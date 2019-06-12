Top News

Deals with Gold – Mit Life is Strange 2: Complete Season, RIDE 3, The Journey Down Trilogy und weiteren Angeboten (KW24)

Auch in dieser Woche gibt es wieder neue Deals with Gold und die Angebote der KW 24 2019 sind, inklusive einiger neuer Spotlight Sale-Angeboten, ab sofort im Microsoft Xbox Store verfügbar. Wie gehabt beinhalten die Deals with Gold der KW 24 zahlreiche Xbox One- und Xbox 360-Games sowie verschiedene Erweiterungen (DLCs/Add-Ons) für Xbox-Spiele, die im Preis, je nach Titel bzw. DLC, bis zu 85% reduziert wurden.

Wie immer gilt: Preise und Verfügbarkeit der Deals with Gold-Angebote können – je nach Region – variieren. Änderungen durch den/die Anbieter jederzeit möglich. Die nachfolgenden Deals with Gold-Angebote (DWG genannt) für Xbox One und Xbox 360 gelten, wenn nicht anders angegeben, ausschließlich für Gold-Mitglieder (Gold-Probe-Abos zählen nicht!). Angebote, die mit Spotlight-Sale markiert sind, gelten in der Regel gleichermaßen für Silber- und Gold-Mitglieder.

Die nachfolgend genannten DWG-, Spotlight-Angebote sind, wenn nicht anders angegeben, jeweils bis einschließlich 17. Juni 2019 gültig.

 

Xbox One

Alekhine’s Gun Xbox One Game 80% Spotlight
Beast Quest Xbox One Game 80% DWG
Crypt of the NecroDancer Xbox One Game 80% Spotlight
Doom and Destiny Xbox One Game 30% Spotlight
DragoDino Xbox One Game 50% DWG
Dungeon Rushers: Crawler RPG Xbox One Game 50% DWG
Euro Fishing: Hunters Lake Xbox One Game 60% Spotlight
Euro Fishing: Le Lac d’Or Xbox One Game 60% Spotlight
Euro Fishing: Lilies Xbox One Game 60% Spotlight
Euro Fishing: Manor Farm Lake Xbox One Game 60% Spotlight
Guacamelee! Super Turbo Championship Edition Xbox One Game 67% DWG
Guilt Battle Arena Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Spotlight
Hand of Fate Xbox One Game 67% DWG
Ink Xbox One Game 70% DWG
It’s Quiz Time Xbox One Game 40% DWG
Letter Quest /Paranautical Activity Bundle Xbox One Game 67% DWG
Lichdom: Battlemage Xbox One Game 80% Spotlight
Life is Strange 2 – Complete Season Xbox One X Enhanced 25% DWG
Monster Energy Supercross 2 – Special Edition Xbox One Game 40% DWG
Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 2 Xbox One X Enhanced 40% DWG
Ninjin: Clash Of Carrots Xbox One Game 70% DWG
OlliOlli2: XL Edition Xbox One Game 75% Spotlight
Paranautical Activity Xbox One Game 70% DWG
Pillar by Michael Hicks and Gonçalo Antunes Xbox One Game 40% DWG
Please, Don’t Touch Anything Xbox One X Enhanced 30% Spotlight
Pro Fishing Simulator Xbox One Game 40% DWG
Puzzle Bundle Vol. 1 Xbox One Game 75% DWG
RIDE 3 Xbox One X Enhanced 40% DWG
RIDE 3 – Gold Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 40% DWG
Royal Roads Xbox One Game 35% DWG
Sherlock Holmes: Crimes & Punishments Xbox One Game 75% DWG
Sherlock Holmes: The Devil’s Daughter Xbox One Game 80% DWG
Space Hulk: Tactics Xbox One X Enhanced 67% DWG
Stellaris: Console Edition Xbox One Game 30% DWG
Stellaris: Console Edition – Deluxe Edition Xbox One Game 30% DWG
Styx: Shards of Darkness Xbox One Game 75% DWG
The Journey Down Trilogy Xbox One Game 30% DWG
The Technomancer Xbox One Game 75% DWG
Thea: The Awakening Xbox One Game 50% DWG
Tyler: Model 005 Xbox One Game 70% DWG
WRC 5 FIA World Rally Championship Xbox One Game 80% DWG
WRC 6 FIA World Rally Championship Xbox One Game 80% DWG
WRC 7 FIA World Rally Championship Xbox One X Enhanced 67% DWG

 

Xbox 360

Cars Games On Demand 67% DWG
Dead Island Games On Demand 70% DWG
Dead Island Riptide Games On Demand 70% DWG
Farming Simulator 15 – Lamborghini Nitro 120 Add-On 33% DWG
Farming Simulator 15 – Niva Add-On 33% DWG
Murdered: Soul Suspect Games On Demand 85% DWG
Thief Games On Demand 85% DWG
Toy Story 3 Backward Compatible 67% DWG

 


