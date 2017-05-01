insidegames
Deals with Gold – Mit Madden NFL 17, Sniper Elite 4, Forza 6 & Forza Horizon 2 Bundle und mehr
Die neuen Deals with Gold der KW 17 sind ab sofort verfügbar und bieten wieder, wie gewohnt, einige Xbox One Games, Games on Demand sowie Add-Ons für Xbox 360- und Xbox One-Spiele, die im Preis, je nach Titel, bis zu 80% reduziert worden sind. Außerdem stehen erneut ein paar Spotlight Sale-Angebote zur Verfügung.
Wie immer gilt: Preise und Verfügbarkeit der Deals with Gold-Angebote können – je nach Region – variieren. Änderungen durch den Anbieter jederzeit möglich. Die nachfolgenden Deals with Gold-Angebote für Xbox 360 und Xbox One gelten, wenn nicht anders angegeben, ausschließlich für Gold-Mitglieder (Gold-Pro-Abos zählen nicht!). Die mit Spotlight Sale versehenen Spiele sind sowohl für Xbox Gold- als auch Silber-Member verfügbar. Alle nachfolgend genannten Angebote sind jeweils bis einschließlich 1. Mai 2017 gültig.
Deals with Gold – KW 17 (25.04.-01.05.2017)
Xbox One Deals
- Axiom Verge – Xbox One Game – 50% – DWG
- Bard’s Gold – Xbox One Game – 50% – DWG
- Cannon Brawl – Xbox One Game – 35% – DWG
- DC Universe Online 3-Month Membership – Add-On – 25% – DWG
- DEAD OR ALIVE 5 Last Round – Core Fighters 30 Character Set* - Add-On – 30% – Spotlight
- DEAD OR ALIVE 5 Last Round – Story Mode* – Add-On – 20% – Spotlight
- DEAD OR ALIVE 5 Last Round – Ultimate Content Set* – Add-On – 40% – Spotlight
- Dex – Xbox One Game – 25% – DWG
- Forza Horizon 2 Car Pass – Add-On – 80% – DWG
- Forza Motorsport 6 and Forza Horizon 2 Bundle – Xbox One Game – 60% – DWG
- Forza Motorsport 6 Car Pass – Add-On – 75% – DWG
- Forza Motorsport 6 VIP – Add-On – 75% – DWG
- Madden NFL 17 Deluxe Edition* – Xbox One Game – 67% – Spotlight
- Madden NFL 17 Super Deluxe Edition* – Xbox One Game – 50% – Spotlight
- Madden NFL 17* – Xbox One Game – 67% – Spotlight
- Marvel: Ultimate Alliance – Xbox One Game – 50% – DWG
- Marvel: Ultimate Alliance 2 – Xbox One Game – 50% – DWG
- Rock ‘N Racing Off Road DX – Xbox One Game – 50% – DWG
- Sniper Elite 4 – Xbox One Game – 35% – DWG
- Sniper Elite 4 Digital Deluxe Edition – Xbox One Game – 30% – DWG
- Super Dungeon Bros – Xbox One Game – 50% – DWG
- Super Mega Baseball: Extra Innings – Xbox One Game – 67% – DWG
- The Legend of Korra – Xbox One Game – 67% – DWG
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 5 – Xbox One Game – 67% – DWG
- Transformers: Devastation – Xbox One Game – 60% – DWG
- Transformers: Fall of Cybertron – Xbox One Game – 40% – DWG
- Transformers: Rise of the Dark Spark – Xbox One Game – 75% – DWG
- White Night – Xbox One Game – 67% – DWG
Xbox 360 Deals
- Faery: Legends of Avalon – Arcade – 75% – DWG
- Farming Simulator – Games on Demand – 75% – DWG
- Final Exam – Arcade – 75% – DWG
- Goosebumps: The Game – Games on Demand – 67% – DWG
- Guncraft: Blocked and Loaded – Games on Demand – 67% – DWG
- Monster Jam: Battlegrounds – Games on Demand – 67% – DWG
- Orc Attack: Flatulent Rebellion – Arcade – 67% – DWG
- The Legend of Korra – Games on Demand – 67% – DWG
- Tony Hawk Pro Skater 5 – Games on Demand – 67% – DWG
- Tony Hawk Pro Skater HD – Arcade – 67% – DWG
- Transformers: Dark of the Moon – Games on Demand – 75% – DWG
- Transformers: Devastation – Games on Demand – 67% – DWG
- Transformers: Fall of Cybertron – Games on Demand – 67% – DWG
- Transformers: Rise of the Dark Spark – Games on Demand – 80% – DWG
- Transformers: War for Cybertron – Games on Demand – 50% – DWG
Weitere News und Spiele zum Thema
Music-Addict and crazy Cat-Lady!
Kommentare
Erfolge Trophy Leitfaden Keyword-Wolke:
- ANZEIGE -