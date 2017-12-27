insidegames
Deals with Gold – Mit Life is Strange: Before the Storm Complete Season, Lords of the Fallen, HITMAN, Transformer-Spielen und mehr
Die neuen Deals with Gold (KW 51) inklusive erneuten Spotlight Sale-Angeboten sind ab sofort im Microsoft Xbox Store verfügbar und bieten wieder einige Xbox 360- und Xbox One-Games sowie verschiedene Add-Ons für Xbox One-Spiele, die im Preis, je nach Titel, bis zu 85% reduziert wurden.
Wie immer gilt: Preise und Verfügbarkeit der Deals with Gold-Angebote können – je nach Region – variieren. Änderungen durch den Anbieter jederzeit möglich. Die nachfolgenden Deals with Gold-Angebote für Xbox One und Xbox 360 gelten, wenn nicht anders angegeben, ausschließlich für Gold-Mitglieder (Gold-Pro-Abos zählen nicht!), die Spotlight Sale-Angebote sind für Silber- und Gold-Member verfügbar. Die nachfolgend genannten Angebote sind jeweils bis einschließlich 1. Januar 2018 gültig.
Und bis zum 31. Dezember 2017 habt ihr auch noch die Möglichkeit bei der 2017 Countdown Sale-Aktion für Xbox 360 und Xbox One zu sparen.
Deals with Gold – KW 52 (27.12.17-1.01.2018)
Xbox One
|Beach Buggy Racing*
|Xbox One Game
|70%
|DWG
|Coffin Dodgers*
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|DWG
|Fearful Symmetry & the Cursed Prince*
|Xbox Play Anywhere
|10%
|DWG
|Ginger Beyond the Crystal*
|Xbox One Game
|67%
|DWG
|Guns, Gore and Cannoli*
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|DWG
|HITMAN – Game of the Year Edition
|Xbox One Game
|33%
|Spotlight
|Jotun*
|Xbox One Game
|67%
|DWG
|Knee Deep*
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|DWG
|Legend of Korra
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|Spotlight
|Life is Strange: Before the Storm Complete Season
|Xbox One Game
|30%
|Spotlight
|Lords of the Fallen Digital Complete Edition*
|Xbox One Game
|70%
|DWG
|Lords of the Fallen*
|Xbox One Game
|70%
|DWG
|Paladins Founder’s Pack
|Add-On
|33%
|Spotlight
|Paladins Realm Pack
|Add-On
|33%
|Spotlight
|Paladins VIP Pack
|Add-On
|33%
|Spotlight
|R.B.I. Baseball 17
|Xbox One Game
|67%
|Spotlight
|Rock ‘N Racing Off Road DX *
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|DWG
|Sine Mora EX*
|Xbox One Game
|40%
|DWG
|SMITE Ultimate God Pack
|Add-On
|50%
|Spotlight
|SMITE – 1500 Gems
|Add-On
|20%
|Spotlight
|SMITE – 2500 Gems
|Add-On
|25%
|Spotlight
|SMITE – 3500 Gems
|Add-On
|30%
|Spotlight
|SMITE – 400 Gems
|Add-On
|15%
|Spotlight
|SMITE – 800 Gems
|Add-On
|20%
|Spotlight
|SMITE – 8000 Gems
|Add-On
|35%
|Spotlight
|Solar Shifter*
|Xbox One Game
|67%
|DWG
|Spintires: MudRunner
|Xbox One Game
|25%
|Spotlight
|Stardust Galaxy Warriors: Stellar Climax*
|Xbox One Game
|33%
|DWG
|Sublevel Zero Redux*
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|DWG
|Super Toy Cars*
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|DWG
|Tachyon Project*
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|DWG
|Team17 Indie Collection*
|Xbox One Game
|85%
|DWG
|The Bunker*
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|DWG
|The Little Acre*
|Xbox One Game
|80%
|DWG
|The Solus Projects*
|Xbox One Game
|70%
|DWG
|TRANSFORMERS: Devastation
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|Spotlight
|TRANSFORMERS: Fall of Cybertron
|Xbox One Game
|80%
|Spotlight
|Transformers: Rise of the Dark Spark
|Xbox One Game
|80%
|Spotlight
|Worms Battlegrounds*
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|DWG
Xbox 360
|Abyss Odyssey*
|Arcade
|30%
|DWG
|Alien Rage*
|Arcade
|80%
|DWG
|Destroy All Humans! Path of the Furon*
|Games On Demand
|85%
|DWG
|Dogfight 1942*
|Games On Demand
|80%
|DWG
|Enemy Front*
|Games On Demand
|80%
|DWG
|Guncraft: Blocked and Loaded*
|Games On Demand
|65%
|DWG
|Jet Set Radio*
|Backward Compatible
|50%
|DWG
|Mass Effect 2*
|Backward Compatible
|50%
|DWG
|Mass Effect 3*
|Backward Compatible
|50%
|DWG
|Monster Jam: Battlegrounds*
|Games On Demand
|80%
|DWG
|Orc Attack: Flatulent Rebellion*
|Games On Demand
|75%
|DWG
|Persona 4 Arena Ultimax*
|Backward Compatible
|25%
|DWG
|Sniper Ghost Warrior 2 – Gold*
|Games On Demand
|85%
|DWG
|Sniper: Ghost Warrior*
|Games On Demand
|85%
|DWG
|The Legend of Korra
|Games On Demand
|75%
|Spotlight
|TRANSFORMERS: Dark of the Moon
|Games On Demand
|75%
|Spotlight
|TRANSFORMERS: Devastation
|Games On Demand
|80%
|Spotlight
|TRANSFORMERS: Fall of Cybertron
|Games On Demand
|75%
|Spotlight
|TRANSFORMERS: Rise of the Dark Spark
|Games On Demand
|80%
|Spotlight
|TRANSFORMERS: War for Cybertron
|Games On Demand
|75%
|Spotlight
|Zeno Clash 2*
|Arcade
|67%
|DWG
