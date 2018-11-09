insidegames
Deals with Gold – Mit Just Cause 3: XXL Edition, The Escapists 2, Guns, Gore and Cannoli, Furi, Crimsonland und mehr
DieÂ Deals with GoldÂ der KW 45 2018 sind, inklusive einiger neuer Spotlight Sale-Angeboten, ab sofort im Microsoft Xbox Store verfÃ¼gbar und beinhalten erneut zahlreiche Xbox One- und Xbox 360-Games sowie verschiedene Erweiterungen (DLCs/Add-Ons) fÃ¼r Xbox-Spiele, die im Preis, je nach Titel bzw. DLC, bis zu 90% reduziert wurden.
Wie immer gilt:Â Preise und VerfÃ¼gbarkeit der Deals with Gold-Angebote kÃ¶nnen â€“ je nach Region â€“ variieren. Ã„nderungen durch den/die Anbieter jederzeit mÃ¶glich. Die nachfolgenden Deals with Gold-Angebote (mit Sternchen-Markierung) fÃ¼r Xbox One und Xbox 360 gelten, wenn nicht anders angegeben, ausschlieÃŸlich fÃ¼r Gold-Mitglieder (Gold-Probe-Abos zÃ¤hlen nicht!). Angebote, die mit Spotlight-Sale markiert bzw. ohne Sternchen-Zusatz sind, gelten in der Regel gleichermaÃŸen fÃ¼r Silber- und Gold-Mitglieder.
Die nachfolgend genannten DWG-Angebote sind, wenn nicht anders angegeben, jeweils bis einschlieÃŸlich 12. November 2018 gÃ¼ltig.
Deals with Gold – KW 45 (5.-12. November 2018)
Xbox One
|Air Guitar Warrior Gamepad Edition
|Xbox One Game
|40%
|Spotlight
|ARK: Aberration
|Add-On
|40 â€“ 50%
|Spotlight
|ARK: Scorched Earth
|Add-On
|50 â€“ 60%
|Spotlight
|ARK: Survival Evolved
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50 â€“ 60%
|Spotlight
|ARK: Survival Evolved Explorerâ€™s Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|40 â€“ 50%
|Spotlight
|ARK: Survival Evolved Season Pass
|Add-On
|25 â€“ 35%
|Spotlight
|Atomic Heist
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Spotlight
|Battle High 2 A+
|Xbox One Game
|80%
|Spotlight
|Beat This Bundle: Kung-Fu & Beatsplosion
|Xbox One Game
|40%
|Spotlight
|Bedlam â€“ The Game By Christopher Brookmyre*
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|DWG
|Birdcakes
|Xbox Play Anywhere
|40%
|Spotlight
|Blackwood Crossing*
|Xbox One Game
|40%
|DWG
|Bloody Zombies
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|Spotlight
|Brawlout Standard Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|Spotlight
|Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition*
|Xbox One Game
|67%
|DWG
|Cannon Brawl
|Xbox One Game
|40%
|Spotlight
|Circuit Breakers
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|Spotlight
|Claws of Furry
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|25%
|Spotlight
|Crimsonland
|Xbox One Game
|70%
|Spotlight
|Demonâ€™s Crystals
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|Spotlight
|Die for Valhalla!
|Xbox One Game
|30%
|Spotlight
|Drunk-Fu: Wasted Masters
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|25%
|Spotlight
|Duke Nukem 3D: 20th Anniversary World Tour*
|Xbox One Game
|67%
|DWG
|Dungeon Punks
|Xbox One Game
|67%
|Spotlight
|Earth Atlantis*
|Xbox One Game
|33%
|DWG
|FIFA 19 Ultimate Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|30%
|Spotlight
|Forza Motorsport 6 Porsche Expansion
|Add-On
|75%
|Spotlight
|Furi
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Spotlight
|GoNNER â€“ BLÃ¼EBERRY EDiTION
|Xbox One Game
|30%
|Spotlight
|Guacamelee! Super Turbo Championship Edition
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|Spotlight
|Guns, Gore and Cannoli
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Spotlight
|Hyper Sentinel
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|40%
|Spotlight
|I Am the Hero
|Xbox One Game
|15%
|Spotlight
|I, Zombie
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Spotlight
|Just Cause 3 Ultimate Mission, Weapon and Vehicle Pack*
|Add-On
|70%
|DWG
|Just Cause 3*
|Xbox One Game
|70%
|DWG
|Just Cause 3: Air, Land & Sea Expansion Pass*
|Add-On
|75%
|DWG
|Just Cause 3: Bavarium Sea Heist
|Add-On
|70%
|Spotlight
|Just Cause 3: Mech Land Assault
|Add-On
|70%
|Spotlight
|Just Cause 3: Sky Fortress
|Add-On
|70%
|Spotlight
|Just Cause 3: XXL Edition*
|Xbox One Game
|70%
|DWG
|JYDGE
|Xbox One Game
|70%
|Spotlight
|Late Shift
|Xbox Game Pass
|40%
|Spotlight
|Lovely Planet
|Xbox One Game
|80%
|Spotlight
|Moonfall Ultimate
|Xbox One Game
|20%
|Spotlight
|Mr. Shifty
