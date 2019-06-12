insidegames
Deals with Gold – Mit Life is Strange 2: Complete Season, RIDE 3, The Journey Down Trilogy und weiteren Angeboten (KW24)
Auch in dieser Woche gibt es wieder neue Deals with Gold und die Angebote der KW 24 2019 sind, inklusive einiger neuer Spotlight Sale-Angeboten, ab sofort im Microsoft Xbox Store verfügbar. Wie gehabt beinhalten die Deals with Gold der KW 24 zahlreiche Xbox One- und Xbox 360-Games sowie verschiedene Erweiterungen (DLCs/Add-Ons) für Xbox-Spiele, die im Preis, je nach Titel bzw. DLC, bis zu 85% reduziert wurden.
Wie immer gilt: Preise und Verfügbarkeit der Deals with Gold-Angebote können – je nach Region – variieren. Änderungen durch den/die Anbieter jederzeit möglich. Die nachfolgenden Deals with Gold-Angebote (DWG genannt) für Xbox One und Xbox 360 gelten, wenn nicht anders angegeben, ausschließlich für Gold-Mitglieder (Gold-Probe-Abos zählen nicht!). Angebote, die mit Spotlight-Sale markiert sind, gelten in der Regel gleichermaßen für Silber- und Gold-Mitglieder.
Die nachfolgend genannten DWG-, Spotlight-Angebote sind, wenn nicht anders angegeben, jeweils bis einschließlich 17. Juni 2019 gültig.
Xbox One
|Alekhine’s Gun
|Xbox One Game
|80%
|Spotlight
|Beast Quest
|Xbox One Game
|80%
|DWG
|Crypt of the NecroDancer
|Xbox One Game
|80%
|Spotlight
|Doom and Destiny
|Xbox One Game
|30%
|Spotlight
|DragoDino
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|DWG
|Dungeon Rushers: Crawler RPG
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|DWG
|Euro Fishing: Hunters Lake
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|Spotlight
|Euro Fishing: Le Lac d’Or
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|Spotlight
|Euro Fishing: Lilies
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|Spotlight
|Euro Fishing: Manor Farm Lake
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|Spotlight
|Guacamelee! Super Turbo Championship Edition
|Xbox One Game
|67%
|DWG
|Guilt Battle Arena
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|60%
|Spotlight
|Hand of Fate
|Xbox One Game
|67%
|DWG
|Ink
|Xbox One Game
|70%
|DWG
|It’s Quiz Time
|Xbox One Game
|40%
|DWG
|Letter Quest /Paranautical Activity Bundle
|Xbox One Game
|67%
|DWG
|Lichdom: Battlemage
|Xbox One Game
|80%
|Spotlight
|Life is Strange 2 – Complete Season
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|25%
|DWG
|Monster Energy Supercross 2 – Special Edition
|Xbox One Game
|40%
|DWG
|Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 2
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|40%
|DWG
|Ninjin: Clash Of Carrots
|Xbox One Game
|70%
|DWG
|OlliOlli2: XL Edition
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|Spotlight
|Paranautical Activity
|Xbox One Game
|70%
|DWG
|Pillar by Michael Hicks and Gonçalo Antunes
|Xbox One Game
|40%
|DWG
|Please, Don’t Touch Anything
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|30%
|Spotlight
|Pro Fishing Simulator
|Xbox One Game
|40%
|DWG
|Puzzle Bundle Vol. 1
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|DWG
|RIDE 3
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|40%
|DWG
|RIDE 3 – Gold Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|40%
|DWG
|Royal Roads
|Xbox One Game
|35%
|DWG
|Sherlock Holmes: Crimes & Punishments
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|DWG
|Sherlock Holmes: The Devil’s Daughter
|Xbox One Game
|80%
|DWG
|Space Hulk: Tactics
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|67%
|DWG
|Stellaris: Console Edition
|Xbox One Game
|30%
|DWG
|Stellaris: Console Edition – Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One Game
|30%
|DWG
|Styx: Shards of Darkness
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|DWG
|The Journey Down Trilogy
|Xbox One Game
|30%
|DWG
|The Technomancer
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|DWG
|Thea: The Awakening
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|DWG
|Tyler: Model 005
|Xbox One Game
|70%
|DWG
|WRC 5 FIA World Rally Championship
|Xbox One Game
|80%
|DWG
|WRC 6 FIA World Rally Championship
|Xbox One Game
|80%
|DWG
|WRC 7 FIA World Rally Championship
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|67%
|DWG
Xbox 360
|Cars
|Games On Demand
|67%
|DWG
|Dead Island
|Games On Demand
|70%
|DWG
|Dead Island Riptide
|Games On Demand
|70%
|DWG
|Farming Simulator 15 – Lamborghini Nitro 120
|Add-On
|33%
|DWG
|Farming Simulator 15 – Niva
|Add-On
|33%
|DWG
|Murdered: Soul Suspect
|Games On Demand
|85%
|DWG
|Thief
|Games On Demand
|85%
|DWG
|Toy Story 3
|Backward Compatible
|67%
|DWG
Weitere News und Spiele zum Thema
Kommentare
Erfolge Trophy Leitfaden Keyword-Wolke:
- ANZEIGE -