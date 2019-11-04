insidegames
Deals with Gold – Mit Madden 20, NHL 20 Deluxe Edition, F1 2019, Forza Motorsport 7 Car Pass und weiteren Angeboten (KW 45)
Auch in dieser Woche gibt es wieder neue Deals with Gold und die Angebote der KW 45 2019 sind, inklusive einiger neuer Spotlight Sale*-Angeboten, ab sofort im Microsoft Xbox Store verfügbar. Wie gehabt beinhalten die Deals with Gold der KW 45 zahlreiche Xbox One- und Xbox 360-Games sowie verschiedene Erweiterungen (DLCs/Add-Ons) für Xbox-Spiele, die im Preis, je nach Titel bzw. DLC, bis zu 95% reduziert wurden.
Wie immer gilt: Preise und Verfügbarkeit der Deals with Gold-Angebote können – je nach Region – variieren. Änderungen durch den/die Anbieter jederzeit möglich. Die nachfolgenden Deals with Gold-Angebote (DWG genannt) für Xbox One und Xbox 360 gelten, wenn nicht anders angegeben, ausschließlich für Gold-Mitglieder (Gold-Probe-Abos zählen nicht!). Angebote, die mit Spotlight-Sale markiert sind, gelten in der Regel gleichermaßen für Silber- und Gold-Mitglieder.
Die nachfolgend genannten DWG- und Spotlight-Sale-Angebote sind, wenn nicht anders angegeben, jeweils bis einschließlich 11. November 2019 gültig.
Xbox One Deals with Gold KW 45 Angebote
|Agatha Knife
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|Alien
|Xbox Game Pass
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|Almost There: The Platformer
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|American Ninja Warriors: Challenge
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|Anoxemia
|Xbox One Game
|67%
|Spotlight Sale
|Atomine
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|Spotlight Sale
|Batman: The Enemy Within – The Complete Season (Episodes 1-5)
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|Batman: The Telltale Series – The Complete Season (Episodes 1-5)
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|Beast Quest
|Xbox One Game
|85%
|DWG
|Bleed Complete Bundle
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|DWG
|City of Brass
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|70%
|Spotlight Sale
|Damsel
|Xbox One Game
|20%
|Spotlight Sale
|Demetrios – The BIG Cynical Adventure
|Xbox One Game
|80%
|Spotlight Sale
|Deployment
|Xbox One Game
|30%
|Spotlight Sale
|Desert Child
|Xbox One Game
|30%
|Spotlight Sale
|Die for Valhalla!
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|Doom & Destiny
|Xbox One Game
|40%
|Spotlight Sale
|Doughlings: Arcade
|Xbox One Game
|40%
|Spotlight Sale
|EA Sports FIFA 20 Champions Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|20%
|Spotlight Sale
|EA Sports FIFA 20 Ultimate Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|20%
|Spotlight Sale
|Energy Cycle Edge
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|30%
|Spotlight Sale
|Extinction
|Xbox One Game
|85%
|Spotlight Sale
|Extinction: Days Of Dolorum Season Pass
|Add-On
|85%
|Spotlight Sale
|Extinction: Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One Game
|85%
|Spotlight Sale
|F1 2019
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|45%
|DWG
|F1 2019 Legends Edition Senna & Prost
|Xbox One Game
|45%
|DWG
|Flockers
|Xbox One Game
|80%
|DWG
|Forza Horizon 3 VIP
|Add-On
|75%
|DWG
|Forza Horizon 4 VIP
|Add-On
|60%
|DWG
|Forza Motorsport 7 Car Pass
|Add-On
|75%
|DWG
|Glass Masquerade
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|Gnomes Garden
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|Spotlight Sale
|Gnomes Garden 2
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|Spotlight Sale
|Goat Simulator
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|75%
|Spotlight Sale
|Goat Simulator DLC Bundle
|Xbox Game Pass
|75%
|Spotlight Sale
|Goat Simulator: The GOATY
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|Spotlight Sale
|Hero Express
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|30%
|Spotlight Sale
|Hyper Void
|Xbox One Game
|40%
|Spotlight Sale
|I Am Bread
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|DWG
|I, Zombi
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|Infinity Runner
|Xbox One Game
|70%
|Spotlight Sale
|Jack N’ Jill DX
|Xbox One Game
|33%
|Spotlight Sale
|Kill the Bad Guy
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|DWG
|Kinect Bundle: Kung-Fu & Air Guitar Warrior
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|DWG
|Let Them Come
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|Lords of the Fallen
|Xbox One Game
|85%
|DWG
|Lords of the Fallen Complete Edition Bundle
|Add-On
|80%
|DWG
|Lords Of The Fallen Digital Complete Edition
|Xbox One Game
|85%
|DWG
|Mable & the Wood
|Xbox One Game
|20%
|Spotlight Sale
|Madden NFL 20: Superstar Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|20%
|Spotlight Sale
|Madden NFL 20: Ultimate Superstar Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|20%
|Spotlight Sale
|MechaNika
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|Merge Mega Bundle
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|Spotlight Sale
|Miles & Kilo
|Xbox Play Anywhere
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|Mortal Kombat X – Apocalypse Pack
|Add-On