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Spotlight
|Mulaka
|Xbox One Game
|40%
|Spotlight
|Neon Chrome
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|70%
|Spotlight
|NeuroVoider
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Spotlight
|Next Up Hero
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Spotlight
|Nine Parchments
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|60%
|Spotlight
|No Time To Explain
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Spotlight
|Overdriven Reloaded: Special Edition
|Xbox Play Anywhere
|67%
|Spotlight
|Overlord: Fellowship of Evil*
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|DWG
|Raging Justice
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Spotlight
|Riddled Corpses EXÂ
|Xbox One Game
|33%
|Spotlight
|Shaq Fu: A Legend Reborn
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Spotlight
|Socketeer*
|Xbox One Game
|30%
|DWG
|Solar Shifter EX
|Xbox One Game
|70%
|Spotlight
|Steredenn: Binary Stars
|Xbox Game Pass
|50%
|Spotlight
|Super Dungeon Bros
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|Spotlight
|Super Hydorah
|Xbox One Game
|33%
|Spotlight
|Super Knight Riders*
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|DWG
|Tesla vs Lovecraft
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|30%
|Spotlight
|Teslapunk
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|Spotlight
|The BunkerÂ
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|Spotlight
|The Escapists 2
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Spotlight
|The Escapists 2 Season Pass
|Add-On
|50%
|Spotlight
|The Escapists 2 Special Edition
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Spotlight
|The Escapists 2 â€“ Big Top Breakout
|Add-On
|50%
|Spotlight
|The Escapists 2 â€“ Dungeons and Duct Tape
|Add-On
|50%
|Spotlight
|The Escapists 2 â€“ The Glorious Regime
|Add-On
|50%
|Spotlight
|The Escapists 2 â€“ Wicked Ward
|Add-On
|50%
|Spotlight
|The Inner World*
|Xbox One Game
|67%
|DWG
|Time Recoil
|Xbox One Game
|70%
|Spotlight
|Tiny Troopers Joint Ops
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|Spotlight
|Vicious Attack Llama Apocalypse
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|40%
|Spotlight
|Way of the Passive Fist
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Spotlight
|WE ARE DOOMED
|Xbox One Game
|70%
|Spotlight
|We Are the Dwarves
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Spotlight
|Wired Twin-Stick Bundle
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|Spotlight
|Worms Battleground: Alien Invasion
|Add-On
|75%
|Spotlight
|Worms Battlegrounds
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|Spotlight
|Wulverblade
|Xbox One Game
|30%
|Spotlight
|X-Morph: Defense
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|Spotlight
|X-Morph: Defense & Zombie Driver Bundle
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Spotlight
|Xenoraid
|Xbox One Game
|70%
|Spotlight
|Yet Another Zombie Defene HD
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|33%
|Spotlight
|ZenithÂ
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|Spotlight
Xbox 360
|Dragon Age 2
|Backward Compatible
|50%
|Spotlight
|Dragon Age: Origins
|Backward Compatible
|67%
|Spotlight
|Final Exam*
|Arcade
|80%
|DWG
|Frontlines: Fuel of War*
|Backward Compatible
|85%
|DWG
|Just Cause 2*
|Backward Compatible
|90%
|DWG
|Mass Effect
|Backward Compatible
|75%
|Spotlight
|Mass Effect 2
|Backward Compatible
|60%
|Spotlight
|Mass Effect 3
|Backward Compatible
|60%
|Spotlight
|Red Faction: Guerilla*
|Games On Demand
|85%
|DWG
|The Book of Unwritten Tales 2*
|Games On Demand
|85%
|DWG
Weitere News und Spiele zum Thema
Leben, lieben, lachen â€“ spielen! Die Pixel und ich sind seit Anfang der 80er Jahre beste Freunde. Mit einem Schneider CPC fing alles an â€“ der Rest ist Geschichte ^-^ Ich mag sie - fast - alle: J-RPGs, Shooter, Action, Adventure, Puzzleâ€¦ Bei der Achievement/Trophy-Jagd helfe ich euch gerne, selbst sind sie mir nicht so wichtig ;-) AuÃŸerdem liebe ich Katzen, mag Action- & Horror-Filme, bin ein Netflix- /US-Serien-Addict und Musik (Metal, 80er, Dance, Oldies, etc.) ist das Nonplusultra (fÃ¼r mich ;-))!
Kommentare
Erfolge Trophy Leitfaden Keyword-Wolke:
- ANZEIGE -