 4 Premium Edition Xbox One Game 67% Pub Sale
Battlefield Anniversary Bundle Xbox One Game 60% Pub Sale
Battlefield Bundle Xbox One Game 75% Pub Sale
Battlefield Hardline Ultimate Edition Xbox One Game 67% Pub Sale
Bloody Zombies* Xbox One Game 50% DWG
Dragon Age: Inquisition – Game of the Year Edition Xbox One Game 75% Pub Sale
EA SPORTS FIFA 18 & NBA LIVE 18: The One Edition Bundle Xbox One Game 67% Pub Sale
EA SPORTS FIFA 18 & NHL 18 Bundle Xbox One Game 67% Pub Sale
EA SPORTS FIFA 18 and Need for Speed Payback Bundle Xbox One Game 60% Pub Sale
EA SPORTS NHL 18 Xbox One X Enhanced 67% Pub Sale
EA SPORTS NHL 18 Young Stars Deluxe Edition Xbox One Game 67% Pub Sale
EA SPORTS NHL 18 Young Stars Edition Xbox One Game 67% Pub Sale
EA SPORTS Rory McIlroy PGA TOUR Xbox One Game 67% Pub Sale
Farming Simulator 17 – Platinum Edition* Xbox One X Enhanced 33% DWG
Farming Simulator 17 – Platinum Expansion* Add-On 15% DWG
Farming Simulator 17 – Premium Edition* Xbox One Game 67% DWG
Farming Simulator 17 – Season Pass* Add-On 33% DWG
Farming Simulator 17* Xbox One X Enhanced 67% DWG
FIFA 18 Xbox One X Enhanced 67% Pub Sale
FIFA 18 ICON Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Pub Sale
FIFA 18 Ronaldo Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Pub Sale
FINAL FANTASY XV Digital Premium Edition* Xbox One Game 60% DWG
FINAL FANTASY XV* Xbox One X Enhanced 60% DWG
Fortnite – Deluxe Founder’s Pack* Xbox One X Enhanced 50% DWG
Fortnite – Limited Edition Founder’s Pack* Xbox One X Enhanced 50% DWG
Fortnite – Standard Founder’s Pack* Xbox One X Enhanced 50% DWG
Fortnite – Super Deluxe Founder’s Pack* Xbox One X Enhanced 50% DWG
Future War: Reborn* Xbox One Game 20% DWG
Gems of War – Dwarven Avatar Pack Add-On 85% Spotlight
Gems of War – Guild Elite Add-On 75% Spotlight
Gems of War – Sir Gwayne Starter Pack Add-On 85% Spotlight
Gems of War – Withering Touch Bundle Add-On 75% Spotlight
Halo Wars 2 Season Pass* Add-On 50% DWG
Halo Wars 2 – Colony Leader Pack* Add-On 30% DWG
Halo Wars 2 – Commander Jerome Leader Pack* Add-On 30% DWG
Halo Wars 2 – Kinsano Leader Pack* Add-On 30% DWG
Halo Wars 2 – Operation: Spearbreaker* Add-On 30% DWG
Halo Wars 2 – Sergeant Johnson Leader Pack* Add-On 30% DWG
Halo Wars 2 – Serina Leader Pack* Add-On 30% DWG
Halo Wars 2 – The Arbiter Leader Pack* Add-On 30% DWG
Halo Wars 2 – YapYap THE DESTROYER Leader Pack* Add-On 30% DWG
Halo Wars 2: Awakening the Nightmare* Add-On 30% DWG
Halo Wars 2: Complete Edition* Xbox One X Enhanced 50% DWG
Halo Wars 2: Icons of War* Add-On 30% DWG
Halo Wars 2: Serina & Spearbreaker Bundle* Add-On 30% DWG
Halo Wars 2: Standard Edition* Xbox One X Enhanced 50% DWG
HAWKEN – Starter Pack Add-On 85% Spotlight
Human Fall Flat* Xbox One Game 50% DWG
Madden NFL 18 Xbox One X Enhanced 67% Pub Sale
MADDEN NFL 18 ULTIMATE TEAM STARTER PACK Add-On 50% Pub Sale
MADDEN NFL 18: G.O.A.T. Holiday Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Pub Sale
Mass Effect: Andromeda – Deluxe Recruit Edition Xbox One Game 67% Pub Sale
Mass Effect: Andromeda – Standard Recruit Edition Xbox One Game 67% Pub Sale
Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor – Game of the Year Edition Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight
Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor – Season Pass Add-On 50% Spotlight
Middle-earth: Shadow of War Xbox Play Anywhere 20% Spotlight
Middle-earth: Shadow of War Gold Edition Xbox Play Anywhere 30% Spotlight
Mirror’s Edge Catalyst Xbox One Game 75% Pub Sale
NBA LIVE 18: The One Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 85% Pub Sale
Need for Speed Payback Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Pub Sale
Need for Speed Payback – Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Pub Sale
Need for Speed Ultimate Bundle Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Pub Sale
Overwatch Game of the Year Edition* Xbox One X Enhanced 50% DWG
Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2 Xbox One Game 60% Pub Sale
Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2: Deluxe Edition Xbox One Game 67% Pub Sale
Prominence Poker – Made Bundle Add-On 85% Spotlight
Reus* Xbox One Game 75% DWG
Shadow Warrior 2* Xbox One Game 50% DWG
Skylar & Plux: Adventure on Clover Island* Xbox One Game 70% DWG
STAR WARS Battlefront II Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Pub Sale
STAR WARS Battlefront II: Elite Trooper Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Pub Sale
Tales from the Borderlands Complete Season (Episodes 1-5) Xbox One Game 60% Spotlight
Tales from the Borderlands – Season Pass (Episodes 2-5) Add-On 60% Spotlight
The Assembly* Xbox One Game 60% DWG
The Culling* Xbox One Game 60% DWG
The Sims 4 Xbox One Game 50% Pub Sale
The Sims 4 Bundle Xbox One Game 40% Pub Sale
The Sims 4 City Living Add-On 50% Pub Sale
The Sims 4 Deluxe Party Edition Xbox One Game 50% Pub Sale
The Sims 4 Vampires Add-On 40% Pub Sale
The Sims 4 Vintage Glamour Stuff Add-On 40% Pub Sale
Titanfall 2: Ultimate Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Pub Sale
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Xbox One Game 17% Spotlight
Uncanny Valley * Xbox One Game 67% DWG
Unmechanical: Extended* Xbox One Game 75% DWG
Unravel Xbox One Game 75% Pub Sale
Wuppo* Xbox One Game 33% DWG

