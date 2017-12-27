Top News

Deals with Gold – Mit Life is Strange: Before the Storm Complete Season, Lords of the Fallen, HITMAN, Transformer-Spielen und mehr

Veröffentlicht 27. Dezember 2017 | 16:18 Uhr




Die neuen Deals with Gold (KW 51) inklusive erneuten Spotlight Sale-Angeboten sind ab sofort im Microsoft Xbox Store verfügbar und bieten wieder einige Xbox 360- und Xbox One-Games sowie verschiedene Add-Ons für Xbox One-Spiele, die im Preis, je nach Titel, bis zu 85% reduziert wurden.

Wie immer gilt: Preise und Verfügbarkeit der Deals with Gold-Angebote können – je nach Region – variieren. Änderungen durch den Anbieter jederzeit möglich. Die nachfolgenden Deals with Gold-Angebote für Xbox One und Xbox 360 gelten, wenn nicht anders angegeben, ausschließlich für Gold-Mitglieder (Gold-Pro-Abos zählen nicht!), die Spotlight Sale-Angebote sind für Silber- und Gold-Member verfügbar. Die nachfolgend genannten Angebote sind jeweils bis einschließlich 1. Januar 2018 gültig.

Und bis zum 31. Dezember 2017 habt ihr auch noch die Möglichkeit bei der 2017 Countdown Sale-Aktion für Xbox 360 und Xbox One zu sparen.

Deals with Gold – KW 52 (27.12.17-1.01.2018)

Xbox One

Beach Buggy Racing* Xbox One Game 70% DWG
Coffin Dodgers* Xbox One Game 60% DWG
Fearful Symmetry & the Cursed Prince* Xbox Play Anywhere 10% DWG
Ginger Beyond the Crystal* Xbox One Game 67% DWG
Guns, Gore and Cannoli* Xbox One Game 60% DWG
HITMAN – Game of the Year Edition Xbox One Game 33% Spotlight
Jotun* Xbox One Game 67% DWG
Knee Deep* Xbox One Game 50% DWG
Legend of Korra Xbox One Game 75% Spotlight
Life is Strange: Before the Storm Complete Season Xbox One Game 30% Spotlight
Lords of the Fallen Digital Complete Edition* Xbox One Game 70% DWG
Lords of the Fallen* Xbox One Game 70% DWG
Paladins Founder’s Pack Add-On 33% Spotlight
Paladins Realm Pack Add-On 33% Spotlight
Paladins VIP Pack Add-On 33% Spotlight
R.B.I. Baseball 17 Xbox One Game 67% Spotlight
Rock ‘N Racing Off Road DX * Xbox One Game 50% DWG
Sine Mora EX* Xbox One Game 40% DWG
SMITE Ultimate God Pack Add-On 50% Spotlight
SMITE – 1500 Gems Add-On 20% Spotlight
SMITE – 2500 Gems Add-On 25% Spotlight
SMITE – 3500 Gems Add-On 30% Spotlight
SMITE – 400 Gems Add-On 15% Spotlight
SMITE – 800 Gems Add-On 20% Spotlight
SMITE – 8000 Gems Add-On 35% Spotlight
Solar Shifter* Xbox One Game 67% DWG
Spintires: MudRunner Xbox One Game 25% Spotlight
Stardust Galaxy Warriors: Stellar Climax* Xbox One Game 33% DWG
Sublevel Zero Redux* Xbox One Game 50% DWG
Super Toy Cars* Xbox One Game 50% DWG
Tachyon Project* Xbox One Game 50% DWG
Team17 Indie Collection* Xbox One Game 85% DWG
The Bunker* Xbox One Game 50% DWG
The Little Acre* Xbox One Game 80% DWG
The Solus Projects* Xbox One Game 70% DWG
TRANSFORMERS: Devastation Xbox One Game 75% Spotlight
TRANSFORMERS: Fall of Cybertron Xbox One Game 80% Spotlight
Transformers: Rise of the Dark Spark Xbox One Game 80% Spotlight
Worms Battlegrounds* Xbox One Game 75% DWG

 

Xbox 360

Abyss Odyssey* Arcade 30% DWG
Alien Rage* Arcade 80% DWG
Destroy All Humans! Path of the Furon* Games On Demand 85% DWG
Dogfight 1942* Games On Demand 80% DWG
Enemy Front* Games On Demand 80% DWG
Guncraft: Blocked and Loaded* Games On Demand 65% DWG
Jet Set Radio* Backward Compatible 50% DWG
Mass Effect 2* Backward Compatible 50% DWG
Mass Effect 3* Backward Compatible 50% DWG
Monster Jam: Battlegrounds* Games On Demand 80% DWG
Orc Attack: Flatulent Rebellion* Games On Demand 75% DWG
Persona 4 Arena Ultimax* Backward Compatible 25% DWG
Sniper Ghost Warrior 2 – Gold* Games On Demand 85% DWG
Sniper: Ghost Warrior* Games On Demand 85% DWG
The Legend of Korra Games On Demand 75% Spotlight
TRANSFORMERS: Dark of the Moon Games On Demand 75% Spotlight
TRANSFORMERS: Devastation Games On Demand 80% Spotlight
TRANSFORMERS: Fall of Cybertron Games On Demand 75% Spotlight
TRANSFORMERS: Rise of the Dark Spark Games On Demand 80% Spotlight
TRANSFORMERS: War for Cybertron Games On Demand 75% Spotlight
Zeno Clash 2* Arcade 67% DWG

 