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|Mortal Kombat X – Bo’ Rai Cho
|Add-On
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|Mortal Kombat X – Brazil Pack
|Add-On
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|Mortal Kombat X – Goro
|Add-On
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|Mortal Kombat X – Horror Pack
|Add-On
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|Mortal Kombat X – Jason Voorhees
|Add-On
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|Mortal Kombat X – Klassic Pack 1
|Add-On
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|Mortal Kombat X – Klassic Pack 2
|Add-On
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|Mortal Kombat X – Kold War Pack
|Add-On
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|Mortal Kombat X – Leatherface
|Add-On
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|Mortal Kombat X – Predator
|Add-On
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|Mortal Kombat X – Predator/Prey Pack
|Add-On
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|Mortal Kombat X – Samurai Pack
|Add-On
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|Mortal Kombat X – Tanya
|Add-On
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|Mortal Kombat X – Tremor
|Add-On
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|Mortal Kombat X – Triborg
|Add-On
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|Mortal Kombat X – XL Pack
|Add-On
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|NHL 20 Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One Game
|20%
|Spotlight Sale
|NHL 20 Ultimate Edition
|Xbox One Game
|20%
|Spotlight Sale
|Ninjin: Clash of Carrots
|Xbox One Game
|90%
|DWG
|Override: Mech City Brawl
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|80%
|DWG
|Override: Mech City Brawl – Season Pass
|Add-On
|80%
|Spotlight Sale
|Override: Mech City Brawl – Super Charged Mega Edition
|Xbox One Game
|80%
|DWG
|OVIVO
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|30%
|DWG
|Planet Alpha
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|70%
|DWG
|Platformers Bundle
|Xbox One Game
|20%
|Spotlight Sale
|Pool Nation FX
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|Spotlight Sale
|Razed
|Xbox One Game
|70%
|Spotlight Sale
|Recotech Bundle
|Xbox One Game
|40%
|Spotlight Sale
|Rememoried
|Xbox One Game
|80%
|Spotlight Sale
|RGX: Showdown
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|DWG
|RIOT: Civil Unrest
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|Spotlight Sale
|Samurai Shodown Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One Game
|25%
|DWG
|Samurai Shodown Season Pass
|Add-On
|25%
|DWG
|Samurai Shodown Standard Version
|Xbox One Game
|25%
|DWG
|Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun
|Xbox Game Pass
|70%
|Spotlight Sale
|Shoppe Keep
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|Spotlight Sale
|Slayaway Camp: Butchers Cut
|Xbox One Game
|67%
|Spotlight Sale
|Sniper Ghost Warrior 3 Season Pass Edition
|Xbox One Game
|80%
|DWG
|Sparkle 2
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|Spiral Splatter
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|Super Mutant Alien Assault
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|DWG
|Super Night Riders
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|Tesla vs Lovecraft
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|The Bridge
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|Spotlight Sale
|The Long Reach
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|Spotlight Sale
|The Monster Couch Party Pack
|Xbox One Game
|40%
|Spotlight Sale
|The Surge
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|75%
|DWG
|The Surge 2
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|25%
|DWG
|The Surge – Augmented Edition
|Xbox Game Pass
|75%
|DWG
|The Telltale Batman Bundle
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|DWG
|Think of the Children
|Xbox One Game
|80%
|DWG
|Tiles
|Xbox Play Anywhere
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|Time Carnage
|Xbox One Game
|40%
|Spotlight Sale
|Tiny Troopers Joint Ops
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|Spotlight Sale
|Tower of Guns
|Xbox One Game
|70%
|Spotlight Sale
|Tumblestone
|Xbox One Game
|80%
|Spotlight Sale
|Turok Bundle
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|DWG
|Tyler: Model 005
|Xbox One Game
|80%
|DWG
|Undead Horde
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|25%
|Spotlight Sale
|Unruly Heroes
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|30%
|Spotlight Sale
|Vaporum
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|Spotlight Sale
|Verdun
|Xbox One Game
|35%
|Spotlight Sale
|Vostok Inc.
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|Wailing Heights
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|Wired Twin-Stick Bundle
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|Spotlight Sale
|Ys Origin
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|Zombie Driver Ultimate Edition
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|Spotlight Sale
Xbox 360 Deals with Gold KW 45 Angebote
|MotoGP14
|Games On Demand
|85%
|DWG
|MXGP – The Official Motocross Videogame
|Games On Demand
|80%
|DWG