Xbox 360

Alien Breed Episode 1* Games On Demand 75% DWG
Batman: The Telltale Series* Games On Demand 60% DWG
Battlefield 3 Games On Demand 75% Pub Sale
Battlefield: Bad Company 2 Backward Compatible 75% Pub Sale
Dead Space Backward Compatible 75% Pub Sale
Dead Space 2 Backward Compatible 75% Pub Sale
Dead Space 3 Backward Compatible 75% Pub Sale
DmC Devil May Cry 4* Games On Demand 67% DWG
DmC Devil May Cry HD Collection * Games On Demand 75% DWG
DmC Devil May Cry – Vergil’s Downfall* Add-On 50% DWG
DmC Devil May Cry* Games On Demand 70% DWG
Dragon Age: Origins Backward Compatible 75% Pub Sale
FIFA 18 Games On Demand 67% Pub Sale
Mass Effect 2 Backward Compatible 65% Pub Sale
Mass Effect 3 Backward Compatible 65% Pub Sale
NBA JAM: On Fire Edition Backward Compatible 50% Pub Sale
Samurai Warriors 2 Empires* Games On Demand 50% DWG
SAMURAI WARRIORS 2* Games On Demand 50% DWG
Skate 3 Backward Compatible 75% Pub Sale
Tales from the Borderlands – Season Pass* Add-On 60% DWG
The Telltale Series – Season Pass* Add-On 60% DWG
WARRIORS OROCHI 2* Games On Demand 75% DWG
WARRIORS OROCHI* Games On Demand 75% DWG

 


- ANZEIGE -


Kategorien: Xbox 360 News Xbox One News
Tags:

Weitere News und Spiele zum Thema

Xbox-Live-Deals-with-Gold-Logo

Deals with Gold – Mit Dead Island, Assetto Corsa, Defiance: Gold Edition, The Long Park und mehr
Xbox-Live-Deals-with-Gold-Logo

Deals with Gold – Mit Duke Nukem 3D: 20th Anniversary World Tour, Farming Simulator, Worms und mehr
Xbox-Live-Deals-with-Gold-Logo

Deals with Gold – Xbox 360 Super Sale und viele weitere Angebote auch für Xbox One
Xbox-Live-Deals-with-Gold-Logo

Deals with Gold – Neue Xbox One, Xbox 360 Angebote, Spotlight & 2K Publisher Sale
Über Ricky
Alle Artikel von Ricky ansehen

Im Forum als Zsadist oder auf Google+ unterwegs. Heavy Metal/Hardrock und Horror-Movie-Liebhaber!

Kommentare

Hinterlasse eine Antwort

Erfolge Trophy Leitfaden Keyword-Wolke:


Es ist noch kein Keyword vorhanden

- ANZEIGE -

SCN-Mitglieder

inside-network

Partner

Über Uns

Wichtiges & Hilfe

© 2010 - 2016 insidegames - Alle Rechte vorbehalten | Betreuung und Hosting Michel Wandke

Alle eingetragenen Marken und Logos sind eingetragene Warenzeichen der jeweiligen Herausgeber und/oder Inhaber.
Weitergabe und Vervielfältigung der Inhalte, auch in Teilen, ist ohne vorherige Genehmigung nicht gestattet.


*