Deals with Gold – Mit Layers of Fear, Injustice 2, Bleed, Shadow Warrior, Van Helsing: Double Pack und mehr
Die neuen Deals with Gold (KW 51) inklusive neuen Spotlight Sale-Angeboten sind ab sofort im Microsoft Xbox Store verfügbar und bieten wieder einige Xbox 360- und Xbox One-Games sowie verschiedene Add-Ons für Xbox One-Spiele, die im Preis, je nach Titel, bis zu 80% reduziert wurden.
Wie immer gilt: Preise und Verfügbarkeit der Deals with Gold-Angebote können – je nach Region – variieren. Änderungen durch den Anbieter jederzeit möglich. Die nachfolgenden Deals with Gold-Angebote für Xbox One und Xbox 360 gelten, wenn nicht anders angegeben, ausschließlich für Gold-Mitglieder (Gold-Pro-Abos zählen nicht!), die Spotlight Sale-Angebote sind für Silber- und Gold-Member verfügbar. Die nachfolgend genannten Angebote sind jeweils bis einschließlich 25. Dezember 2017 gültig.
Deals with Gold – KW 51 (19.-25.12.2017)
Xbox One
|Anima: Gate of Memories*
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|DWG
|Bedlam – The Game By Christopher Brookmyre*
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|DWG
|BLEED*
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|DWG
|Dear Esther: Landmark Edition*
|Xbox One Game
|80%
|DWG
|Demon’s Crystals*
|Xbox One Game
|67%
|DWG
|Elite Dangerous Standard Edition*
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|DWG
|Elite Dangerous: Commander Deluxe Edition*
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|DWG
|Elite Dangerous: Horizons Season Pass*
|Add-On
|40%
|DWG
|Hue*
|Xbox One Game
|80%
|DWG
|Injustice 2 – Deluxe Edition*
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|DWG
|Injustice 2 – Ultimate Edition*
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|DWG
|Injustice 2*
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|DWG
|Layers of Fear*
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|DWG
|Rock ‘N Racing Bundle*
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|DWG
|Shadow Warrior*
|Xbox One Game
|70%
|DWG
|Shred It!*
|Xbox One Game
|30%
|DWG
|Slain: Back from Hell*
|Xbox One Game
|67%
|DWG
|Sword Coast Legends*
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|DWG
|The Coma: Recut*
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|DWG
|The Legend of Korra*
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|DWG
|TRANSFORMERS: Devastation*
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|DWG
|TRANSFORMERS: Fall of Cybertron*
|Xbox One Game
|80%
|DWG
|Transformers: Rise of the Dark Spark*
|Xbox One Game
|80%
|DWG
|Valley*
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|DWG
|Van Helsing: Double Pack*
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|DWG
|Zenith*
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|DWG
|Zombie Vikings*
|Xbox One Game
|30%
|DWG
Xbox 360
|Street Fighter IV*
|Games On Demand
|30%
|DWG
|Super Street Fighter IV Arcade Edition*
|Games On Demand
|60%
|DWG
|Transformers War for Cybertron*
|Games On Demand
|75%
|DWG
|TRANSFORMERS: Dark of the Moon*
|Games On Demand
|75%
|DWG
|TRANSFORMERS: Fall of Cybertron*
|Games On Demand
|75%
|DWG
|TRANSFORMERS: Rise of the Dark Spark*
|Games On Demand
|80%
|DWG
|Ultra Street Fighter IV*
|Games On Demand
|50%
|DWG
