Top News

Gewinnspiele Mehr »

Aktuelle News Mehr »

LeitfÃ¤den Mehr »

Tests Mehr »

insidegames

Deals with Gold – Mit Just Cause 3: XXL Edition, The Escapists 2, Guns, Gore and Cannoli, Furi, Crimsonland und mehr

VerÃ¶ffentlicht 6. November 2018 | 18:20 Uhr von Sandra




Deals-with-Gold-Logo-black

DieÂ Deals with GoldÂ der KW 45 2018 sind, inklusive einiger neuer Spotlight Sale-Angeboten, ab sofort im Microsoft Xbox Store verfÃ¼gbar und beinhalten erneut zahlreiche Xbox One- und Xbox 360-Games sowie verschiedene Erweiterungen (DLCs/Add-Ons) fÃ¼r Xbox-Spiele, die im Preis, je nach Titel bzw. DLC, bis zu 90% reduziert wurden.

Wie immer gilt:Â Preise und VerfÃ¼gbarkeit der Deals with Gold-Angebote kÃ¶nnen â€“ je nach Region â€“ variieren. Ã„nderungen durch den/die Anbieter jederzeit mÃ¶glich. Die nachfolgenden Deals with Gold-Angebote (mit Sternchen-Markierung) fÃ¼r Xbox One und Xbox 360 gelten, wenn nicht anders angegeben, ausschlieÃŸlich fÃ¼r Gold-Mitglieder (Gold-Probe-Abos zÃ¤hlen nicht!). Angebote, die mit Spotlight-Sale markiert bzw. ohne Sternchen-Zusatz sind, gelten in der Regel gleichermaÃŸen fÃ¼r Silber- und Gold-Mitglieder.

Die nachfolgend genannten DWG-Angebote sind, wenn nicht anders angegeben, jeweils bis einschlieÃŸlich 12. November 2018 gÃ¼ltig.

Deals with Gold – KW 45 (5.-12. November 2018)

Xbox One

Air Guitar Warrior Gamepad Edition Xbox One Game 40% Spotlight
ARK: Aberration Add-On 40 â€“ 50% Spotlight
ARK: Scorched Earth Add-On 50 â€“ 60% Spotlight
ARK: Survival Evolved Xbox One X Enhanced 50 â€“ 60% Spotlight
ARK: Survival Evolved Explorerâ€™s Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 40 â€“ 50% Spotlight
ARK: Survival Evolved Season Pass Add-On 25 â€“ 35% Spotlight
Atomic Heist Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight
Battle High 2 A+ Xbox One Game 80% Spotlight
Beat This Bundle: Kung-Fu & Beatsplosion Xbox One Game 40% Spotlight
Bedlam â€“ The Game By Christopher Brookmyre* Xbox One Game 60% DWG
Birdcakes Xbox Play Anywhere 40% Spotlight
Blackwood Crossing* Xbox One Game 40% DWG
Bloody Zombies Xbox One Game 60% Spotlight
Brawlout Standard Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Spotlight
Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition* Xbox One Game 67% DWG
Cannon Brawl Xbox One Game 40% Spotlight
Circuit Breakers Xbox One Game 75% Spotlight
Claws of Furry Xbox One X Enhanced 25% Spotlight
Crimsonland Xbox One Game 70% Spotlight
Demonâ€™s Crystals Xbox One Game 60% Spotlight
Die for Valhalla! Xbox One Game 30% Spotlight
Drunk-Fu: Wasted Masters Xbox One X Enhanced 25% Spotlight
Duke Nukem 3D: 20th Anniversary World Tour* Xbox One Game 67% DWG
Dungeon Punks Xbox One Game 67% Spotlight
Earth Atlantis* Xbox One Game 33% DWG
FIFA 19 Ultimate Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 30% Spotlight
Forza Motorsport 6 Porsche Expansion Add-On 75% Spotlight
Furi Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight
GoNNER â€“ BLÃ¼EBERRY EDiTION Xbox One Game 30% Spotlight
Guacamelee! Super Turbo Championship Edition Xbox One Game 75% Spotlight
Guns, Gore and Cannoli Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight
Hyper Sentinel Xbox One X Enhanced 40% Spotlight
I Am the Hero Xbox One Game 15% Spotlight
I, Zombie Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight
Just Cause 3 Ultimate Mission, Weapon and Vehicle Pack* Add-On 70% DWG
Just Cause 3* Xbox One Game 70% DWG
Just Cause 3: Air, Land & Sea Expansion Pass* Add-On 75% DWG
Just Cause 3: Bavarium Sea Heist Add-On 70% Spotlight
Just Cause 3: Mech Land Assault Add-On 70% Spotlight
Just Cause 3: Sky Fortress Add-On 70% Spotlight
Just Cause 3: XXL Edition* Xbox One Game 70% DWG
JYDGE Xbox One Game 70% Spotlight
Late Shift Xbox Game Pass 40% Spotlight
Lovely Planet Xbox One Game 80% Spotlight
Moonfall Ultimate Xbox One Game 20% Spotlight
Mr. Shifty Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight
Mulaka Xbox One Game 40% Spotlight
Neon Chrome Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Spotlight
NeuroVoider Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight
Next Up Hero Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight
Nine Parchments Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Spotlight
No Time To Explain Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight
Overdriven Reloaded: Special Edition Xbox Play Anywhere 67% Spotlight
Overlord: Fellowship of Evil* Xbox One Game 75% DWG
Raging Justice Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight
Riddled Corpses EXÂ  Xbox One Game 33% Spotlight
Shaq Fu: A Legend Reborn Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight
Socketeer* Xbox One Game 30% DWG
Solar Shifter EX Xbox One Game 70% Spotlight
Steredenn: Binary Stars Xbox Game Pass 50% Spotlight
Super Dungeon Bros Xbox One Game 75% Spotlight
Super Hydorah Xbox One Game 33% Spotlight
Super Knight Riders* Xbox One X Enhanced 50% DWG
Tesla vs Lovecraft Xbox One X Enhanced 30% Spotlight
Teslapunk Xbox One Game 60% Spotlight
The BunkerÂ  Xbox One Game 60% Spotlight
The Escapists 2 Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight
The Escapists 2 Season Pass Add-On 50% Spotlight
The Escapists 2 Special Edition Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight
The Escapists 2 â€“ Big Top Breakout Add-On 50% Spotlight
The Escapists 2 â€“ Dungeons and Duct Tape Add-On 50% Spotlight
The Escapists 2 â€“ The Glorious Regime Add-On 50% Spotlight
The Escapists 2 â€“ Wicked Ward Add-On 50% Spotlight
The Inner World* Xbox One Game 67% DWG
Time Recoil Xbox One Game 70% Spotlight
Tiny Troopers Joint Ops Xbox One Game 75% Spotlight
Vicious Attack Llama Apocalypse Xbox One X Enhanced 40% Spotlight
Way of the Passive Fist Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight
WE ARE DOOMED Xbox One Game 70% Spotlight
We Are the Dwarves Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight
Wired Twin-Stick Bundle Xbox One Game 75% Spotlight
Worms Battleground: Alien Invasion Add-On 75% Spotlight
Worms Battlegrounds Xbox One Game 75% Spotlight
Wulverblade Xbox One Game 30% Spotlight
X-Morph: Defense Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Spotlight
X-Morph: Defense & Zombie Driver Bundle Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight
Xenoraid Xbox One Game 70% Spotlight
Yet Another Zombie Defene HD Xbox One X Enhanced 33% Spotlight
ZenithÂ  Xbox One Game 60% Spotlight

