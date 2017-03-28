insidegames
Deals with Gold – Mit Mafia 3, Bedlam, 101 Ways to Die, WWE 2K17 und mehr
Die neuen Deals with Gold der KW 13 sind ab sofort verfügbar und bieten wieder, wie gewohnt, einige Xbox One Games, Games on Demand sowie Add-Ons für Xbox 360- und Xbox One-Spiele, die im Preis, je nach Titel, bis zu 80% reduziert worden sind. Außerdem stehen erneut einige Spotlight Sale-Angebote zur Verfügung.
Wie immer gilt: Preise und Verfügbarkeit der Deals with Gold-Angebote können – je nach Region – variieren. Änderungen durch den Anbieter jederzeit möglich. Die nachfolgenden Deals with Gold-Angebote für Xbox 360 und Xbox One gelten, wenn nicht anders angegeben, ausschließlich für Gold-Mitglieder (Gold-Pro-Abos zählen nicht!). Die mit Spotlight versehenen Angebote sind sowohl für Xbox Gold- als auch Silber-Member verfügbar. Alle nachfolgend genannten Angebote sind jeweils bis einschließlich 3. April 2017 gültig.
Deals with Gold – KW 13 (28.03.-3.04.2017)
Xbox One Deals
- 101 Ways To Die – Xbox One Game – 50% – DWG
- Albedo: Eyes From Outer Space – Xbox One Game – 70% – DWG
- Bedlam – The Game By Christopher Brookmyre – Xbox One Game – 10% – DWG
- Cast of the Seven Godsends – Redux – Xbox One Game – 70% – DWG
- Castles – Xbox One Game – 50% – DWG
- DEAD OR ALIVE 5 Last Round: Core Fighters 30 Character Set* – Add-On – 30% – Spotlight
- DEAD OR ALIVE 5 Last Round: Flower Set* – Add-On – 20% – Spotlight
- DEAD OR ALIVE 5 Last Round: Gust Mashup Costume Set* – Add-On – 30% – Spotlight
- DEAD OR ALIVE 5 Last Round: Naotora Ii* – Add-On – 20% – Spotlight
- DEAD OR ALIVE 5 Last Round: Newcomer Set* – Add-On – 20% – Spotlight
- DEAD OR ALIVE 5 Last Round: Summer Festival Costume Set* – Add-On – 20% – Spotlight
- Forza Horizon 3 Blizzard Mountain – Add-On – 50% – DWG
- Forza Horizon 3 VIP – Add-On – 50% – DWG
- Her Majesty’s SPIFFING – Xbox One Game – 33% – DWG
- Mafia III – Xbox One Game – 50% – DWG
- Mafia III Deluxe Edition – Xbox One Game – 50% – DWG
- WWE 2K17 – Xbox One Game – 50% – DWG
- WWE 2K17 Digital Deluxe – Xbox One Game – 50% – DWG
- WWE 2K17 Goldberg Pack – Add-On – 50% – DWG
- WWE 2K17 MyPlayer Kick Start – Add-On – 50% – DWG
- WWE 2K17 NXT Enhancement Pack – Add-On – 50% – DWG
- WWE 2K17 Season Pass – Add-On – 30% – DWG
- Zombie Army Trilogy – Xbox One Game – 80% – DWG
Xbox 360 Deals
- Akai Katana – Games on Demand – 75% – DWG
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Bundle – Games on Demand – 50% – DWG
- Under Defeat HD: Deluxe Edition – Games on Demand – 75% – DWG
- WWE 2K17 – Games on Demand – 60% – DWG
- WWE 2K17 Goldberg Pack – Add-ON – 50% – DWG
- WWE 2K17 NXT Legacy Pack – Add-On – 50% – DWG
- WWE 2K17 Season Pass – Add-On – 50% – DWG
