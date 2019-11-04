Top News

Deals with Gold – Mit Madden 20, NHL 20 Deluxe Edition, F1 2019, Forza Motorsport 7 Car Pass und weiteren Angeboten (KW 45)

Veröffentlicht 6. November 2019 | 16:41 Uhr




Auch in dieser Woche gibt es wieder neue Deals with Gold und die Angebote der KW 45 2019 sind, inklusive einiger neuer Spotlight Sale*-Angeboten, ab sofort im Microsoft Xbox Store verfügbar. Wie gehabt beinhalten die Deals with Gold der KW 45 zahlreiche Xbox One- und Xbox 360-Games sowie verschiedene Erweiterungen (DLCs/Add-Ons) für Xbox-Spiele, die im Preis, je nach Titel bzw. DLC, bis zu 95% reduziert wurden.

Wie immer gilt: Preise und Verfügbarkeit der Deals with Gold-Angebote können – je nach Region – variieren. Änderungen durch den/die Anbieter jederzeit möglich. Die nachfolgenden Deals with Gold-Angebote (DWG genannt) für Xbox One und Xbox 360 gelten, wenn nicht anders angegeben, ausschließlich für Gold-Mitglieder (Gold-Probe-Abos zählen nicht!). Angebote, die mit Spotlight-Sale markiert sind, gelten in der Regel gleichermaßen für Silber- und Gold-Mitglieder.

Die nachfolgend genannten DWG- und Spotlight-Sale-Angebote sind, wenn nicht anders angegeben, jeweils bis einschließlich 11. November 2019 gültig.

 