 

Xbox 360

Dragon Age 2 Backward Compatible 50% Spotlight
Dragon Age: Origins Backward Compatible 67% Spotlight
Final Exam* Arcade 80% DWG
Frontlines: Fuel of War* Backward Compatible 85% DWG
Just Cause 2* Backward Compatible 90% DWG
Mass Effect Backward Compatible 75% Spotlight
Mass Effect 2 Backward Compatible 60% Spotlight
Mass Effect 3 Backward Compatible 60% Spotlight
Red Faction: Guerilla* Games On Demand 85% DWG
The Book of Unwritten Tales 2* Games On Demand 85% DWG

 


- ANZEIGE -


Kategorien: Xbox 360 News Xbox One News
Tags:

Weitere News und Spiele zum Thema

Deals-with-Gold-Logo-black

Deals with Gold – Mit Fallout 4, Dishonored 2, Prey, The Elder Scrolls Online, Yooka-Laylee und mehr
Xbox-Live-Deals-with-Gold-Logo

Deals with Gold – Mit Styx: Master of Shadows, Tekken 7 Deluxe Edition, Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen und weiteren Angeboten
Xbox-Live-Deals-with-Gold-Logo

Deals with Gold – Mit Rocket League, Blood Bowl 2, Fe, Bleed und weiteren Angeboten fÃ¼r Xbox One und Xbox 360
Xbox-Live-Deals-with-Gold-Logo

Deals with Gold – Neue Xbox One, Xbox 360 und Spotlight Sale Angebote (12.07.2016)
Ãœber Sandra
Alle Artikel von Sandra ansehen

Leben, lieben, lachen â€“ spielen! Die Pixel und ich sind seit Anfang der 80er Jahre beste Freunde. Mit einem Schneider CPC fing alles an â€“ der Rest ist Geschichte ^-^ Ich mag sie - fast - alle: J-RPGs, Shooter, Action, Adventure, Puzzleâ€¦ Bei der Achievement/Trophy-Jagd helfe ich euch gerne, selbst sind sie mir nicht so wichtig ;-) AuÃŸerdem liebe ich Katzen, mag Action- & Horror-Filme, bin ein Netflix- /US-Serien-Addict und Musik (Metal, 80er, Dance, Oldies, etc.) ist das Nonplusultra (fÃ¼r mich ;-))!

Kommentare

Hinterlasse eine Antwort

Erfolge Trophy Leitfaden Keyword-Wolke:


Es ist noch kein Keyword vorhanden

- ANZEIGE -

SCN-Mitglieder

inside-network

Partner

Über Uns

Wichtiges & Hilfe

© 2010 - 2018 insidegames - Alle Rechte vorbehalten

Alle eingetragenen Marken und Logos sind eingetragene Warenzeichen der jeweiligen Herausgeber und/oder Inhaber.
Weitergabe und Vervielfältigung der Inhalte, auch in Teilen, ist ohne vorherige Genehmigung nicht gestattet.


*