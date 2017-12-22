Top News

Deals with Gold – Mit Layers of Fear, Injustice 2, Bleed, Shadow Warrior, Van Helsing: Double Pack und mehr

Die neuen Deals with Gold (KW 51) inklusive neuen Spotlight Sale-Angeboten sind ab sofort im Microsoft Xbox Store verfügbar und bieten wieder einige Xbox 360- und Xbox One-Games sowie verschiedene Add-Ons für Xbox One-Spiele, die im Preis, je nach Titel, bis zu 80% reduziert wurden.

Wie immer gilt: Preise und Verfügbarkeit der Deals with Gold-Angebote können – je nach Region – variieren. Änderungen durch den Anbieter jederzeit möglich. Die nachfolgenden Deals with Gold-Angebote für Xbox One und Xbox 360 gelten, wenn nicht anders angegeben, ausschließlich für Gold-Mitglieder (Gold-Pro-Abos zählen nicht!), die Spotlight Sale-Angebote sind für Silber- und Gold-Member verfügbar. Die nachfolgend genannten Angebote sind jeweils bis einschließlich 25. Dezember 2017 gültig.

Deals with Gold – KW 51 (19.-25.12.2017)

Xbox One

Anima: Gate of Memories* Xbox One Game 75% DWG
Bedlam – The Game By Christopher Brookmyre* Xbox One Game 50% DWG
BLEED* Xbox One Game 50% DWG
Dear Esther: Landmark Edition* Xbox One Game 80% DWG
Demon’s Crystals* Xbox One Game 67% DWG
Elite Dangerous Standard Edition* Xbox One Game 60% DWG
Elite Dangerous: Commander Deluxe Edition* Xbox One Game 50% DWG
Elite Dangerous: Horizons Season Pass* Add-On 40% DWG
Hue* Xbox One Game 80% DWG
Injustice 2 – Deluxe Edition* Xbox One Game 50% DWG
Injustice 2 – Ultimate Edition* Xbox One Game 50% DWG
Injustice 2* Xbox One Game 50% DWG
Layers of Fear* Xbox One Game 60% DWG
Rock ‘N Racing Bundle* Xbox One Game 50% DWG
Shadow Warrior* Xbox One Game 70% DWG
Shred It!* Xbox One Game 30% DWG
Slain: Back from Hell* Xbox One Game 67% DWG
Sword Coast Legends* Xbox One Game 60% DWG
The Coma: Recut* Xbox One Game 50% DWG
The Legend of Korra* Xbox One Game 75% DWG
TRANSFORMERS: Devastation* Xbox One Game 75% DWG
TRANSFORMERS: Fall of Cybertron* Xbox One Game 80% DWG
Transformers: Rise of the Dark Spark* Xbox One Game 80% DWG
Valley* Xbox One Game 75% DWG
Van Helsing: Double Pack* Xbox One Game 50% DWG
Zenith* Xbox One Game 75% DWG
Zombie Vikings* Xbox One Game 30% DWG

 

Xbox 360

Street Fighter IV* Games On Demand 30% DWG
Super Street Fighter IV Arcade Edition* Games On Demand 60% DWG
Transformers War for Cybertron* Games On Demand 75% DWG
TRANSFORMERS: Dark of the Moon* Games On Demand 75% DWG
TRANSFORMERS: Fall of Cybertron* Games On Demand 75% DWG
TRANSFORMERS: Rise of the Dark Spark* Games On Demand 80% DWG
Ultra Street Fighter IV* Games On Demand 50% DWG


Kategorien: Xbox 360 News Xbox One News