Xbox One Deals with Gold KW 45 Angebote

Agatha Knife Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight Sale
Alien Xbox Game Pass 50% Spotlight Sale
Almost There: The Platformer Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Spotlight Sale
American Ninja Warriors: Challenge Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight Sale
Anoxemia Xbox One Game 67% Spotlight Sale
Atomine Xbox One Game 60% Spotlight Sale
Batman: The Enemy Within – The Complete Season (Episodes 1-5) Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight Sale
Batman: The Telltale Series – The Complete Season (Episodes 1-5) Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight Sale
Beast Quest Xbox One Game 85% DWG
Bleed Complete Bundle Xbox One Game 75% DWG
City of Brass Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Spotlight Sale
Damsel Xbox One Game 20% Spotlight Sale
Demetrios – The BIG Cynical Adventure Xbox One Game 80% Spotlight Sale
Deployment Xbox One Game 30% Spotlight Sale
Desert Child Xbox One Game 30% Spotlight Sale
Die for Valhalla! Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight Sale
Doom & Destiny Xbox One Game 40% Spotlight Sale
Doughlings: Arcade Xbox One Game 40% Spotlight Sale
EA Sports FIFA 20 Champions Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 20% Spotlight Sale
EA Sports FIFA 20 Ultimate Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 20% Spotlight Sale
Energy Cycle Edge Xbox One X Enhanced 30% Spotlight Sale
Extinction Xbox One Game 85% Spotlight Sale
Extinction: Days Of Dolorum Season Pass Add-On 85% Spotlight Sale
Extinction: Deluxe Edition Xbox One Game 85% Spotlight Sale
F1 2019 Xbox One X Enhanced 45% DWG
F1 2019 Legends Edition Senna & Prost Xbox One Game 45% DWG
Flockers Xbox One Game 80% DWG
Forza Horizon 3 VIP Add-On 75% DWG
Forza Horizon 4 VIP Add-On 60% DWG
Forza Motorsport 7 Car Pass Add-On 75% DWG
Glass Masquerade Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight Sale
Gnomes Garden Xbox One Game 60% Spotlight Sale
Gnomes Garden 2 Xbox One Game 60% Spotlight Sale
Goat Simulator Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Spotlight Sale
Goat Simulator DLC Bundle Xbox Game Pass 75% Spotlight Sale
Goat Simulator: The GOATY Xbox One Game 75% Spotlight Sale
Hero Express Xbox One X Enhanced 30% Spotlight Sale
Hyper Void Xbox One Game 40% Spotlight Sale
I Am Bread Xbox One Game 60% DWG
I, Zombi Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight Sale
Infinity Runner Xbox One Game 70% Spotlight Sale
Jack N’ Jill DX Xbox One Game 33% Spotlight Sale
Kill the Bad Guy Xbox One Game 60% DWG
Kinect Bundle: Kung-Fu & Air Guitar Warrior Xbox One Game 50% DWG
Let Them Come Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight Sale
Lords of the Fallen Xbox One Game 85% DWG
Lords of the Fallen Complete Edition Bundle Add-On 80% DWG
Lords Of The Fallen Digital Complete Edition Xbox One Game 85% DWG
Mable & the Wood Xbox One Game 20% Spotlight Sale
Madden NFL 20: Superstar Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 20% Spotlight Sale
Madden NFL 20: Ultimate Superstar Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 20% Spotlight Sale
MechaNika Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight Sale
Merge Mega Bundle Xbox One Game 75% Spotlight Sale
Miles & Kilo Xbox Play Anywhere 50% Spotlight Sale
Mortal Kombat X – Apocalypse Pack Add-On 50% Spotlight Sale
Mortal Kombat X – Bo’ Rai Cho Add-On 50% Spotlight Sale
Mortal Kombat X – Brazil Pack Add-On 50% Spotlight Sale
Mortal Kombat X – Goro Add-On 50% Spotlight Sale
Mortal Kombat X – Horror Pack Add-On 50% Spotlight Sale
Mortal Kombat X – Jason Voorhees Add-On 50% Spotlight Sale
Mortal Kombat X – Klassic Pack 1 Add-On 50% Spotlight Sale
Mortal Kombat X – Klassic Pack 2 Add-On 50% Spotlight Sale
Mortal Kombat X – Kold War Pack Add-On 50% Spotlight Sale
Mortal Kombat X – Leatherface Add-On 50% Spotlight Sale
Mortal Kombat X – Predator Add-On 50% Spotlight Sale
Mortal Kombat X – Predator/Prey Pack Add-On 50% Spotlight Sale
Mortal Kombat X – Samurai Pack Add-On 50% Spotlight Sale
Mortal Kombat X – Tanya Add-On 50% Spotlight Sale
Mortal Kombat X – Tremor Add-On 50% Spotlight Sale
Mortal Kombat X – Triborg Add-On 50% Spotlight Sale
Mortal Kombat X – XL Pack Add-On 50% Spotlight Sale
NHL 20 Deluxe Edition Xbox One Game 20% Spotlight Sale
NHL 20 Ultimate Edition Xbox One Game 20% Spotlight Sale
Ninjin: Clash of Carrots Xbox One Game 90% DWG
Override: Mech City Brawl Xbox One X Enhanced 80% DWG
Override: Mech City Brawl – Season Pass Add-On 80% Spotlight Sale
Override: Mech City Brawl – Super Charged Mega Edition Xbox One Game 80% DWG
OVIVO Xbox One X Enhanced 30% DWG
Planet Alpha Xbox One X Enhanced 70% DWG
Platformers Bundle Xbox One Game 20% Spotlight Sale
Pool Nation FX Xbox One Game 60% Spotlight Sale
Razed Xbox One Game 70% Spotlight Sale
Recotech Bundle Xbox One Game 40% Spotlight Sale
Rememoried Xbox One Game 80% Spotlight Sale
RGX: Showdown Xbox One Game 50% DWG
RIOT: Civil Unrest Xbox One Game 60% Spotlight Sale
Samurai Shodown Deluxe Edition Xbox One Game 25% DWG
Samurai Shodown Season Pass Add-On 25% DWG
Samurai Shodown Standard Version Xbox One Game 25% DWG
Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun Xbox Game Pass 70% Spotlight Sale
Shoppe Keep Xbox One Game 60% Spotlight Sale
Slayaway Camp: Butchers Cut Xbox One Game 67% Spotlight Sale
Sniper Ghost Warrior 3 Season Pass Edition Xbox One Game 80% DWG
Sparkle 2 Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight Sale
Spiral Splatter Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Spotlight Sale
Super Mutant Alien Assault Xbox One Game 75% DWG
Super Night Riders Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Spotlight Sale
Tesla vs Lovecraft Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Spotlight Sale
The Bridge Xbox One Game 75% Spotlight Sale
The Long Reach Xbox One Game 75% Spotlight Sale
The Monster Couch Party Pack Xbox One Game 40% Spotlight Sale
The Surge Xbox One X Enhanced 75% DWG
The Surge 2 Xbox One X Enhanced 25% DWG
The Surge – Augmented Edition Xbox Game Pass 75% DWG
The Telltale Batman Bundle Xbox One Game 50% DWG
Think of the Children Xbox One Game 80% DWG
Tiles Xbox Play Anywhere 50% Spotlight Sale
Time Carnage Xbox One Game 40% Spotlight Sale
Tiny Troopers Joint Ops Xbox One Game 60% Spotlight Sale
Tower of Guns Xbox One Game 70% Spotlight Sale
Tumblestone Xbox One Game 80% Spotlight Sale
Turok Bundle Xbox One Game 60% DWG
Tyler: Model 005 Xbox One Game 80% DWG
Undead Horde Xbox One X Enhanced 25% Spotlight Sale
Unruly Heroes Xbox One X Enhanced 30% Spotlight Sale
Vaporum Xbox One Game 60% Spotlight Sale
Verdun Xbox One Game 35% Spotlight Sale
Vostok Inc. Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight Sale
Wailing Heights Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight Sale
Wired Twin-Stick Bundle Xbox One Game 60% Spotlight Sale
Ys Origin Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight Sale
Zombie Driver Ultimate Edition Xbox One Game 75% Spotlight Sale

 

 

Xbox 360 Deals with Gold KW 45 Angebote

MotoGP14 Games On Demand 85% DWG
MXGP – The Official Motocross Videogame Games On Demand 80% DWG

 


